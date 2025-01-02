100 Real Photos That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Video Game Or Movie (New Pics)
Gaming has come a long way since a physicist invented what's believed to be the world’s first video game in 1958. "Tennis For Two" was, to say the least, a very basic game. There was a tennis court represented by just two lines: one being the ground, the other being the net. The ball was a mere dot that bounced back and forth. And the game was unable to keep score for players.
Today, there are estimated to be more than 3 billion gamers globally. They’re able to play against each other in real-time, communicate via headsets, and get lost in a virtual world that looks very real. The industry has opened the door to a whole new niche known as video game art. And for some, a career path as a video game illustrator. But no matter how real a video game scene looks, it's still carefully created.
On the other end of the spectrum, there are real-life photographs that look like they come straight out of a video game or movie scene. Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the 'net to find the most gamey-looking pics for your scrolling pleasure. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them.
This Looks Like A Screenshot From A Video Game But Is Actually A Real Altar From An Entire Church Carved Underground In A Salt Mine In Poland
This Morning Reflection From My Front Door
Long Exposure Photo Of Drones Circling Mountains Makes Them Look Like Sci-Fi Landscapes
Oh No, I Picked The Wrong Tree To Hide The Power Stone
Alien Invasion (Ceiling Lights Reflecting On Glass Window)
Rose Mirror Tray From A Flea Market Yesterday. The Sky Reflection Makes It Look Like A Portal To Another Realm
When we were kids we would often take the mirrors off the walls and walk around with them, holding them in front of us so they reflected the ceilings and sky and pretend we were walking upside down.
My Neighborhood Turned Into Silent Hill Last Night
Petrol Station After A Good Downpour
The Sun On My Door Is So Bright You Can See It Through The Door
Do me a favour and don’t open that. I know you think it’s the sun but…
Empty Mall (Yes, Believe It Or Not This Really Is A Mall)
I'm sure it is, but I happen to know there is a whole den of Super Mutants waiting inside, so you better stock up on ammo.
The Reflection Of The Light On My Coffee Looks Like A Glowing Castle
My Friend Took This Pic In Chile, When The Volcano Was Erupting. Looks Very Eerie
San Francisco Be Looking Like Blade Runner 2049
This Place Felt Like Being Alone In A Video Game Waiting Lobby
This Tree I Found Hiking Looks Like A Forest Monster Watching Over You
These Items Look Like A Game's Asset Under The Sun
Woke Up To Drink Water And Saw This On The Window's Reflection (Thought It Was A Ghost, It's Just A Chair With My Jacket)
Sword In The Stone. In Cheddar, England
Real Life Video Game Glitches
There Is A House Near Me That Looks Like It’s Out Of A Fairytale
Local Town Hall. This Looks Like 90s Pre Rendered Game Backgrounds
My Windowless Classroom Has Fake Sky Panels In Place Of The Plastic Covers On The Fluorescent Lights
My Lab Uses A Minecraft Fridge
If This Were A Video Game, There Would Definitely Be Something Behind There
Photo I Took Through My Scope Looks Like A Video Game
Reflection Of Bathroom Mirror Makes It Look Like We Have An Outdoor Cinema Going On
This Hotel's Carpet And Lighting Combo Produce A Really Trippy Effect
At The Right Time Of Day, My Dog's Favorite Napping Spot Makes Him Look Really Magical
This Tree That Was Struck By Lightning
I Found A Door (And Nothing Else) On An Abandoned Beach
The Way The Sun Hits My Trash Can Makes It Look Like I Threw Away A Glowing Orb
Took A Photo Right As Someone's Flash Went Off. Went Right Down The Middle
The End Of This Tunnel Looks Like It Leads To A Video Game World
Sunlight Coming Through Bottom Of Door Looks Like A Portal
I Drove Into A Deep Winter Forest At Night, And It Looks Like In Some Stephen King Story
There Was A Fire In My Hometown's Cemetery Yesterday
Found A Portal To Elsewhere
Accommodation At My School
Hiking Trough The Woods I Stumbled Upon Minecraft Tree
Real Life Video Game
Looking Like Blade Runner In Boston The Other Night
My Girlfriend Works In A Bingo Hall And Sent Me This
Flashlight, Foggy Morning And You Get Lightsaber
City Hall Looks Like The Next Mission In A Video Game
The Frozen Windows On My Plane Made It Look Like We Were Flying Through A Nebula
Ceiling Light Reflection
Backrooms Level 10282727719??
The Race Is On! I'll Get A Speed Boost If I Pass One, Right? These Green Rings Of Light Move At The Pace Of The Speed Limit To Help Gauge Speed
That is a bad idea. I would definitely race the green lights