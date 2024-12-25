Damn it, this is all poetry, but in fact, like literally everything in this world, the influence of smells on us has a clear logical explanation. And it's all about the effect of so-called associative learning, where our brain clearly links this or that scent with an event happening in our life, with our individual perception and experience.

“The linked event is then able to elicit a conditioned response for the original situation. In olfaction, the process can be understood as follows: a novel odor is experienced in the context of an unconditioned stimulus, such as a surgical procedure in a hospital, which elicits an unconditioned emotional response, such as anxiety,” Scientific American quotes Rachel S. Herz, an assistant professor of psychology at Brown University.

“The odor then becomes a conditioned stimulus for that hospital experience and acquires the ability to elicit the conditioned response of anxiety when encountered in the future. This mechanism explains both how odors come to be liked or disliked, as well as how they can elicit emotions and moods.”