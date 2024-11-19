ADVERTISEMENT

We’re always excited to discover new artists and share their work with you, dear pandas. This time, we’re thrilled to introduce you to the creative mind behind the Instagram account ‘Daukantė Draws.’ The artwork by this artist is characterized by an organic style of expression, capturing both small and significant moments observed in life. Some of the illustrations are quite relatable, while others are abstract and even humorous. However, in most cases, they carry a deeper meaning that the artist aims to provoke us to see.

The artist herself attempted to describe her work in three words: “Colorful, ironic, off-topic. It is difficult for me to stay serious in my work, so colors might be just one of the tools that help me achieve quirkiness.”

Scroll down and explore the selection of Daukantė’s illustrations we’ve curated for you today.

More info: Instagram | daukante.com | everpress.com | objkt.com