30 Products For A Much Needed Pre-2025 Deep Clean
The end of the year hits different when you realize your home is looking more "chaotic museum of 2024 memories" than "ready for a fresh start." Between holiday aftermath, general life accumulation, and that mysterious stuff that breeds behind the couch, your space is probably begging for an intervention. But before you resign yourself to living in what feels like a documentary about clutter, we've rounded up 30 products that'll transform your pre-2025 clean-up from an overwhelming task to satisfying conquest. These aren't just cleaning supplies – they're your arsenal for waging war against a year's worth of "I'll deal with that later."
Let's be honest: deep cleaning is about as appealing as a root canal performed by a squirrel. But there's something magical about hitting reset on your space before the new year crashes in like a glitter-covered bull in a china shop. Whether you're tackling that corner that's become the Bermuda Triangle of random objects or finally addressing the mysterious spots that appeared sometime around March, these products are about to turn your end-of-year cleaning mission into a weirdly satisfying episode of your life. Think of it as giving your home the glow-up it deserves after putting up with your shenanigans all year.
This post may include affiliate links.
Miracle Worker In A Tub: Say Hello To Sparkling Surfaces With The Pink Stuff , The All-Purpose Cleaning Paste That's Making Messes Vanish Before Your Eyes
Review: "I am a cleaning product enthusiast and I’ve never seen or used anything even close to this product. I won’t buy bleach or degreaser/oven cleaner again. I haven’t found any stain or buildup that this stuff can’t conquer. The best thing I’ve found is its ability to clean a glass cooktop. I’m floored at how well it cleans anything and everything off the glass WITHOUT SCRATCHING! I haven’t tried the spray, just the cream but this is a product everyone needs, if you care about making and keeping your stuff looking brand new" - Adam S.
With The Electric Spin Scrubber , Say 'Later, Dirt!' And Watch Those Tough Spots Twirl Into Clean – It's Scrubbing, Electrified
Review: "I bought this viral TikTok brush because I am awful and just cannot clean showers and bathtubs. My back just can't handle it. This brush doesn't stop when you apply pressure. I tried it with Comet and with Dawn dish soap and it cleans amazingly. It not only got the crevices, it also cleaned out the drain, which I did not even know was clogged up. I've posted the brush heads, the full length it stretches, and before (don't judge!) and after photos of both my shower and tub. This thing is amazing and has saved me time and my back. (As a side note, I was dumb and washed hair dye out in my shower, so that will take a few more scrubs. Also the yellow chunks are Lush soap that broke apart this morning) BUY THIS ITEM." - F. Zschiegner-Bleich
Water Marks No More: Dive Into A Spotless Realm With Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover – The Splash-Hero Your Cloudy Surfaces Never Knew They Needed
Review: "Wow. Don’t waste your time with any other formulation that you found online. I’ve literally tried EVERYTHING! The soap / vinegar / baking soda, the expensive store bought “hard water cleaners”. I’ve scrubbed for HOURS! But this…. This product is like magic. It’s kind of like a paste that you can rub on with a microfiber towel and the hard water stains literally just RUB OFF. Like butter! Seriously the easiest option I have tried yet. I stopped within the first 5 minutes of cleaning to do this review because I’m in shock lol. Coming from someone who never writes reviews! Take that as a sign to buy this immediately. What a game changer, I’m mad I’m just now finding this stuff lol!" - _kayla_carter
Grout To Great In No Time: Unleash A Whirlwind Of Clean With The Drill Brush Attachment - Your Go-To Power Tool For A Dazzling Shower And Tub Or Literally Anything!
