You keep upgrading your iPhone and your software, but some of the simplest items in your home are in dire need of attention too. Dustpans, juicers, and clocks are all things of the past and these futuristic finds will make your life a little easier. Whether you want to bring Alexa into your home or just store your linen more effectively, we have found the best new inventions that are sure to get you excited for the future. So let’s get plugged in and purchasing!

#1 Grime Is No Match For This Electric Spin Scrubber Share icon Review: "OMG! This works sooooooooooo great! It is Amazing! Did my whole Kitchen floor with it, even the ground in dirt disappeared! Next project: bathroom floor, shower, & bathroom door! I am telling you, THE BEST BUY EVER!" - Brenda Peters

#2 This Automatic Dustpan Solves Our Biggest Problem: The Little Line Of Dust Left Over After Sweeping Share icon Review: "This is one of the best investments I have ever made. I have a bad back, and bending over trying to pick up trash can really hurt my back. This machine is a lifesaver. It is super fast and has great suction. I literally just sweep my trash over in front of the unit and it does the rest." - Mallcloser



#3 Even People Who Cant Read Analogue Time Anymore Can Understand This Sleek LED Light-Up Word Clock Share icon Review: "I get so many compliments on this clock just because of the uniqueness. Originally saw a wall size one in Dubai and fell in love. Love the fact that this is small enough to sit on a desk. Such a conversation piece" - Shanah clevenger



#4 This Automatic Pan Stirrer Is Like Having Another Pair Of Hands In The Kitchen, Just Less Annoying Share icon Review: "Great addition to the kitchen! It's like having an extra set of hands! You can go back to your tv show while things cook or prep other ingredients without worrying your meal is going to burn. Love that it's rechargeable!" - Krystal

#5 This Fruit And Vegetable Washing Machine Will Help You Eat Clean Share icon Review: "Lots of dirt and debris is left in the water after using this. I’ve only had it a week or so and already recommended it to several people. The friend who recommended I get it said she did a pesticide test on herself after washing her produce with it and she came back clean!" - Amanda W.

#6 Forget About Hiding A Spare Key Under The Doormat With This Wi-Fi Smart Lock Share icon Review: "Quality product! Extremely well made and very easy to install. The lock also works with Apple Home. Excellent packaging, performs as advertised, quick and easy to set up and looks great.No more fumbling for a key.Highly recommend." - Sarah



#7 How Has No One Thougth Of A Wall Mounted Drying Rack Before? Share icon Review: "It seems solid and I love that it’s flexible in how it moves. Highly recommend installing it where there is a stud in the wall to ensure the weight of wet clothing doesn’t pull it down. Great space saver!" - Dwight Sneathen



#8 This Fully Transparent Silent Mouse Is The Biggest Throwback To The 90s. IYKYK Share icon Review: "Fun mouse. It's super portable and it's wireless. It lights up and is totally transparent. Charges fast and holds a charge for a long time. Works just like a standard mouse. Very responsive. I love the look and it works great with my laptop." - KimLenihan



#9 Get A Grip On Your Video Skills With This Flexible Stand With A Phone Holder Share icon Review: "Very versatile tripod and compact in size. Actually to call it a tripod really doesn't do it justice, as its bendable legs allow it to grip onto various other surfaces. Very user-friendly too. I'm actually using it right now Overall, pretty great buy for the price. Definitely recommend!" - Kent Sharp



#10 Make Sure Your Valuables Don't Go Missing Thanks To This Label Maker Share icon Review: "This little label maker is legit. For sub twenty dollars, it is an incredible buy. The app is user friendly and easy to install. The labeler itself is compact and works with ease. Would definitely purchase again if i needed another one." - Jason Hawkins

#11 There Is No More Guessing Which Way Is Open With This Nifty Motorized Blind Tilter Share icon Review: "An automated blind for a reasonable price. Much better than the first version I had from another vendor. The smart phone app is excellent and it simply works. With the solar panel, I can see the battery needing an actual charge maybe 1 or 2x’s per year. I highly recommend. Pretty easy install." - Adam





These futuristic finds might have reminded you that you have some laundry to do or vacuuming that’s waiting, but don’t go yet! We have plenty more everyday upgrades that will help you breeze through your day.

