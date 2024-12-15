ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday season can be hell for introverts. So many people, so many gatherings and events, so much small talk. So little time alone. One might even argue that this time of year is a match made in heaven for extroverts. If you feel like you're struggling along, with nowhere to hide from the masses, don't despair.

The Funny Introvert is a quiet but hilarious corner of the internet, dedicated to less talk and more memes. It's clocked up an impressive 3 million followers. And for good reason... The Instagram account is a wall of hysterical and relatable content for those who, quite frankly, prefer their own company. Bored Panda has put together our personal favorites from the page. Cancel your weekend plans, and keep scrolling for a much-needed dose of laughter during these trying times.