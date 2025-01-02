ADVERTISEMENT

Gaming has come a long way since a physicist invented what's believed to be the world’s first video game in 1958. "Tennis For Two" was, to say the least, a very basic game. There was a tennis court represented by just two lines: one being the ground, the other being the net. The ball was a mere dot that bounced back and forth. And the game was unable to keep score for players.

Today, there are estimated to be more than 3 billion gamers globally. They’re able to play against each other in real-time, communicate via headsets, and get lost in a virtual world that looks very real. The industry has opened the door to a whole new niche known as video game art. And for some, a career path as a video game illustrator. But no matter how real a video game scene looks, it's still carefully created.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are real-life photographs that look like they come straight out of a video game or movie scene. Bored Panda has scoured the depths of the 'net to find the most gamey-looking pics for your scrolling pleasure. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them.

#1

This Looks Like A Screenshot From A Video Game But Is Actually A Real Altar From An Entire Church Carved Underground In A Salt Mine In Poland

A medieval-style stone crypt with a chandelier, resembling a videogame setting.

feed-the-good-wolf Report

    #2

    This Morning Reflection From My Front Door

    Golden light from a door window casts a pattern on a wall, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    embracingfit Report

    #3

    Long Exposure Photo Of Drones Circling Mountains Makes Them Look Like Sci-Fi Landscapes

    Rock formations at night with glowing rings, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    reuben Report

    #4

    Oh No, I Picked The Wrong Tree To Hide The Power Stone

    Enchanted forest scene with purple glow on trees, resembling videogame graphics.

    SlimJones123 Report

    #5

    Alien Invasion (Ceiling Lights Reflecting On Glass Window)

    Gas station with circular clouds above, resembling videogame graphics with surreal sky effects.

    rtodd23 Report

    #6

    Rose Mirror Tray From A Flea Market Yesterday. The Sky Reflection Makes It Look Like A Portal To Another Realm

    Ornate mirror reflects sky, resembling video game graphics, surrounded by various objects.

    SleazeMan Report

    stephanieafernando avatar
    Say No to Downvoting
    Say No to Downvoting
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When we were kids we would often take the mirrors off the walls and walk around with them, holding them in front of us so they reflected the ceilings and sky and pretend we were walking upside down.

    #7

    My Neighborhood Turned Into Silent Hill Last Night

    Foggy street at night with streetlights casting a glow, resembling a scene from a video game.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    Petrol Station After A Good Downpour

    Gas station at night reflected perfectly on water, resembling elements from videogames.

    Moistwee Report

    #9

    The Sun On My Door Is So Bright You Can See It Through The Door

    A door in dim light with red trim, creating a video game-like appearance.

    TLOU2bigsad Report

    stephanieafernando avatar
    Say No to Downvoting
    Say No to Downvoting
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do me a favour and don’t open that. I know you think it’s the sun but…

    #10

    Empty Mall (Yes, Believe It Or Not This Really Is A Mall)

    Dimly lit hall with futuristic lighting and reflective floors, resembling a videogame environment.

    SussyBaka_444 Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure it is, but I happen to know there is a whole den of Super Mutants waiting inside, so you better stock up on ammo.

    #11

    The Reflection Of The Light On My Coffee Looks Like A Glowing Castle

    Coffee cup reflecting a structure resembling a videogame scene, with a menu on the table.

    MadnessDreamer Report

    #12

    My Friend Took This Pic In Chile, When The Volcano Was Erupting. Looks Very Eerie

    Street scene resembling a videogame, with streetlights and night sky creating surreal visuals.

    Bemy_Gunshot Report

    #13

    San Francisco Be Looking Like Blade Runner 2049

    City skyline with an orange sky, resembling a video game scene with futuristic architecture.

    Redivstra Report

    #14

    This Place Felt Like Being Alone In A Video Game Waiting Lobby

    Tall illuminated tower in fog, resembling a scene from a video game.

    Laser-beans Report

    #15

    This Tree I Found Hiking Looks Like A Forest Monster Watching Over You

    Tree with twisted branches resembling a video game scene in a lush forest.

    Glit-toris Report

    #16

    These Items Look Like A Game's Asset Under The Sun

    Objects on a concrete surface in bright sunlight, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    Aerie122 Report

    #17

    Woke Up To Drink Water And Saw This On The Window's Reflection (Thought It Was A Ghost, It's Just A Chair With My Jacket)

    A dark, shadowy figure in a dim hallway resembles a scene from a videogame.

    StellarSteals Report

    #18

    Sword In The Stone. In Cheddar, England

    A picturesque village scene with a stream resembling a videogame, featuring houses and lush greenery.

