In their day-to-day life, people tend to go with the flow and take things for granted. However, what your eyes see and what’s real doesn’t always match up. And just because your stomach starts a-rumbling when you see something delicious doesn’t mean that it’s actually edible. Welcome to the weird world of ‘forbidden food.’ Our team here at Bored Panda has cherry-picked some of the most impactful images from all over the internet where completely inedible things look like food. That sandwich over there? Look closer—that’s a rock. That slice of bacon? A mouth-watering crystal. And, no, those aren’t olives next to that pizza… Scroll down to see some impressive examples of forbidden food. Warning: you might start getting strangely hungry all of a sudden! Just… don’t end up nibbling on any rocks! Promise?

#1 My Used Soap Bar Looks Like Chicken Breast

#2 If This Wasn't A Bar Of Soap, It'd Make A Great Piece Of Steak

#3 Forbidden Vampire Dippin' Dots (Frozen Blood From A Patient With An Incredibly Rare Blood Attribute)

One of the main lessons to learn from this post is that you should never ever exclusively rely on just one of your senses to make sense of the world. When your senses work in concert, you get a far more nuanced picture of reality than when you’re left using just one of them as a crutch. Now, pair that up with an instinct NOT to taste anything before fully examining it and you’re golden. (And to be fair, we’re not judging anyone. Many of us have accidentally popped some home decor knick-knacks or potpourri into our mouths, thinking it was candy.)

#4 Forbidden Mentos

#5 Today At The Beach I Found A Rock That Looked Like A Sandwich

#6 House Cleaner… Whose Idea Was This?

In other words, before you take a big juicy bite out of whatever tasty treat you’ve found in a decorative bowl at your friends, examine it. Sure, it might look like candy, but does it smell like it? What does the thing feel like? What’s its texture and weight? If you take just a bit of time to examine the thing, you’ll probably quickly realize that it’s not edible at all. In other words, you’ve found an example of forbidden food. Snap a pic and share it online. There are lots of online communities that love things like this. ADVERTISEMENT Many of us have been taught in school that there are five main senses: seeing, hearing, touch, smell, and taste. Then there’s the mystical ‘sixth sense’ that fans of the paranormal mention when talking about intuition. Real life is far more complex than just that. Our perceptions are very literally in our heads. “You don’t experience sensations with your sense organs. You experience them with your brain,” BBC Science Focus explains.

#7 Forbidden Bacon

#8 Forbidden Ham Slices (It's Soap)

#9 Forbidden Steak (Tree Trunk)

Truth be told, we have way more senses than we’ve been taught. Those five main senses we’ve mentioned? They’re known as exteroperceptive senses. In short, your exteroperceptive senses provide information about the world that’s external to us. According to the BBC, your body also has lots of receptors inside that register things you’re generally not aware of. Like the beating of your heart, the expanding of your lungs, what’s going on in your stomach, etc. These get grouped up into what’s called interoception, as it’s related to your interior world (aka what’s inside of you). ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Forbidden Grapes

#11 Forbidden Froot Loops

#12 Visiting China And Found These Stones That Look Like Pork Belly

The science of sensing is fairly nuanced. Most people don’t tend to think of things like feeling temperature to be a sense, even though we have receptors for this. Meanwhile, some receptors are used for different things. One example of this would be your retinas. Yes, they’re directly related to your sight. However, retinal cells also let you know whether it’s day or night, which is essential for your circadian rhythm, metabolism, and sleep/waking cycle.

#13 Forbidden Milk

#14 Forbidden Chocolate (I Believe They Go Under Table's Legs To Prevent Scuffs)

#15 Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich

In the meantime, your body’s functions can affect how your senses interact with the world. The BBC explains that when your heart contracts, pushing blood out to your arteries, your brain actually takes in less visual information from your environment. In other words, the beating of your heart affects your sight. Your interior literally affects how you perceive what’s external to you. But that’s not all. Your brain also predicts what you might see before you actually see it based on your previous experiences. ADVERTISEMENT Your brain typically doesn’t rely on just one group of receptors to construct what you know as senses. In practical terms, look at something like the flavor of food. Sure, there’s the gustatory (aka taste) data to consider. But that’s not enough. Your brain also considers olfactory (aka smell) data. Furthermore, it looks at the information gained from touch and temperature to distinguish whether food is wet.