Review: "If your tired of working hard, sore muscles and no time for yourself cuz your consistency cleaning. You have to get this! I use this on my shower which has textured tiles and has always been a pain with mold. Above is years of not cleaning my front door and it only took me 20 min with a power drill and the yellow set. I am so happy about this product I just bout the black and red set. Not only that but I have injuries on my arm and ankle and this made it much easier to get my tasks done. Thank you for making my life simpler and chores easier so I can enjoy my life!" - Tori Koesterich
Pine-Powered Purity: Get Your Clean On With Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner , Because A Gallon Of Green Is Supreme For Floors To Forks
Review: "Best Detergent Ever. And that isn’t an overstatement. I am completely blown away by this stuff. I use it for laundry, dishes/dishwasher, bathroom and kitchen cleaner and now cleaning my shoes! WHAT?! Who would have thought? I’ve cleaned 6 pairs of shoes with maybe a 1/4 cup of Sals Suds and hot water. The shoes pictured are from over a years worth of dirt build up. It smells great and has a good consistency! My only wish is that it came with a pump but that’s easily purchasable. Get this stuff and get rid of all your other cleaners. I still use disinfectant wipes for handles and countertops just for added sanitation but that’s it!"" - Shatiara Christopher
Turn Your Tub From Eek To Chic: Oh Yuk Jetted Tub Cleaner - Designed For Jacuzzis, Bathtubs, And Whirlpools. Get Ready To Dive Into Spotless Serenity
Review: "I was surprised how quickly the gunk started to show up in the cleaning process. Jets looked clean beforehand but most certainly werent! Glad i bought this." - Kristy K. Norris
Bye-Bye Blots And Spots: Folex Carpet Spot Remover Is Your Carpet's New Secret Weapon - Say Hello To Immaculate Floors
Review: "I took over my apartment almost five years ago, and the carpet has always been terrible. These are years' old stains that came up in probably literally 30 seconds. This is adulthood in its prime. I don't remember the last time I felt so alive ????. The last carpet cleaner I remember working well was something I got while I was a janitor, and it smelled terribly of chemicals and had to sit for hours. This has basically no smell and works so quickly. I am dumbstruck. The only downside to my experience is that I immediately let my closest friends know, and one of them said, "Lol. I have that stuff." Really?!? Here I am, all excited to let everyone in my life know that I found something life changing, and my "best friend" already knew about it?!? Absolutely devastating. ????" - Jennifer Riner
White Out The Wear: Make Your Tiles Talk With The Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker - Waterproof Wonder For A Fresh, Clean Look
Review: "Love love love these grout pens! So easy to use and make your floors look awesome! This pen saved me hours of scrubbing with bleach and a toothbrush." - Kat
Clean Dream Team: The Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner - Glide Through Grime And Unlock Shiny Floors Without Breaking A Sweat
Review: "Well, I thought I kept my floors pretty clean...NOT the case. I mop once week (we have 2 big dogs) but apparently not well enough. This mop is fantastic - easy to use. Pour in the water, plug it in, pump the handle and then go for it! The pad is thick and absorbent and you can use both sides (the base flips over). It comes with two pads - double bonus as far as I am concerned. When done mopping, throw the pad in the washer. It washes nicely. Only negative about this mop is the cord is very short. I have to stop and plug in 3 different places in order to mop my downstairs tile floor area. I will be getting an extension cord. Overall I'm pleased with this mop and highly recommend it." - Heather R.
Each product in this cleaning cavalry has been chosen for its ability to tackle those specific "how did it get this bad?" moments that make you question your life choices. These aren't your grandmother's cleaning supplies – they're sophisticated dirt assassins designed for modern messes and ancient accumulations alike. From innovative tools that make cleaning feel less like punishment to solutions that actually make you excited to tackle that long-ignored task, these finds prove that sometimes the best therapy is a good deep clean.
Aroma Chill: Spritz Your Space With Muse Bath Apothecary Room Ritual Mist - It's Like A Zen Retreat In A Bottle
Review: "Warm Cedar is now becoming a staple room spray of mine. If you’re a vanilla-y, warm and cozy vibey type of girl this is your room spray. Every time I spray this and we have company over I get asked what the scent it. Buy it, babe!" - Nyelah
Dyson Does It Again: The V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Where Power Meets Flexibility For A ‘Suction-Packed’ Clean
Review: "I have always been skeptical about spending $500 on a vacuum but.... this was well worth the investment. My sister owns one and she talked about how good it worked so I looked into it. I was excited to get it and then to see it work I was amazed! I never thought a vacuum could do that. I have 4 massive shedding dogs in my house. I always dread vacuuming because it’s like an hour process for one room. It took me 15 minutes to do 3/4+ of my bedroom which was packed with dog hair. I’ve been avoiding getting it done so that I could see how well the vacuum worked. Eventually the battery died (I expected that) and that forced to me to stop for now. My bedroom is roughly 750 sqft just for an idea on size. Definitely worth the investment!" - allyson
Sweep, Sweep, Sucked Away: Eyevac Home Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan Makes Cleaning A Breeze – Perfect For Salons Or Fur-Filled Homes
Review" "I love this little EyeVac. We have a long-haired dog that sheds a lot, as in sweeping up the shedded hair once or twice a day. I got this EyeVac on the recommendation of others and put it in a neutral spot, swept up the hair into a pile in front of the EyeVac and a press of the button and the hair is sucked in and all gone. It is lightweight and can be moved from room to room but we mostly leave it in one spot. The only downside is how loud it is but the noise is there for mere seconds so not a big bother.
