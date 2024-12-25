ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is just a few weeks away - and among the many essential things that make this holiday so magical for most of us, smells play a really important role. The smell of pine needles, holiday baking, roasting turkey, citrus fruits, newly wrapped presents, the scent of freshly fallen snow, after all...

In fact, smells play an incredibly important role in our lives - even if we don't realize it. But our sense of smell, when it senses a familiar aroma, immediately sends a signal to our brain. A signal that reminds us of the joy we once experienced. And in this viral thread on AskReddit, netizens are recalling the various smells that they firmly associate with happiness.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of a vibrant, sunlit grassy field, evoking a sense of smell and happiness. Fresh mown lawn. It smells good and it will always give a nostalgic flashback to my childhoods warm summer days where family and friends just were hanging out in our garden and everything was perfect.

Edit: English is not even my first language, that is really embarrassing for you guys, if i am better than you in writing it 😂.

Own_Law5626 , freestockcenter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Person embracing a Bengal cat, experiencing a moment of happiness. My cats head.

    Ankylowright , freepic.diller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stick my face into my cat's back and inhale deeply for a hit of bliss.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Person splashing through a puddle in sneakers, evoking smell-happiness-reddit theme of joyful moments. The smell of freshly rained earth.

    OccasionPristine2056 , Jean-Daniel Francoeur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The original thread appeared about two weeks ago and now has over 3.4K upvotes and around 5.6K numerous opinions, stories and debates, where, it would seem, literally every scent on Earth has found a place. And we, Bored Panda, are now happy to make a selection of the most interesting and fascinating answers from this thread for you.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Two people holding a fresh white sheet outdoors under a blue sky, symbolizing smell-happiness from Reddit discussions. Freshly cleaned sheets, pillow cases, and blanket after a shower.

    xxHikari , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Plate of waffles with cherries, surrounded by flowers and kitchen towels, evoking a sense of smell-happiness. Waffles being made on a summer rainy morning.

    crash2224 , Brigitte Tohm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Two women cooking together in a cozy kitchen, sharing a moment of smell happiness over a simmering pot. Walking into my childhood home on a cold day while my mom is making meatballs 🥹.

    ImLaunchpadMcQuack , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s quite interesting that the importance of smells for our perception of the world has always been emphasized in culture. For example, in one of the Harry Potter books, the heroes, among the aromas that a freshly brewed love potion exudes for them, clearly distinguish the smell of their crushes' hair. By the way, it’s absolutely rightly noted - among the answers from our selection there are those where people reminisce about, for example, how their spouse’s hair smells.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Mug of hot chocolate near a cozy fire, evoking smell-happiness-reddit vibes. A mix of hot toffee, hot coffee, a burning fire and cold air.

    universalreacher , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A couple kisses while holding a happy husky in a field, conveying a sense of smell, happiness, and joy. My dog.

    ADHD2point0 , prostooleh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My huskies smelled heavenly. Of course, they are known for having little to no "dog" smell, as to keep them safe from predators in the wild.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two hands holding blue and pink cotton candy at a colorful fairground, evoking happiness. Cotton candy...

    MuchosComos , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For many people, by the way, happiness is firmly associated with the smells of their favorite pets, dishes or drinks. For example, freshly brewed coffee. Just imagine: early morning, you are standing by an open window, somewhere high above the waking city, holding a cup of the strongest espresso in your hands, and your lovely cat is rubbing against your legs...

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And perhaps the inevitably rolling day will later overwhelm you with a wave of troubles, the cat will miss the litter box again, and coffee on an empty stomach will cause heartburn... All this will happen too, but for now, in this particular moment, you experience an incomparable feeling of happiness. Only you, only this moment - and let the whole world wait!
    #10

    Cozy living room decorated for Christmas with stockings on the fireplace mantel, creating a smell of happiness. Probably how christmas smells. 😅.

    BlueberryCircuit , awesomecontent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Woman smelling fresh laundry in front of a washing machine, expressing happiness. Fresh laundry that just came out of a dryer.

    Pleasant-Walk-5691 , kalpa mahagamage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a friend that loves fresh laundry out of the dryer also

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Stack of pancakes with caramel sauce and strawberries, evoking smell happiness, served with whipped cream on a white plate. Fresh pancakes.

    ArcadianDelSol , Ash Craig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Damn it, this is all poetry, but in fact, like literally everything in this world, the influence of smells on us has a clear logical explanation. And it's all about the effect of so-called associative learning, where our brain clearly links this or that scent with an event happening in our life, with our individual perception and experience.

