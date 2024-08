In a world of fleeting trends and disposable goods, it's refreshing to discover items that stand the test of time. We're talking about those rare gems that you buy once and cherish for years, even decades. These are the investments that not only save you money in the long run but also bring a sense of satisfaction and sustainability to your life. From quality cookware to shoes that make you feel like you are walking on air, we have them all. So get ready to invest and cut down on spending in the long run!

#1 "A shoehorn. I don’t tie my shoes as often, so I leave them tied and slip in and out of them and the shoe horn made putting on shoes so easy. I don’t know why I bought it, maybe because it was on sale. But I use it almost daily." - Thajandro Share icon Sometimes, the smallest things can make the biggest difference. A shoehorn might seem like an old-fashioned or unnecessary tool, but it's a game-changer for anyone who prefers a laceless life. This simple yet ingenious invention allows you to effortlessly slip into your shoes, protecting your heels and saving you precious time each day. It's a small investment that can transform your daily routine and make every step a little easier.



#2 "A headlamp. Nothing amazing or anything but bought a two pack on a whim at the store and quickly realized a hands free light source is invaluable." - Diustavis Share icon This headlamp isn't just a light, it's your trusty companion for midnight adventures, DIY projects, and those unexpected power outages.

Its hands-free design and bright beam will illuminate your path, leaving your hands free to tackle any task. Whether you're exploring a cave, fixing a leaky pipe under the sink, or simply taking a nighttime stroll, this headlamp is built to last and light the way for years to come.



#3 "A laundry drying rack. I always was just hanging my laundry all over whatever and I finally bought one, just a sturdy wood one, a couple years ago, now I use it almost every day and will have it forever." - CatMomLovesWine Share icon A sturdy drying rack isn't just a practical addition to your laundry routine – it's a long-term investment in convenience and sustainability. Not only does it declutter your living space by eliminating the need for clothes draped over furniture, but it also helps your clothes last longer by air-drying them gently.



Plus, it's a simple way to reduce your energy consumption and carbon footprint. If you're tired of the "laundry chair" phenomenon and want to create a more organized, eco-friendly laundry routine, a drying rack is a must-have!



#4 "One of those tiny foldable stools that are marketed for college dorms. I’ve moved 10+ times since undergrad and it’s one of the first things I pack and unpack." - reddit user Share icon Whether you're a frequent mover or simply need a little extra boost in the kitchen, this tiny foldable stool proves its worth time and time again. It's a versatile companion that offers a helping hand wherever you go – from dorm rooms to kitchens to camping trips.



#5 "My kindle. I always loved reading but my kindle purchase was because I found the gadget interesting when a friend showed me his, not specifically as an aid to my hobby." - a_moody Share icon Sometimes, the best things in life are unplanned. Even if you initially buy a Kindle out of curiosity, you might just find it revolutionizes your reading habits. With its lightweight design, built-in light, and access to a vast library, a Kindle can make reading more convenient and enjoyable, whether you're a lifelong bookworm or a casual reader.



#6 "An instant hot water dispenser. It seemed like a silly purchase but now most of our family has one too" - ThatSlacker Share icon What seems like a luxury at first can quickly become a kitchen essential! An instant hot water dispenser is a game-changer for busy households, providing hot water on demand for everything from morning coffee to afternoon tea to instant oatmeal. It's the convenient upgrade you didn't know you needed, but once you have it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.



#7 "Chom chom roller for removing pet hair from furniture and clothes. I have huskies and have tried so many different pet hair removal devices. Most are garbage. This thing is legit (full size and mini) and so much less wasteful than the tape rollers." - crispydetritus Share icon Tired of battling endless pet hair tumbleweeds? 🌪️ The Chom Chom roller is the fur-fighting champion you've been waiting for. It's reusable, effective on both furniture and clothes, and unlike those sticky lint rollers, it won't leave you with a pile of waste. It's the simple solution that'll have you saying goodbye to furry furniture and hello to a cleaner, happier home.



It's not just about durability; these items are designed to make your life easier, more efficient, and more enjoyable. From kitchen tools that simplify meal prep to wardrobe staples that effortlessly elevate your style, these long-lasting investments are the building blocks of a fulfilling and clutter-free life.

#8 "I got a chicken shredder after seeing it on tiktok and I love it. It’s just a circle with a top, you put the chicken in and turn it. I can shred multiple pounds of chicken within a couple minutes, and it’s easier to get smaller or larger pieces by shredding longer/shorter times. And I love using an instant pot for cooking chicken, like for enchiladas, bbq chicken, etc" - alexandria3142 Share icon Take your meal prep from "cluck" to cooked with this TikTok-famous chicken shredder! Pair it with your trusty Instant Pot for perfectly cooked, effortlessly shredded chicken in minutes. It's a game-changer for weeknight dinners, meal prepping, and all your chicken-based culinary creations.