#12 Some Of The Smallest Changes Make The Biggest Difference, Just Like This Flour Container With A Leveling Bar Share icon Review: "My wife and I love these containers. They are wider than our old ones, making it easier to add and use the flour that we are storing in them. Love the levelers-makes getting the right amount a breeze. Very air tight and perfect size for the food cabinet. Love them." - K. D. Andrew



#13 This Non-Stick Electric Pot Solves The "No Open Flame" Problem Share icon Review: "Lightweight electric pan. Heats up quickly and is just the right size for 1 or two peple. Saves in time for not having to stand up over the stove. Attractive and easy to clean. Good price for a good product!" - pHar



#14 Maybe, In The Future, We Won't Use Sockets Anymore, But For Now, Try This USB C 3-Port Charger Share icon Review: "As described on the tin, does great charging work (??) i don’t know what to say it’s a charger it charges stuff it was good value it does the job well. It’s also surprisingly endearing with its silly little face. More fun than expected, i’m now attached to my charger, thanks." - LilHavanaDanny



#15 Ran Out Of Underwear Before Laundry Day Has Arrived? This Portable Washing Machine Will Come To The Rescue Share icon Review: "What I love: how easy to operate it is. How compact it is (saves so much room) how well it works, it's perfect for small clothes that you don't want mixed up with the big laundry stuff. I really like it." - Patricia Legere



#16 This Portable Clothes Dryer Has Your Back On Those Days When The Sun Just Won't Play Along Share icon Review: "I love this little dryer! I took it traveling and I could preheat my clothes before going out but I was also able to remove small wrinkles. I would steam my pants in the bathroom while I took a shower and then popped them into this to make them perfectly dry." - Nathan Christie



#17 These Powerful Vacuum Suction Cup Hooks Won't Move An Inch, Perfect For Bathrooms And Showers! Share icon Review: "I have five of these put up in my shower and the suction is pretty insane. I haven’t had a single one move once in the month or two I’ve been using them, and I’ve got 5 people showering in this house. You can remove them and restick them with a credit card if you need to, so it’s not so permanent, which is perfect. Totally recommend these hooks" - Zech Hansen



#18 This Powerful Compressed Air Duster For Deep Cleaning Is Much More Environmentally Friendly Option Than Cans Of Compressed Air Share icon Review: "bought this to clean off my computer keyboard as it seems to be more environmentally friendly than those cans. Worked well and this thing does a lot for its size. Has 3 power levels, and I've even used the vacuum attachment for quick clean-up of errant litter and dust that my cat leaves behind on the floors." - Christine



#19 Never Miss A Package Again With This Blink Video Doorbell Share icon Review: "Has great night vision the alerts are always on time clear image nice size for in front of any door easy to place great sense of security and protection" - Lucy West

#20 Controll Your Apliances Remotely With This WiFi Smart Plug Share icon Review: "You can set it on vacation mode, sunrise, sunset or the other way around. You can set your own custom timer. You can link into your home Google. Very easy to understand and use would highly recommend this. Going to purchase more. Makes it very easy to control your lights when you’re not at home from your app." - Jenny

#21 This Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker Is Your Ultimate Shower Karaoke Companion Share icon Review: "I’ve had mine for years now and it still acts as if I just bought it brand new. Super loud and easy pairing . Suctions well in shower . Battery can go for months and months without needing a charge . Battery lasts so long that it’s kinda creepy lol . Definitely worth buying" - Molly Amadio



#22 Stop Touching A Gross Trash Can Thanks To This Automatic Self-Sealing And Self-Changing, Motion Sense Activated Bin Share icon Review: "I put this bin right beside my toilet, and it is crazy convenient… I love the fact that it automatically closes the bag and takes the bad odors alway…" - Ricardo Valdez



#23 This Electric Salt And Pepper Grinder Set Is Both Chic And Smart Share icon Review: "Can't say enough about this S & P grinders. They are pretty cool, and work just great. Also, they adjust so you can choose the size that suits you. Definitely I'd buy them again." - TheTuneFreak

#24 This Toothpaste Dispenser And Toothbrush Holder Will Get You One Step Closer To Fully Automating Your Morning Routine Share icon Review: "Got this for my bathroom and loved it! Very stable and easy to install. Good deal for your money as well, my kids loves using it as well, my 10 year old no longer makes messes with toothpaste." - Jessica wilcox

#25 Your Beauty Routine Just Got A Tech Upgrade With This Face Spatula Pore Cleaner Share icon Review: "Love this product. I was very skeptical at first but its awesome. I have dealt with blackheads my entore life and this helps retract them with little irritation to my skin. It comes with two different tools and I would suggest playing around with both of them to see what works best for your skin type. Great for all skin types and ages!" - Katie Siegfried



Believe us when we say, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet!” No chore is too boring or menial for the next few techie upgrades we have in store. Soon, your home will be one even Iron Man would even be proud of. Or is that, Ironing Man?

#26 Keep Your Linnens Lined-Up With These Bed Sheet Organizers Share icon Review: "Absolutely love these! They are so easy to use and great quality. I was able to fit 2 king size sheets and 4 pillows cases in one. They come with labels too which helped organize my closet. Must have!" - Nicole L.



