Review: "I always felt so bad that my cat was stuck inside while I was out in the yard, so I wanted him to be able to safely sit out with me. It took a few tries for him to not panic when he got in, but by the third outing he LOVED it. All I have to do is shake it around so the zippers make noise and ask, “you wanna go outside?” and he comes RUNNING and gets in by himself. He even loves to sit in it inside the house around our dogs; it gives him an opportunity to spend time with us without being bothered by them (even with the door of the tent open, he feels safe - without the tent, he’d hide upstairs alone). I love that he can be more social with us inside and outside now and try to give him “tent” time every day. It’s stimulating and fun for him to get to go out." - Allison

