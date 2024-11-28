ADVERTISEMENT

Forget the socks and boring scented candles, folks! It's time to ditch the predictable and embrace the hilarious with these 26 gifts that are guaranteed to make 'em laugh out loud (and maybe even snort their eggnog). We're talking about presents that are so bad, they're good, the kind that will have everyone wondering, "Who on earth thought of this?" and then immediately adding it to their own wish list.

From gag gifts that will have your friends questioning your sanity to surprisingly useful items with a quirky twist, this collection is the perfect antidote to boring gift-giving. So, get ready to unleash your inner prankster and spread some holiday cheer with these 26 hilarious finds that are sure to be the life of the party (or at least the most talked-about moment under the Christmas tree).

This post may include affiliate links.

'From Crook To Cook' - Bringing 'Tha Boss Dogg' Flavor To Your Kitchen! It’s Actually Snoop Dogg's Kitchen, You Just Happen To Be Dining In It

Review: "I’ve actually purchased 3 copies of this book! One for myself, and one for each of my sisters. I initially bought it as a joke for my oldest sister, but it’s been a smash hit.

So, to set expectations: this is not Americas Test Kitchen, this is not CookingLight, and this isn’t Martha Stewart. What this is is a series of comfort food recipes with easy to follow instructions, truly common ingredients that can even be found in food deserts, and an honesty about the time and money that goes into each recipe.

The book has a nice, sturdy binding with very nice photos, fun design, and funny+interesting stories/anecdotes to accompany the recipes and sections.

What really impressed me is that my older sister, who I first purchased this book for, has a son with autism, and is an incredibly picky eater. If he notices the color of the box of Mac n cheese is wrong, he won’t eat it. But he was interested in trying a few of these homemade recipes (including the Mack n cheese)! Which, well, that’s super cool and a huge breakthrough for him, and really cements for me that this is an accessible book full of true mealtime favorites." - Emily Clark

amazon.com , Emily Clark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
149points
ADVERTISEMENT
#2

"Snuggle Into The Jaws Of Comfort With The Shark Blanket Onesie - There's Nothing Fishy About This Cozy Wrap

"Snuggle Into The Jaws Of Comfort With The Shark Blanket Onesie - There's Nothing Fishy About This Cozy Wrap

Review: "This is everything I wanted and more. Material is extremely soft and incredibly cozy. I've been wearing it all day since it came in the mail and never want to take it off. My mom thinks it's too childish for my 17 year old self but I highly disagree. No one is ever too old for the shork blanket. Overall 10/10 would highly recommend." - Diane

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
118points

Sooth Thy Woes Hither With Yon Shakespearean Insult Bandages - For In Each Cure Lies A Tale That Speaks Of Thee As Much As It Doth Heal Thee!

Review: "Adding insult to injury has never been easier. Attractive tin for keeping handy at the office. Highly recommended." - Eclectic Chica

amazon.com , Eclectic Chica Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
114points
ADVERTISEMENT

Test Your Patience With The Clearly Impossible Puzzle - If Clarity Is King, Then This Transparent Puzzle Is The Royal Pain

Review: "Bought this as a birthday gift for my puzzle-nut sister. She wasn't expecting it to include 9 corner peices and extra edge peices, as it has many false edge/corner peices. I reccommend purchasing puzzle sorting trays to accompany putting this devilish monstrosity together.
My sister can normally complete a 1,000 peice puzzle in less than an afternoon. This 500 peice one took her two weeks." - Kyle G.

amazon.com , Cait Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
93points

Set The Mood Without Uttering A Word With My Last Nerve Candle - For Those Dark Days When You're Really Burning At Both Ends

Review: "This product is great! I bought this for a friend who was transitioning to a new job, and it was the perfect gift! The smell is a really nice light lavender, so very relaxing and fresh. Everyone in the room remarked on how pleasant the smell was. The saying on the front caused us all to erupt in laughter. I think it is the perfect little gift for someone who needs a pick me up, or a quick gift. 10/10 would recommend!" - Amanda Ring

amazon.com , SuzieQute Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
88points
ADVERTISEMENT

Sink Into Doughy Delight With The Real Looking Big Baguette Pillow - Let's 'Baguette' About Ordinary Pillows And Embrace The Freshly Baked Slumber

Review: "While not the most filling, this gluten-free imposter of baked goods has changed my life. I can squish it for hours without any adverse affects. Like most Caucasian males, I love bread but not so much pillows. This has changed my entire perspective. I want a dozen of these fluffy baked goods." - Todd Malvano

amazon.com , Todd Malvano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
88points
$28.99 at Amazon

Create A Glowing Atmosphere Of Fun With The Bofa Deez Nutz Scented Candle - Because Who Said Home Scents Can't Be A Little Nutty?

