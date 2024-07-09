ADVERTISEMENT

Get your wallets ready, because Prime Day is here! It's the two-day shopping extravaganza that has us all eagerly refreshing our Amazon pages. From tech gadgets to home essentials, beauty must-haves to outdoor gear, there's something for everyone in this year's Prime Day bonanza. To help you navigate the sea of deals and snag the best bargains, we've curated a list of 21 top-rated products across every category. So grab your shopping list, put on your comfiest pajamas, and prepare to score big on Prime Day.

#1

Travel: The Portable Mini Electric Kettle Will Be Every Hot Beverage Lover's New BFF

Review: "This product is exactly what I needed to go with a pour over collapsible coffee filter. I travel for work often and hate the in room coffee makers at most hotels. This now goes with me on every trip! Perfect! Thank you!" - Kristina Bressler

#2

Skin Care: Say Goodbye To Tired, Puffy Eyes With Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream

Review: "Incredible! I was having some serious redness and flaking skin around my eyes. Nothing helped, other “natural” products burned and made it worse. After researching online, I came across this product and the consistently 5-star ratings. And bonus, it’s a fraction of the price of prestige beauty brands. I saw results within hours." - SierraSue

#3

Pets: The Oval Top Entry Cat Litter Box With Scoop Keeps Litter Inside And Odors At Bay

Review: "Less mess with litter, easy to install and use, opening in nice size, great value for the price, no leaks, very strong." - Sue

#4

Toilet: Simply Spritz Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Before You Sit To Keep Things Smelling Fresh

Review: "These really do work well and we even take them when we are out and about. Great smell and variety of scents. Great value!" - Emily Marker

#5

Beauty: The Bed Head Hair Wax Stick Will Tame Flyaways And Create Killer Looks On-The-Go

Review: "It works!! I have lots of baby hair and it never stays down no matter what product I use. This seems to work!" - Tina Tran

#6

Snacking: This Popcorn Popper Is The Must-Have Appliance For Every Movie Buff And Snack Enthusiast

Review: "I bought the smaller one, Absolutely perfect serving for one! Pops in about 2.5 minutes. All kernels popped. You can easily melt butter on the top, but I sprinkled some cheese on it & a little salt." - Kskarsogs3

#7

Entertainment: This Prime Day, Don't Settle For A Basic Remote. Upgrade To The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Review: "I bought a FireTV cube but it came with the regular remote (no backlighting). I realized quickly that we need the backlight, especially with a new remote we're not used to. This has worked great so far - I'm really glad I upgraded from the basic remote." - vdawg

But wait, there's more where that came from! Prime Day is a treasure trove of deals, and we've barely scratched the surface. Get ready to discover even more must-have products that are flying off the virtual shelves. Amazon has pulled out all the stops for Prime Day, offering jaw-dropping discounts on some of the most sought-after items across every category, and we are here for it!
#8

Hair Care: This Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Will Tame Frizz, Add Volume, And Create Gorgeous Styles In Minutes

Review: "I have very thick hair which takes a long time to dry and hot iron. This appliance is amazing in not only styling my hair after washing, but also keeping it styled for days after." - Shirley Woods

#9

Oral Hygiene: Water Dental Flosser For Teeth: A Must-Have For Braces, Implants, And A Healthier Smile

Review: "I LOVE this. It really gets in my teeth and get everything that was missed." - shaikia wilson

#10

Kitchen Appliances: Ditch The Oven, It's Not Hot. Try The Paris Hilton Air Fryer For Crispy Perfection Instead

Review: "She’s cute, she works like a charm best air fryer I’ve bought. Easy to use and cooks my food to perfection!!" - Cierra Cushing

#11

Tech: The Digital Vertical Weather Forecaster Is Your Personal Weatherman, Right At Home!

Review: "This is amazing! Lighted dial, displays the day and date, temp and humidity indoors and outside, so easy to read even from a distance, plugs into an outlet." - Susanna from Oreland, PA

#12

Summer: The Splash Pad For Toddlers Is The Perfect Summer Playground For Little Ones

Review: "Very easy to assemble and get it started. Of course you’re gonna be using a little bit of water but perfect to keep your kids busy for hours. My kids are just in love with and won’t stop playing." - Shisham

#13

Jewelry: Elevate Your Style And Feel Like A Million Bucks Without Breaking The Bank With These Chunky Gold Hoop Drop Earrings

Review: "These earrings are beautiful. Comes with 4 packs, weight is good and size is not small and not too big." - Gail Ashe

#14

Books: Rediscover The Magic Of Tolkien's World With The Hobbit: A Graphic Novel

Review: "Got this for my grandson. Beautifully illustrated. I hope to borrow it when he is done. What a great way to encourage reading!" - Picky gal

Don't miss out on these incredible savings! These Prime Day deals are too good to pass up, so get ready to add to cart and treat yourself (or someone special) to something special. Honestly, is it ever too early to start shopping for Christmas? Whether you're looking for tech gadgets, home essentials, fashion finds, or something else entirely, Prime Day has you covered.

#15

Adventure: The Energizer LED Headlamp Offersreliable Light, Hands-Free Convenience, And An Unbeatable Price

Review: "Loved this Headlamp. Great for outdoor nighttime activity as well as indoor use. This light is very comfortable and I love the different light options." - Laylagirl

#16

Bathroom: The Sink Drain Protector Is The The Unsung Hero Of Your Sink, Catching Everything From Hair To Earrings

Review: "I have purchased multiple shroom products for the bathtub, kitchen sink and now the bathroom sink. Shroom products are well made and the design actually works! No more clogged or slow drains." - Washington Heights Shopper

#17

Cooking: The Only Time You Might Be Able To Afford KitchenAid Is On Prime Day So Grab These KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitts With Both Hands

Review: "This is perfect for the every day use in my kitchen. It has nice coverage, it’s comfortable, the size is great and the thickness is better than the other brands I’ve ordered." - Dietlin

#18

Electronics: A Reliable Portable Charger Is A Must-Have Travel Companion For Your Tech-Savvy Lifestyle

Review: "Charges fast - pretty slim - usb c - love this. Little lights are useful for how much juice is left too." - TempiMunchkinz

#19

Organization: This 44 Drawer Organizer Is A Haven For Hobbyists And Tiny Treasure Collectors

Review: "I highly recommend this for students or individuals who like to keep things organized. Very lightweight. Sturdy enough. Many compartments." - XB

#20

Kids: Capture Summer Memories With This Prime Day Deal On A 44mp Kids Camera!

Review: "I love this camera! i bring it everywhere and it takes the best pictures. there are so many different features such as the different lighting, filters, flash, video mode, timer mode, and so many more. I love the color of the camera! I also love how they provide an sd card with the camera so you don’t have to order a seperate one! learning to use the camera was so easy and now i csnt go anywhere without it!! don’t think twice before you buy!!!!" - Rohit S.

#21

Toys: Take Flight With Prime Day Savings On A Green And Blue Helicopter Toy

Review: "The helicopter has beautiful colors and looks very unbreakable. There is plenty of space in the cabin to "fly with your favorite mini figures." There is no bad smell of plastic, the model is pleasing to the touch and appearance." - Care Bears