Since adding this to our house I am no longer dragging a trash bin around while I sweep up the dog hair and I am no longer fighting to keep the dog hair on a dustpan while walking to a trash bin, and I am no longer fighting with that line of dirt that does not want to be swept onto the dustpan, just sweep it in front of the EyeVac and voila, the EyeVac sucks it inside never to be seen again until I clean out the container and filter, and that can be carried outside to be cleaned out so no dust or anything is released back into the house." - PandaV
Wood You Believe It: Make Magic With Katzco's Markers And Watch Furniture Come Back To Life - Time To Erase Those Oopsies
Review: "We recently purchased a new dining set and it arrived damaged with very large scratches ( see pic). Due to Covid etc we were having trouble deciding what to do because returning it was becoming difficult . We ordered these markers , not really expecting much . They arrived the very next day ! Again I was worried because it was a new table and if it did not work then we may not be able to return it . The reviews were great though .
So we tested it on an old desk of a similar color . The next morning we were having difficulty finding the areas we used the markers on . So we decided to go for it and It did an incredible job!! We could not be more pleased with the results . You cannot even tell that there were scratches in the wood at all . We used them all over the house to repair minor scratches on many of our wood pieces and each one turned out great .
The pictures are from May 26, 2020 and while I cannot comment how it will stand up over time , I can say that they still look great ! I did use some Murphy's oil soap and some of the marker did come off but we just reapplied ( literally took 3 seconds) and voila ! back to new again . I will need to be more careful when cleaning , not to use oils possibly . I would recommend these in an instant for anyone needing to repair scratches and blemishes in your wood furniture ." - NrsLori
Odor Slayer Alert: The Fridge Ninja Compact Fridge Deodorizer Sneaks Up On Scents, Keeping Your Chill Space Fresh
Review: "I was a little skeptical about this and I thought it was pricy. But the fridge smell has been bothering me and nothing seems like could eliminated it . I am talking about taking apart the fridge all the way to the coils and clean it. THIS BABY DID IT. I’m happy. - basharalkaissi
Lint Begone: Get Your Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit And Lint Brush - The Dynamic Duo For A Squeaky-Clean Drye
Review: "I clean out my lint trap religiously, so I was shocked to see how much excess lint had slipped past the trap. My dryer had been taking longer than usual to dry a load, so I used this, and OMG!!! I am lucky my house didn’t burn down. This was easy to used and worked great. Highly recommend! Small price to pay to prevent a house fire." - blondwonderwoman
Sink Fresh, Smile More: Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner & Freshener Sets The Bar For Sparkling Sinks. Out With Odors, In With Euphoria
Review: "I went on a trip and when I came back, there was this foul odor coming from my garbage disposal (even though we didn’t leave any dishes on the sink) and I tried every home remedy I could think of to get rid of the smell but nothing did. So I turned to the internet and immediately these seemed like the best choice for an okay price. I followed the instructions carefully, and within a minute I saw the foam rise up and then go back down, awful smell FINALLY GONE!" - A.L
Sudsy Sidekick For Spotless Ware: Get Ready For The Ultimate Clean Team-Up With This Dishwasher Cleaner , Perfect For Any Model In The Lineup! Dish Out The Clean, Every Time.