#16 Someone Ate The Forbidden Cheese At My Gym

#17 Forbidden Ice Cream Cone

#18 Forbidden Chia Seeds (Frog Eggs)

According to the ‘Sensory Trust’ charity, depending on how you classify things, you can have as many as 21 senses. That’s jaw-dropping! On top of that, if you consider things like hunger and thirst, you could technically have even more. Among all the different senses, you have things like thermoception (sensing heat), nociception, (perceiving pain), equilibrioception (related to feeling balance), and proprioception (the perception of body awareness, e.g., touching your nose with your eyes closed). Some researchers go even further beyond.

#19 Forbidden Fruit Snacks (They Are Scent Chips - Scents Compacted Into A Small Wax Shape That Are Melted On Wax Melters To Release A Specific Scent)

#20 I Guess I Don't Have To Mop The Floor With The Cursed Spaghetti Anymore

#21 Forbidden Flying Dorito

Michael J. Cohen, an eco-psychologist, even argues that human beings have 53 senses. He classifies the senses into four categories. The first group includes the radiation senses, such as sensing color and temperature. The second category includes the feeling senses, from sensing gravity and air to wind pressure and motion.

#22 Forbidden Candies From The Dispenser

#23 Forbidden Sushi

#24 Forbidden Olives

The third category, according to Cohen, includes chemical senses like hunger (for food, water, or air), as well as your relationship with pheromones. The fourth and final category includes mental senses such as external and internal pain, mental or spiritual distress, a sense of self, as well as your relationships with other people, and even your psychic capacity. Cohen argues that your senses are meant to help you survive in the natural world. However, in the modern world, your senses end up either over-sensitive or atrophied, leading to stress and anxiety. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Forbidden Peeled Oranges

#26 Forbidden Olive

#27 Nothing Like Practically Starting From Scratch With Forbidden Noodles

So, dear Pandas, we’ve got to know: have you ever tried to eat something that was clearly inedible even though it looked like it was food? Have you ever accidentally tasted forbidden food? How quickly did you realize your mistake? Which of the things we’ve featured in this list would genuinely have tricked you into having a bite? Let us know in the comments! And remember: don’t eat rocks!

#28 Spaghetti On A Conveyor Belt

#29 Pink Lake, Melbourne. Recently Saw This And Can Honestly Say The Water Really Looks Like Strawberry Milk

#30 Forbidden Honey (Untouched Violin Rosin)

#31 Forbidden Twizzlers

#32 Forbidden Food. I Saw This At An Art Museum I Went To Today

#33 Forbidden Snack

#34 Forbidden Boba

#35 This Shampoo In Italy Looks So Much Like Orange Juice They Tell You Not To Drink It

#36 Forbidden Chicken Breast

#37 Saw These Non-Edible "Bath Dusts" At Walmart. Seems Like A Bad Idea

#38 Forbidden Soda (Lava Lamp Bottle)

#39 Forbidden Carrot

#40 Forbidden Toast (It's Insulation Foam I Think)

#41 Forbidden Honey

#42 Get The Strawberry Flavor

#43 If You Like Watermelon Jolly Rancher's, Then This Is The Soap For You

#44 These Were Cheaper Than Your Standard Plastic Trays, But Now My Seed Starters Just Kind Of Look Like Chocolate Cake

#45 This Stacked Rock Formation

#46 This Block Of Crystal I Saw In Vienna Looks Like A Big Block Of Tuna

#47 Forbidden Bacon

#48 No-No Minties

#49 Forbidden Nachos

#50 Forbidden Grilled Fish

#51 Forbidden Oreos

#52 Forbidden Juice Aisle (Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners)

