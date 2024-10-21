ADVERTISEMENT

Whether your bank account is overflowing like a witch's cauldron or as empty as a vampire's veins, we've conjured up 23 Halloween decorations that'll turn your humble abode into a haunted paradise. From bargain bin treasures to splurge-worthy showstoppers, we've got something to satisfy every budget and scare appetite.

Prepare to transform your space into a spooktacular wonderland that'll have the neighbors peeking through their fingers (and maybe even their wallets). We're talking everything from DIY delights that'll cost you less than a pumpkin spice latte to investment pieces so impressive, they might just summon the ghost of Halloween past. So grab your credit card or your crafting scissors - it's time to get your haunt on!