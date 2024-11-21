ADVERTISEMENT

Fablenaut is a creative project run by Jonathan, a designer and coffee lover from Singapore. His work is all about celebrating the culture of coffee, using colorful artwork and playful characters to capture the essence of a coffee lover's life.

Jonathan's creativity goes beyond just art. He also designs custom notebooks and planners, such as the "Conversations Over Coffee" or "Mia's Coffee Stand" collections, which blend his love of coffee with functional design. Through his work, he encourages people to express themselves and connect, often drawing inspiration from his daily life​. Scroll down to brew up some laughs and enjoy Fablenaut's comics!

More info: Instagram | fablenaut.com | ana-tomy.co

#1

#1

fablenaut

Bored Panda reached out to Jonathan to dive deeper into his creative process and learn more about the artist behind Fablenaut's colorful world of coffee culture. The artist shared that he initially trained as a product designer and spent some time working as a product manager. However, he soon realized that he needed a more creative outlet. "I've always been passionate about coffee—both drinking it and making it—and over time, I started noticing all these funny quirks, whether in myself or others, that felt like stories waiting to be told. Fablenaut became my way of sharing my love for coffee and turning those moments into relatable art."
#2

#2

fablenaut

#3

#3

fablenaut

According to Jonathan, the characters in his comics represent the urban café culture we all know—"people dressed in hip outfits, hanging out in trendy coffee spots but juggling the usual city-life challenges. Each character is inspired by a mix of people I've met—friends and acquaintances who can't function without their daily coffee and love exploring new cafés. They're a blend of real-life personalities mixed with the little quirks we all have."

#4

#4

fablenaut

#5

#5

fablenaut

In a world where trends are always changing, we asked Jonathan about the challenges he's faced in staying true to his unique artistic voice.

"It's definitely a challenge. When you're trying to grow your community, it's easy to get tempted by trends or content styles that might not align with your identity. I've had moments like that, but I always try to bring myself back to creating what feels true to me—art that reflects my genuine passions and interests. It's not always the fastest route, but it's the most sustainable and keeps my work authentic."
#6

#6

fablenaut

#7

#7

fablenaut

Jonathan shared that the most rewarding aspect of building the Fablenaut community is seeing people connect with his art. "It feels incredible when they relate to it, laugh at it, or share it with friends. I've even had a few DMs from people saying they started drinking coffee because of my comics. It's such a cool feeling to know my work is impacting someone's life, even in a small way."
#8

#8

fablenaut

#9

#9

fablenaut

#10

#10

fablenaut

#11

#11

fablenaut

#12

#12

fablenaut

#13

#13

fablenaut

#14

#14

fablenaut

#15

#15

fablenaut

#16

#16

fablenaut

#17

#17

fablenaut

#18

#18

fablenaut

#19

#19

fablenaut

#20

#20

fablenaut

#21

#21

fablenaut

#22

#22

fablenaut

#23

#23

fablenaut

#24

#24

fablenaut

#25

#25

fablenaut

#26

#26

fablenaut

#27

#27

fablenaut

#28

#28

fablenaut

#29

#29

fablenaut

#30

#30

fablenaut

