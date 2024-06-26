33 Small Changes That Will Make You Fall In Love With Your Garden Again
Is your garden feeling a little...blah? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Whether you're a seasoned green thumb or a newbie plant parent, these 33 small changes will breathe new life into your outdoor space and make you fall head over heels for your garden all over again. From easy DIY projects to clever product finds, we've got everything you need to transform your backyard into a blooming oasis.
This post may include affiliate links.
Tired Of Backbreaking Gardening? The Galvanized Raised Garden Bed Brings Your Plants Closer, Making Tending Your Garden A Breeze
Review: "I recently got my hands on the Land Guard Galvanized Raised Garden Bed, and let me tell you, it's been a game-changer for my gardening adventures. Putting it together was a piece of cake, and once it was up, I was pleasantly surprised by how sturdy it felt. Starting off, I ordered just two to test them out, but now I'm planning to snag more to amp up my garden this year. There's something about the galvanized look that adds a touch of style to my backyard." - The Millers
Extend Your Summer Nights And Create A Warm Ambiance With The Soft Glow Of A Patio Umbrella LED Light
Review: "Three modes of lighting. Very bright white light. Love it!" - Richard L
Adjustable Harvest Picking Apron: The Hands-Free Solution For Harvesting Your Garden's Bounty
Review: "I use this to gather my raised bed garden. Very handy and frees up both hands. Will hold about the equivalent of a market basket. I have washed mine several times; it wrinkles but probably because I hung it up to dry. Has several pockets to hold items. Nice buckle and wide belt to go around the waist. Depending on content the weight will cause it to sag down from the waist and pull on the lower back. But I just empty it sooner. I love it and even order some more for ny friends." - Patty
Insect And Bird Barrier Netting Mesh With Drawstring: Outsmart Pesky Pests And Protect Your Precious Harvest!
Review: "First year we’ve been able to grow tomatoes without the birds and squirrels eating all our tomatoes." - Chuck
From Farm-To-Table In Your Own Backyard: This Grow Your Own Garden Kit Is Bursting With Flavor
Review: "This was exactly what I expected! This seed box came with a variety of seeds and wonderful packaging. I love the gardening gloves that came with this product. The seeds are great quality and I look forward to adding these to my greenhouse! Highly recommend, fast shipping. Seller answered all of my questions in a timely manner. Would buy again!" - Lauren Guglielmo
Hanging Bird Bath And Feeder: Invite Feathered Friends To Your Garden Oasis!
Review: "My birds I feed love this bird bath. They use it everyday in the backyard! Great size and great price. Sturdy and well made" - Hannah S
Ditch The Dull Blades And Upgrade To Fiskars Pruning Shears For Effortless Trimming And Shaping
Review: "These are so much better in real life! The pictures in the listing looked flimsy, but they’re actually quite large and sturdy. I really like the open/close lock, and the fact that they don’t have that spring connecting the two handles that always falls off! I don’t know how the spring mechanism works on these, but it works like a dream. Also, it cuts quite well. Even sturdier, larger branches than the product claim, I tried a few branches on my lemon tree, and it cuts really well." - Ingrid
Whether You're A Seasoned Plant Parent Or A Newbie, Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes Are The No-Fuss Way To Keep Your Houseplants Thriving
Review: "I put these in my house plants, and most of my plants have been flourishing since. They're definitely worth the money, and I love seeing my plants doing so well. Make sure to do a little research before sticking these in your plants, however. A few of my plants started to get browning, burnt leaves after using the food spikes. I later found out those plants don't usually like plant food. That was my own fault, not the product's. The rest of my plants are doing better than ever." - Olivia L
Elevated Wood Planter Box Stand: The Perfect Blend Of Rustic Charm And Modern Functionality For Your Garden
Review: "I ordered this to start my garden. I was NOT disappointed. This thing has sooo much room in it. With everything I have planted in there, I still have room for more! I have 2 English cucumbers, 1 Armenian cucumber, 3 purple bell peppers, 2 pimentos, 1 shallots, 2 chives, 2 parsley, carrots, 2 sugar baby watermelon, 1 red bell pepper, celery, and bok choy. This thing is super sturdy and made from quality materials. This fall I’m going to get another for lettuce, potatoes, and greens." - Quin
