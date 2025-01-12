ADVERTISEMENT

You might remember the 1999 Sci-Fi action film The Matrix. Keanu Reeves plays a computer programmer and hacker that goes by the name of "Neo". He's always wondered about the reality of the world around him. Thanks to a "glitch in the matrix", he finds out that humanity is indeed stuck in a simulated reality run by intelligent machines.

It appears Neo isn't the only one who has come across glitches in his world. People have been sharing photos online where their surroundings appear less than real. Bored Panda has compiled a list of our favorites. Some look like glitches. Others could pass for bad renders. A few might even make you wonder if you're living in a simulated reality.

#1

Flying Cruise Ships Illusion (Fata Morgana)

Cruise ships on the horizon with an optical illusion making them appear as bad renders over the ocean.

    #2

    Dog Through A Window

    Pixelated dog behind glass, resembling a bad render in real life.

    #3

    This Building Looks 2D From Certain Angles (Singapore)

    Modern skyscraper in daylight with geometric designs resembling bad renders.

    "Hacktivist" group Anonymous describes a glitch in the matrix as "moments when our perception of reality falters, hinting that our world might not be as solid and predictable as we believe", adding that the experiences could suggest something is amiss in the fabric of reality itself.
    #4

    This Tree That Somehow Looks Pixelated

    A tree with dense foliage resembles a bad render, set in a suburban yard.

    #5

    This Mosque In Istanbul Looks Like It Was Rendered On The Lowest Settings Possible

    Large room with tall columns and patterned carpet, evoking a look like bad renders in real-life photos.

    #6

    I Took This Long Exposure Photo Of Wind Turbines, Felt Like It Fit Here

    Wind turbines on grassy hills under a blue sky, resembling computer-generated renders.

    #7

    This Photo I Took Of My Blueberries Look Fake And Made Of Velvet When I Used Flash

    Real-life photo of blueberries in a green basket, resembling bad renders due to their unique frosty appearance.

    #8

    My Coworker Thought This Was A Glitch Picture And Said I Should Post Here

    Car bumper seemingly floating oddly in a snowy street, resembling a bad 3D render.

    #9

    Cool Ice Effect After Flood

    Snow-covered trees with unusual flat surfaces resembling bad renders in winter scenery.

    The Way These Trees Appear Pixelated (Mt St Helen's Forest Regrowth)

    Dense forest with identical trees under a blue sky, resembling bad renders.

    #11

    This Is Flat Farmland In Eastern Colorado With Wind Blown/Melted Patches Of Snow Creating A Crazy 3D Illusion

    Aerial view of farmland resembling a grid, with real-life photos looking like bad renders.

    #12

    Cat With Only Head But No Body

    Cat's head peeking through a fence, appearing like bad renders, in a surreal real-life photo.

    #13

    This Reflection Of The Sky On A Building Looks Like The Sky

    An alleyway framed by buildings with a reflection that makes it appear like a bad render.

    #14

    Sailing Through The Sky

    Large ferry appearing suspended over calm sea, resembling bad renders in real-life photos against a clear sky backdrop.

    #15

    The Shadow On His Shirt Makes It Look Like The Guy In The Back Is Badly Photoshopped Into The Picture

    Three men fishing on a boat, looking like bad renders under a bright sky.

    #16

    This Man's Hat Looks Photoshopped

    Man with a hat oddly positioned, resembling a render error, at a lively baseball game.

    #17

    Caught This Interesting Contrast In Cloud Formations Today

    Cloud formations in the sky resembling computer-generated renders, creating a surreal visual effect.

    #18

    Levitating Tree

    Tree appears suspended mid-air in a forest, resembling a bad render.

    #19

    My Picture Made It Seem Like I Was A Locked Character

    Four young men posing outside, one appears in shadow, creating a visual effect like bad renders in real-life photos.

    #20

    These Peeled Scraps Of Butternut Squash Look Pixelated

    Close-up of banana skins on a wooden board, resembling artificial textures in real-life photos.

    #21

    My GF Captured The Exact Moment The Lights Changed Colour At The Concert

    Concert crowd under green lights with two silhouette performers on stage, resembling a digital render.

    #22

    A Friend On Social Media Spotted This One Pixel Glitch In The Matrix, India

    Highway under cloudy skies with an unusual blue hole, resembling a bad render.

