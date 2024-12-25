“Probably How Christmas Smells”: 35 Peeps Online Open Up About How Happiness Smells For Them
Christmas is just a few weeks away - and among the many essential things that make this holiday so magical for most of us, smells play a really important role. The smell of pine needles, holiday baking, roasting turkey, citrus fruits, newly wrapped presents, the scent of freshly fallen snow, after all...
In fact, smells play an incredibly important role in our lives - even if we don't realize it. But our sense of smell, when it senses a familiar aroma, immediately sends a signal to our brain. A signal that reminds us of the joy we once experienced. And in this viral thread on AskReddit, netizens are recalling the various smells that they firmly associate with happiness.
Fresh mown lawn. It smells good and it will always give a nostalgic flashback to my childhoods warm summer days where family and friends just were hanging out in our garden and everything was perfect.
My cats head.
I stick my face into my cat's back and inhale deeply for a hit of bliss.
The smell of freshly rained earth.
The original thread appeared about two weeks ago and now has over 3.4K upvotes and around 5.6K numerous opinions, stories and debates, where, it would seem, literally every scent on Earth has found a place. And we, Bored Panda, are now happy to make a selection of the most interesting and fascinating answers from this thread for you.
Freshly cleaned sheets, pillow cases, and blanket after a shower.
Waffles being made on a summer rainy morning.
Walking into my childhood home on a cold day while my mom is making meatballs 🥹.
It’s quite interesting that the importance of smells for our perception of the world has always been emphasized in culture. For example, in one of the Harry Potter books, the heroes, among the aromas that a freshly brewed love potion exudes for them, clearly distinguish the smell of their crushes' hair. By the way, it’s absolutely rightly noted - among the answers from our selection there are those where people reminisce about, for example, how their spouse’s hair smells.
A mix of hot toffee, hot coffee, a burning fire and cold air.
My dog.
My huskies smelled heavenly. Of course, they are known for having little to no "dog" smell, as to keep them safe from predators in the wild.
Cotton candy...
For many people, by the way, happiness is firmly associated with the smells of their favorite pets, dishes or drinks. For example, freshly brewed coffee. Just imagine: early morning, you are standing by an open window, somewhere high above the waking city, holding a cup of the strongest espresso in your hands, and your lovely cat is rubbing against your legs...
And perhaps the inevitably rolling day will later overwhelm you with a wave of troubles, the cat will miss the litter box again, and coffee on an empty stomach will cause heartburn... All this will happen too, but for now, in this particular moment, you experience an incomparable feeling of happiness. Only you, only this moment - and let the whole world wait!
Probably how christmas smells. 😅.
Fresh laundry that just came out of a dryer.
I have a friend that loves fresh laundry out of the dryer also
Fresh pancakes.
Damn it, this is all poetry, but in fact, like literally everything in this world, the influence of smells on us has a clear logical explanation. And it's all about the effect of so-called associative learning, where our brain clearly links this or that scent with an event happening in our life, with our individual perception and experience.
“The linked event is then able to elicit a conditioned response for the original situation. In olfaction, the process can be understood as follows: a novel odor is experienced in the context of an unconditioned stimulus, such as a surgical procedure in a hospital, which elicits an unconditioned emotional response, such as anxiety,” Scientific American quotes Rachel S. Herz, an assistant professor of psychology at Brown University.
“The odor then becomes a conditioned stimulus for that hospital experience and acquires the ability to elicit the conditioned response of anxiety when encountered in the future. This mechanism explains both how odors come to be liked or disliked, as well as how they can elicit emotions and moods.”
Sunscreen and the ocean.
Redwood forest.
Vanilla.
In any case, no matter how dry and scientific it may sound, each of us has our own idea of what happiness smells like and what exactly this happiness represents for us. It's a pity, of course, that the list you read in full and the upvote you give doesn't have its own special smell - otherwise I’d definitely say that this is one of the reasons for me to be happy. Be that as it may, now please feel free to share your own opinions in the comments as well.
Wood smoke, or maybe my grandparents. I've lost my sense of smell and I don't remember what things smell like anymore.
My wife's conditioner.
Mountain air.
Sandalwood . . . 🥰.
I used to burn sandalwood and cinnamon incense together. Mmmmm!
Gasoline.
Strawberries.
The smell before the rain kicks in.
Sweet lemon.
The top of my infant grandkids' heads.
I can't describe it. It's like a sweet, floral smell.
Gardenias and honeysuckle.
It’d be a certain smell that takes me back to when I was young.
Although I’m never able to identify where it’s coming from.
Could make a candle out of it. Try to sell it. I’d probably only sell one .
The armpit and shoulder junction on my husband’s t shirt mixed with saltwater air.
The way both my babies smelled when they were newborns.
The water in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.
The smell of dew on the grass whilst the sun is still rising on a warm summer morning.
Old school coppertone suntan lotion.
Grape Hi-Chews.
Vaseline cocoa butter lip balm.
Fresh air at the morning in an old town.
I think all of the above If it makes you happy that's whats important.
