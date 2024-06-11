If you are ready to step up your kitchen game, listen up! We've discovered 44 new kitchen items that promise to make your time in the kitchen more enjoyable and efficient. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a culinary newbie, these products are designed to inspire and elevate your home cooking experience, making you a whizz behind the stove. From clever gadgets to innovative tools, we have them all! Let’s dive into these game-changing kitchen finds that might make you the next contestant on Master Chef!

#1 This Toaster Takes The Guess Work Out Of Your Toast-Doneness Share icon Review: "This touch button toaster is a breakfast hero! Sleek design, easy to use, and it delivers perfectly golden toast every time." - daddidarklord



#2 If You Still Don't Know How To Measure A Solid Or Weigh A Liquid, Try This Food Scale And Measuring Cup For The Best Of Both Share icon Review: "I love this scale. Easy to use and very well designed. Worth every cent." - susan slaughter



#3 Easy Open Ring Pull : Save Your Manicure AND Enjoy Your Chef Boyardee Share icon Review: "I have severe arthritis in my hands, this handy tool has made opening cans so much easier." - Karen Frymoyer



#4 Cat Jar Scraper : Don't Waste The Last Lick Of Nutella In The Jar Share icon Review: "Bought for friends that have a cat and they absolutely loved how adorable this product was." - Theresa Gerhard



#5 You Can Take Your Eye Off The Pot For More Then A Second With This Silicone Spill Stopper Share icon Review: "Does exactly what it says it does. I filled up my pot to the brink and boiled water and it was large enough to take all the boil overflow and cook my pasta. great product." - Jake



#6 Vegetable Chopper : Save Your Tears For Soppy Movie Night Share icon Review: "I use this weekly. I always hated chopping onions, but this is quick and very easy." - kevin fuller



#7 This Cutlery Cleaner Will Cut Your Washing Time In Half Share icon Review: "Easy to use, not too big, and stays suctioned to the sink. Makes cleaning silverware fast and does a good job." - Kristy



#8 Fruit And Vegetable Peeler : The Only Worm You Will Want To Bring Close To Your Produce Share icon Review: "Very comfortable in the left or right hand. Very sharp (comes with a blade guard). Cuts a nice thin peel. Easy to find in the drawer! First experience with this brand. Very satisfied with the product." - mamacau



#9 This Cake Stand Is So Cute, You'd Want To Keep It Out Long After Easter Is Done Share icon Review: "It is adorable! Well made I am using it on my coffee table holding up a plant. It would also look good with a desert on the table or to elevate a dish. Very nice and will be using when Easter is over!" - Vivian



#10 This Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter Takes No Prisoners Share icon Review: "This pizza cutter is awesome! It's heavy duty stainless steel and it's very easy to clean! Usually when I order pizza, the store doesn't cut it all the way through and I end up ripping the slice...this pizza cutter is perfect! It cuts through with no troubles and it fits in my hand perfectly! I love this pizza cutter!" - reallyrob



#11 This Brown Sugar Saver Is Both Adorable And Functional Share icon Review: "I love this one. A must have for your brown sugar. Keeps it nice and soft." - Cherokee



#12 A Magnetic Spice Rack For The Refrigerator Lets You Make The Most Of A Space You Didn't Even Know You Had Share icon Review: "This product is sturdy! The magnetic strips on the shelves and hold quite a bit of weight. We sore honey, bbq sauce bottle, hot sauce assortments, spices and teas in ours on the side of the fridge. They helped us clear up so much cabinet space! Highly recommend!" - Kindle Customer



#13 Durable Food Clip Set : Only For People Who Can Resist Eating The Whole Bag Of Doritos In One Sitting Share icon Review: "Love these things, they close all kinds of bags, like potato chips, cookies, etc. any bag that needs temporary storage keeps contents very fresh. Also very easy to use. They are awesome." - LaRue Johnstun



#14 Microwave Bacon Maker : No More Waiting For The Oven To Heat Up To Get Your Bacon Fix Share icon Review: "I don't have the greasy mess all over my stove. Different types and thickness of bacon take different times in the microwave. Have to experiment with the times. Love it." - Debra Kravan



#15 Margarita Monday Has Nothing On Taco Tuesday With This Taco Making Kit Share icon Review: "Taco Tuesdays are so much better now! This has been so helpful for our family of 6, and so fun! There are a bunch of different compartments so we can fit a bunch of toppings in there. Afterwards, it is so easy to clean!" - Melissa



