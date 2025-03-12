ADVERTISEMENT

If you remember recording songs off the radio onto cassette tapes and consider scrunchies a legitimate fashion accessory (then and now), this collection's about to hit you right in the nostalgia. We've gathered 20 finds for everyone who peaked when Sugar Ray was on the radio and butterfly clips were a personality trait. Because let's be real – the 90s weren't just a decade, they were a whole vibe. An era when our biggest stress was making sure we didn't accidentally tape over our favorite episodes of Friends, and the height of technology was having a clear phone in your bedroom.

Welcome to a shopping list that understands why you still miss the satisfaction of rewinding VHS tapes and can't explain to Gen Z why Lisa Frank was basically a religion. Each item celebrates that magical time when we all agreed platform shoes were a good idea and spent hours creating the perfect AIM away message. Whether you learned about love from passing notes in class or still believe crop tops paired with overalls was fashion at its finest, these finds let you bring the best of your favorite decade into your adult life. Because growing up doesn't mean giving up the things that made the 90s absolutely epic – it just means incorporating them into your world of mortgage payments and meal prep.