Review: "I bought this as part of a joke gift for a friend and she loved it. She said it "smells heavenly" (which is both awesome and hilarious). Love that it's a funny gift that is also a quality product." - Kindle Customer

amazon.com , Kim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
87points
ADVERTISEMENT

Park Your Sarcasm With Super Hilarious, Bad Parking Cards - Because Towing Is Expensive, But Criticism Is Free

Review: "I purchased a set of these for my husband at a brick and mortar store and had so many requests for them from friends that I ordered more to give as gifts. These are hilarious and while they may not be kind, it feels really really good to leave them on cars of deserving people!" - ReBecca Cazz

amazon.com , Nick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
77points
ADVERTISEMENT

But hold onto your Santa hats, because we're just getting started on this laughter-filled gift guide! These next few finds are so quirky and unexpected, they'll have your friends and family wondering if you've been secretly moonlighting as a professional comedian. Get ready to ditch the predictable and embrace the absurd with these hilarious gifts that are sure to be a hit.
#9

Bring Fun And Feline Elegance To Your Comfort Zone With Decorative Cat Hanging Towel - Here Kitty, Kitty, Your Decor Never Looked So Pretty

Bring Fun And Feline Elegance To Your Comfort Zone With Decorative Cat Hanging Towel - Here Kitty, Kitty, Your Decor Never Looked So Pretty

Review: "Soft, quiet, well-behaved and adorable, and it looks just like her real cat! I will probably choose one of these cats for future gifts!" - Nancy Johnson

amazon.com , KS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
ADVERTISEMENT

Combat Mishaps With A Smile Using Emergency Underpants In A Can - Underwear Problems? Can Do!

Review: "Hey! If you're on the fence about getting this gag gift...GET IT!!! Today is my husband's birthday & he couldn't stop laughing when he opened this! Our kids kept referring to it as the "man diaper" while laughing...BUT keep in mind that this gag gift is NOT geared only toward a man! This was worth every penny and my husband sent me a photo to make me laugh now! Apparently he carried it on him as he headed out the door LOL ..he hasn't opened it...so I am unaware of how they would actually fit him. However, the purpose it was purchased for, did not let me down." - CB

amazon.com , Tac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points

Ruffle Some Feathers During Your Family's Christmas With Rubber Chicken Flying Flingers - Who Knew Rubber Chickens Could Fly So High And Make Spirits Soar

Review: "These work even better flying backwards and you’ll die laughing talking about how to shoot the chickens with “a finger in the butt” instead of the head.

We busted these out (with regular rubber chickens) and we played with them for a few hours 2-3 maybe. Sitting at the campsite, eating, talking, hanging out and flinging birds at each other. One shot chicken literally went into someone’s mouth while she was talking. Legit chicken choking. These are hysterically fun! I only regret not getting any video either with cell phone or GoPro. I’m now the head chicken of all get-together shenanigans! The best time!

The chickens will die after a number of used, heads fall off. Legs fall off. But they do die a glorious death! I’ve already ordered more to keep in our camper.

Educational Value- Priceless
1. Age is only a number
2. Chicken fly best with a finger in the butt
3. Friends of a feather shoot chickens together" - Emily DSch

amazon.com , Emily DSch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
ADVERTISEMENT

Turn Groans Into Giggles With 'Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes' - There's Nothing Quite As Heartwarming As A Good Bad Joke

Review: "It was my husbands favorite gift. What a bargain." - N. Sato

amazon.com , N. Sato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
67points

Aim For The Antlers With Inflatable Reindeer Antler Ring Toss Game - The Fun Never Drops Off At Your Holiday Parties

Review: "Best! Easy to inflate. Lasted many rounds for a large family. Will be gifted next year! Hours of fun and laughter! Recommend!" - Cynthia Denise PattonPoley

amazon.com , Cynthia Denise PattonPoley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
61points

Source: unknown

Make A Bold Statement With The Finger Duck You Figurine - Because Sometimes, You've Just Got To Let The Duck Out

Review: "This duck is amazingly hilarious. If you’re having a bad day you can just tell people to duck off! 😂😂😂 Absolutely LOVE!!!!" - Kelly Veldhuizen

amazon.com , Kelly Veldhuizen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Snuggle Up With The Boyfriend Pillow - For When You Need A Hug But Don't Want The Hassle

