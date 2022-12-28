Employee Starts Giving Customers 18oz Of Free Coffee After Getting Yelled At By Toxic Manager In Front Of A Customer

There are some very specific things in this world where “bigger” or “wider” does not mean “better”. For example, when filling out your taxes, kicking a field goal… or drinking coffee. In fact, the vast majority of people who drink coffee, even often all their lives, do not realize that the quality and taste of a drink is not at all measured by its volume, but by many completely different indicators. The degree of roast, the quality of the beans, the level of grinding… there are many criteria, but our story today is not so much about coffee, but about the relationship between people.

Sometimes it happens that managers, wanting to please a dissatisfied client, give a demonstrative reprimand to an allegedly “guilty” employee. Yes, sometimes this really works – and the entitled client leaves satisfied, as if they were “avenged”. But on the other hand, such behavior is completely inappropriate toward said manager’s subordinates. And sometimes instant karma overtakes the higher-ups at the most inopportune moments. But instant karma, like instant coffee, is not to everyone’s taste…

This story appeared very recently in the Reddit Malicious Compliance community, and the initial post, written by the user u/pressurecrocker, has about 21.2K upvotes and almost 650 different comments as of today. Yes, this tale is about entitled customers, no less entitled managers, fresh coffee and instant karma, so let’s taste it together!

More info: Reddit

The author of the post was once working in a diner and served clients coffee as well

Image credits: Wendy Wei (not the actual image)

The author of the original post says that at one time, they worked at a small diner on weekends. Takeaway coffee at this establishment was served in styrofoam cups, and the cups were only one size – about 12 ounces. However, regular customers were already used to it and no one complained.

Image credits: u/pressurecrocker

Some customers wanted a “big coffee” yet the diner had only one cup size – 12oz ones

But one trucker who came and ordered ‘a big coffee’ was, on the contrary, dissatisfied. Although the Original Poster didn’t just sell him a standard 12oz cup of coffee, they also tried to pour more, almost to the very brim. Probably, the client was still dissatisfied and threw a fit to the manager – because a few minutes later, the same manager called the OP and, literally in front of the grinning client, scolded them for not making a really large portion of the drink.

Image credits: u/pressurecrocker

After facing a dissatisfied client, the manager told the employee off and ordered them to pour coffee into a soft drink cup which held 30oz

When the employee tried to argue that they only had one size of coffee cups that fit no more than twelve ounces, the manager literally came up with a rule out of the blue that in such cases, one can pour coffee into a styrofoam soft drink cup instead. Yes, these cups held 30oz and would really make a “big” coffee. But as the OP admits, in their entire time working there, they had never done that.

Image credits: u/pressurecrocker

Moreover, the author argues that there was even no option in the register to charge someone for a 30oz coffee, but the demand of the higher-ups is the demand of the higher-ups. So the employee complied, poured the trucker his coveted ‘big coffee’ in a 30oz cup to the brim – and the customer left happy. The manager was also obviously pleased, but the Original Poster held a well-deserved grudge.

Image credits: Daniel Gonzalez (not the actual image)

After holding a grudge, the employee kept on serving “big coffee” in 30oz cups but charging it as 12oz

However, their compliance turned out to be malicious, as the smart employee thought that since a new rule had appeared for one client, that meant that it could be used for other clients as well! What’s more, continues the Original Poster, with so many people coming to the diner and wanting a “big coffee”, the new 30oz serving became hugely popular – especially since it cost the same as a twelve-ounce serving.

Image credits: u/pressurecrocker

Over the next few months, the OP served dozens and hundreds of satisfied customers, serving them in full accordance with the manager’s new rule, “big coffee” in cups for soft drinks, but charging the cost of a standard 12oz portion. As a result, as the author admits, they were selling nearly three times as much without making more profit from it. However, if the higher-ups give an order, why not follow it?

Image credits: Yorgos Kourtakis (not the actual image)

People in the comments stated that this solution looked smart and elegant and praised the author’s endurance

We must say that many commenters simply enjoyed this story, noting that the Original Poster still had enough endurance not to quit immediately after the manager yelled at them in front of the customer. In any case, according to the people in the comments, the author’s solution to the problem turned out to be incredibly elegant and effective – especially since people in diners usually really prefer “big coffee” to any other serving sizes.

By the way, in the comments, the author of the post also said that later the manager even noticed that coffee supplies had to be replenished more often. She called the OP and gave them a brief lesson on proper coffee preparation, and at the same time noted that there was only one cup size – twelve ounces, and it was very important not to change this rule. It turns out, some time after that, the OP quit, so they cannot tell us how the story ended…

If you have already made up your mind about this particular tale, then please feel free to express it in the comments below. And if you ever also happened to become a witness or participant in a similar case, then a good interesting story in the comments will definitely appeal to everyone. Like, for example, a cup of hot fresh coffee…