    Expert_Science_2268 Report

    #19

    Real Life Video Game Glitches

    A tall building at night resembles videogame graphics with dramatic lighting.

    w1w2d3 Report

    #20

    There Is A House Near Me That Looks Like It’s Out Of A Fairytale

    Charming house with whimsical architecture resembling a fairytale setting, evoking a videogame aesthetic.

    CommercialsMaybe Report

    #21

    Local Town Hall. This Looks Like 90s Pre Rendered Game Backgrounds

    Colorful interior design resembling a video game environment, with geometric patterns on stairs and floor.

    DrPl4typus Report

    #22

    My Windowless Classroom Has Fake Sky Panels In Place Of The Plastic Covers On The Fluorescent Lights

    Ceiling lights resembling a sky with clouds, creating a surreal effect like in videogames.

    scapegoat827 Report

    #23

    We Can Now Project The News Into The Sky

    A weather broadcast projected in the sky over a city, resembling a scene from a video game.

    laudida Report

    #24

    My Lab Uses A Minecraft Fridge

    A TNT block in a room, resembling videogame graphics with minimalist decor.

    42robots42 Report

    #25

    If This Were A Video Game, There Would Definitely Be Something Behind There

    Brick wall with exit sign resembling a scene from a videogame.

    bugbugladybug Report

    #26

    Photo I Took Through My Scope Looks Like A Video Game

    View through a rifle scope in nature, resembling a videogame scene with boots and foliage in the foreground.

    K619 Report

    #27

    Reflection Of Bathroom Mirror Makes It Look Like We Have An Outdoor Cinema Going On

    Snow-covered backyard with trees, glowing reflections evoke videogame-like scenery.

    slamedoodwie Report

    #28

    This Hotel's Carpet And Lighting Combo Produce A Really Trippy Effect

    A long hallway with striped carpet and a geometric design resembling a scene from a videogame.

    TwineTime Report

    #29

    At The Right Time Of Day, My Dog's Favorite Napping Spot Makes Him Look Really Magical

    At The Right Time Of Day, My Dog's Favorite Napping Spot Makes Him Look Really Magical

    ladyname Report

    #30

    This Tree That Was Struck By Lightning

    Tree trunk with glowing red interior, resembling a videogame effect in a real-life setting.

    moviescriptlife Report

    #31

    I Found A Door (And Nothing Else) On An Abandoned Beach

    A green door and mailbox stand alone on a sandy beach, resembling a scene from a video game.

    elastizitat Report

    #32

    The Way The Sun Hits My Trash Can Makes It Look Like I Threw Away A Glowing Orb

    Trash can with light inside, creating a glow that makes it look like a scene from a videogame.

    botormoat Report

    Took A Photo Right As Someone's Flash Went Off. Went Right Down The Middle

    Hockey game scene in an arena that resembles graphics from a videogame.

    trellfau Report

    #34

    The End Of This Tunnel Looks Like It Leads To A Video Game World

    Tunnel exit opens to a bright, lush landscape, resembling a scene straight out of a videogame.

    theghostbat Report

    #35

    Sunlight Coming Through Bottom Of Door Looks Like A Portal

    A hallway with a glowing door resembles a videogame scene, creating a surreal effect.

    HipsterDragonite Report

    #36

    I Drove Into A Deep Winter Forest At Night, And It Looks Like In Some Stephen King Story

    Car on a snowy forest path illuminated by red brake lights, creating a scene that looks like a videogame.

    PageD0WN Report

    #37

    There Was A Fire In My Hometown's Cemetery Yesterday

    Flaming trees in a graveyard at night, resembling a dramatic videogame scene.

    vizquimaister Report

    #38

    Found A Portal To Elsewhere

    Forest path framed by dense trees, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    mttcrss Report

    #39

    Accommodation At My School

    A building under a night sky, illuminated by moonlight, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    sayuzita Report

    #40

    Hiking Trough The Woods I Stumbled Upon Minecraft Tree

    Tree suspended in mid-air, resembling surreal videogame graphics in a lush forest setting.

    tulipanko007 Report

    #41

    Real Life Video Game

    Cityscape at sunset with vibrant laser beams, resembling a videogame scene.

    timhp Report

    #42

    Looking Like Blade Runner In Boston The Other Night

    Foggy cityscape at night, illuminated by neon lights, resembling a videogame environment.

    Axxejax Report

    #43

    My Girlfriend Works In A Bingo Hall And Sent Me This

    Empty bingo hall features vibrant red and blue seats, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    snecko Report

    #44

    Flashlight, Foggy Morning And You Get Lightsaber

    A flashlight beam in foggy night looks like a videogame scene.

    sirnoodleloaf Report

    #45

    City Hall Looks Like The Next Mission In A Video Game

    City building with pink lights at night, resembling a real-life videogame scene.

    thelordjulius Report

    #46

    The Frozen Windows On My Plane Made It Look Like We Were Flying Through A Nebula

    Airplane window with vibrant purple and blue hues, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    ramence Report

    #47

    Ceiling Light Reflection

    Urban street scene at night with futuristic neon lights, resembling a videogame setting.