Review: "This is a fantastic product, I use them regularly and it keeps all parts of my dishwasher spotless and shiny. I have a stainless steel tub and screens that after the first 2 times I used this cleaner, it easily keeps my dishwasher nice and clean. The screens and the tub were all streaked gummed up with goo and tiny pieces of food and lint looking material. After the first treatment I rinsed the screens with the kitchen sprayer and rubbing with my fingers. It took off most all the gunk in the screens and just a bit of hardened material or lime scale remained. I did another treatment and all the gunk came off with a rinse and rub! I won’t be without these tablets now and highly recommend them. I have used these tablets regularly and now when I remove the screens from the bottom of the dishwasher, it’s really just a simple spraying of the screens and all lint or goo if any easily rinses off with no rubbing or scrubbing." - Stephen Arlaud
Chef's Secret To Sheen: With Thirteen Chefs Mineral Oil , Your Butcher Blocks And Countertops Will Be Slicker Than Your Knife Skills
Review: "Weird, I know to get all excited about mineral oil ... but I love this stuff. It has NO scent. It's of a great viscosity, not drippy, yet an easy spread, using either hands to rub it in or a flannel cloth. It soaks in well and. the excess rubs off cleanly. It's worth the effort to regularly oil cutting boards, knife blocks and even antique farm chairs and my 80 year old kitchen table. On my doctor's recommendation I recently started using it on my skin instead of lotions. I'm allergic to fragrance and so many preservatives in products, it's a good alternative and FOOD GRADE SAFE." - bkd'a
Beyond just surface-level shine, these products represent your ticket to starting 2025 with a clean slate – literally. They're not just about removing dirt; they're about creating that fresh-start energy that makes anything feel possible. Whether you're exorcising the ghosts of spills past or finally showing those baseboards who's boss, these cleaning allies are here to help you close the chapter on 2024's mess and step into the new year with a space that feels as fresh as your resolutions.
Spray, Wipe, Wow: With Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit , Ace Your Cleaning Game- No Soak, No Sweat, Just Sparkling Results!
Review: "I bought this on a whim and almost cancelled it. I'm so glad I tried it out because it works so wonderfully on my glass cooktop and my bread boards and counter tops. I used it on my kitchen table too, and stainless steel sinks. It's my new favorite cleaner in my kitchen! It sure loves up to its name and then some" - Shelley Corey
Glove Love For Your Hands: Snag A Pack Of Reusable Cleaning Gloves – Latex Free & Ready To Tackle The Grime Without The Crime!
Review: "I wish there was more to say about a pair of cleaning gloves. When you buy something like this you want them to be durable and protective. These certainly fit those two descriptions perfectly. They aren't too thin, nor thick, and are very comfortable to wear. They also come in a nice variety of colors which is an added bonus. The fact that this offering of 3 pairs of gloves comes in just under $9 (at the time of this review), makes this a "must buy" proposition and you can be confident that your hands will stay well protected." - Ronald Epstein
Shower-Off The Germs And Grime With This Wet And Forget Shower Cleaner - Forget About Dirt, Remember Sparkling Cleanliness
Review: "This is the guy's basement shower and I have tried for several years to get the stains out of the shower base. I even filled the base with bleach water and let it stand for hours. Nothing worked until I tried Wet & Forget for the shower. This product has a nice smell and is not overpowering. The first time I sprayed the shower I let it stand for 24 hours. I then wiped the walls with an old washcloth to remove the gunk. I used a long-handled brush to clean the shower base and rinsed the shower completely. I saw a great improvement! I sprayed the base 4 more times and let it stand for several hours each time. I used the brush and an old washcloth to get in the corners of the base. The result is the After picture." - Deb T.
Clean Freak’s BFF: Get Swipe-Happy With Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloths , Because Your Surfaces Deserve A Dust-Free Destiny
Review: "These are awesome! I bought these (along with cloth napkins, and dish towels) when I horrifyingly realized that my family was using almost an entire roll of paper towel EVERYDAY. Since buying these my family has used less than two rolls of paper towels in TWO WEEKS. These things clean extremely well, with just water even! Look at my stove. I used just hot water and one of these, and got it clean." - Brittany A.
Green Machine Dream: Say Goodbye To Stains With The Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Cleaner - Your 'Sofa'isticated Cleaning Hero
Review: "I should've bought this a long time ago! It's honestly one of the best appliance purchases I've made for the house. I have used it to clean the couch and car seat and I am blownaway by how well the vaccume cleans! (As you can see in the picture, I cleaned half of the couch and it made a huge difference!!)
The box only comes with 2 attachments. A vaccume head and a cleaning attachment. Just be careful not to lose the cleaning attachment, it clips on to the hose, but kids can remove it easily.
I find the vaccume light enough to carry around as I clean the couch or the car seats. I wish the hose was a little longer.
