Brian Mock, an innovative artist from Oregon, has kept about 20-30 tons of metal out of landfills by using it for his sculptures.

Anything from forks to screws or car parts can turn into a masterpiece in Brian's hands. Though most of his work is commissions, he shared that his creative process starts with a rough sketch, and then the huge inventory of pieces guides him. Brian uses MIG welding as his main method of fabrication, but other techniques, like metal cutting and grinding, are also an important part of the process.

Brian's approach to creating is inspiring a shift toward more sustainable practices and proving that beauty can emerge from the most unexpected places.

More info: Instagram | brianmock.com | Facebook | x.com