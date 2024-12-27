Review: "We recently purchased a new dining set and it arrived damaged with very large scratches ( see pic). Due to Covid etc we were having trouble deciding what to do because returning it was becoming difficult . We ordered these markers , not really expecting much . They arrived the very next day ! Again I was worried because it was a new table and if it did not work then we may not be able to return it . The reviews were great though .

So we tested it on an old desk of a similar color . The next morning we were having difficulty finding the areas we used the markers on . So we decided to go for it and It did an incredible job!! We could not be more pleased with the results . You cannot even tell that there were scratches in the wood at all . We used them all over the house to repair minor scratches on many of our wood pieces and each one turned out great .

The pictures are from May 26, 2020 and while I cannot comment how it will stand up over time , I can say that they still look great ! I did use some Murphy's oil soap and some of the marker did come off but we just reapplied ( literally took 3 seconds) and voila ! back to new again . I will need to be more careful when cleaning , not to use oils possibly . I would recommend these in an instant for anyone needing to repair scratches and blemishes in your wood furniture ." - NrsLori