    “The linked event is then able to elicit a conditioned response for the original situation. In olfaction, the process can be understood as follows: a novel odor is experienced in the context of an unconditioned stimulus, such as a surgical procedure in a hospital, which elicits an unconditioned emotional response, such as anxiety,” Scientific American quotes Rachel S. Herz, an assistant professor of psychology at Brown University.

    “The odor then becomes a conditioned stimulus for that hospital experience and acquires the ability to elicit the conditioned response of anxiety when encountered in the future. This mechanism explains both how odors come to be liked or disliked, as well as how they can elicit emotions and moods.”
    #13

    Woman enjoying beach, smiling with sunscreen heart on shoulder, illustrating happiness. Sunscreen and the ocean.

    onlyinvowels , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    A car drives through a lush forest road surrounded by towering redwood trees, evoking a sense of happiness and tranquility. Redwood forest.

    unownp*sstaker , MICHAEL MCGARRY Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Vanilla flower and pods on wooden surface, symbolizing happiness through smell. Vanilla.

    VirginNsd2002 , pixel-shot.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In any case, no matter how dry and scientific it may sound, each of us has our own idea of ​​what happiness smells like and what exactly this happiness represents for us. It's a pity, of course, that the list you read in full and the upvote you give doesn't have its own special smell - otherwise I’d definitely say that this is one of the reasons for me to be happy. Be that as it may, now please feel free to share your own opinions in the comments as well.
    #16

    A campfire burning in the woods, evoking feelings of happiness and nostalgia discussed in Reddit threads. Wood smoke, or maybe my grandparents. I've lost my sense of smell and I don't remember what things smell like anymore.

    sirjoey150 , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Bottles of scented oils on hair with purple flowers, symbolizing smell and happiness. My wife's conditioner.

    robcrusher , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #18

    Person standing on a mountain viewing platform, arms outstretched, embracing happiness amidst scenic clouds. Mountain air.

    Tojinaru , Nina Uhlikova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Aromatherapy items like sage, incense sticks, and candles on a table, evoking the smell of happiness. Sandalwood . . . 🥰.

    RetiredOldGal , Alina Vilchenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to burn sandalwood and cinnamon incense together. Mmmmm!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Gasoline.

    RabbitFlaky5271 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Fresh strawberries piled together, evoking happiness with their vibrant red color and sweet aroma. Strawberries.

    x178 , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    The smell before the rain kicks in.

    esilvat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Fresh lemons on white fabric, embodying the concept of smell and happiness. Sweet lemon.

    danielleeee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    A sleeping baby under a white blanket, symbolizing pure happiness and comfort. The top of my infant grandkids' heads.

    I can't describe it. It's like a sweet, floral smell.

    instant_ramen_chef , Lisa Fotios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Vibrant honeysuckle flowers in bloom, highlighting their colorful petals and green foliage, evoke a feeling of natural happiness. Gardenias and honeysuckle.

    you_upfora_peg , Townsend Walton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Girl with fairy lights sitting by a tree at dusk, evoking smell-happiness ambiance. It’d be a certain smell that takes me back to when I was young.

    Although I’m never able to identify where it’s coming from.

    Could make a candle out of it. Try to sell it. I’d probably only sell one .

    SaijTheKiwi , Matheus Bertelli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two people enjoy a coastal view, wearing casual shirts and hats, embodying a sense of happiness outdoors. The armpit and shoulder junction on my husband’s t shirt mixed with saltwater air.

    ohs0youlikebeans , Liam Moore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Family cuddling with their baby, wrapped in white blankets, enjoying a moment of peace and happiness. The way both my babies smelled when they were newborns.

    worm_genocide , William Fortunato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Pirates of the Caribbean sign in front of palm trees under a clear blue sky, capturing theme park joy and excitement. The water in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

    freighter79 , HarshLight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Golden light bokeh effect on grass, depicting a sense of happiness. The smell of dew on the grass whilst the sun is still rising on a warm summer morning.

    Katiefairyz , Johannes Plenio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Old school coppertone suntan lotion.

    ABA20011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Hand holding grape-flavored Hi-Chew candy with snowy background, linked to smell happiness discussion on Reddit. Grape Hi-Chews.

    PNWCouple96 , CoraMovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Teen spirit.

    Dismal-Steaks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Open Vaseline cocoa butter tin, showing empty container on a soft fabric surface. Vaseline cocoa butter lip balm.

    Plus-Action-4254 , rebelliousswagger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Fresh air at the morning in an old town.

    AhmedSalah0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!