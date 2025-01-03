ADVERTISEMENT

Warning: what you're about to see may cause uncontrollable "add to cart" impulses and sudden urges to redecorate your entire life. We've curated 21 finds that are basically serotonin in physical form – the kind of items that make you feel things you didn't know you could feel about inanimate objects. From lamps that belong in a museum to mugs that make your morning coffee feel like performance art, these aren't just products; they're tiny doses of joy wrapped in "take my money" packaging. And yes, we're fully aware that nobody needs a whale-shaped tissue box, but try telling that to our dopamine receptors.

These finds exist in that dangerous sweet spot between "totally unnecessary" and "absolutely essential to my happiness." They're the items that pop up in your dreams, haunt your Pinterest boards, and make you seriously consider whether rent is really that important this month. We're talking about the kind of cool that makes you want to invite people over just so they can ask "Where did you get that?" – like a duck handle umbrella that turns rainy days into fashion statements or bookends that make your shelf look like Sesame Street moved into your living room. These aren't just wants; they're needs disguised as wants, and we're not even trying to justify them anymore.

This post may include affiliate links.

Colorful glowing jellyfish lamp in a dimly lit room, showcasing vibrant hues.

Review: "Easy to set up! It holds almost a full gallon of distilled water. It’s really pretty and is very quiet. My 10-year old son loves it!" - ehh

amazon.com , ehh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
michelleh_2 avatar
Michelle H
Michelle H
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Got one for White Elephant this year, and I secretly love it! It's obviously not real Jelly Fish, but it's quiet, cute, and makes a great night light for the grands.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:

    Floral window decoration with vibrant garden view, showcasing one of the coolest things we covet.

    Review: "To my delight, it’s very nice quality. A friend actually thought it was hand painted! It went up easily and doesn’t obscure the view, but “fuzzes” it just enough at doggie eye level that the dog has lost interest." - Grma Jan

    amazon.com , Grma Jan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cat lounging in a cozy, bird-shaped pet bed, one of the coolest things we covet.

    Review: "exactly as pictured and described." - Lis

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    This Popicle Shaped Water Bottle Is Giving Major Hydration Goals

    Trendy water pouch with purple lid and colorful strap, filled with water and strawberry slices, representing coolest things.

    Review: "It's very cute I'm obsessed with it it's adorable I love it don't know what else to say but just know I'm obsessed with this item plus I love ice cream." - Caroline pena

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    What Came First, The Chicken Or The Chicken Lamp?

    Decorative chicken lamp glowing on grass, one of the coolest things we covet.

    Review: "Got this for my mother as a gift. Light is actually pretty bright. Perfect for chicken lovers." - Jordan

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yellow duck-handled umbrella, an object we covet.

    Review: "Really cute umbrella - bright color will show up nicely on overcast, rainy days. The umbrella fits easily back into the sleeve, it's easy to open, easy to close and seems like it will hold up in a good wind. Brings a smile on a rainy day." - Becca80588

    amazon.com , Becca80588 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cute figurine bookends featuring colorful characters in a whimsical, minimalist design.

    Review: "It came on time and it is very sturdy and cute. It was well packaged. Worth the price." - RK

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Each item in this collection hits that perfect note between functional art and conversation starter. They're not just things; they're personality pieces that somehow manage to be both utterly unnecessary and completely essential. From turning your windows into stained glass fantasies with decals to making your tissue-grabbing moments worthy of Instagram, these finds prove that everyday items don't have to be everyday boring.

    Whimsical mushroom-shaped play tent in a cozy room with plush decor and plants, epitomizing coolest things we covet.

    Review: "Love! Made the best gift. Decent quality and a little pricey but has held up well." - Heather Rodriguez

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Round pastel-colored numeric keypad, a sleek design gadget.

    Review: "It works perfect and does exactly what I needed." - Craig

    amazon.com , PoppyField Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #10

    This USB-C Wall Charger Is The Right Amount Of Retro For Our Nostalgic Souls

    Retro-style gadget with smiley face display, illuminated in green, exemplifying coolest things tech enthusiasts covet.

    Review: "So cute and of such great quality, finishes charging in the time it claims to finish charging. I have an iPhone 14 pro. 10/10 recommend." - Gillian Garza

    amazon.com , Gillian Garza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Scrapbook with photos and decorative stickers, laid out on vintage newspaper, representing coolest things we covet.