#27 This Rechargeable Juicer Is Worth The Squeeze Share icon Review: "I love it, easy to use and clean. Very convenient, allows you to have fresh orange juice in a minute without all the sugar and the preservative on the store boxe one. Very happy to discover that product. Will buy more for gift." - Magg



#28 Stop Worrying About The Apple vs. Android Cable Debate With This 4-In-1 USB C Lightning Cable Share icon Review: "Love it... it's practical, slick and looks good, and the yellow tips makes them easy to find. The connections are secure and they don't wiggle like the most of its kind - highly recommended" - meh



#29 No Risk Of Cross-Contamination With This Smart Cleaning Cutting Board And Knife Set Share icon Review: "Absolutely love this! Having toddlers there is always cutting of foods and we make a lot of smoothies. Knives are sharp and boards are dry within minutes to be reused. Doesn’t take much space in the kitchen and little golden legs make it a stylish add to our kitchen." - Diana



#30 An Electric Toilet Brush Is How The Jetsons Would Do It Share icon Review: "I like that it has a light to kill germs and also automatically rotates. It’s a great deal. You get to get rid of the old style bushes and get sometime with much more tech for the same price. It’s also rechargeable" - Yanie



#31 This Tube Squeezer Will Get Every Last Morsel Out Of Your Favorite Product Share icon Review: "This is a great way to get all that toothpaste out or lotion etc. so neat even stands up if you want to leave on counter. I had a different on but I didn’t like it as well as this little squeezer. Good value arrived quickly. Love it." - Shar



#32 Go-Go Gadget Automatic Soap Dispenser ! Share icon Review: "I recently purchased the Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser, and I’m extremely pleased with its performance. My kids love using it too! The touchless operation makes handwashing fun for them, and I appreciate the convenience and hygiene it brings to our home. Overall, the Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser is a fantastic addition to any household." - Alex Li



#33 In Our 20s Me Might Have Used This For Whiskey, But Now We Are Responsible And Prefer It As An Automatic Mouthwash Dispenser Share icon Review: "I am loving this very sleek and perfect mouthwash dispenser. It works great, holds a long charge and looks very modern on my counter. I also love that you can choose the amount you want to dispense." - Kathy Zour



#34 Wave Goodbye To Frosty Fingers With These Rechargeable Hand Warmers Share icon Review: "These hand warmers get extremely HOT and quick. Best hand warmers I have ever purchased. They stay charged for over 3 hours of use on medium." - CANDRA Foley

#35 The Echo Show 5 Will Be Your Most Valued Family Member Before Long Share icon Review: "Does what it supposed to plus SO much more. Easy set up and access all through the app just like any other Alexa. But also shows the weather, news, books, music playlist, yoga poses for the day, daily inspiration, and so much more!!! Also connects with the ring doorbell and shows up on the screen, and will allow you to talk back and forth. If you have the amazon thermostat like I do, or I'm sure any smart thermostat that is compatible with Alexa it can control it as well!" - Margaret



#36 To Get To Those Hard-To-Reach Places, Invest In A Water Dental Flosser Share icon Review: "I always had problems with flossing and since my gums were sensitive i had no idea which type of floss to buy. But i heard about water flossing and i’ve been more confident in my teeth than ever before! This water Floss has truly helped me and my teeth. If your not buying this product i don’t know what your doing buy yourself one right now!!!" - ashan

#37 Reviewers Say This Red Light Therapy Wand Has Made A Markable Difference In Their Skin Share icon Review: "Product arrived in a sleek packaged box with an informational sheet explaining how the beauty wand worked and what each color helps with. I fully charged it once it arrived and used it that night. Easy to switch colors and use. I use it for about 10 minutes a night and have seen improvements in my skin!" - Colin

#38 This Solar Power Bank Has Your Back When Technology Fails Share icon Review: "The long battery life I needed for travel. Definitely recommend for those long weekends spent away from home. The solar panel works but I'm more impressed by its sheer capacity." - William

#39 A Rechargable Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover Will Make Your Fabrics Look Good-As-New Share icon Review: "this was a great buy this shaver works great and its fast and it comes with new blades we love this shaver you will be shocked how great a job it does Oh and the price is great all so" - R Pina

#40 Bluetooth Projector With 100" Screen : Drive-Ins Are So Yesterday! Share icon Review: "This projector was better than what I expected. It has amazing quality. The sound is okay for a projector but you can bluetooth a speaker & problem solved !!" - Janicebel Walters

#41 You Can Breathe Easy With This Smart Scent Air Machine Around Share icon Review: "The diffuser is super simple to use, it’s waterless, it has a cool design! It seemed loud, but when I turned off vent, it was super quiet.

App works fine, you can set up as you want the diffuser to work. It works by bluetooth.

