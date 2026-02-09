ADVERTISEMENT

Millions of people were anticipating the second Sunday in February, the NFL Super Bowl. Sports fans were eager to find out whether the Seahawks or the Patriots would take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Others waited for the halftime show, one of the most significant pop culture events of the year.

Even as it was happening, millions of people took to social media to share their hot takes about Bad Bunny's halftime performance. Folks raced to spot the guest celebrities they saw on the stage, cracked jokes about the performance, and marveled at the level of production. Read on to find out which moments people deemed iconic and share your own thoughts about the LX Super Bowl with us in the comments!

#1

Screenshot of a tweet reaction praising the Super Bowl LX halftime show with emojis and positive comments.

    #2

    Animated meme referencing Super Bowl LX halftime show with character holding a doll, asking where Bad Bunny performance hurt you.

    #3

    Man dressed in white holding football during a Super Bowl Lx halftime show reaction meme.

    The LX Super Bowl halftime show was a celebration of unity, Puerto Rican culture, and the power of song. Bad Bunny surprised viewers with guest appearances from Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga. Folks also gushed on social media about the celebrities they were able to spot on a side stage, which included Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Karol G, and Cardi B.

    The Super Bowl is a major event in the U.S. every year. Last year, Nielsen reported that around 127.7 million viewers tuned in to watch the game all across America. While last night's ratings are still to be released, sources estimate that the viewership will be similar.

    However, more folks tune into the halftime show than the football game overall. Last year, Kendrick Lamar's performance drew 133.5 million viewers to the screens and set a record that had been held by Michael Jackson since 1993. Usher's performance in 2024 drew a viewership of 123.4 million, and Rihanna's in 2023 – 121 million.
    #4

    Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl Lx halftime show with musicians and a billboard in the background.

    So hate is the second most powerful thing?! No, it is not.

    #5

    Tweet describing a real wedding during Super Bowl LX halftime show featuring Bad Bunny’s surprise performance moment.

    #6

    Tweet by JJ Watt reacting humorously to the Super Bowl Lx halftime show, highlighting popular reactions and memes.

    During his Super Bowl halftime show performance, Bad Bunny paid homage to his homeland of Puerto Rico, an unincorporated territory of the United States. The stage itself was an imitation of sugar cane fields; the people roaming them looked like jíbaros in pavas – rural farmers with traditional straw hats.

    You could also spot viejitos (affectionate term for older men) playing dominoes and a shaved ice (piragua) stand. There were even kids asleep in white plastic chairs, and many Latino folks found it relatable and nostalgic on social media: "Bad Bunny paid tribute to all the Latino kids who sleep in chairs during parties."
    #7

    Man in a tuxedo smirking at an event, featured in popular reactions and memes to Super Bowl Lx Halftime Show.

    #8

    Close-up collage of flat top hairstyles used as memes reacting to Super Bowl LX halftime show.

    #9

    Person camouflaged in tall green grass, illustrating a funny Halloween costume idea related to Super Bowl Lx halftime show reactions and memes.

    Although America has probably never been this politically divided, Bad Bunny dared to include some political undertones in his performance, too. If you're wondering what the sparking power lines meant, they were a nod to the song "El Apagón" ("blackout" or "outage" in English).

    The song touches upon the issues of gentrification and displacement of the Puerto Rican people in the U.S., and refers to frequent blackouts and power outages the people face due to poor governance and shady deals with private power companies. The song also includes the lyrics: “Yo no me quiero ir de aquí… Lo que me pertenece se lo quedan ellos… Esta es mi playa, este es mi sol… Esta es mi tierra, esta soy yo" ("I don't want to leave… They take what belongs to me… This is my beach, this is my sun… This is my land, this is me.")

    #10

    Tweet reaction criticizing the Super Bowl Lx halftime show, mentioning Gaga and the song Alejandro.

    #11

    Tweet praising the Super Bowl Lx halftime show as the most fun and pure vibes, featuring hashtags for halftime and Super Bowl.

    #12

    Tweet meme showing a lively band playing drums at a stadium, capturing reactions to Super Bowl Lx halftime show moments.

    The fact that Bad Bunny performed his songs in Spanish was a statement in itself. Before the performance, there was a lot of outrage about him performing in Spanish only, how people wouldn't be able to understand him, and how that was disrespectful to Americans. Ridiculing this outrage, The Onion ran a headline right after the halftime show that said: "Terrified Conservatives Lose Ability To Speak English After Exposure To Bad Bunny Performance (‘¡Dios Mío!’ Cry Millions Of Panicking Republicans)."

    #13

    Tweet about Bad Bunny possibly becoming first halftime performer to win Super Bowl MVP, part of best Super Bowl Lx halftime show reactions and memes.

    #14

    Tweet reacting to a surprise wedding during the Super Bowl LX halftime show featuring a joyful crowd in white attire.

    #15

    Tweet praising the Super Bowl Lx halftime show featuring Bad Bunny, highlighting fun and enjoyment without language barriers.

