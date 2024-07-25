24 Products You Might Be Using Wrong, So Let’s Fix That
We all have those everyday items that we use without a second thought. But what if we told you that you've been using some of them wrong this whole time? Prepare to have your mind blown as we reveal the hidden potential of 24 common household products. From surprising cleaning hacks to unexpected culinary uses, these simple tips and tricks will change the way you interact with everyday objects, saving you time, money, and frustration. Get ready to unlock a whole new world of possibilities with these ingenious product hacks.
If Your Reusable Freezer Bags Are Looking More Like Reusable Soup Bags, You Might Need To Turn That Freezer Temperature Down A Notch!
Zero degrees (or even lower) is the best temp for long-term frozen food storage, so set your freezer as low as it will go. And if you find that your ice cream gets too hard to scoop, store it on the door where the temperature will be the highest.
Your Kitchen Sponge Isn't A Science Experiment; It's Not Supposed To Grow New Life Forms. Sanitize Or Replace It Before It Becomes A Petri Dish!
This cleaning superhero won't, in fact, be that helpful if you don't sanitize it every few days (and replace it every month). To do this, soak your sponge in water, place it in a microwavable dish, then heat it on high for a minute.
If You Store Your Peanut Butter Upside Down, The Oil Wil Be Trapped At The Bottom, Leaving You With A Perfect First Scoop Every Time!
You actually need to store it upside down so that when you take it out, you can flip it, open it, and (voila!) the oil is on the bottom.
Stop Eyeballing Your Spaghetti Like A Culinary Rookie! That Hole In The Middle Of Your Spaghetti Spoon Isn't Just For Show, It's Your Built-In Portion Control
Did you ever consider why there's a hole in the middle of spaghetti spoons? You're supposed to use that hole to determine how much spaghetti to cook per person. Genius!
If Your Countertop Dishwasher Is Acting More Like A Miss-Firing Sprinkler, You Might Want To Check Your Loading Technique
Put the most heavily soiled items in the center of the bottom rack facing the spray arm. And make sure nothing big is blocking the detergent dispenser; it could impact how it opens and keep dishwasher detergent from being dispensed properly.
Are Your Bobby Pins Slipping And Sliding Like They're On A Slip 'N Slide? Try Flipping Them Groove-Side Down For A Hair-Raising Grip!
If you put in your bobby pin with the grooved side up (like most people), we have bad news: you're doing it wrong. The grooves are intended to help the bobby pin stay in place, so having them face outwards isn't as effective.
If You're Using Enough Laundry Detergent To Create A Foam Party In Your Washing Machine, It's Time To Start Reading The Label
No, it won't make your whites whiter. Use too much and it might not rinse out of clothes — and too many suds can cushion fabrics and dirt so stains get trapped and not washed away as they should. Instead, just follow the instructions on your bottle.
If Your Toilet Paper Is Hanging "Under," You're Living In The Past. Switch It "Over" Like A Modern Human And Save Yourself From Frantic Fumbling
While this much-debated topic might seem like a personal preference, we can tell you "over" is more sanitary, because the paper is further from the wall. Also, the patent for toilet paper from 1891 shows the inventor intended for it to be hung "over." So there's that.
If you thought those hacks were impressive, just wait until you see what's next. We're about to reveal some surprising ways you might be sabotaging your everyday products, and how to fix it. Get ready to discover the true potential of these household staples, and maybe even look at other items differently too.
Stop Treating Your Crock Pot Like A Pandora's Box! Every Time You Lift That Lid, You're Letting Out Precious Heat And Extending Your Dinnertime
Even though it's tempting to see how your soup is coming along, slow cookers work by trapping heat and using it to cook food over a long period of time. Every time you lift the lid, your appliance loses heat and the cooking process slows down.
Stop Scratching Your Non-Stick Pans With Metal Utensils Like A Caveman! Your Wooden Spoon Is Begging For Some Action
To prevent scratching, use wooden spoons to stir food, avoid steel wool, and don't stack these pans. This will also help extend the life span of your cookware.
If Your Kitchenaid Stand Mixer Is Acting More Like A Sauna For Your Cream, It's Time To Give It A Chill Pill (Literally) In The Fridge Before Whipping
If you want your stand mixer to work even better, chill the bowl and beater. When they're cold, they'll help you whip up the loftiest, fluffiest dessert possible.
