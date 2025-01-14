This Woman Swaps Famous Faces With Her Cat—And It’s Hilarious (17 Pics)Interview
If you're a fan of quirky art with a touch of humor, you’ve probably seen Anna Medyanik's unique creations popping up online. Her drawings take well-known artworks and famous characters, but with a fun twist: instead of their faces, there's a hole where her cat, Sima, peeks through.
Sima, a 6-year-old rescue cat, has become her creative muse, making these artworks even more special. Whether it’s a classic painting or a pop culture icon, Sima’s face steals the spotlight in the most charming way, showing how a little bit of humor can completely change the vibe.
Bored Panda reached out to Anna to learn more about her creative process and her cat, Sima. Anna shared that she found Sima on the street when the cat was homeless, and Sima has since become a cherished part of her life.
According to Anna, the idea to include her cat's face in the scenes came about entirely by chance. "Sima loves sitting in a box and peeking out of the 'window,' and I’ve always had a deep love for art and drawing. One day, I just put the two together, and the rest is history."
When asked how she selects which iconic works of art to recreate with her cat as the centerpiece, Anna explained that the ideas come naturally and in the moment. "Inspiration often strikes spontaneously—it’s more about capturing the right feeling or visual fit for Sima’s unique personality.
I have a lot of videos of Sima, so I wait patiently for just the right facial expression and angle. Sometimes, it takes quite a while, but it’s worth it to get the perfect shot. I adapt the artwork to match her pose and expression, letting her natural charm shape the outcome."
Anna shared that Sima's personality always shines through in the photoshoots. "She’s full of surprises, and her spontaneous actions or expressions often end up adding something special and unexpected to the final artwork."