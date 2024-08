The Facebook group ‘Roadside America - Offbeat Quirky Tourist Attractions’ is where people share these unusual landmarks—everything from a giant buffalo statue to a whimsical Dr. Seuss museum. We’ve sifted through their posts to bring you some of the best and most eccentric tourist spots. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

America is famous for many things: Hollywood movies, towering skyscrapers, and vast national parks. But there’s another side to the U.S. that’s often overlooked—roadside attractions. Iconic and fun, they’re spread across the nation’s highways, offering travelers a surprise at every turn.

#1 Coffee Pot In Bedford PA. Built In 1925 As Part Of A Gas Station Share icon

#2 Bronze Statue Of Albert Einstein In Washington DC…. They Welcome You To Come Sit On His Lap… In Fact, There Is A Worn Off Area On His Lap From All The Sitters… He Is Awesome! Share icon

#3 Vashon Island, Washington Share icon

#4 A Replica Of The Up House In The Up Movie. Built In Herriman, Utah Share icon

#5 We Did A Scavenger Hunt For The 22 Goose Statues In Goose Creek Sc Today. Fun Time And We Found Them All!!! Share icon

#6 Latrobe PA Home Of The Banana Split Share icon

#7 Giant Grasshopper, On The Enchanted Highway North Dakota. Near Gladstone Nd Share icon

#8 Largest Cowboy Boots In San Antonio TX Share icon

#9 When I Had Visited Over 10 Years Ago, Little Did I Know That The Official Mascot Of Seattle & Its Pike Market Is The Pig. There Are Over 90 Pigs Scattered Around Town. Here's A Few Share icon

#10 South Main Plaza Fountain In Mt Vernon, Oh. Some Of The Dogs Have Been Sponsored And Each One Has A Plaque That Tells What It Is. There's One Cat And 3 Birds Also Share icon

#11 Outside The Dr. Seuss Museum, Springfield, Massachusetts Share icon

#12 A Giant Pencil On An Office Supply Store In Wytheville, VA Share icon

#13 Mr Rogers Museum Latrobe, PA Share icon

#14 Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens… In The Heart Of Center City Philadelphia … A Virtual “Trash Made Into Art” “Garden” Share icon A very unusual winding road of art created from discarded glass, tile and other unusual pieces…here is just a sample… it’s not a big place, but lots of punch packed in. Like something you’ve never seen before… definitely worth a look

#15 A Decommissioned Military Plane On The Front Lawn Of The Don Q Inn Share icon

#16 Junkman Statue In Beuna Vista, Virginia Share icon

#17 Worlds Tallest Barber Pole. Forest Grove, OR Share icon

#18 Wigwam Teepee Motel Along Route 66 In San Bernardino, CA Share icon

#19 Just Went This Awesome House In York, PA Share icon

#20 Jerome, Missouri On Rt. 66. Found This As We Were Out Driving Around Share icon

#21 Cadillac Ranch Near Amarillo, Texas. I Shot This At Sunrise On Christmas Day, 2019 Share icon

#22 Laclede’s Landing St Louis, Mo Share icon

#23 Has Anyone Been To The Whale Statue In The 9th And 9th District In Salt Lake City, Utah. Very Colorful Share icon

#24 Cruising Down I-70 In Colby, Kansas, You Pass By The Wheat Jesus Billboard. No Words ... Just Jesus In A Wheat Field Share icon

#25 Massive Ring At Tri State Pawn And Jewelry In Ashland, KY Share icon

#26 Ladybirds On The Side Of An Office Building In Milwaukee Wi Share icon

#27 The Rock Garden’s Version Of The Colosseum, In Calhoun, GA Share icon

#28 Tornado Memorial In Belvidere, IL Share icon

#29 JC Penney House And Museum, As Well As The First (But Technically 3rd) JC Penney Store Down The Block. Kemmerer, WY Share icon

#30 I Went To The Enchanted Forest In Turner, Oregon, In June. Here Are A Few Of The Pictures I Took. They Have A Small Alpine Roller Coaster, A Dark Ride, Several Kiddie Rides, A Fountain Show And Other Neat Attractions Share icon

