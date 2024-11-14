ADVERTISEMENT

Magnify The World Around You With The Pocket Microscope, A Compact And Portable Way To Explore The Tiny Details Of Everyday Objects

Review: "I bought this microscope for my daughter but the whole family has enjoyed it! We have been fascinated at how powerful and clear the magnification is on this microscope. We've had fun looking at salt and sugar, rocks, fabric, printed text, leaves, hair, bugs, and even a lost tooth! This microscope has helped sparked wonder in all of us." - J Miller

amazon.com , Jen , Tatiana Report

9points
$17 $14.99 at Amazon
Make Tough Messes Disappear Like Magic With The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste, The Miracle Cleaner That's Got Everyone Talking (And Cleaning)!

Review: "This is one of the best products I have ever used to clean my kitchen and pans. I love it, and I am hooked to this product." - nashra

amazon.com , nashra , Isaac Z Report

6points
$5.97 at Amazon
Cook Up A Storm With The Carote 13pcs Pots And Pans Set, A Comprehensive Cookware Collection That's Got You Covered From Sauté To Simmer!

Review: "The Carote pots and pans set is a fantastic addition to any kitchen, offering excellent non-stick performance that makes cooking and cleanup effortless. The sturdy, well-designed handles provide a comfortable grip, and the even heat distribution ensures perfectly cooked meals every time. I highly recommend this set for anyone looking for durable, high-quality cookware at an affordable price." - Michael

amazon.com , Kim Ford Report

$99.99 at Amazon
Nourish Your Little One With Wholesome Goodness Using The Nutribullet Baby Food Maker

Review: "Love this blender for baby food. Very easy to use! Comes with storage containers for freezer or refrigerator. Blending is a quick process and clean up is quick." - Stayathomemom

amazon.com , Stayathomemom Report

$69.99 $47.78 at Amazon
Power Up Your Space With The Outlet Extender With 5 Sockets And USB Ports

Review: "This outlet extender perfectly fits my need for office and home use. I'm tired of traditional power strip with cable. This one stays on top of existing wall outlet plate with one screw securing it on. 5 outlets on 3 different sides use space at maximum. 3 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports make it even better. Well made." - Tom

amazon.com , Tom Report

$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Strain With Ease Using The Kitchen Gizmo Snap N' Strain, A Clever Kitchen Tool That Makes Cooking And Cleaning Up A Snap!

Review: "This product was a gift and I absolutely love it. Run, don’t walk, to purchase one. It works to drain water and grease. On multiple sizes of pots. It’s a dream to use and clean. Recommend 100%." - Kara

amazon.com , Kara Report

$18.99 at Amazon
Inflate With Ease Using The Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor, A Convenient And Compact Way To Keep Your Tires Properly Inflated On The Go

Review: "I recently purchased the Airmoto portable air pump, and it has exceeded all my expectations! The quality of this device is top-notch; it feels very well-made and durable. One of the best features is its automatic function – it pumps air to the desired PSI with just a few simple settings, making it incredibly convenient and easy to use." - Haoyun Y.

amazon.com , Haoyun Y. Report

$89 $69.99 at Amazon
Jumpstart Your Day With The Car Battery Jump Starter, A Powerful And Portable Way To Revive Dead Batteries And Get Back On The Road

Review: "This thing is a beast. I bought a GPS and it for some reason plugs itself back in at night. Swear to you. So my bat. Is dead the next day. This jumper has started my truck about 5 times in a month or so and it was charged 1 time when I first got it. You don't have to find some weirdo, that may or may not try to hump your leg, in a random parking lot to give you a jump anymore." - Travist111

amazon.com , Phil , J. E. Taylor Report

$124.95 $99.95 at Amazon
Fill The Gap And Keep Your Belongings Within Reach With The Car Seat Gap Filler, A Clever And Practical Solution To The Age-Old Problem Of Lost Items Slipping Between The Seats

Review: "Fits great in a 2024 Toyota Sienna! The foam can both compress and expand so it conforms to the space. It also fully fills the odd-shaped gap around the seatbelt buckle. This will keep the gap completely covered. This is a much better product than the folder-type gap fillers I had with a previous car." - Dahlia

amazon.com , Dahlia , Worked as described. Fit was fine. Report

$24.99 at Amazon
Catch Those Pesky Pests With The Insect Trap For Indoors, A UV-Powered Solution To Unwanted Insects In Your Home!

Review: "What an amazing product. All my little flying bugs, knats, plant bugs are all gone, it even gets the occasional moth or mosquito from opening the back kitchen door when letting dogs outside at night. Very impressive! I bought some refills, but its not filling up as quick because the 1st round did the trick.. I tried everything before I got this awesome plug in. I read and tried so many other ideas, but then I got this and problem ended." - sonia Cheung

amazon.com , sonia Cheung Report

$19.97 at Amazon
Upgrade Your Front Door With The Latest Ring Doorbell, A Cutting-Edge Smart Doorbell That Keeps You Connected And Secure

Review: "I purchased this product because I was having suspicion looking people coming to my front house. The product was extremely easy to install, the image quality is excellent and I'm impressed with the motion detector." - ella m.

amazon.com , ella m. , Evan Report

$99.99 at Amazon
Get Into Tight Spaces With The Hard Bristle Crevice Cleaning Brush, A Sturdy And Versatile Tool For Tackling Tough Messes In Tight Spots!

