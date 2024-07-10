ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Krimstein is a talented cartoonist, writer, and teacher known for his clever and thoughtful cartoons that have appeared in famous magazines like The New Yorker and The New York Times.

He teaches drawing and storytelling to students at DePaul University and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Ken's new book, "Einstein in Kafkaland," combines history and humor by imagining the lives of Albert Einstein and Franz Kafka together. The book is eagerly awaited by readers and shows Ken's unique ability to mix art, comedy, and deep thinking.

