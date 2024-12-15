78 Hilarious Memes To Make You Laugh, As Shared On This Instagram Page (New Pics)
The holiday season can be hell for introverts. So many people, so many gatherings and events, so much small talk. So little time alone. One might even argue that this time of year is a match made in heaven for extroverts. If you feel like you're struggling along, with nowhere to hide from the masses, don't despair.
The Funny Introvert is a quiet but hilarious corner of the internet, dedicated to less talk and more memes. It's clocked up an impressive 3 million followers. And for good reason... The Instagram account is a wall of hysterical and relatable content for those who, quite frankly, prefer their own company. Bored Panda has put together our personal favorites from the page. Cancel your weekend plans, and keep scrolling for a much-needed dose of laughter during these trying times.
I keep a small flock of ducks and quack at them frequently. They usually ignore me but every once in a while, all their heads snap around as if to say, "WHAT?"
My friend says I'm the only person he does IT for now because by the time I call him, I've already tried everything from turning it off and on again all the way through the first Google page.
"Hey guys, I am working on a new catchprase, not sure if it quite works... Rattle me timbers? Or shiver me timbers? Which one works best?
My friend (59) and I (61) joke all the time about not remembering a word for something. My latest word was beltloop - hers was an iron.
No on is allowed to mention that one Christmas Song that is the worst song of all time sung by that warbling wench Mariah Carey.
What if... In a few decades time the Hannah Montana soundtrack is held up to the same esteem as Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon?
Or someone who almost bled out from a stomach ulcer. Me in March. Couldn't get enough of that stuff into me.
Toad in the hole anyone? Spotted d**k for dessert?
It's funny how some kids will think it's nothing to hold a crocodile, yet other kids will talk for an hour about how they got to use their favorite purple crayon.