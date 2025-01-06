ADVERTISEMENT

Haus of Decline is a one-of-a-kind comics series created by Alex Hood, blending sharp humor with tender reflections on queer identity and human absurdity. The comics navigate themes of connection, joy, and chaos with a knack for turning even crude jokes into thoughtful commentary.

Originally part of a multimedia project alongside a comedy podcast, Haus of Decline has evolved into a unique platform for artistic expression. While the podcast continues to offer offbeat interviews and candid explorations of human emotion, Alex’s comics stand out as their own creative force. They’re strange, funny, and unexpectedly touching—or as described on the website, "about Queer harmony and delightful scatological gags."

More info: Instagram | hausofdecline.com | patreon.com | x.com

#1

A comic by Alex Hood depicting a character trying to regain dopamine by re-watching TV shows, with humor and sharp wit.

Bored Panda reached out to Alex to learn more about the origins of "Haus of Decline" comics and their creative process. Alex shared with us that the comics were mostly inspired by COVID-19 boredom and named Keith Haring, Ernie Bushmiller, Gahan Wilson, and Nick Gurewitch as major influences. "I wanted to combine Haring's ability to depict a peaceful, placid Queer existence and make it appealing to a mainstream audience, Ernie Bushmiller's accessible, immediate visual gags, Gahan Wilson knack for chunky, grotesque facial expressions and Nick Gurewitch's gentleness and astonishing variety of format. I think these four really inspired me to express myself through this medium."
    #2

    Comic about a person with amnesia finding a note in their pocket, featuring sharp humor by Alex Hood, Haus Of Decline.

    #3

    Comic by Alex Hood showing a distressed person in a grocery store, highlighting sharp humor and musical irony.

    When asked about their creative process, Alex said that sometimes a joke comes to them fully formed. "Sometimes you can force one through a process of applied free association. Often coming up with a joke involves thinking of any random subject, letting your brain link it to another vaguely associated subject, and the logic of how one relates to the other is where the humor lies."

    #4

    Comic by Alex Hood showing a conversation about wearing sunscreen with humorous aging effect.

    #5

    Comic strip by Alex Hood depicting a group introduction and playing Magic cards, featuring sharp humor.

    Alex shared that seeing others inspired to pursue their own creative work is the most rewarding part of the creative process. "There is an amateurish, self-taught quality to my comics. Often people are intimidated to follow their artistic pursuits because they compare themselves to people with a great deal of technical skill. People look at my stuff and think 'Hmmm, I could probably do that.' And then some of them actually DO and it turns out great. Getting someone to express themselves when they may have not otherwise expressed themselves is the best."
    #6

    Comic by Alex Hood featuring characters with humorous dialogue about arched eyebrows and misunderstandings.

    #7

    Comic strip with a character misunderstood, showcasing sharp humor by Alex Hood from Haus Of Decline.

    Alex often depicts queer couples spending time together nude, aiming to capture the sense of true comfort and complete peace that comes with a loving relationship. "As corny as it is, I believe this sense of peaceful comfort is the thing that we must strive to protect. It is worth fighting to preserve the beautiful mundanity of devotional love," they shared.
    #8

    Cartoon character with lightbulbs over head, humorously overwhelmed by ideas.

    #9

    Comic by Alex Hood showing playground equipment designed to prevent homeless sleeping, highlighting sharp humor.

    #10

    Haus Of Decline comic by Alex Hood featuring two characters discussing a humorous search history revelation.

    #11

    Comic strip featuring sharp humor by Alex Hood from Haus Of Decline.

    #12

    Comic strip by Alex Hood featuring oversized suit with humorous twist.

    #13

    Comic by Alex Hood showing a humorous D&D game, players distracted by personal issues, frustration expressed in exaggerated style.

    #14

    Comic by Alex Hood: person tries to retrieve a sandwich across a picket line with sharp humor and protesting workers.

    #15

    Comic by Alex Hood featuring humorous scene with character hugging a cactus-like figure wearing a sombrero.

    #16

    Comic by Alex Hood depicting sharp humor with a character praising 'True Detective' season 2 as surprisingly good.

    #17

    Comic panel by Alex Hood: a clone machine, identity crisis discussion, and humorous consequences unfold.

    #18

    Comic strip by Alex Hood featuring characters discussing coolness and approval with humorous dialogue.

    #19

    Comic by Alex Hood showing characters humorously questioning reality after an anvil incident.

    #20

    Comic by Alex Hood featuring two characters humorously discussing lifting techniques with crates and ownership of legs.

    #21

    Comic strip by Alex Hood showing a character crushed by a replica sword, humorously highlighting a common mishap.

    #22

    Comic strip by Alex Hood featuring a man surrounded by bees, showcasing sharp humor and wit.

    #23

    Comic by Alex Hood with two men at a bar discussing a costume with sharp humor.

    #24

    Comic by Alex Hood featuring characters discussing transitioning and "The Boys Are Back in Town" with humor.

    #25

    Comic by Alex Hood showcasing sharp humor with a baby resembling ginger root, discussing fatherhood pressure.

    #26

    Two characters on a couch discussing a monolith in their living room in a comic by Alex Hood from Haus Of Decline.

    #27

    Comic strip by Alex Hood featuring sharp humor about posture and self-perception.

    #28

    Comic strip by Alex Hood featuring a humorous banana peel gag ending in unexpected consequences.

    #29

    Comic by Alex Hood featuring a 90s doctor humorously diagnosing a patient with a brain tumor.

    #30

    Comic panel by Alex Hood shows a humorous dialogue about getting stabbed in the stomach versus the back.

