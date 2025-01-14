ADVERTISEMENT

If you're a fan of quirky art with a touch of humor, you’ve probably seen Anna Medyanik's unique creations popping up online. Her drawings take well-known artworks and famous characters, but with a fun twist: instead of their faces, there's a hole where her cat, Sima, peeks through.

Sima, a 6-year-old rescue cat, has become her creative muse, making these artworks even more special. Whether it’s a classic painting or a pop culture icon, Sima’s face steals the spotlight in the most charming way, showing how a little bit of humor can completely change the vibe.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Rescue cat as living art in a fun cutout, posing as a character from a fairy tale.

anna__medyanik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Anna to learn more about her creative process and her cat, Sima. Anna shared that she found Sima on the street when the cat was homeless, and Sima has since become a cherished part of her life.
RELATED:
    #2

    Rescue cat's face framed in drawing creating living art with Maleficent theme.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cat made into living art, peering through a drawing of WALL-E and EVE with a cityscape background.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to Anna, the idea to include her cat's face in the scenes came about entirely by chance. "Sima loves sitting in a box and peeking out of the 'window,' and I’ve always had a deep love for art and drawing. One day, I just put the two together, and the rest is history."
    #4

    Rescue cat posing as living art in a painted costume scene.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Rescue cat as part of a creative cartoon drawing, blending pet and art in a unique way.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When asked how she selects which iconic works of art to recreate with her cat as the centerpiece, Anna explained that the ideas come naturally and in the moment. "Inspiration often strikes spontaneously—it’s more about capturing the right feeling or visual fit for Sima’s unique personality.

    I have a lot of videos of Sima, so I wait patiently for just the right facial expression and angle. Sometimes, it takes quite a while, but it’s worth it to get the perfect shot. I adapt the artwork to match her pose and expression, letting her natural charm shape the outcome."
    #6

    Rescue cat posing as part of an art piece, framed within a vintage drawing.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Rescue cat's face integrated into an art piece, resembling a famous painting with a pitchfork and traditional clothing.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anna shared that Sima's personality always shines through in the photoshoots. "She’s full of surprises, and her spontaneous actions or expressions often end up adding something special and unexpected to the final artwork."
    #8

    Rescue cat's face framed by drawn snakes, styled to resemble living art.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Rescue cat creatively integrated into art, imitating "Girl with a Pearl Earring."

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Rescue cat's face featured humorously in a historic art piece, blending pet and art together.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Rescue cat's face edited into a drawing of historical figures, blending pet and art creatively.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Rescue cat's face in a colorful drawing, making it look like living art with tropical fruit and bird.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Rescue cat's face in a cartoon drawing, illustrating a creative art setup.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Rescue cat's face in hand-drawn art, creating living art effect with colorful background.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Rescue cat's face in mermaid art, creating a unique living art piece.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Rescue cat's face in colorful drawing makes living art.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Rescue cat as living art, with its face in a "The Scream" style artwork, creating a playful scene.

    anna__medyanik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!