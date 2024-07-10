ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Krimstein is a talented cartoonist, writer, and teacher known for his clever and thoughtful cartoons that have appeared in famous magazines like The New Yorker and The New York Times.

He teaches drawing and storytelling to students at DePaul University and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Ken's new book, "Einstein in Kafkaland," combines history and humor by imagining the lives of Albert Einstein and Franz Kafka together. The book is eagerly awaited by readers and shows Ken's unique ability to mix art, comedy, and deep thinking.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

The Funniest Single-Panel Comics By Ken Krimstein

krimsteincartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!