On the other end of the spectrum, there are real-life photographs that look like they come straight out of a video game or movie scene. Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the 'net to find the most gamey-looking pics for your scrolling pleasure. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them.

Today, there are estimated to be more than 3 billion gamers globally. They’re able to play against each other in real-time, communicate via headsets, and get lost in a virtual world that looks very real. The industry has opened the door to a whole new niche known as video game art. And for some, a career path as a video game illustrator. But no matter how real a video game scene looks, it's still carefully created.

Gaming has come a long way since a physicist invented what's believed to be the world’s first video game in 1958. "Tennis For Two" was, to say the least, a very basic game. There was a tennis court represented by just two lines: one being the ground, the other being the net. The ball was a mere dot that bounced back and forth. And the game was unable to keep score for players.

#1 This Looks Like A Screenshot From A Video Game But Is Actually A Real Altar From An Entire Church Carved Underground In A Salt Mine In Poland Share icon

RELATED:

#2 This Morning Reflection From My Front Door Share icon

#3 Long Exposure Photo Of Drones Circling Mountains Makes Them Look Like Sci-Fi Landscapes Share icon

#4 Oh No, I Picked The Wrong Tree To Hide The Power Stone Share icon

#5 Alien Invasion (Ceiling Lights Reflecting On Glass Window) Share icon

#6 Rose Mirror Tray From A Flea Market Yesterday. The Sky Reflection Makes It Look Like A Portal To Another Realm Share icon

#7 My Neighborhood Turned Into Silent Hill Last Night Share icon

#8 Petrol Station After A Good Downpour Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The Sun On My Door Is So Bright You Can See It Through The Door Share icon

#10 Empty Mall (Yes, Believe It Or Not This Really Is A Mall) Share icon

#11 The Reflection Of The Light On My Coffee Looks Like A Glowing Castle Share icon

#12 My Friend Took This Pic In Chile, When The Volcano Was Erupting. Looks Very Eerie Share icon

#13 San Francisco Be Looking Like Blade Runner 2049 Share icon

#14 This Place Felt Like Being Alone In A Video Game Waiting Lobby Share icon

#15 This Tree I Found Hiking Looks Like A Forest Monster Watching Over You Share icon

#16 These Items Look Like A Game's Asset Under The Sun Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Woke Up To Drink Water And Saw This On The Window's Reflection (Thought It Was A Ghost, It's Just A Chair With My Jacket) Share icon

#18 Sword In The Stone. In Cheddar, England Share icon

#19 Real Life Video Game Glitches Share icon

#20 There Is A House Near Me That Looks Like It’s Out Of A Fairytale Share icon

#21 Local Town Hall. This Looks Like 90s Pre Rendered Game Backgrounds Share icon

#22 My Windowless Classroom Has Fake Sky Panels In Place Of The Plastic Covers On The Fluorescent Lights Share icon

#23 We Can Now Project The News Into The Sky Share icon

#24 My Lab Uses A Minecraft Fridge Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 If This Were A Video Game, There Would Definitely Be Something Behind There Share icon

#26 Photo I Took Through My Scope Looks Like A Video Game Share icon

#27 Reflection Of Bathroom Mirror Makes It Look Like We Have An Outdoor Cinema Going On Share icon

#28 This Hotel's Carpet And Lighting Combo Produce A Really Trippy Effect Share icon

#29 At The Right Time Of Day, My Dog's Favorite Napping Spot Makes Him Look Really Magical Share icon

#30 This Tree That Was Struck By Lightning Share icon

#31 I Found A Door (And Nothing Else) On An Abandoned Beach Share icon

#32 The Way The Sun Hits My Trash Can Makes It Look Like I Threw Away A Glowing Orb Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Took A Photo Right As Someone's Flash Went Off. Went Right Down The Middle Share icon

#34 The End Of This Tunnel Looks Like It Leads To A Video Game World Share icon

#35 Sunlight Coming Through Bottom Of Door Looks Like A Portal Share icon

#36 I Drove Into A Deep Winter Forest At Night, And It Looks Like In Some Stephen King Story Share icon

#37 There Was A Fire In My Hometown's Cemetery Yesterday Share icon

#38 Found A Portal To Elsewhere Share icon

#39 Accommodation At My School Share icon

#40 Hiking Trough The Woods I Stumbled Upon Minecraft Tree Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Real Life Video Game Share icon

