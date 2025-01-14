ADVERTISEMENT

If you're a fan of quirky art with a touch of humor, you’ve probably seen Anna Medyanik's unique creations popping up online. Her drawings take well-known artworks and famous characters, but with a fun twist: instead of their faces, there's a hole where her cat, Sima, peeks through.

Sima, a 6-year-old rescue cat, has become her creative muse, making these artworks even more special. Whether it’s a classic painting or a pop culture icon, Sima’s face steals the spotlight in the most charming way, showing how a little bit of humor can completely change the vibe.

More info: Instagram