#31 Mr. Trash Wheel Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD Share icon

#32 US Steel Edgar Thompson Plant 1329 Braddock Ave Braddock PA 15104 Share icon

#33 Worlds Largest Penny In Woodruff, Wisconsin Share icon

#34 Prada Marfa Is A Permanent Sculptural Art Installation By Artists Elmgreen & Dragset, Located Along U.S. Route 90 In Jeff Davis County, Texas, United States, 1.4 Miles (2.3 Km) Northwest Of Valentine, And About 26 Miles (42 Km) Northwest Of Marfa Share icon

#35 The World’s Largest Kaleidoscope, Made Out Of An Old, Converted, Grain Silo, Is Located In Upstate NY, In A Small Town Named Mount Tremper, Which Is Near Woodstock, NY Share icon It is 56 feet high, and opened in 1996. You walk into the Kaleidoscope, and can sit on the floor or lean against a wall to watch a colorful show accompanied by music. And of course, there’s a gift shop full of Kaleidoscopes. It’s “far out, man”! When I first visited the giant kaleidoscope, there wasn’t much around it. But now it is part of a complex. There are stores and there’s a resort hotel & spa surrounding the kaleidoscope

#36 Ha Ha Tonka Ruins In Camdenton, Missouri Share icon

#37 El Paso TX, A Door For Very Big People Share icon

#38 Shreveport, LA Share icon

#39 Second Smallest Operating Post Office In The Us. Bridal Veil, Or Share icon

#40 If You Schlepped All Of The Way To Mora, MN To See The World's Largest Dala Horse, You Might As Well Head Out 17 Minutes West To Ogilvie And Say Hello To Rusty The Dragon Share icon He's on private property so be respectful of parking but he's definitely worth a stop. They say he can occasionally be talked into breathing fire!

#41 Miniature Taco Bell Reproduction In San Diego Share icon

#42 3 Large Conch Shells In Key West Share icon

#43 UFO House On Signal Mountain, TN Share icon

#44 S.P. Dinsmoor's Garden Of Eden Location: Lucas, Kansas - Home Of The "2nd Best Small Town Art Scene!" Est. 1907 Share icon S.P Dinsmoor started building the cabin home in 1904 at 64 yrs young, intending it to be a residence and a source of income from tourism.

The cabin is made to look like a log cabin, but is entirely constructed of rock and cement, as are the yard sculptures. Inside the cabin, no two windows or doors are alike. In the garden, there are 15 cement trees from 30 to 40 feet tall. There are 150 life size cement and stone sculptures in the garden

#45 Get Whisked Away In Nashville, 🤣 On Broadway And 21st Ave Share icon

#46 Largest Class Ring Citadel Class Ring In Charleston SC Share icon

#47 Summerville, Sc Claims The World's Largest Sweet Tea Share icon

#48 World’s Largest Buffalo 🦬 Jamestown, North Dakota At The Frontier Village Share icon

#49 Arkansas Alligator Farm And Petting Zoo Share icon

#50 Chester, Illinois.... Home Of Popeye Share icon

#51 Giant Rocking Chair! Located On 385...between Hill City And Deadwood, SD! Share icon

#52 W.C. Handy “Singing River” Sculpture In Florence, Alabama Share icon

#53 Seguin, TX. World’s Largest Pecan Share icon

#54 The Great Elephant Migration Traveling Exhibit In Newport, Rhode Island Share icon

#55 Tallest Thermometer! Record Was 134 Degrees! - Baker, CA Share icon

#56 Silly But Cute. Haha. Dice On Shawnee Mission Parkway In Shawnee, KS Share icon

#57 A Huge Basket, 20 Feet Tall, Filled To Overflowing With Large, Apples. Located On Longaberger Homestead Frazeysburg, OH Share icon