#53 Forbidden Tequila Sunrise

#54 Forbidden Hot Sauce

#55 I Want To Eat These Packing Peanuts. They Look Like Crispy Marshmallows

#56 This Brick Wall That Looks Like Medium-Rare Steaks

#57 This Plant Looks Like A Giant Asparagus

#58 Forbidden Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

#59 Mentos Shampoo And Conditioner, Brazil

#60 Forbidden Blueberry Fell Off My Office Chair

#61 Mmm, I Can't Wait To Try This Delicious-Looking, Ammonia-Free Tub Of Ice Cream

#62 Forbidden Hotdogs

#63 Forbidden Latte

#64 Never Eat A Mushroom You Can't 100% Identify. That Said, Mm, Donut

#65 I Found Some Red Jasper (A Type Of Rock) And It Looks Like A Rare Steak

#66 Croissants Have Just Been Baked

#67 Me And My Sister Were Talking About How These Little Glittery Decorative Balls Look So Satisfying To Bite Into And My 15-Year-Old Niece Walks Up And Bites One In Half
She now has glitter in her braces but says it was in fact satisfying. A real "teenagers scare the living hell out of me" moment.



#68 This Rock Looks Like A Filet

#69 Forbidden Gummies

#70 Forbidden Cake

#71 Is This Where Cinnamon Comes From?

#72 Girlfriend Had A Geode And Let Me Smash It. It Looks Like Forbidden Sushi

#73 Forbidden Pizza

#74 Anyone Remember Sour Altoids?

#75 Forbidden Ice Cream Sandwich

#76 Mmm, IKEA-Brand Cookie Crisp

#77 Forbidden Blackberries

#78 Forbidden A5 Japanese Wagyu Steak (This Is A "Grow Your Own Dinosaur" Toy After 4 Years Of Being In A Jar)

#79 Forbidden Banana (Elderberry Rust (Fungus) Found In Our Yard)

#80 This Rock Looks Like An English Muffin

#81 This Year's Wax Cappings Are Rendered. They Look Like Forbidden Cheese Wheels

#82 Found This In The Arkansas River In Buena Vista, Colorado, USA. Rough On The Sides, Weirdly Smooth On The Top And Bottom. It Looks Like Forbidden Chocolate

#83 I Made A Blanket That Rolls Up To Look Like Sushi

#84 Forbidden Sprinkles (Braille Balls)

#85 Forbidden Rice Krispies Treat I Found In The Ocean

#86 A Perfectly Roasted Marshmallow

#87 Forbidden Burrito

#88 Yellow Plastic Balls (Forbidden Eggs) In A White Plaster-Like Material Found In A Middle Of Nowhere At Norwegian Fjord. It Looks Like Someone Tried To Burn Them

#89 Homemade Transformer. Came With A Box Of Junk Parts I Bought. A Forbidden Donut

#90 My Bath Salt Looks Really Tasty. It Looks Like It Would Taste Like Dippin' Dots. It's A Type Of Japanese Carbonated Bath Additive, Not Technically A Salt

#91 I Melted Down All My Old Candles - Got A Forbidden Brownie Instead

#92 Take A Break With A Giant KitKat

#93 Forbidden Guacamole

#94 These Gem-Shaped Stacking Crayons Look So Delicious

#95 Dishwasher Tablets At My Mother's House Look Like Candies

#96 Forbidden Flan

#97 Forbidden Tampico

#98 In Today's Art vs. Garbage: Forbidden Ramen

#99 Weird Rock That Looks Like A Forbidden Cauliflower. Found In The Backyard

#100 Forbidden Chocolate Frosty

#101 Forbidden Peanut Butter (Cool Rocks All Over My Yard In Northwest Arkansas)

#102 Forbidden Bubble/Boba Tea

#103 Guys, Hear Me Out, Forbidden Tempura

#104 Forbidden Cheese Puffs

#105 Pepper Jack Cheese

#106 Forbidden Grape

#107 Forbidden Butter

#108 Forbidden Sushi Rolls

#109 These Look Tasty As Hell To Me

#110 Forbidden Raisin (What 5 Lbs Of Fat (Made Of Rubber) Looks Like In Your Hand)

#111 Forbidden Sunflower Seeds

#112 This Pal Is Known As A Key-Lime Pie Plant, But I Think It Looks More Like Ravioli

#113 Forbidden Avocado