    MotherKokoNutz Report

    #48

    Backrooms Level 10282727719??

    Concrete wall with emergency exit sign, resembling a videogame scene, against a clear blue sky.

    AmbassadorSuperb2791 Report

    The Race Is On! I'll Get A Speed Boost If I Pass One, Right? These Green Rings Of Light Move At The Pace Of The Speed Limit To Help Gauge Speed

    Tunnel with green lights and cars, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    j2t2_387 Report

    #50

    The Way The Light Hits Makes The Door Handle Look Magical

    Door handle emitting light resembling a videogame graphic effect.

    Streettcat Report

    #51

    This Triangular Building, From This Angle, Looks Like A Movie Set Facade

    A building with a flat façade resembling videogame graphics, under a partly cloudy sky.

    stripetype Report

    #52

    Welcome To Silent Hill. My Husband Just Sent Me This... It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning

    A silhouette of a person in a foggy landscape resembling a videogame scene.

    fmlmel Report

    #53

    Imagine Being The First And Only Person To Show Up Early To Work, Walking Down A Dark Hallway, And As You Walk Past The Break Room You See This From The Corner Of Your Eye

    A hallway lit in green light, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    dolphman85 Report

    #54

    Our Power Went Out And Thankfully My Manager Had Some Lightsabers In His Car

    A kitchen lit by neon green and blue lights, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    Deadrax502 Report

    #55

    The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind

    Bubbles in a glass with a golden hue resembling a scene from a videogame.

    Lilt34 Report

    #56

    Vauxhall Looking Like A Dystopian Video Game

    Cityscape at night with skyscrapers, resembling a video game scene.

    TheReduxProject Report

    #57

    Picture My Wife Took On A Trip

    Foggy night scene with streetlights illuminating an empty parking lot, resembling videogame graphics.

    zimbabwe_the_man Report

    #58

    My Friend Had A Real Life Minecraft Torch On His Wall

    Blocky wall light fixture resembling a pixelated torch, illustrating how real-life items can look like videogames.

    13_Polo Report

    #59

    My Chuck Is Ready To Be Spooked

    A giant mouse character with glowing green and black lighting, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    AnonymouseeDirt Report

    #60

    There’s A Shopping Cart On My Dorm Floor

    Narrow white corridor with a red shopping cart, resembling a scene from videogames.

    StruggleSufficient97 Report

    #61

    I Found A Portal In Real Life

    Rock pool with swirling green water resembling videogames nearby large boulders.

    ParallelInst1nct Report

    #62

    Chasing The Horizon And Soaking In Every Moment

    Aircraft cockpit view at sunset with HUD display, resembling videogame graphics.

    westcoastpilot Report

    #63

    When Mario Comes To Town

    People dressed as video game characters drive go-karts on a city street at night.

    rishabh.sakhlecha Report

    Living In A Mario World

    Theme park area resembling classic videogame level with vibrant colors and iconic characters, creating a real-life videogame look.

    cha_colago Report

    #65

    This Parking Deck Looks Like It Has Poor Anti-Aliasing

    Urban parking garage and skyscraper resembling a videogame scene.

    PeppahJackk Report

    #66

    I Took This Pic Of My Apartment "Business Room" And It Looks Like A Videogame

    Pool table room with dim lighting and modern decor, resembling a video game setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    The Sun Shining Through The Office Window Looks Like A Speech Bubble

    Light reflection on cabinet resembles a speech bubble, reminiscent of videogame graphics.

    snailerpop Report

    #68

    While Hiking I Found A Real Life Minecraft Area

    Stacked stone terraces resembling video game landscapes in a hilly, natural environment.

    lotusstyle Report

    #69

    This Sun Reflection Through My Window Is Shaped Like A Sword!!

    Light forming a cross shape on a wall, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    designatedarabexpert Report

    #70

    Afternoon Sun Makes Our Bathroom Door Look Like A Portal To Another World

    Wooden door with pink light seeping through edges, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    john_humano Report

    Inside The Exhaust Stack Of My Paint Booth Looks Like A Portal To Another Dimension

    A real-life cave view resembling a video game portal with textured walls and circular opening.

    Illhunt_yougather Report

    #72

    Straight Out Of A 2000s Video Game

    A hallway resembling a videogame scene, with tiled floor, paintings on the wall, and an open door leading to a lit room.

    onedragonboi Report

    #73

    Somehow Managed To Make The Ground Look Like A Video Games

    A night view of a building with glowing windows on an empty grassy field, resembling a scene from a game.