    Review: "I loved this more than anything else I’ve tried. You get to assemble it yourself and move pages if you want to change the order." - Lexi bell

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    You Are Guaranteed To Purr With Delight Every Time You Reach For This Kitty Tea Infuser And Mug

    Cat-themed tea infuser mug with fish design, showcasing one of the coolest things we covet.

    Review: "I bought this as a gift for my daughter and it purrfect! The infuser was so adorable. The cup itself is made nicely and it arrived well packed. This would make a great gift for anyone who loves cats!" - Nancy (Ambient Girl)

    amazon.com , R. Cake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Source: MJenius-MJ
    #13

    You Will Constantly Find Yourself Saying: "I Think We Need A Bigger Wine Glass "

    Wine glass with a blue shark inside, on a kitchen counter, showcasing a unique design among coolest things to covet.

    Review: "Perfect size, good quality. Received as a gift and loved them so much, I ordered some to give to friends for Christmas." - Manon

    amazon.com , Khiya Ingram Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had glasses like this for Christmas years ago. Snowman with the hat on the inside, deer with the antlers on the inside, etc. They all broke inside because they are hard to clean.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Stacked paper brain puzzle slices on a wooden table, showcasing coolest things in innovative design.

    Review: "These brain coasters are amazing! I received these as a Christmas gift and they did not disappoint." - Julie K.

    amazon.com , Julie K. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Beyond their obvious aesthetic appeal, these coveted items represent our eternal quest to surround ourselves with things that make us smile for no reason. Whether it's cozying up in mittens that look like they were knit by woodland creatures or journaling in a book that makes writing feel magical, these finds remind us that sometimes the best purchases aren't the most practical ones – they're the ones that make our spaces feel more like us. Because let's be honest, if you can't fill your home with things that spark joy and make guests say "I need this in my life," what even is the point of having disposable income?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Don't Blame Us If Hunger Keeps Knocking Every Time You Reach For These Gunkan Maki Pushpins

    Sushi-shaped pushpins, a quirky desk accessory, beside colorful sticky notes, embodying the coolest things we covet.

    Review: "Looks just like the sushi. Fun. Bought them for stocking stuffers." - JEO

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Make A Splash With This Silicone Whale Tissue Box

    Whale-shaped tissue box on desk with books, glasses, and a white flower.

    Review: "Good, just need the right sized tissue box." - Jason Barczak

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Cozy, stylish yellow-tipped socks with a black dot, perfect for lounging on a plaid blanket.

    Review: "Honestly I thought these were gonna have those super garbage sock feeling, like just some trashy material. They don’t thought! These are SUPER soft and comfortable and fit my feet perfectly (I unfortunately have large feet for a woman). Would definitely recommend getting these if you’re looking for some cute and silly socks to have." - Savannah Jones

    amazon.com , Savannah Jones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Bring On Winter Now That We Have These Fuzzy Fingerless Mittens

    Fuzzy bear paw gloves worn on hands, featuring brown paw pads, an item among cool things we covet.

    Review: "My daughter adores these. They've help up well. Haven't washed them but they are solidly made." - Amberlynn

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a pair and agreed that they held up well, but they are bulky. However, if you're okay with the bulkiness, they are super warm.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    If You Slip Up And Can't Finish Your Fine, Top It Off With This Banana Stopper

    Wine bottle with a banana-shaped stopper, surrounded by a rustic kitchen setting with a fruit-themed wall decor.

    Review: "Life is all about finding joy in the simple, little things, and this banana wine stopper accomplishes just that!!!! I cannot properly express how much happiness this little banana brings me whenever I treat myself to some wine. I wish I could go back in time so I could buy it sooner! As an added bonus, it creates a perfect seal AND is super easy to wash by hand. It doesn’t even get stained! Love love LOVE!!!!" - GreySky14

    amazon.com , GreySky14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Keep Track Of All Your Favorite Reads With This Book Journal , The Perfect Present For Any Bookworm

    Gray book titled "for the love of books" on a blue fabric background.

    Review: "Love this and will use it for years to come! I like the 'books borrowed/lent out' section for book tracking and the 'literary wish list' pages. I'm the leader of a book club so this will be very helpful for me when I prepare notes and quotes from the book. I would recommend in the next version to make it a full size journal and add a section for Q & A. A great gift for a book lover or a nice treat for yourself!" - Victoria

    amazon.com , Victoria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Hand holding novelty bear-shaped glass cups, showcasing coolest design feature for trendy drinkware enthusiasts.

    Review: "Looks super cute and a great replacement when I broke my mom's two layered glass cups." - Amber Quinlivan

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!