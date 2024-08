Review: "Ita super soft and actual fits over my face well as an adult. The strap in the pack tightens quite a bit so its well fitted. The seam in the middle of the inside of the bast doesn't bother me. Design was as shown in the post, and the construction of the piece was good quality. There is a little gap on the bridge of my nose but for the most part blocks out the light.. because there is a slit in the middle so you could probably pit in a sock or something to make the light blocking more affective. I would recommend c:" - Mica Harvey