Invite Nature's Hardest Workers To Your Garden With The Nature's Way Bee House, A Charming And Functional Home For Solitary Bees
Review: "I love this insect hotel. I’ve tried a different model/brand with different set up and I noticed the insect were not drawn to it like they are with this one. I put it out by my garden and not even an hour later a bug was building a little home in it! Tried and true…if you set it out—the bugs will come!" - Amazon Customer
This Sunflower Seed Mix Would Even Make Van Gogh Happy
Review: "I planted June 12th, and as of today, July 17th, it’s almost 2 feet tall! Out of 5 seeds, three germinated. I’m a beginner and very happy with these results so far! Can’t wait to see it bloom." - Megan Horn
Seed Spacer Tool: Maximize Your Garden's Potential (And Your Harvest) With Perfectly Spaced Plants
Review: "I still consider myself new to gardening and this is a very helpful tool when it comes to spacing. My first couple times planting was either too close or wasted space. This tool helped me maximize the space in my raised beds." - Brandi
Hori Hori Garden Knife: The Japanese Gardening Secret That's Taking The World By Storm
Review: "I keep thinking I should give this 4 stars and wait to see if it merits 5. But it’s so nice! It is exactly what I hoped I was getting (assuming it continues to perform well!) Handle looks like birch and fits well in my hand. Love that it is full tang. Rivets seem sturdy. The blades make the ‘trowel’ end look somewhat delicate, but it is an illusion. Cuts well through soil, grass and small branches. Blade interacts with magnets. Will see how it holds an edge. Hoping it will stand up to many years of service!" - Anna F
Miracle Growth Paste: The Plant Whisperer That Coaxes New Growth And Abundant Blooms
Review: "Dabbed the goop on the nodes, waited 6 weeks and BAM! Leaves started showing up. A new sprout appeared on about 90% of the nodes the paste was put on, which is wild because it was over 40 nodes. I was a bad plant owner and left the pothos in too small of a pot for too long of time, causing it to lose a load of leaves. But now I’m a good plant owner because it’s coming back to life." - Jamie
Turn Your Kitchen Scraps Into Garden Gold With The Cutest Composter In The World
Review: "No assembly! Wonderful product! So easy to use...just spin every few days! I have tried various composting methods and love this one. I bought 2, one for “present addition” use and the other for the “aged” compost almost ready for use in the garden. The base of the composter has rollers built in so that all one has to do is turn the barrel-shaped composter several times every few days. The door opens easily for adding compost materials and completely removable if needed in order to shovel out “ready” compost....or whole barrel can be rolled over to where needed in the garden and poured out! A great design and I’m ver much enjoying my 2 new composters!" - Deb
Bring The Magic Of Fireflies To Your Backyard With These Solar Swaying Garden Lights
Review: "They say it takes 8 hours to charge in the sun but mine only took an hour. They sway in the wind and look very pretty. When I turn on the porch light, they go off instantly and come back on when I turn the light off. They give off a soft light and it's just enough that when I let my dog out in the dark, I don't need the porch light. I love these, they are high quality." - violet
Stab-A-Nut: The Ingenious Tool That Turns A Prickly Problem Into A Painless Process
Review: "This tool works great and fun to use. Even my 10 year old enjoys using it!" - MHMorrison
Mounted Solar Outdoor Lights: Beautiful, Bright, And Bill-Free - The Perfect Way To Light Up Your Nights
Review: "I bought a set of these on prime day in 2017, they have weathered 5 years in Denver, Colorado - baking all summer long in the endless 100-degree sun and freezing all winter and they still work perfect! Reliable motion detection, nice and bright, and they charge fine even on short, overcast winter days. I just bought another set because they were too cheap not to, I highly recommend ZOOKKI motion solar lights." - Amazon Customer
Illuminate Your Walkways And Create A Welcoming Ambiance With These Energy-Efficient Solar Pathway Lights
Review: "Really love these lights and get a lot of compliments on them. I can have white lights out front and color changing in the back. The pattern they make on the ground is beautiful and bright. The length of time they stay on at night depends on how much sun they get of course. Bought another set and now I can replace one when needed, white or color-changing. They last about 2-3 years. Another great feature is the poles have several pieces to them so you have options for one of three different heights. Just be aware that you can’t set them to a single color. They are so versatile. I love them!" - Anna S