It appears Neo isn't the only one who has come across glitches in his world. People have been sharing photos online where their surroundings appear less than real. Bored Panda has compiled a list of our favorites. Some look like glitches. Others could pass for bad renders. A few might even make you wonder if you're living in a simulated reality.

You might remember the 1999 Sci-Fi action film The Matrix. Keanu Reeves plays a computer programmer and hacker that goes by the name of "Neo". He's always wondered about the reality of the world around him. Thanks to a "glitch in the matrix", he finds out that humanity is indeed stuck in a simulated reality run by intelligent machines.

#1 Flying Cruise Ships Illusion (Fata Morgana) Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Dog Through A Window Share icon

#3 This Building Looks 2D From Certain Angles (Singapore) Share icon

"Hacktivist" group Anonymous describes a glitch in the matrix as "moments when our perception of reality falters, hinting that our world might not be as solid and predictable as we believe", adding that the experiences could suggest something is amiss in the fabric of reality itself.

#4 This Tree That Somehow Looks Pixelated Share icon

#5 This Mosque In Istanbul Looks Like It Was Rendered On The Lowest Settings Possible Share icon

#6 I Took This Long Exposure Photo Of Wind Turbines, Felt Like It Fit Here Share icon

#7 This Photo I Took Of My Blueberries Look Fake And Made Of Velvet When I Used Flash Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 My Coworker Thought This Was A Glitch Picture And Said I Should Post Here Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Cool Ice Effect After Flood Share icon

#10 The Way These Trees Appear Pixelated (Mt St Helen's Forest Regrowth) Share icon

#11 This Is Flat Farmland In Eastern Colorado With Wind Blown/Melted Patches Of Snow Creating A Crazy 3D Illusion Share icon

#12 Cat With Only Head But No Body Share icon

#13 This Reflection Of The Sky On A Building Looks Like The Sky Share icon

#14 Sailing Through The Sky Share icon

#15 The Shadow On His Shirt Makes It Look Like The Guy In The Back Is Badly Photoshopped Into The Picture Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 This Man's Hat Looks Photoshopped Share icon

#17 Caught This Interesting Contrast In Cloud Formations Today Share icon

#18 Levitating Tree Share icon

#19 My Picture Made It Seem Like I Was A Locked Character Share icon

#20 These Peeled Scraps Of Butternut Squash Look Pixelated Share icon

#21 My GF Captured The Exact Moment The Lights Changed Colour At The Concert Share icon

#22 A Friend On Social Media Spotted This One Pixel Glitch In The Matrix, India Share icon

#23 Floating Truck Canopy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My Cat Seems To Have Misplaced His Body Somewhere Share icon

#25 Floating Bin Share icon

#26 Grass Area Looks Like It's In A Cup Share icon

#27 Shadow And Slope Makes It Look Like He’s Floating Share icon

#28 Overcast Made It Look Like I Photoshoped In A Few Orange Barrels Share icon

#29 This Image Looks Like It Is Badly Photoshopped Share icon

#30 Building Looks Like A Wall Share icon

#31 Photograph Of An Abandoned Hotel Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Took A Picture On Snapchat & The Photo Glitched Out And Now It Looks Like My Cat Is Looking At My Dog From Heaven Share icon

#33 I Hate It When Assets Clip Through Each Other Share icon

#34 The Lighting In This College Canteen That Casts A Perfect Pixelated (And Slightly Trippy) Shadow Share icon

#35 Super Trippy Plant I Walked By Today. No Filter Or Nothin Share icon

#36 The Spiral Tower In NYC Looks Like Something Built In Minecraft Share icon

#37 This Wall Seems To Have Lost A Dimension Share icon

#38 From This Angle, This Building Looks Flat Share icon

#39 My Brain Hurts Making Sense Of This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Flying Kayak Share icon

#41 The Chair Is Propped Up On The Wall Share icon

#42 My Daughter Took This Photo Of A Stack Of Chairs Share icon

#43 The Sun Is A Lightbulb Share icon

#44 Zig Zagged Bricks Making A Zig Zagged Shadow Share icon

#45 No Shadow Day In Bangalore, Objects Look As If They're Photoshopped Because There's No Shadow Share icon

#46 My Sushi Looks Poorly Photoshopped On My Plate Share icon

#47 The Reflection In The Glass Shelter Wall Makes This Pillar Look Transparent Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Was Looking On Marketplace Share icon

#49 Image Reflected From Double Glazing Window Is Aligned With A Real Image Of Sun And Clouds Behind The Pillar Share icon

#50 Our Neighbors Broom Seems To Be Levitating Share icon

#51 It Was Taken From The Outside, The Landscape Is A Reflection On The Glass Share icon

#52 My Eyes Hurt Share icon

#53 Texture Hasn’t Fully Rendered On This Half Of This House Share icon

#54 I Don't Know If This Counts But This Building Near My House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Crash Report: Building Failed To Load Properly Share icon

#56 Disappearing Trailer Share icon

#58 I Took A Picture While On A Bus And The Car's Wheel Is Invisible Share icon

#59 This Lake Has A Hole In It Share icon

#60 The Sauce Looks Like It's Floating Share icon

#61 Cloud Texture Error Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 The Remants Of The Arch On The Left Make It Look Like A Real Life Glitch Share icon

#63 This Photo Looks Like Somebody Has Poorly Inserted Another Photo Into It Share icon

#64 This Rock Looks Like It Was Poorly Photoshopped Into The Picture Share icon

#65 It Looks Like The Beer Is Photoshopped In With My Cat, Gary Share icon

#66 This Cup Looks Transparent Because Of The Reflection Share icon

#67 Loopless Hose With A Loop Share icon

#68 Seeing My Boyfriend’s Two Astigmatisms Reflected On Our Ceiling Was Tripping Me Out, So I Took A Photo Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 There Is A Truck In This Photo Share icon

#70 This Dog With No Body! Share icon

#71 My Floating Cat Share icon

#72 Ugh The Dog Is Clipping Again... Please Fix This Share icon

#73 Found Two Clipping Chairs. Can’t Wait For The Michiana Area To Be Patched Share icon

#74 Grapefruit Or Orange Share icon

#75 The Inside Of My Tree Looks Fake Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 This Badly Rendered Shadow Me And My Boyfriend Saw In The Park Share icon

#77 This LED Street Light Makes Shadows Look Pixelated Share icon

#78 Cool Optical Illusion On The Side Of These Stairs Share icon

#79 Tree.exe File Is Corrupted Share icon