If Your Blender Sounds Like It's Giving Birth To A Smoothie, You're Doing It Wrong. Put The Liquids In First, And Let The Blending Vortex Do Its Magic!
Place liquid ingredients in the jar first, followed by the rest of the ingredients. The swirl created by blending the liquids will pull the solids down, making sure you get even blending.
If Your Iron Is Spitting More Than Your Toddler At Mealtime, It's Time To Break Its Bad Habit Of Storing Water Inside
Always empty the iron's water tank before putting the iron away, especially if you store it on its soleplate. This keeps excess water from damaging the internal parts and leaking through and discoloring the soleplate.
Your Morning Brew Tastes More Like Swamp Water Than Coffee? It's Time To Give That Coffee Maker A Spa Day And Show It Some Love
Since your coffee maker is a hot bed for bacteria and mold, we beg of you: Wash every removable part after each use — not just the pot. Think how much better your coffee will taste each morning!
Stop Treating Your Vacuum Cleaner Attachments Like They're Spare Parts In A Junk Drawer! Each One Has A Superpower For Tackling Different Cleaning Challenges
These tools are your best friends! They make cleaning much easier, and pick up dust and allergens from areas you might otherwise overlook.
That Staple Remover In Your Desk Drawer Isn't Just For Fixing Paperwork Fails, It's Also Your Key To Unlocking Stubborn Key Rings Without Breaking A Nail
No more broken nails: To add to a key to your ring, wedge a staple remover's teeth between the coils, then clamp down to separate them — a new key will slide on easily.
Ready to unlock a whole new world of possibilities with your everyday items? These final few hacks are guaranteed to make you rethink the way you use common household products. You might even learn a few tricks to impress your friends! Get ready to become a product-using pro!
Stop Torturing Your Toilet With That Flat Plunger! It Needs A Flange Plunger To Handle Its Curves
Did you know there are two kinds of plungers? There's the design shown in the photo, made for your toilet, and the other, that only features the cone on top, made for your sink.
Stop Snapping Your Toblerone Like A Savage! Gently Push The Triangles Inward To Break Them Off And Preserve Their Iconic Mountain Peaks
Confused? Well, if you want to avoid making a crumbly mess while eating this treat, you should push pieces towards the box to break them off instead.
Hold The Phone! Your Dish Soap Isn't Meant For Every Mess. It's Great On Greasy Pots And Pans, But Other Surfaces Might Disagree
While this grease-fighting product is powerful, it leaves streaks behind on surfaces that aren't plates and cups. So you should steer clear of using this liquid soap on your car windows and mirrors.
Your Vegetable Peeler Isn't Just For Potatoes! It's A Multi-Talented Kitchen Ninja, Ready To Shave Parmesan, Create Zucchini Ribbons, Or Even Make Chocolate Curls For Your Desserts
When you use a vegetable peeler to shave thin slices of an onion, you can speed through the chopping process ... hopefully before your eyes start to well up.
Don't Let Your Tissue Paper Live A One-Trick Pony Life Wrapped Around Gifts! Unleash Its Wrinkle-Fighting Superpowers In Your Suitcase And Arrive At Your Destination Looking Like You Just Stepped Out Of A Fashion Magazine
When packing clothes that wrinkle easily, lay the item inside a sheet of tissue paper (dry-cleaning bags work too) and fold as normal. The tissue will prevent creases from setting in.
Your Food Processor Isn't A Magic Wand! It Can't Turn Whole Potatoes Into Mashed Masterpieces In Seconds. Chop Your Ingredients Before Throwing Them In, Or Risk A Chunky Mess And A Grumpy Motor
Before chopping, cut food into chunks for even processing. This also helps to drop chopped pieces through the feed tube while the food processor's in operation, instead of loading them all in the bowl before you start.
Stop Finger Painting Your Face! Your Foundation Sponge Is Begging For A Promotion From The Makeup Bag
This method will result in blotchy, streaky results. Plus, touching your skin with your fingers all the time can do more harm than good. Instead, use a damp makeup sponge like the EcoTools Total Perfecting Blender or foundation brush.
Stop Scooping Those Yogurt Toppings Like A Noob! Your Greek Yogurt Container Is Begging To Be Folded For A Perfect Mix-In Every Time
If you've been scooping your honey or fruit into your yogurt, you're doing it wrong. It turns out, you can fold the container in half so your toppings pour directly on top.