#42 Looking Like Blade Runner In Boston The Other Night Share icon

#43 My Girlfriend Works In A Bingo Hall And Sent Me This Share icon

#44 Flashlight, Foggy Morning And You Get Lightsaber Share icon

#45 City Hall Looks Like The Next Mission In A Video Game Share icon

#46 The Frozen Windows On My Plane Made It Look Like We Were Flying Through A Nebula Share icon

#47 Ceiling Light Reflection Share icon

#48 Backrooms Level 10282727719?? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 The Race Is On! I'll Get A Speed Boost If I Pass One, Right? These Green Rings Of Light Move At The Pace Of The Speed Limit To Help Gauge Speed Share icon

#50 The Way The Light Hits Makes The Door Handle Look Magical Share icon

#51 This Triangular Building, From This Angle, Looks Like A Movie Set Facade Share icon

#52 Welcome To Silent Hill. My Husband Just Sent Me This... It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning Share icon

#53 Imagine Being The First And Only Person To Show Up Early To Work, Walking Down A Dark Hallway, And As You Walk Past The Break Room You See This From The Corner Of Your Eye Share icon

#54 Our Power Went Out And Thankfully My Manager Had Some Lightsabers In His Car Share icon

#55 The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind Share icon

#56 Vauxhall Looking Like A Dystopian Video Game Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Picture My Wife Took On A Trip Share icon

#58 My Friend Had A Real Life Minecraft Torch On His Wall Share icon

#59 My Chuck Is Ready To Be Spooked Share icon

#60 There’s A Shopping Cart On My Dorm Floor Share icon

#61 I Found A Portal In Real Life Share icon

#62 Chasing The Horizon And Soaking In Every Moment Share icon

#63 When Mario Comes To Town Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Living In A Mario World Share icon

#65 This Parking Deck Looks Like It Has Poor Anti-Aliasing Share icon

#66 I Took This Pic Of My Apartment "Business Room" And It Looks Like A Videogame Share icon

#67 The Sun Shining Through The Office Window Looks Like A Speech Bubble Share icon

#68 While Hiking I Found A Real Life Minecraft Area Share icon

#69 This Sun Reflection Through My Window Is Shaped Like A Sword!! Share icon

#70 Afternoon Sun Makes Our Bathroom Door Look Like A Portal To Another World Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Inside The Exhaust Stack Of My Paint Booth Looks Like A Portal To Another Dimension Share icon

#72 Straight Out Of A 2000s Video Game Share icon

#73 Somehow Managed To Make The Ground Look Like A Video Games Share icon

#74 Someone Is Trying To Configure The Building Share icon

#75 This Perfectly Squared Tree In Sevilla Share icon

#76 A Person In Medieval Armor Just Standing In The Middle Of Detroit Share icon

#77 This Random Doorway To Nowhere Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 A Line Of Campus Bots Following Me At My College Share icon

#79 The End Of My Street Share icon

#80 Train Station Into The Fog Share icon

#81 Going To A Movie Theater At 1030am On A Wednesday Share icon

#82 Forgot That I Was In Real Life And Genuinely Thought This Was A Chest In The Back Of A Truck. I've Been Playing Way Too Much Fortnite Share icon

#83 Medellín - City Of Contrasts Share icon

#84 A Person In A Nearby Town Has A Powerful Homemade Laser Pointing Into The Sky Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 I Made A Hidden Glow-In-The-Dark Galaxy In My Resin Kitchen Floor Share icon

#86 The Gap Between My Window And Shades Made The Perfect Glowing Little Number 1 Share icon

#87 Cup Of Coffee I Had In A Diner Trippin At 3am Share icon

#88 The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses Share icon

#89 This Photo Of My Son Looks Like A Horror Movie Poster Share icon

#90 This Old Town In Japan That Looks Like A Movie Set Share icon

#91 Driving From Portland To Salem. Apocalypse Ahead, Blue Skies Behind Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#92 Endless Stone Hallway Share icon

#93 Walking Home, Haven't Seen Anyone Share icon

#94 Photo I Took Behind The Movie Theater, Edited It A Little To Give It That Liminal Feel Share icon

#95 Real Life LEGO Share icon

#96 My Friend Just Had A Case Of Low Res Shadows Irl Share icon

#97 My Frozen Spinach Looks Like It’s From A Video Game Share icon

#98 My Camera Had A Weird Glitch And Made Trippy Water!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#99 Picture Of What Looks Like A Flaming Sword In My Fireplace Share icon