Its just amazing, every time I walk through the door, I am greeted with an amazing fragrance!!" - Amanda Ponso



#42 This Cell Phone Holder With Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Will Help You Stand Out Share icon Review: "I am SO happy with this little guy, it has great sound it’s lightweight and so easy to use!! Buy it!!" - Brian G.

#43 Never Miss The Bowl Again With This Toilet Bowl Night Light With Motion Sensor Share icon Review: "This product is pretty cool. Works exactly how it says. Changes color how u want it. Take 3-AA batteries. I use the bathroom 2-3 times during the night so this is perfect for me. It only works when the bathroom light is off. It stays on for a minute or 2 once it's on. Glad I purchased it." - Marcela Savage

#44 Wake Up And Smell The Coffe With This Digital Coffee Maker Share icon Review: "Well-made product that brews quite a tasty cup of coffee. Or maybe it’s my wife’s famous recipe of measuring the water and putting just the right amount of grounds in the strainer. Anyway, the coffee is good. Has lots of different settings and different amounts and is easy to use." - Ben G Raimer

#45 You Dental Bill Will Thank You For Getting This Oral-B Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Share icon Review: "This was recommended by my dentist. It is powerful, cleans great, and easy to use. The timer is great for making sure you are brushing long enough. The fact that you can leave this on the charger without worrying about overcharging is a plus. Would highly recommend." - Jenny McGinnis

#46 If You Don't Want To Be Tethered To Your Phone 24/7, Try This Amazfit Fitness & Activity Tracker To Stay Just Connected Enough Share icon Review: "I love this watch it has just enough cool stuff about it but very easy to use. It keeps time 😉😉 alarms, heart info, steps, sleep tracking. Good size not to big. Enjoying this very much." - JANETTE CLARK

#47 The Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener Will Iron Out All The Problems In Your Hair-Care Routine Share icon Review: "Perfect hair straightener. Has the best Quality. It also gives shine to your hair. So, your heir looks smother. Plus damages your hair less than other straighteners because of the material that is made of. I like how it is also large. So, you can straight more hair at the same time. My hair is really long but even I do finish straightening it in 5 minutes 😍" - Ekin Avsar

#48 Roomba Robot Vacuum : "I Love Vacuuming," Said No One Ever Share icon Review: "I was skeptical, but I LOVE my Roomba! Wish I had bought one sooner. No issues other than initial set up. This little guy works better than my Dyson. My floors look so much better without any effort from me, which is a bonus.. Definitely recommend Roomba, whatever model." - Charlie's Angel

#49 This Electric Coffee And Spice Grinder Is Much Less Effort Than A Mortar And Pestle Share icon Review: " Play Video It’s perfect just the I needed for all the spices 😁 do want to let it rest in between grinding so it doesn’t over heat but honestly think that’s normal for most grinders for price point definitely worth it truned my spices into powered just want I needed 😁" - Ashley Martinez

#50 Get That Perfect Glow With A Clip On Selfie Ring Light Share icon Review: "I love this little light/mirror for when I take selfies ! It has different brightness! Makes my pictures look way more pretty and the battery last a good while !" - Adilene

#51 Amazon Echo Pop : You Know You Want To Get On That "Hey, Alexa" Bandwagon Share icon Review: "Alexa speakers are a great addition to any household! She’s very helpful and this is a great value for the money! The connection process was easy and the quality and sound of this speaker is excellent!" - Kandra

#52 For Precision Beyond Compare, Try This Digital Tape Measure Share icon Review: "My hubby has started getting into woodwork, so I wanted a gift that he would fine super useful. He loves this tape measured because it gives him an accurate measurement that he can compare without using the “eyeball method” as he likes to call it!" - huntbaby

#53 No Matter How Long Your Meetings Run, Your Coffee Will Never Get Cold Again Thanks To This Coffee Mug Warmer & Mug Set Share icon Review: "Super nice 👌 very very happy, good . Seems very well made good quality! Coffe cup that came with unit also good, just what I needed. Just set it on low and keeps coffe hot hot. Happy with purchase. Came quickly. Not disappointed." - Bonnie G.

#54 This Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light Is A Breath Of Fresh Air Share icon Review: "Tiny but efficient, actually works and gets rid of lingering black smoke and smell overall great value for price and will get another in near future." - Solomon Verdeja

#55 Give Your Home That Spring-Fresh Smell With A Plug-In Scented Oil Warmer Share icon Review: "This thing is amazing. I’ve tried other products and this is the best. Works with my Air Wick refills that I already had too which is great." - Scott C.

#56 This Heating Pad For Neck And Shoulders Is Perfect For Unwinding At Home Share icon Review: "This is just perfect for my neck pain and stiffness. It can get really warm so keep that in mind. It's large sized, soft and does the job." - monica mullen