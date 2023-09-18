It's no secret that gaming culture has long since moved from the dimly lit, Dorito-dusted corners of teenagers' bedrooms. From East to West, from PC to consoles, video games have become a vibrant and globally recognized phenomenon that unites players in a digital melting pot of rage quits, epic victories, and late-night marathons.

But there's a certain level of dedication, a unique bond between a gamer and their chosen virtual universe that transcends the digital divide — something a bit more… permanent. We're talking about video game tattoos, of course!

Gaming tattoos have burst onto the scene like Mario on a star power-up, combining the love for expressive body art with the sentimental attachment to certain video game characters, symbols, and the unique graphic styles typical of our favorite game development studios.

Sure, in-game achievements are probably the epitome of satisfaction, but getting a gamer tattoo is no joke. Not to mention the simple joy of meeting a fellow inked player, exchanging a knowing nod, and realizing that you're part of a global tribe, a secret society where cheat codes are the currency and keeping up with the latest releases is the norm.

So, for all those times you wished you could carry a piece of your gaming victories with you, we've compiled a list of the best gamer tattoos out there, a gallery of devotion that spans from pixelated retro classics to high-definition AAA games!

#1

Pac-Man Tattoo

Oinky, Clyde, Inky and Pac-man tattoo

polyc_sj Report

#2

Pokémon Game Tattoo

Pokémon battle screen Tattoo

rika.loli Report

#3

The Sims Tattoo

The Sims sign tattoo

siwa_handpoke Report

What Are The Most Popular Video Game Tattoos?


The most popular gaming tattoo ideas often star legends like Mario, Zelda, or characters from Final Fantasy, Dark Souls, and Pokémon. These gaming icons have leaped from our screens to become cherished inked tributes to games that defined players' childhood first and their gaming marathons as adults next.
#4

Minecraft Tattoo

Enderman from Minecraft tattoo

mint.brain.tattoo Report

#5

Galaga Arm Tattoo

Two spaceships tattoo

zzang.ga_tattoo Report

#6

Jinx League Of Legends Leg Tattoo

Jinx from League Of Legends tattoo

martinkellytattoo Report

How Can I Choose The Right Video Game Tattoo For Me?


Choosing the perfect video game tattoo is like unlocking a special achievement. Reflect on which games and characters left an indelible mark on you. And just like choosing your gear for an epic boss fight, pick a tattoo style that suits your aesthetic, keeping in mind how they would fit with your other tattoos. Collaborating with a skilled tattoo artist will help you craft a design that's unique and totally yours.
#7

Video Game Tattoo

person wearing scafander

dusty_past Report

#8

Pokémon Video Game Tattoo

Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur arm tattoo

kakkoiink Report

#9

Hollow Knight Game Tattoo

Hollow Knight Tattoo

feerwho Report

Can Video Game Tattoos Be Considered A Form Of Fan Art?


Absolutely! Tattoos for gamers are like a personal fan art gallery which serves as a declaration of genuine love for gaming. They're an homage to the characters and stories that have made a significant impact on us. They represent the countless hours spent immersed in otherworldly adventures and the friendships forged in the heat of online battles.
#10

The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo

Link Twilight Princess tattoo

red_sheikah_tattoo Report

#11

Hollow Knight Video Game Tattoo

Hollow Knight forerarmTattoo

tattoosbykaitlin Report

#12

Zelda Video Game Tattoo

Sword and heart from Zelda Tattoo

"After a million attempts trying to get this stenciled on yesterday, I finally got to tattoo this Zelda design for Vincente."

dbishoptattoo Report

How To Care For A New Tattoo?


Caring for your new tattoo is as essential as saving your game progress. Start by listening to your artist and follow their advice — gentle cleaning with mild soap, applying unscented tattoo cream, and avoiding scratching your new masterpiece.
#13

Bloodborne Arm Sleeve Tattoo

Martyr Logarius from Bloodborne tattoo

artesobscurae Report

#14

Dark Souls Tattoo

Colourful Dark Souls bonfire tattoo

videogametatts Report

#15

Dark Souls Tattoo

Basin of vows from dark souls tattoo

xcjxtattooer Report

Why Do People Choose To Get Tattoos Of Video Game Characters Or Symbols?