Hold onto your spatula, because things are just heating up! Up next, we’ve got even more brilliant finds that will make you actually want to spend time behind the pots. So, let’s keep the excitement simmering and discover more fantastic kitchen essentials that are sure to transform your culinary adventures. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Mushroom Kitchen Sponges : These Cute Fungi Will Make Dish Duty More Fun! Share icon Review: "I bought these as a gift. The receiver loved them! they are cute and get the job done on regular dishes." - A. Henry



#17 Keep Your Sink Soap Scum Free With This Magnetic Soap Holder That Air Dries Your Bar Share icon Review: "Love this! Stuck to wall for two months now no problems! Best invention!!" - Elena Wiener



#18 Up Your Charcutery Game Wirh A Divided Serving Tray Share icon Review: "Bought after an influencer highlighted on a reel (what they’re supposed to do) and am NOT disappointed! Bought it for use on the boat, but have found it useful on car trips and more. Keeps foods separated for those weirdos that can’t have food touching lol and provides the ability to take numerous snacks without all the containers! Highly recommend!!" - Amanda



#19 This 2-Tier Countertop Fruit Vegetables Basket Is The Last Produce Holder You Will Ever Need Share icon Review: "I wanted to replace my current bowl with something that was able to hold more but not take up to much counter space. This one is wonderful! I like that it can be put more than one way depending on how you want to customize it." - Courtney M.



#20 Ditch Guesswork! Meater Plus For Perfect Meat Cook Every Single Time! Share icon Review: "This instrument is perfect for low and slow as well as reverse Seare. I have come to rely on this thermometer for almost everything. It can transmit the information to you if you are at home or running errands. The information is accurate and simple to operate. Perfect companion for all barbeque needs." - Long in the Tooth



#21 This Drip Catcher Mat Takes Care Of All The Pesky Water Stains Below The Faucet Share icon Review: "I bought this product to help keep the base of the faucet dry. It is very flexible and fits my faucet. So far, it is doing the job." - Borboleta



#22 This Sleek Dish Drying Rack Is A Lux Upgrade To A Pretty Basic Kitchen Item Share icon Review: "The dishes we use everyday, we wash and basically store here freeing up cabinet space. It's very well designed and thought out. I can hang lids in the side, utensils in the other side and fit pretty much everything on it to drain." - Amazon Customer



#23 A Fridge Lazy Susan Is The Best Way To See All The Expired Sauces In The Back Of The Fridge Share icon Review: "I bought two and they work just great. Now I do not have to knock things over or take things out to get to something in the back of the shelf. Mayo and other condiments, pickle jars, etc. all fit nicely and are within reach. It keeps the frig cleaner as well. Love!" - Lah



#24 Tabletop Fire Pit Smores Maker : Because Microwave Smores Just Don't Hit The Same Share icon Review: "This was a little surprise for my fiancé for Valentines and it was excellent! 10 minutes after opening the box and reading the directions we had a fire going. It’s excellent quality, nice looking, puts off a decent sized flame with very little heat and almost no smoke. We loved it and very pleased." - R Smith



#25 Porcelain Heart Shaped Plates Can Make Even The Most Boring Meal Look Insta-Worthy Share icon Review: "Not sure why I was skeptical when I bought these, but I can say they’re very high quality and durable. they make my food look extra cute as well!" - Darkie



#26 This Silicone Spill Stopper Takes Care Of The Biggest Stanley Cup Flaws Share icon Review: "It works perfectly to seal the leaks the cups usually have. It slips on easily and there is not a drop of water leaking through when you turn the cup upside down." - Bianca van Lill



#27 With This Brownie Pan With Dividers You Don't Need To Wait For Them To Cool Down To Cut Your First Piece Share icon Review: "Definitely worth buying. Will be buying a 2nd one. Best pan and works great. Brownies came out perfect. No more mangled brownies from trying to get them out of the pan. Very happy with this product." - Bethanie



#28 This Tumbler Ice Mold Is The Must-Have Stanley Cup Accessory Share icon Review: "If you are the owner of a Stanley tumbler, or one of a similar interior design, then this is the ice mold for you!!! This is so simple and easy to use! You fill the silicone mold with water and freeze!" - HoustonDG