    IndependenceBroad268 Report

    #74

    Someone Is Trying To Configure The Building

    Building facade at night with a projected grid, resembling a video game level.

    Known_Donkey5841 Report

    #75

    This Perfectly Squared Tree In Sevilla

    Cubed tree in urban plaza, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    Uskebasi1996 Report

    #76

    A Person In Medieval Armor Just Standing In The Middle Of Detroit

    Person in knight armor walks on city street, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    Wise-Manufacturer324 Report

    #77

    This Random Doorway To Nowhere

    Green door in a field resembling a videogame portal, surrounded by grass and trees under a cloudy sky.

    TheBoldNorthern Report

    A Line Of Campus Bots Following Me At My College

    Miniature cars on a curved path at night resemble video game graphics.

    Crusty_laptop Report

    #79

    The End Of My Street

    Nighttime road scene resembling a videogame environment with neatly trimmed hedges and dark sky.

    shellshaper Report

    #80

    Train Station Into The Fog

    Foggy train station platform resembling a videogame scene with glowing lights and a "4" sign overhead.

    SidneyPetoit Report

    #81

    Going To A Movie Theater At 1030am On A Wednesday

    A theater hallway resembling videogame graphics, with patterned carpet and movie signs overhead.

    buggleton Report

    #82

    Forgot That I Was In Real Life And Genuinely Thought This Was A Chest In The Back Of A Truck. I've Been Playing Way Too Much Fortnite

    Truck with open cargo bay illuminated at night, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    alphabetponyyy Report

    #83

    Medellín - City Of Contrasts

    Cable car over a colorful urban hill with graffiti, resembling a scene from a video game.

    laramedx Report

    #84

    A Person In A Nearby Town Has A Powerful Homemade Laser Pointing Into The Sky

    Nighttime street scene with green laser beam in the sky, creating a real-life look that resembles videogame graphics.

    Cinn4monSynonym Report

    I Made A Hidden Glow-In-The-Dark Galaxy In My Resin Kitchen Floor

    Kitchen floor with glowing green and blue lights, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    1ofZuulsMinions Report

    #86

    The Gap Between My Window And Shades Made The Perfect Glowing Little Number 1

    Light reflecting a number 1 on wooden floor, resembling video game graphics.

    Waterbots Report

    #87

    Cup Of Coffee I Had In A Diner Trippin At 3am

    Coffee cup reflecting neon lights, resembling videogames.

    Gorilla_Krispies Report

    #88

    The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses

    Car view of a rainbow-colored road, resembling videogame graphics, with trees and rocks in the background.

    kenziemonsterrawr Report

    #89

    This Photo Of My Son Looks Like A Horror Movie Poster

    A child sitting in a dimly lit hallway, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    dupokey Report

    #90

    This Old Town In Japan That Looks Like A Movie Set

    Street view resembling a videogame scene with traditional wooden buildings and blurred blossoms in the foreground.

    _deepsky Report

    #91

    Driving From Portland To Salem. Apocalypse Ahead, Blue Skies Behind

    Driving scene with a sunset sky, resembling videogame graphics, reflecting in the car mirror.

    Blogadoos Report

    Endless Stone Hallway

    Dimly lit stone tunnel resembling a scene from a videogame.

    horrormesoftly Report

    #93

    Walking Home, Haven't Seen Anyone

    Forest path illuminated by a warm streetlight, resembling a scene from a videogame.

    Kendaren89 Report

    #94

    Photo I Took Behind The Movie Theater, Edited It A Little To Give It That Liminal Feel

    Building exterior with minimalistic design resembling videogame graphics under a clear blue sky.

    badgerthepunk Report

    #95

    Real Life LEGO

    People walking through a maze of yellow barriers on a street, resembling a scene from videogames.

    bannister_images Report

    #96

    My Friend Just Had A Case Of Low Res Shadows Irl

    Wooden pallet on concrete floor resembles videogame graphics.

    apf3lsaft Report

    #97

    My Frozen Spinach Looks Like It’s From A Video Game

    A hand holding a square block of green herbs resembling an item from a videogame.

    roninshere Report

    #98

    My Camera Had A Weird Glitch And Made Trippy Water!!

    Colorful water stream from a faucet looks like a scene from a videogame.

    madding247 Report

    Picture Of What Looks Like A Flaming Sword In My Fireplace

    A cozy living room fireplace with glowing embers resembling a scene from a videogame.

    TySquii Report

    #100

    The Library Near My House Looks Like The "Sandcrawler" From Star Wars

    Futuristic building with geometric design, resembling videogame architecture in an urban setting.

    100CupsCoffee Report

