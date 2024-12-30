ADVERTISEMENT

In a world of waste, Oregon-based artist Brian Mock is paving the way toward sustainability—one sculpture at a time. Over his career, Mock has rescued 20-30 tons of discarded metal from landfills, transforming everything from forks and screws to car parts into intricate works of art that captivate and inspire.

You might remember the artist from our earlier posts, but in case you missed them, we highly recommend checking them out. With every post featuring Brian’s work, the sculptor continues to grow his fanbase within our Bored Panda community.

Scroll down to see the latest additions to Mock’s collection, and let us know in the comments which of the sculptures impressed you the most!

More info: Instagram | brianmock.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

#1

brianmockart Report

jefbateman avatar
Karl der Große
Karl der Große
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen a lot of recycled metal art, but this guy takes it to the next level.

    #2

    #2

    brianmockart Report

    #3

    #3

    brianmockart Report

    #4

    #4

    brianmockart Report

    #5

    #5

    brianmockart Report

    #6

    #6

    brianmockart Report

    #7

    #7

    brianmockart Report

    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like how he takes something heavy and clunky and makes it look light and kinetic.

    #8

    #8

    brianmockart Report

    #9

    #9

    brianmockart Report

    #10

    #10

    brianmockart Report

    #11

    #11

    brianmockart Report

    #12

    #12

    brianmockart Report

    #13

    #13

    brianmockart Report

    #14

    #14

    brianmockart Report

    #15

    #15

    brianmockart Report

    #16

    #16

    brianmockart Report

    #17

    #17

    brianmockart Report

    #18

    #18

    brianmockart Report

    #19

    #19

    brianmockart Report

    #20

    #20

    brianmockart Report

