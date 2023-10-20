ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Brian Mock, a self-taught artist from Oregon who brings reclaimed materials back to life. He takes items like forks, screws, and car parts and transforms them into amazing sculptures.

The artist collects things for his artworks from local machine and car stores, and he's been granted free access to dumpsters, people's basements, and garages.

"I’ve always loved the simple concept of making something new from something old. It’s a fun creative challenge, and the bonus is that using scrap materials keeps it out of landfills. I hope my art encourages people to take their own creative measures to generate less waste," Mock told Bored Panda in a previous interview. 

#1

A sculpture of a lion

brianmockart

#2

A sculpture of a wolf

brianmockart

#3

A sculpture of a gorilla family

brianmockart

#4

A sculpture of a dog

brianmockart

#5

A sculpture of a boot

brianmockart

#6

A sculpture of a dog

brianmockart

#7

A sculpture of a bear

brianmockart

#8

A sculpture of an elephant

brianmockart

#9

A sculpture of a cat

brianmockart

#10

A sculpture of a cat

brianmockart

#11

A sculpture of a head

brianmockart

#12

A sculpture of a guitarist

brianmockart

#13

A sculpture of an owl

brianmockart

#14

A sculpture of a guitar

brianmockart

#15

A sculpture of a rooster

brianmockart

#16

A sculpture of a dog

brianmockart

#17

A sculpture of a guitar

brianmockart

#18

A sculpture of a dog

brianmockart

#19

A sculpture of an octopus

brianmockart

#20

A sculpture of a prairie dog

brianmockart

#21

A sculpture of the Lady Liberty

brianmockart

