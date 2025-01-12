“My Eyes Hurt”: 80 Real-Life Photos That Look Like Bad Renders (New Pics)
You might remember the 1999 Sci-Fi action film The Matrix. Keanu Reeves plays a computer programmer and hacker that goes by the name of "Neo". He's always wondered about the reality of the world around him. Thanks to a "glitch in the matrix", he finds out that humanity is indeed stuck in a simulated reality run by intelligent machines.
It appears Neo isn't the only one who has come across glitches in his world. People have been sharing photos online where their surroundings appear less than real. Bored Panda has compiled a list of our favorites. Some look like glitches. Others could pass for bad renders. A few might even make you wonder if you're living in a simulated reality.
Flying Cruise Ships Illusion (Fata Morgana)
Dog Through A Window
This Building Looks 2D From Certain Angles (Singapore)
"Hacktivist" group Anonymous describes a glitch in the matrix as "moments when our perception of reality falters, hinting that our world might not be as solid and predictable as we believe", adding that the experiences could suggest something is amiss in the fabric of reality itself.
This Tree That Somehow Looks Pixelated
This Mosque In Istanbul Looks Like It Was Rendered On The Lowest Settings Possible
I Took This Long Exposure Photo Of Wind Turbines, Felt Like It Fit Here
This Photo I Took Of My Blueberries Look Fake And Made Of Velvet When I Used Flash
My Coworker Thought This Was A Glitch Picture And Said I Should Post Here
Cool Ice Effect After Flood
The Way These Trees Appear Pixelated (Mt St Helen's Forest Regrowth)
This Is Flat Farmland In Eastern Colorado With Wind Blown/Melted Patches Of Snow Creating A Crazy 3D Illusion
Cat With Only Head But No Body
This Reflection Of The Sky On A Building Looks Like The Sky
Sailing Through The Sky
The Shadow On His Shirt Makes It Look Like The Guy In The Back Is Badly Photoshopped Into The Picture