Overall, very happy with this purchase!" - Michael Yu
Spin Cycle On Fleek: Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket System - Twirl Your Way To Clean Floors And Snap That Dirt Goodbye
Review: "This is the best mop I have ever used. So easy to put together. Easy to use for every day use. Love that refills were included. Mopping is so much more of a pleasure rather then being a horrible chore. Came in a good amount of time. Easy to clean after use. Mop head can be machine washed" - Kristi Messer
When In Doubt, Scrunge It Out: O-Cedar's Scrunge Multi-Use Tool Is Here To Take On Life's Messiest Moments
Review: "One thing I do a lot of is dishes. They are never ending! I saw this recommended on America's test kitchen. Wow! These are amazing. Seriously. They are much thicker and more absorbent. The dimpled rougherr side is perfect for scrubbing. Not going to lie, I'm about to buy these as a gift for all those I know without a dishwasher! They are THAT good. Do not hesitate to buy these. Add them to your cart now, you will not regret it! Edit to add a picture after 2 solid months of use compared to brand new. Also I notice zero scent coming from these both new and used. No mildewy grossness!" - Melanie D
Swipe Clean In Style: This All-Purpose Squeegee – Glide Through Life's Spills And Splashes With Grace
Review: "This is PERFECT! Me and my roomie use it right after the shower, and it keeps our shower pretty immaculate. All the shampoo, conditioner, soap, hair, and water spots are swiped clean from the glass shower doors to be washed away on the bottom of the shower. I hate walking into my bathroom and seeing a dirty, cloudy shower door. This does the job beautifully.
The suction on this is AWESOME! I've had it for a month and it hasn't separated from the shower wall, and we use it every day.
The actual blade is easy to clean, I just spray some bleach-free cleaner on a paper towel to wipe off any grime." - MsDbone
Steam That Scream: Let The Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Loose And Watch The Crud And Grime Melt Away – It's A Microwave Spa Day!
Review: "Used this foe the first time today - it works! I didn’t see a plume of steam as I anticipated but none the less, it broke up all the grease and speckles left in the microwave and afterwards it all wiped away with ease. I did as recommended on the box and added a little vinegar and lemon to the water. I think this made a solid difference and this will be a household staple for our microwave cleaning." - Amazon Customer
Blind Cleaning, Unblindfolded: This Duster Brush Is Here, With Microfiber Muscle To Make Your Blinds Shine
Review: "I got mold this year, so simply running a feather duster was not enough. This tool gives you the perfect amount of tension so that you can really grip the blinds and dig in to remove the filth. I tried with just a wet rag by hand before this and broke one of the shingles but was able to do the rest of the shutter in that shot (you can see at the bottom how dirty they had got). Next came the moldy blinds (see before and after shots). This thing took down the mold and held up to a lot of scrubbing. Also, since the wipes are easy cloth replacements, you can get one nice and soapy then swap in a dry one to dry off the blinds off as you go. The plastic handle is thick, solid and up to the task. That's some real scrubbing there I needed to do and this let me go 3 or 4 times faster, and more importantly, no strain on the blind itself. Very very happy!" - V. Imrich
Polish Like A Pro: Wave Goodbye To Fingerprints With Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit - For A Sheen That’s Almost Obscene
Review: "Ok, I’ve spent so much on wipes and “cleaners” that don’t actually clean the area. I bought this to try it out and I’m extremely impressed! The first pic is of the side that I left dirty with greasy spots and the other is where I used the product. I used on the stainless steel parts of my microwave and the rest of the stove. It looks new again! So impressed that I need to see what else this company sells lol. Also I’m very sensitive to smells and it’s a very faint scent, didn’t bother me at all." - Maritza N.
Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow: This Adjustable Carpet Rake Is Your Pet-Hair-Buster Extraordinaire – Long Handle, Big Results
Review: "The product is amazing! The image shown is two-day’s worth of hair on my cat tree. He sheds a lot, but with this product it takes it so much away in a matter of seconds. Its big size makes removing hair on large surfaces like bed sheets or jeans so much easier. It’s downside is it cannot get into narrow spaces. I use this roller on my clothes too and it removes most of the obvious hair, if not all. (Be careful on delicate fabrics as the use of this thing is rough.) The smaller hairs you’ll have more trouble removing, but that is because most of my wardrobe and furniture is black and I’m basing it off on that. I’ve tried sticky rollers and silicone ones, and both turned out to be terribly disappointing as they lasted very little and remove much less. This ChomChom roller at least is fun to use and I use it daily. If you’ve searched for a reliable roller like I have, this is the one to get!" - Amazon Customer