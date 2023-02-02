The US is unique, for a lack of a better word, when it comes to domestic travel. And I’m not talking about flights—rather about road trips. The long roads are what made commercial airlines the predominant mode of transport, but looking at the vast skies, though romantic, doesn’t really beat the roadside attractions that were built specifically to make long-distance terrestrial travel much more manageable.

Incidentally, this now-corporate phenomenon has drawn enough attention to become an object of documentation. A lovely fellow by the name of John Margolies took it upon himself to snap photographs of the American roadside scene and make an archive of it.

And then another lovely fellow by the name of Parker Higgins took it upon himself to create a Twitter bot that would share these impressive pics on the dedicated Twitter page called Old Roadside Pics.

And then yet another lovely fellow from Bored Panda took it upon himself to spread the word and compile the list you can find below. By this point, you, the lovely reader, know what to do next.

More Info: Old Roadside Pics | Library Of Congress