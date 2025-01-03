21 Things We Covet And Can Still Afford On That Post-Holiday Budget
Warning: what you're about to see may cause uncontrollable "add to cart" impulses and sudden urges to redecorate your entire life. We've curated 21 finds that are basically serotonin in physical form – the kind of items that make you feel things you didn't know you could feel about inanimate objects. From lamps that belong in a museum to mugs that make your morning coffee feel like performance art, these aren't just products; they're tiny doses of joy wrapped in "take my money" packaging. And yes, we're fully aware that nobody needs a whale-shaped tissue box, but try telling that to our dopamine receptors.
These finds exist in that dangerous sweet spot between "totally unnecessary" and "absolutely essential to my happiness." They're the items that pop up in your dreams, haunt your Pinterest boards, and make you seriously consider whether rent is really that important this month. We're talking about the kind of cool that makes you want to invite people over just so they can ask "Where did you get that?" – like a duck handle umbrella that turns rainy days into fashion statements or bookends that make your shelf look like Sesame Street moved into your living room. These aren't just wants; they're needs disguised as wants, and we're not even trying to justify them anymore.
We're Hooked On This Jellyfish Lamp - It's A Stinging Sensation Of Cuteness
Review: "Easy to set up! It holds almost a full gallon of distilled water. It’s really pretty and is very quiet. My 10-year old son loves it!" - ehh
Got one for White Elephant this year, and I secretly love it! It's obviously not real Jelly Fish, but it's quiet, cute, and makes a great night light for the grands.
Review: "To my delight, it’s very nice quality. A friend actually thought it was hand painted! It went up easily and doesn’t obscure the view, but “fuzzes” it just enough at doggie eye level that the dog has lost interest." - Grma Jan
Review: "exactly as pictured and described." - Lis
This Popicle Shaped Water Bottle Is Giving Major Hydration Goals
Review: "It's very cute I'm obsessed with it it's adorable I love it don't know what else to say but just know I'm obsessed with this item plus I love ice cream." - Caroline pena
What Came First, The Chicken Or The Chicken Lamp?
Review: "Got this for my mother as a gift. Light is actually pretty bright. Perfect for chicken lovers." - Jordan
Review: "Really cute umbrella - bright color will show up nicely on overcast, rainy days. The umbrella fits easily back into the sleeve, it's easy to open, easy to close and seems like it will hold up in a good wind. Brings a smile on a rainy day." - Becca80588
Review: "It came on time and it is very sturdy and cute. It was well packaged. Worth the price." - RK
Each item in this collection hits that perfect note between functional art and conversation starter. They're not just things; they're personality pieces that somehow manage to be both utterly unnecessary and completely essential. From turning your windows into stained glass fantasies with decals to making your tissue-grabbing moments worthy of Instagram, these finds prove that everyday items don't have to be everyday boring.
Does This Mushroom Play Tent Come In Adult Sizes?
Review: "Love! Made the best gift. Decent quality and a little pricey but has held up well." - Heather Rodriguez
This Wireless Number Pad For Your Computer Just Adds Up To A Whole Lot More Fun When Doing Your Taxes
Review: "It works perfect and does exactly what I needed." - Craig
This USB-C Wall Charger Is The Right Amount Of Retro For Our Nostalgic Souls
Review: "So cute and of such great quality, finishes charging in the time it claims to finish charging. I have an iPhone 14 pro. 10/10 recommend." - Gillian Garza
Review: "I loved this more than anything else I’ve tried. You get to assemble it yourself and move pages if you want to change the order." - Lexi bell
You Are Guaranteed To Purr With Delight Every Time You Reach For This Kitty Tea Infuser And Mug
Review: "I bought this as a gift for my daughter and it purrfect! The infuser was so adorable. The cup itself is made nicely and it arrived well packed. This would make a great gift for anyone who loves cats!" - Nancy (Ambient Girl)
You Will Constantly Find Yourself Saying: "I Think We Need A Bigger Wine Glass "
Review: "Perfect size, good quality. Received as a gift and loved them so much, I ordered some to give to friends for Christmas." - Manon
I had glasses like this for Christmas years ago. Snowman with the hat on the inside, deer with the antlers on the inside, etc. They all broke inside because they are hard to clean.
Review: "These brain coasters are amazing! I received these as a Christmas gift and they did not disappoint." - Julie K.
Beyond their obvious aesthetic appeal, these coveted items represent our eternal quest to surround ourselves with things that make us smile for no reason. Whether it's cozying up in mittens that look like they were knit by woodland creatures or journaling in a book that makes writing feel magical, these finds remind us that sometimes the best purchases aren't the most practical ones – they're the ones that make our spaces feel more like us. Because let's be honest, if you can't fill your home with things that spark joy and make guests say "I need this in my life," what even is the point of having disposable income?
Don't Blame Us If Hunger Keeps Knocking Every Time You Reach For These Gunkan Maki Pushpins
Review: "Looks just like the sushi. Fun. Bought them for stocking stuffers." - JEO
Make A Splash With This Silicone Whale Tissue Box
Review: "Good, just need the right sized tissue box." - Jason Barczak
Goose Socks Are Perfect For People Who Love A Touch Of Quirky But Can't Be Seen Dead With Anything Other That White Socks
Review: "Honestly I thought these were gonna have those super garbage sock feeling, like just some trashy material. They don’t thought! These are SUPER soft and comfortable and fit my feet perfectly (I unfortunately have large feet for a woman). Would definitely recommend getting these if you’re looking for some cute and silly socks to have." - Savannah Jones
Bring On Winter Now That We Have These Fuzzy Fingerless Mittens
Review: "My daughter adores these. They've help up well. Haven't washed them but they are solidly made." - Amberlynn
I had a pair and agreed that they held up well, but they are bulky. However, if you're okay with the bulkiness, they are super warm.
If You Slip Up And Can't Finish Your Fine, Top It Off With This Banana Stopper
Review: "Life is all about finding joy in the simple, little things, and this banana wine stopper accomplishes just that!!!! I cannot properly express how much happiness this little banana brings me whenever I treat myself to some wine. I wish I could go back in time so I could buy it sooner! As an added bonus, it creates a perfect seal AND is super easy to wash by hand. It doesn’t even get stained! Love love LOVE!!!!" - GreySky14
Keep Track Of All Your Favorite Reads With This Book Journal , The Perfect Present For Any Bookworm
Review: "Love this and will use it for years to come! I like the 'books borrowed/lent out' section for book tracking and the 'literary wish list' pages. I'm the leader of a book club so this will be very helpful for me when I prepare notes and quotes from the book. I would recommend in the next version to make it a full size journal and add a section for Q & A. A great gift for a book lover or a nice treat for yourself!" - Victoria
Review: "Looks super cute and a great replacement when I broke my mom's two layered glass cups." - Amber Quinlivan