Kim-Duyen Park, also known as Kimi, continues to illustrate relatable life moments from her own experience.

The artist herself shared: "I like to draw slice-of-life comics about my everyday life or random thoughts that I have when I’m able to in my free time. I think drawing comics and making art is a great way to express yourself."

Kim started drawing more regularly in 2019, and by now, she has developed a dedicated following who appreciate her unique perspective and humor. Her work resonates with people because it captures small, relatable moments—often funny, awkward, or heartfelt—that we all experience but might not always talk about.

#1

#1



Bored Panda reached out to the artist to learn more about her and her comics.

First of all, Kim-Duyen Park (Kim-Yen Park) shared about herself: “I’m a freelance illustrator based in Kansas City, Missouri. I am Vietnamese American and was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. I make some slice-of-life comics about my everyday life and post them online. In my free time, I spend time with my family.”
#2

#2



#3

#3



Kim also shared what initially drew her to the world of cartooning and artistry.

“As a kid, I always enjoyed drawing and seeing cartoons like The Powerpuff Girls and anime like Sailor Moon, which inspired me to want to draw and want to make comics someday. I was a huge fan of watching Cartoon Network growing up and couldn’t wait to watch Toonami when I got home from school back then.”

#4

#4



#5

#5



We were wondering about Kimi’s creative process. The artist wrote: “I sketch either on paper first or use my iPad on the program Procreate, then I’ll go back to lineart and color my comics and art. I come up with ideas for my web comics and art from everyday life or just random thoughts that I have.”
#6

#6



#7

#7



In regards to the audience's takeaway, Kimi shared: “If somehow my webcomics make someone happy or can relate to it, that also makes me happy to know. It’s great to know some readers have reached out saying they relate or that it gave them comfort reading my webcomics.”

#8

#8



#9

#9



Lastly, Kimi added: “I believe that anyone can be an artist with practice! It’s okay to draw things for yourself to enjoy as well. It’s also okay to take a break too. Sometimes, when we don’t have the mental space, it’s okay to relax and do other things, then come back to drawing later.”
#10

#10



#11

#11



#12

#12



#13

#13



#14

#14



#15

#15



#16

#16



#17

#17



#18

#18



#19

#19



#20

#20



#21

#21



#22

#22



#23

#23



#24

#24



#25

#25



#26

#26



#27

#27



#28

#28



#29

#29



#30

#30