#9 "I picked up a pack of nonslip jar gripper pads from Amazon about a year ago and use them at least once a month. Today I was replacing a shower head that was stuck on the shower arm and couldn’t find the right wrench to remove it. Ended up using one of the gripper pads to take it off. 10/10" - trudyproud Share icon Who needs a toolbox when you have nonslip jar gripper pads? These versatile little wonders prove their worth in the kitchen and beyond. From stubborn jars to stuck shower heads, they're the unexpected superhero of your household chores.



#10 "A heating pad. My last bedroom was cold, so I used it to pre-warm my bed. Well, so far it has been great for back pain and my cats love it." - Share icon A heating pad isn't just for chilly nights or sore muscles – it's a multi-purpose comfort champion! Whether you're preheating your bed, soothing aches and pains, or providing a cozy spot for your feline friends, this versatile tool is sure to become a household favorite.



#11 "A pickle fork off Amazon. It’s a silicone round thing that sits around the top of the pickle jar and holds a little three prong pickle fork thing. No more digging for pickles." - Trick_Cherry1347 Share icon Pickle enthusiast? Ditch the messy fingers and dive into your jar with a pickle fork! This ingenious little tool ensures your pickle-eating experience is always a crisp, clean delight. No more fishing around or fumbling with slippery spears – just grab and enjoy!



#12 "I once picked up a cast iron skillet on a whim, and it has been one of the best purchases I've ever made. It's incredibly durable, versatile, and just gets better with age. Definitely a 'buy it for life' item!" - LilyColemanhCV Share icon A cast iron skillet isn't just cookware, it's a culinary heirloom. This kitchen workhorse can handle everything from searing steaks to baking cornbread, and its naturally nonstick surface only improves with use. It's a versatile, durable investment that'll be passed down for generations, just like your favorite family recipes.



#13 "Dumpling Press. With Two Teenagers We Go Through A Lot Of Dumplings. Making 150 Every Other Week Is Exhausting Enough Without Having To Hand Fold ‘Em" - Alarmingsorbet Share icon Feed your hungry teenagers (and your dumpling cravings) with ease! A dumpling press transforms a labor-intensive task into a quick and enjoyable experience. Effortlessly craft perfectly uniform dumplings in a fraction of the time, leaving you more energy to enjoy those delicious creations with your family.



So, if you're ready to break free from the cycle of constant consumption and embrace a more mindful approach to your belongings, check out these last few finds! They're not just built to last; they're designed to remain relevant and functional for years to come, regardless of changing trends or technological advancements.

#14 "Portable Battery Packs. I Was Never Interested But The Hubby Wanted It For His Phone At Work. Now It’s Come Up Useful Many Times—especially In A Power Outage." - Seethatghost Share icon A portable battery pack might seem like an unnecessary gadget, but it can be a lifesaver when your phone's battery unexpectedly dies – whether you're in the middle of a workday, stuck in a power outage, or lost on a hiking trail. It's a small investment that provides a big dose of peace of mind.



#15 "One hand plastic tongue cleaner. Purchased it don’t remember when and it still cleans the muscle !" - Exciting_Ad_7369 Share icon Freshen your breath and upgrade your oral hygiene routine with a simple yet effective one-handed plastic tongue cleaner. It's a small tool that can make a big difference in how your mouth feels – and it's built to last, so you can enjoy that fresh, clean feeling for years to come.



#16 "Tiny $5 fan. My school was like 100 degrees and I was the only one with a fan during finals. I strongly feel this fan helped me be on top of the curve." - wtrredrose Share icon Snagging a tiny fan is a genius move, especially if you're prone to overheating. These little guys are lifesavers during heatwaves, power outages, or even just when you need a personal breeze. They're portable, affordable, and a total game-changer for staying cool and comfortable on the go.



#17 "Cordless hot glue gun. Amazing how much more I use it than the corded ones. Very convenient. Ryobi works, there may be others." - bizengineer Share icon Ditching the cord for a cordless hot glue gun is like trading in a bicycle for a motorcycle! It's a total game-changer for crafting enthusiasts and DIYers. No more getting tangled in wires or being limited by outlet locations. You're free to create wherever inspiration strikes!



#18 "A pair of slip-on Skechers. Who knew my resistance to daily workouts was due to having to tie the shoelaces? I've had it for 6 years. BIFL enough for me." - tempebusuk Share icon A pair of slip-on Skechers can unlock a passion for daily workouts, proving that comfort and convenience can be powerful motivators. Six years of wear proves they're not just a fashion statement, but a durable investment in well-being.



#19 "Fat Separator For Making Gravies, Sauces, And Soups From Leftover Meat Juices Or Stock. I Make Much Better Food Now." - Share icon Transforming leftover meat juices or stock into delectable gravies, sauces, and soups is a cinch with a fat separator. It's a simple tool that elevates home cooking to restaurant-quality levels, making dishes healthier and more flavorful.



#20 "Yeti tumbler for me. I went on a business trip for four days and I miss it so much" - kyyl1 Share icon The Yeti tumbler isn't just a travel essential; it's a reminder of home comforts. This trusty companion keeps drinks at the perfect temperature, making every sip a moment of joy, even when you're far away.