#58 Presidents Heads Park, Williamsburg, Virginia Share icon

#59 We Didn't Realize That We Were Driving Through The Longest Covered Bridge In America. One Side Is New Hampshire While The Other Side Is Vermont. Don't Forget To Walk Your Horses Across Share icon

#60 Billed As The Most Photographed House In Maine. The Wedding Cake House In Kennebunk Maine And It’s Currently For Sale If You Have A Spare $2.65 Million Laying Around Share icon

#61 Dover Downs Speedway "The Monster Mile" Dover Delaware Share icon

#62 My. Airy N.C. "Mayberry" Share icon

#63 The Big Rubber Stamp With The Word "Free" On It Is A Creation Of Artist Claes Oldenburg (1929-2022), Who Sculpted Giant Versions Of Everyday Objects That Turn Up In Public Parks And On City Sidewalks. Located In Cleveland, OH Share icon

#64 40 Foot Tall Jack-A-Lope. Wall, SD. It Took 5 Chainsaw Artists 5 Weeks To Build Share icon

#65 Spoonbridge In Minneapolis Minnesota. Am I The Only One That Calls This “The Mini Apple” Yes I Know It Is A Cherry Share icon

#66 Intersection Of Montana Rte 83 And Montana Rte 200 Share icon

#67 Giganticus Headicus On Route 66 A Little Pass Kingman Arizona Share icon

#68 Soloman’s Castle Near Arcadia FL Share icon

#69 Peggy Sue‘S Diner-Saur Park, Yermo CA Share icon

#70 Dinosaur State Park, Glen Rose, Texas. These Dinos Were Originally Made For The 1964 Worlds Fair In NYC. Which I Attended! Share icon

#71 The Ever So Popular Paul Bunyan And His Blue Ox Off Highway 101 In Klamath, California Share icon

#72 Random Aliens Alongside The Road In Mount Gilead, Ohio Share icon

#73 Montrose, SD Share icon

#74 Paul Bunyan's Brother... Earl Bunyan! Located In New Town, North Dakota Share icon

#75 Dog Bark Park In Cottonwood, Idaho Share icon My in-laws just got back from a trip to this unique roadside attraction, which is owned by my father-in-law's cousin Frances and husband Dennis. Its creator, Dennis Sullivan, is a former builder and when he changed careers, became an expert chainsaw carver. We have a chainsaw carving from him of our dog Shelby. The large dog, Sweet Willy, accommodates a family of 4. The head is a loft where kids can stay on bunks and a queen size bed is in the belly of the dog. The full size bath is in (where else?) the tail. My in-laws spent a couple nights in the dog. They're about to stop operating this as an inn and just leave it open as a roadside attraction

#76 Saw This New Structural Display In Steelville, MO. Steelville Is Known As, 'The Floating Capital Of The World.' Share icon

#77 The Hoodah Statue In The Granary District Of Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s 15 Feet X 15 Feet Share icon

#78 The Coal House (Made From 65 Tonnes Of Coal ) In Williamson, West Virginia Share icon

#79 Peter "Wolf" Toth Carving In Las Cruces, N.m. Part Of The "Trail Of The Whispering Giants" He Did In The 70's, Put One In Every State Share icon

#80 Geographic Center Of North America In Rugby, Nd Share icon

#81 A Giant Pyramid On The Border Of Arkansas And Tennessee As You Are Crossing The Bridge Into Memphis. It's A Bass Pro Shop!!!! 🫨 And You Can Go Up To The Top Share icon

#82 Underground Kayaking In Red River Gorge, Ky Share icon

#83 Salem Sue - Worlds Largesr Holstein Cow - New Salem, North Dakota Share icon

#84 A Few Photos Of The Enchanted Highway In Regent Nd Share icon

#85 Transformer Displays In The Wisconsin Dells Share icon These are actually outside of the Top Secret Upside Down White House (which is an absolute JOKE of an attraction) but these displays are free in the parking lot!

Two huge displays - Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, and some other random transformers that are a bit smaller

#86 Worlds Tallest Filing Cabinet. Located In Burlington, Vt Share icon