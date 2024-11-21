ADVERTISEMENT

Fablenaut is a creative project run by Jonathan, a designer and coffee lover from Singapore. His work is all about celebrating the culture of coffee, using colorful artwork and playful characters to capture the essence of a coffee lover's life.

Jonathan's creativity goes beyond just art. He also designs custom notebooks and planners, such as the "Conversations Over Coffee" or "Mia's Coffee Stand" collections, which blend his love of coffee with functional design. Through his work, he encourages people to express themselves and connect, often drawing inspiration from his daily life​. Scroll down to brew up some laughs and enjoy Fablenaut's comics!

More info: Instagram | fablenaut.com | ana-tomy.co