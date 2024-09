Why Does the End of the Weekend Bring Anxiety

In an article for the Cleveland Clinic, psychologist Susan Albers confirms it’s normal to get the Sunday blues when the weekend comes to a close (1). According to Abers, the feelings of intense anxiety and dread routinely occur every Sunday afternoon; however, “depending on a person’s level of anxiety, these feelings can start as soon as they get out of bed.”

Anxiety around Sunday can even have physical manifestations, like a racing heartbeat, sweating, difficulty breathing, trembling, an upset stomach, trouble sleeping, or even a throbbing headache. Remember: This happens to many people — you aren’t alone.

Physiological symptoms can be mentally rooted since our cognitive load is significantly lowered during the weekend, so letting our guard down is easy.

Albers suggests that it takes a lot of mental energy to prep for upcoming tasks, and the Sunday Scaries represent our brains gearing up to access the parts that weren’t utilized during the weekend.