    #23

    Floating Truck Canopy

    Truck cap appears to float above gravel, resembling a bad render in real life.

    #24

    My Cat Seems To Have Misplaced His Body Somewhere

    Cat appearing to be stuck in concrete, resembling a bad render, with a flower pot and hose reel nearby.

    #25

    Floating Bin

    Floating trash bin illusion resembling bad renders on a city pavement.

    #26

    Grass Area Looks Like It's In A Cup

    Symmetrical walkway with trees between two identical buildings, resembling a bad render.

    #27

    Shadow And Slope Makes It Look Like He’s Floating

    Street scene with a man standing against a building, resembling a bad render due to shadows and angles.

    #28

    Overcast Made It Look Like I Photoshoped In A Few Orange Barrels

    Cobblestone courtyard with barrels of oranges, resembling a bad render with smooth textures and odd proportions.

    #29

    This Image Looks Like It Is Badly Photoshopped

    Three spray cans on concrete, resembling bad renders, with a cardboard tube in the center.

    #30

    Building Looks Like A Wall

    Street scene with a red brick building, tree branches above, and cars parked, resembling a bad 3D render.

    #31

    Photograph Of An Abandoned Hotel

    Dilapidated hallway in a building with bad renders appearance, featuring a distant figure and graffiti on the walls.

    #32

    Took A Picture On Snapchat & The Photo Glitched Out And Now It Looks Like My Cat Is Looking At My Dog From Heaven

    Cat and dog in a room with bright lighting, resembling a digital render.

    #33

    I Hate It When Assets Clip Through Each Other

    Tree growing through a construction barrier, resembling bad renders, with safety signs visible.

    #34

    The Lighting In This College Canteen That Casts A Perfect Pixelated (And Slightly Trippy) Shadow

    Empty cafeteria with green chairs and tables arranged in grid-like pattern, resembling a render.

    #35

    Super Trippy Plant I Walked By Today. No Filter Or Nothin

    Colorful leaves with a 3D render appearance under a cloudy sky, resembling a digital scene.

    #36

    The Spiral Tower In NYC Looks Like Something Built In Minecraft

    Skyscrapers with unusual designs resembling bad renders, set against a cityscape.

    #37

    This Wall Seems To Have Lost A Dimension

    Brick column in a forest setting, resembling a bad render with sharp, unrealistic edges.

    #38

    From This Angle, This Building Looks Flat

    Skyscraper against the blue sky, resembling a bad render with sharp angles and reflections.

    #39

    My Brain Hurts Making Sense Of This

    A rooftop window casting a perfect shadow, resembling a digital render in real life.

    #40

    Flying Kayak

    Person paddling a blue kayak on clear water, appearing to float above the surface, as sunlight shines through the trees.

    #41

    The Chair Is Propped Up On The Wall

    Wooden chair seemingly floating against a classroom wall, resembling a bad render.

    #42

    My Daughter Took This Photo Of A Stack Of Chairs

    Stack of black chairs in a room, appearing like bad renders against a plain wall.

    #43

    The Sun Is A Lightbulb

    Cloudy sky over cityscape with a light reflection, resembling a bad render.

    #44

    Zig Zagged Bricks Making A Zig Zagged Shadow

    A sign casting a shadow resembling a bad render on a brick wall, with a railway station symbol above.

    #45

    No Shadow Day In Bangalore, Objects Look As If They're Photoshopped Because There's No Shadow

    Concrete blocks on a flat surface appear unrealistic, resembling bad renders in real-life photos.

    #46

    My Sushi Looks Poorly Photoshopped On My Plate

    Sushi with green onions on a vibrant plate, resembling a digital render.

    #47

    The Reflection In The Glass Shelter Wall Makes This Pillar Look Transparent

    Train station with optical illusion, resembling bad renders, featuring a misaligned trash can and pillar.

    #48

    Was Looking On Marketplace

    Small red ATV on concrete, appearing like a 3D render in real life, with another vehicle in the background.

    #49

    Image Reflected From Double Glazing Window Is Aligned With A Real Image Of Sun And Clouds Behind The Pillar

    Sunset reflection on a pillar, creating a surreal effect resembling bad renders.

    #50

    Our Neighbors Broom Seems To Be Levitating

    Half-timbered house with plants and a table, looking like bad renders.

    #51

    It Was Taken From The Outside, The Landscape Is A Reflection On The Glass

    A surreal scene with architectural elements resembling a bad render against a cloudy sky backdrop.