Review: "I didn't know what I was getting into ordering KJ (that's its name). I had never ordered a boyfriend pillow before and didn't know what to expect. Would he really give me the comfort and stability I needed? Could I actually rely on him? Or would he fall flat like the other pillows. Things were a little awkward between us at first, do I take him to bed with me on the first day? Do I wait? After about a week we found our comfort level and have been inseparable since. In fact, he was my Valentine's Day date. We Netflix and chilled and I found out what a great listener he was despite the lack of ears or...or head at that. I would recommend the boyfriend pillow to my friends, at least the ones with a good sense of humor!" - Kevin D.

amazon.com , Kevin D. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
$34.95 at Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Get The Party Started Right At The Door With The 'Welcome Ish Depends Who You Are' Doormat - Because Every Entrance Should Be A Memorable One! Depending On Who You Are... Of Course

Review: "I always get a reaction out of this when someone visit. 1st everyone says it fits my Larry David personality. 2nd it's a nice finish (which I need to sweep based on the pic. Good job of absorbing water." - Shawn Moultrie

amazon.com , VEnsman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points

And finally, let's not forget about those special people in your life who deserve a gift that's as unique and quirky as they are. These last few finds are the perfect way to show your loved ones that you appreciate their sense of humor and their ability to embrace the weird and wonderful.

Get Ready For Some Inflatable Fun With Wacky Waving Inflable Tube Guy – A Guarantee For Wacky Wave Goodbye To Boring Times

Review: "This dude is a quick addition to anyone’s desk that wants to take a quick break in the day! Flails around just like it’s big daddy!" - Danny Kelly

amazon.com , C. K. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Add A Dash Of Sassy Fun To Your Desk With The 'That's What She Said' Button - Because Sometimes, You Just Need To Push The Button

Review: "It’s petite- “That’s what she said!” But perfect - “That’s what she said!” ." - A. Mcphee

amazon.com , A. Mcphee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
52points

Slip Into Something More Sea-Sonal With Fish Flip Flops - For When You Need A Little Extra 'Sole' In Your Step

Review: "My dad loves them! They’re hilarious, realistic, and comfy. It’s like having the dancing fish sign on your feet. We even have to hide them from the dogs or they’ll try to eat them!" - Daisy Horton

amazon.com , Tampacat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
47points
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Go Nuts With The Squirrel Finger Puppet - Just One Way To Show That You’re Totally Nutty About Fun

Review: "What do you get someone who has everything? THIS." - NC

amazon.com , Abbie Smith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
47points

Feel The Joy Of Squishy Comfort With Sunny The Blobfish Novelty Toy – The Strangest Companion To Light Up Your

Review: "This, my friends is one of the most wretched things I've ever seen. Does it float? No. Does it make noise? No. Does it open its mouth? No. Does it have any use at all? No.
Does it make my hands smell like glue? Yes. Does it freak out my dog? Yes. Do I get a little sick and uncomfortable every time I look at it? Yes.
It is a horrible object and I love it! 10/10 would recommend" - Hannah Wengerd

amazon.com , Hannah Wengerd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Get A Load Of Laughs With The Pooping Pooches Calendar - No Need To Hold Your Horses, Just Your Dogs

Review: "It is definitely true to it's name - pooping pooches. 12 good quality photos of dogs pushing it out - if that's what you're into. I'm sure my mom will love this year's gag gift more than ever. Plus $1 from each calendar purchase goes to the humane society! I would definitely recommend." - Brittany P

amazon.com , Evan F. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points

Beat Your Stress With A Desktop Punching Bag - Take A Swinging Break From A Knockout Day!

Review: "I gave this to my 21 year old nephew who works remotely so I figured this would be a great tool for those stressful days. Him and his brother couldn't stop playing with it all day during his birthday celebration lol" - jacqueline rosales

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

This Pooping Puppies Puzzle Is The Perfect Way To Say "I Love You" And "I Secretly Want To See You Gag" At The Same Time

Review: "First puzzle I’ve ever bought! We all LOVED it!! Now looking for a second one! This brought all my adult kids together and a great family experience. I will frame ❤️" - Dustin Branin

amazon.com , Dustin Branin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points

These Cat Butt Coasters Are The Purr-Fect Way To Add A Touch Of Feline Flair To Your Coffee Table

Review: "Coasters are adorable and I must have for any cat lover. They make a great gift or stocking stuffer." - SUT

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

This I Pee In Pools Hat Is The Perfect Way To Announce To The World That You're A Rebel Without A Cause (Or Maybe Just A Rebel Without Bladder Control)

Review: "Great quality for a goofy hat to wear." - Bryana PFeiler

amazon.com , Heather , Amber Hathaway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!