#29 This Wickedly Cute Spoon Rest Sits Right On Your Pot Rim Share icon Review: "We are enthralled with Halloween here.... long, hot summer and found these sweet little silicon witches. She is perfect. Tiny, but capable of doing the job of spoon holding, steam venting and bringing a smile to your face on a hot August afternoon. Excellent quality, would definitely recommend." - DJ



#30 An Olive Oil Sprayer Will Ensure That You Don't Waste A Single Drop Of Liquid Gold Share icon Review: "I needed this mostly for using an air fryer. I really like it! It sprays nicely, easy to hold, clean up of the bottle before use was very easy." - Judy wilson



Hungry for more? Perfect, because there's a lot more kitchen magic on the way! These next few clever kitchen additions are not only functional but also add a touch of flair to your kitchen, making you want to spend all your time there.

#31 This Microwave Cleaner Is So Cute, You Will Actually Look Forward To This Chore Share icon Review: "Angry Mama is great. I bought one for work and home (work is always a mess). I have told everyone in my family about Angry Mama. My micro at home looked brand new after using." - Jennifer W



#32 Command Cord Bundlers Take Care Of The Knotted Mess That Is Your Electrical Appliances Share icon Review: "Initially bought this for my kitchen appliances but I’ve found so many other uses for it." - Laura Caballero



#33 If Loading The Dishwasher Right An Impossible Task For You, This Dishwasher Attachment Will Make It Much Easier Share icon Review: "Such a brilliant but simple product. Been using this product for over a month now. My dishwasher sadly does not have any built in attachments and I needed something to hold the glasses so they don’t tip, so these worked perfectly. The attachments fit perfectly & were so secure in the dish washer." - Marissa Ruazol



#34 Automatic Drink Dispenser : Perfect For Those Heavy 1 Gallon Bottles Share icon Review: "My son said this was life changer and made his life easier! It works great and the milk still stays fresh." - A Lovejoy



#35 This Genius Magnetic Paper Towel Holder Takes Care Of One Of The Most Annoying Problems In The Kitchen Share icon Review: "Love it. It is a great organization and space saver. The magnate is strong." - vandy



#36 Cowboy Hat Straw Covers Are Good For A Laugh During Happy Hour Share icon Review: "The straw covers were perfect for the 30 oz Stanly. They fit and were very stable on the straw." - Angelita Hanson



#37 This Cup Slicer Is The Quick And Convenient Way To Slice Your Fruit Share icon Review: "This cup slicer made slicing strawberries so easy!" - Howard



#38 Class Up Your Cheese Addiction With A Marble Cheese Slicer Share icon Review: "I love cheese, but I hate trying to slice it with a knife. This slicer makes that process so very easy and accurate. Even slices in the size you want. Easy to clean and comes with an extra slicing wire. I am very satisfied and now I completely enjoy my cheese and wine tradition." - Amazon Customer



#39 This Colorful Measuring Cups And Spoons Set Will Brighten Up Your Utensil Drawer Share icon Review: "The colors are great. The set is easy to use and clean. I like the fact that the measurements are permanent and won't rub off during cleaning." - Trisha Claborn



#40 A Clear Cutting Board Blends In Seamlessly Share icon Review: "Such a handy gadget. This is a nice shield for the counter, very useful , helps for and easy clean up when preparing meals . Fits right on the counter easily and remains in place. I love it!! I promise you won’t be disappointed, it’s definitely worth the money." - S. morris



#41 A Glass Salad Spinner Is A Welcome Upgrade To Its Rickety Plastic Predecessors Share icon Review: "I just got the OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner, and I love it! It's so easy to use and really effective at drying my greens quickly without bruising them. The large bowl is perfect for family meals, and it doubles as a serving bowl. A total kitchen must-have!" - _Amazon Customer



#42 Keep Your Soups And Sauces In A Row With This Convenient Packet Organizer Share icon Review: "I ordered two for all my packets. It’s a much better fit for them. It keeps them all organized and together in sections." - C. Lang



#43 We Bet Winnie The Pooh Would Have Loved One Of These No Drip Glass Honey Dispensers Share icon Review: "Tired of dripping honey all over the jar, cup, plate and countertop? Do you hate picking you your honey honey jar and getting sticky fingers? Get this honey dispenser! It’s attractive, easy to clean, and makes serving honey a breeze." - paintballmark

