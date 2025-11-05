ADVERTISEMENT

A small, strikingly unique stray dog was discovered alone in the forests of Puerto Rico, and no one could have predicted the remarkable journey ahead—or the way she would quickly win the hearts of those who took her in. Her name is Nina, and a single photo caught the attention of Emily and Shawn, a couple well-versed in animal rescue, who knew they could offer her the fresh start she desperately needed.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

Meet Nina, a stray from Puerto Rico who found a loving home and family in New York

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods sitting indoors with a toothy smile on a gray chair.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

The unusual-looking stray dog was found wandering alone in the woods

Unique-looking stray animal peeking through dense green foliage in Puerto Rico’s woods.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

No one could have guessed how far her journey would take her—or how deeply she would touch the hearts of her new family

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods inside a cardboard box before rescue and relocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Emily and Shawn came across Nina’s picture online and instantly felt a pull

Stray dog with unique appearance found in Puerto Rico woods being held by person with blue nail polish.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Having spent years involved in animal rescue, they knew what it meant to open their home to a dog with a difficult past

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods stands next to another dog and small animal on concrete floor.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

ADVERTISEMENT

They adopted her and arranged for her to fly to New York, ready to give her the second chance she deserved

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico’s woods wearing a sweater and tag, now living comfortably in New York.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

When Nina arrived, she was terrified—shaking, stressed, and unsure of her new surroundings. But within days, something changed

Unique-looking stray dog curled up sleeping comfortably on a soft blanket after rescue from Puerto Rico woods.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

ADVERTISEMENT

One morning, Emily and Shawn woke up to see Nina at the foot of their bed, gazing up at them with the sweetest smile—as if she finally knew she was home

ADVERTISEMENT

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods now living comfortably in a New York home.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico’s woods relaxing comfortably on a bed in a cozy New York bedroom.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico resting comfortably on owner's lap in a cozy New York home.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Nina’s appearance turns heads wherever she goes, she’s healthy and full of life

Stray dog with unique appearance yawning in car, wearing cozy sweater, living her best life after rescue from Puerto Rico woods.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

She underwent entropion surgery to correct her eyelids, which don’t close completely, and now receives daily eye drops to keep her comfortable

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods now living comfortably in New York home.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico resting comfortably on a patterned blanket, enjoying a peaceful moment.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Otherwise, she’s as playful and affectionate as any dog could be

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico’s woods relaxing on a sunlit deck in New York, enjoying her new life.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

When they first brought her to the vet, even the staff were curious about her breed

Stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods yawning inside a cozy crate with blankets, now living well in New York.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Stray dog from Puerto Rico wrapped in blankets with a protective cone, resting comfortably indoors in New York.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Emily and Shawn joked that she might be a “chupacabra”—the legendary creature from Mexican folklore

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods resting comfortably with a small colorful hat in a cozy bed.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Others guessed she could be a Xoloitzcuintle, the ancient Mexican hairless breed

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods resting comfortably on a soft blanket in New York.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

But a DNA test revealed something unexpected: Nina is actually a unique mix that includes Doberman Pinscher

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico woods now living happily in a New York home.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico with a toothy smile, now living comfortably in New York.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods now happily living indoors in New York home.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Today, she’s undergoing further testing at Cornell Veterinary Hospital to better understand a few congenital chromosomal quirks, but her spirit is unstoppable

Hairless stray dog with large ears resting on a colorful rug in a sunny outdoor area in New York.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods relaxing comfortably on a couch in New York home.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

She runs, plays, and snuggles like she’s making up for lost time

Stray dog from Puerto Rico with unique appearance wearing a colorful bandana, enjoying life in New York.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico’s woods lounging comfortably on a couch with a relaxed expression.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods yawning indoors, showing sharp teeth and relaxed in a home setting.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Best of all, Nina has become part of a true family

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico wearing pajamas, sitting by a birthday cake and fireplace in a New York home.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Emily and Shawn’s other dogs treat her like the baby of the pack—always gentle, always protective

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico sitting with two other dogs on a porch in New York yard.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog found in Puerto Rico’s woods resting with another dog on a couch covered in blankets.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico resting comfortably on a couch with another dog in New York.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico standing with another dog on a wooden porch in a residential backyard.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico resting with other dogs on a cozy couch in a New York home.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina

Now, after a life that began in uncertainty, Nina has everything she ever needed: safety, love, and the chance to just be a dog

Unique-looking stray dog from Puerto Rico resting on a couch with another dog, living her best life in New York.

Share icon

Image credits: nodsfornina