    In reality, nobody lost their ability to speak English; the world didn't end – Bad Bunny's halftime show was simply a celebration of dance and song. The moment encapsulating that was perhaps the wedding that took place on the stage. If you thought those were actors and the whole thing was fake – think again.

    Bad Bunny's representative confirmed that the couple wearing white were actual newlyweds. They invited the singer to their nuptials before this, but he asked them to come to the Super Bowl performance instead. Bad Bunny signed the marriage certificate and served as a witness to their love. And there was even cake, too!
    #16

    Tweet praising Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Lx halftime show performance as outstanding, featured in top reactions and memes.

    #17

    Tweet praising Latin culture and Bad Bunny during Super Bowl Lx halftime show reactions and memes.

    #18

    Man in white outfit holding a decorated candle and book, a humorous reaction meme to Super Bowl Lx halftime show.

    For his performance, Bad Bunny dressed in all white but donned a football jersey with the number 64 and the name "Ocasio." That is the singer's real name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. The number 64, however, still has fans scratching their heads: some speculate it's a reference to the year his mother was born, 1964.

    #19

    Tweet reacting to the Super Bowl LX halftime show, expressing pride and referencing Kid Rock, part of best reactions and memes.

    #20

    Crowd watching Super Bowl halftime show with fireworks and scoreboard reading powerful message about love.

    #21

    Screenshot of a viral reaction meme from a social media post about the best Super Bowl Lx halftime show reactions.

    Others think it references his 2020 album "El Último Tour del Mundo," which was the first Spanish-language album in 64 years to be at the top of the Billboard 200. It's possible that 64 is also an homage to the victims of Hurricane Maria, as initially that was the official number reported of people who passed away, later corrected to 1,427.

    However, Complex Magazine later reported that the number 64 on Bad Bunny's jersey is actually an homage to his uncle, who played football and sported a jersey with the same number.
    #22

    Reaction meme showing a surprised woman with text referencing Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl Lx halftime show.

    #23

    Tweet praising the high production value and cultural homage in the Super Bowl Lx halftime show, capturing top reactions and memes.

    #24

    Pedro Pascal dancing on stage during the Super Bowl Lx halftime show with people in white outfits around him.

    Bad Bunny did speak a few words of English at the end of his performance. "God Bless America," he said, and proceeded to name countries in both American continents. He carried a football as he listed countries such as Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, the United States, and Canada. A billboard behind him read: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love," driving home the point of togetherness and the real American Dream.
    #25

    Man in tuxedo showing mixed reactions before and after watching Super Bowl Lx halftime show performance.

    #26

    Animated character with blurred motion in front of a colorful background, illustrating funny reactions and memes to Super Bowl halftime show.

    #27

    Meme reaction from Super Bowl Lx halftime show with humorous moment involving a child and football at stadium event.

    What did you think about Benito's Super Bowl halftime show, Pandas? Were you shaking your Panda tails as you watched it in your living rooms? What did you think about the guest stars, the symbolism, and the overall message? Share your favorite moments from the event with us in the comments! And be sure to check out how the alternative "Temu" halftime show with Kid Rock went. Spoiler alert: not so great.

    #28

    Man in a bow tie and apron holding a honey pot, featured in popular Super Bowl Lx halftime show reactions and memes.

    #29

    Tweet showing split image of a man in casual wear and performers embracing during Super Bowl Lx halftime show reactions and memes.

    #30

    Black and white meme showing a man with raised hands and text absolute cinema, reacting to Super Bowl Lx Halftime Show.

    #31

    Lady Gaga making a surprise appearance in the Super Bowl Lx halftime show with dancing and crowd reactions.

    #32

    Man dressed as Bad Bunny handing a Grammy to a kid, featured in reactions and memes to Super Bowl Lx halftime show.

    #33

    Band performing during Super Bowl LX halftime show with large crowd in stadium and on-screen song lyrics.

    #34

    Tweet showing a fan praising Bad Bunny’s performance with hashtags about Super Bowl Lx halftime show reactions and memes.

    #35

    Cardi B, Karol G, and Bad Bunny performing with vibrant energy during Super Bowl LX halftime show reactions and memes.

    #36

    Meme showing three women holding hands with text about watching Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl, a popular halftime show reaction.

    #37

    Performer holding a football during a Super Bowl halftime show scene with dancers in traditional costumes.

    #38

    Group of people dancing and smiling at a party, capturing the best reactions and memes to Super Bowl Lx halftime show.

    #39

    Woman with wide eyes and open mouth reacting in surprise to Super Bowl LX halftime show memes and reactions.

    #40

    Tweet praising the Super Bowl Lx halftime show performance by Bad Bunny with 25.6K likes and reactions.

    #41

    Tweet expressing love for multiple women seen in the Super Bowl Lx halftime show reactions and memes.

    #42

    Lady Gaga performing in a blue dress with dancers during the Super Bowl LX halftime show reactions and memes.