    #52

    My Eyes Hurt

    Futuristic glass building under blue sky, appearing like a computer render with sharp angles and reflective surfaces.

    #53

    Texture Hasn’t Fully Rendered On This Half Of This House

    Brick house exterior with uneven coloring, making it look like bad renders in real life.

    #54

    I Don't Know If This Counts But This Building Near My House

    Brick building against a clear sky, resembling bad renders with its flat, geometric features.

    #55

    Crash Report: Building Failed To Load Properly

    City view from a car window with a tall building against a cloudy sky, resembling a bad render.

    #56

    Disappearing Trailer

    Trailer with wooden crates and a cooler in snowy parking lot at night; appears like a bad render.

    #57

    Transform.position "Seagull"

    Seagull on a post in front of an old brick wall, resembling a bad render in real-life photo.

    #58

    I Took A Picture While On A Bus And The Car's Wheel Is Invisible

    Cars on a highway under a bright sun, appearing like a digital render.

    #59

    This Lake Has A Hole In It

    Concrete slab surrounded by grass appears like a bad render in the middle of a lake.

    #60

    The Sauce Looks Like It's Floating

    A plate of mac and cheese, shrimp, and fried okra looks like a bad render, with fall decorations in the background.

    #61

    Cloud Texture Error

    Cloudy sky above houses resembles a surreal, bad render, with textured clouds creating an uncanny visual effect.

    #62

    The Remants Of The Arch On The Left Make It Look Like A Real Life Glitch

    Building facade with vivid orange window frames and green door, resembling bad renders.

    #63

    This Photo Looks Like Somebody Has Poorly Inserted Another Photo Into It

    A dog and a glass on a patio appear like bad renders due to shadows and lighting.

    #64

    This Rock Looks Like It Was Poorly Photoshopped Into The Picture

    Child sitting near large gray rock that resembles a bad render, surrounded by wood chips in a park.

    #65

    It Looks Like The Beer Is Photoshopped In With My Cat, Gary

    White cat with open mouth next to a beer bottle on a wooden table, resembling a bad render.

    #66

    This Cup Looks Transparent Because Of The Reflection

    Coffee cup on a floral coaster in a kitchen, resembling a computer-generated render.

    #67

    Loopless Hose With A Loop

    A hose creates an optical illusion, resembling bad renders, with shadows on a concrete surface.

    #68

    Seeing My Boyfriend’s Two Astigmatisms Reflected On Our Ceiling Was Tripping Me Out, So I Took A Photo

    Ceiling light and household items create an unreal, bad render effect in a real-life photo.

    #69

    There Is A Truck In This Photo

    A floating tire in a mechanic's shop, resembling a 3D render amidst shelves and chairs.

    #70

    This Dog With No Body!

    Dog's face with wide eyes and open mouth, resembling bad renders, on a plain floor background.

    #71

    My Floating Cat

    Orange cat curled up next to two round pots, resembling a render from a simulation or game.

    #72

    Ugh The Dog Is Clipping Again... Please Fix This

    Dog's head appears through stone fence, resembling a surreal render.

    #73

    Found Two Clipping Chairs. Can’t Wait For The Michiana Area To Be Patched

    Chairs mounted on a brick wall, creating an illusion like bad renders, with a "Danger - Keep Off" sign below.

    #74

    Grapefruit Or Orange

    A hand holding an orange-yellow citrus fruit with a distinct color split, resembling a bad render.

    #75

    The Inside Of My Tree Looks Fake

    Close-up of tree bark peeling away, resembling a poorly rendered digital texture.

    #76

    This Badly Rendered Shadow Me And My Boyfriend Saw In The Park

    Shadow patterns on a gravel path under trees, resembling a poor-quality render from a real-life scene.

    #77

    This LED Street Light Makes Shadows Look Pixelated

    Streetlight and blurred pole resembling bad renders at night.

    #78

    Cool Optical Illusion On The Side Of These Stairs

    Staircase with wooden steps and metal railing in a minimalist space, resembling a bad render.

    #79

    Tree.exe File Is Corrupted

    A tree in a parking lot with sparse branches, resembling a bad render in real-life photography.

    #80

    The Remote Looks Photoshopped In But It Not

    Black cat on an intricate bedspread next to a remote, resembling bad renders in real life.