Review: "Those brushes are very good quality, functional, ease to use the bristles are very durable and have very good grip." - Dan & Eli Mish

amazon.com , San Diegan Report

$9.99 at Amazon
Pour And Measure With Precision Using The 2-In-1 Olive Oil Dispenser, A Clever Kitchen Gadget That Streamlines Cooking And Reduces Mess!

Review: "I am very pleased with the ease of use for spraying or pouring oil. Even thicker olive oil comes out easily. It only takes one finger to switch from spray to pour with an adequate amount coming out for both features. The refill is super easy as the screw top comes off and gives a large opening for refilling." - Leslie T

amazon.com , Leslie T Report

$10.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Exfoliate And Refresh Your Skin With The Silicone Face Scrubber, A Gentle And Effective Tool For Removing Dead Skin Cells And Revealing A Brighter Complexio

Review: "A lot bigger than I expected. I like how big it is and had a big handle so it doesn’t slip out of my hands like my old one. Works great and gets the job done. :)" - Ashleigh Rodriguez

amazon.com , Ashleigh Rodriguez Report

$9.99 at Amazon
Hang Loose With The Car Seat Headrest Hook, A Practical And Convenient Way To Keep Your Bags, Clothes, And Other Items Organized And Within Reach While Driving

Review: "These are great! Very easy to slip on and easy to rotate when someone needs the passenger seat. My husband will hang his 2L water bottle from it, full of water, and it barely flinches. They match the seat colors pretty well, too! I was kind of concerned that adding weight to the hook would push the hook into the seat and may eventually “dent” the seat, but it doesn’t seem to be doing that at all. Getting more to use as stocking stuffers!" - Heather

amazon.com , Heather Report

$10.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Even Out Your Complexion With The Dark Spot Corrector Bar, A Targeted Treatment For Reducing The Appearance Of Dark Spots, Hyperpigmentation, And Discoloration!

Review: "I use this soap morning and night on my faces to help with dark spots and clarity. I started seeing a difference in just a few weeks. I use the bar on my face directly to create a thick lather and let it set for a about a minute. I’m a believer because I see the results!" - Amanda jones

amazon.com , Margarita Lugo , Mia M Report

$17.99 $14.39 at Amazon
Luxuriate In The Luxury Of The Gold Under Eye Mask, A Decadent And Rejuvenating Treatment For The Delicate Skin Under Your Eyes

Review: "I am very impressed with how well these work! Occasionally I work a night shift and get very little sleep, but when I wear these for a few minutes it is hardly noticeable by looking at my eyes. They really plump and brighten the delicate under eye skin." - Melissa Heywood

amazon.com , Placeholder , Amazon Customer Report

$9.95 at Amazon
Trash The Ordinary With The Dumpster Pencil Holder, A Quirky And Functional Desk Accessory That Adds A Dash Of Humor To Your Workspace

Review: "I bought this and just now put it together - it's a great addition to my desk. I love the flame notes, I just wish they were sticky notes - other than that, this is great!" - alyssa leon

amazon.com , alyssa leon Report

$12.99 $12.18 at Amazon
Keep Your Ride Spill-Free With The Car Cup Coaster, A Practical And Convenient Way To Protect Your Vehicle's Surfaces From Water Marks And Stains

Review: "It fits in my cup holders nicely. I like the design and the packaging was easy to open. Nice thickness and came as described." - MSUstudent13

amazon.com , Elizabeth Report

$8.99 $5.99 at Amazon
Keep Your Coffee Warm And Your Spirits High With The Mug Warmer

Review: "It's perfect size for my mug and keeps my coffee toasty. I also love that it has a timer! And the perfect little stand for my phone :)" - Amanda Clark

amazon.com , Cattknipp Report

$24.99 at Amazon
Maximize Your Kitchen's Hidden Space With The Under Sink Organizer

Review: "Absolutely love these, it opened up so much space under cabinets and keeps everything organized. Very durable and easy to put together." - autume heuer

amazon.com Report

$34.99 at Amazon
Chop, Slice, And Dice With Ease Using The Vegetable Chopper

Review: "It is so much easier to get all my veggies sliced the same size and so quick. No more crying with slicing onions. Clean up is super easy and the tools to help clean out the slicing tray is very sturdy." - C. Sharp

amazon.com , Terrible product , Micha W. Report

$34.99 at Amazon
#23

Weed Out The Competition With Grampa's Weeder

Review: "The pictures say it all. This thing is amazing for pulling up weeds with their roots. I was really skeptical and didn’t believe the hype but man, this thing works and is worth every penny! It took a few pulls to get my technique right but once you get the hang of it, it’s smooth sailing! My back thanks me!" - Marz

amazon.com , Marz Report

$44.99 $39.99 at Amazon
