Haus of Decline is a one-of-a-kind comics series created by Alex Hood, blending sharp humor with tender reflections on queer identity and human absurdity. The comics navigate themes of connection, joy, and chaos with a knack for turning even crude jokes into thoughtful commentary.

Originally part of a multimedia project alongside a comedy podcast, Haus of Decline has evolved into a unique platform for artistic expression. While the podcast continues to offer offbeat interviews and candid explorations of human emotion, Alex’s comics stand out as their own creative force. They’re strange, funny, and unexpectedly touching—or as described on the website, "about Queer harmony and delightful scatological gags."

More info: Instagram | hausofdecline.com | patreon.com | x.com