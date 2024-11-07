ADVERTISEMENT

Kim-Duyen Park, also known as Kimi, continues to illustrate relatable life moments from her own experience.

The artist herself shared: "I like to draw slice-of-life comics about my everyday life or random thoughts that I have when I’m able to in my free time. I think drawing comics and making art is a great way to express yourself."

Kim started drawing more regularly in 2019, and by now, she has developed a dedicated following who appreciate her unique perspective and humor. Her work resonates with people because it captures small, relatable moments—often funny, awkward, or heartfelt—that we all experience but might not always talk about.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com