A video game tattoo is more than just a character or symbol — it's a memory, a story, a part of the gamer's identity. It acknowledges the countless hours spent battling, exploring, and solving intricate puzzles. The reasons are as varied as game genres themselves. For some, it could be a tribute to their first-ever game; for others, it's an homage to a character that inspired them or a symbol that resonates with them on a deeper level.

It's not just video games, though. There are plenty of fandoms related to movies, TV shows, anime, even music and books that have given life to wonderful pop culture tattoos!
#16

Super Mario Game Tattoo

Jedi Mario Tattoo

"Jedi Mario. Done by Rogério Opix at Black Nimbus Tattoo - São Paulo - BR."

Zeph- Report

#17

Overwatch Game Tattoo

Chibi from Overwatch tattoo

sareushtattoos Report

#18

Overwatch Game Tattoo

Roadhog and Junkrat from Overwatch tattoo

chrome.crisis Report

What Are Some Of The Most Influential Video Games Of All Time?


The most influential video games of all time include Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and Tetris, with their innovative gameplay dynamics and how they forever impacted playing.

Final Fantasy showed us the true power of storytelling, while Pokémon made us appreciate the beauty of competition and hard work in raising the little monsters. 

More recently, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, God of War, and Red Dead Redemption 2 have been pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming, creating immersive experiences that rival even the best Hollywood blockbusters. Halo is recognized for its impact on first-person shooters, and World of Warcraft for popularizing MMORPGs.

The best video games of all time have left an indelible mark on our hearts, just like the tattoos they inspire!
#19

League Of Legends Tattoo

Sejuani From League Of Legends Tattoo

phanny_tattoo Report

#20

League Of Legends Tattoo

Caitlyn Flieprama From League Of Legends Tattoo

phanny_tattoo Report

#21

Nintendo Tattoo

Bowser Jr. from mario bros game tattoo

carlospovartattoo Report

#22

Super Mario Anatomy Tattoo

Mario anatomy leg tattoo

tdantattoo Report

#23

Crash Bandicoot Tattoo

Aku Aku from Crash Bandicoot tattoo

merolbart Report

#24

Sonic The Hedgehog Tattoo

Sonic calf Tattoo

ink.ray Report

#25

Dark Souls Tattoo

Gauntlet from dark souls Tattoo

"Gauntlet for the fiercely attractive, softly spoken and alluring Bear."

dots_tattoos Report

#26

Pac-Man Tattoo

Characters from Pac-man Tattoo

youthless_ Report

#27

Super Mario Game Tattoo

Mario jumping Tattoo

"Mario by Branden Martin at Scars and Stories in Terre Haute, IN."

peskyundead Report

#28

The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo

zelda triforce tattoos

"Sibling zelda triforce tattoos done by Tony at Xclusive Ink in East Hartford."

da_real_bigb Report

#29

The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo

Zelda master sword with flowers tattoo

"Zelda master sword with silent princess flowers by Heidi Kaye at Sad Peach Tattoo, London."

insidesarecopper Report

#30

The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo

8-bit Zelda items tattoo

"Done by Shane Olds at Studio XIII in Orlando Fl."

shaneolds_tattoo Report

#31

The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo

Pixelated Link from Legend of Zelda tattoo

"Legend of Zelda tattoo by Billy Tanos at Immerse tattoo, Brisbane, AUS."

iimmerseta2 Report

#32

Overwatch Game Tattoo

Overwatch's Tracer Tattoo

redliptattoo Report

#33

League Of Legends Tattoo

Honey Beemo From League Of Legends Arm Tattoo

hwanho_tt Report

#34

Sonic The Hedgehog Tattoo

Stylize Sonic Tattoo

chemiz.ink Report

#35

Video Game Tattoo

3-Bit Gaming Console Tattoo

stinkyinky.tattoo Report

#36

Chrome Mario Star Hand Tattoo

Chrome Mario Star Hand Tattoo

shooin.tattoo Report

#37

Game Boy Advance Hand Tattoo

Game Boy Advance with game characters tattoo

daldam__ Report

#38

Dr. Mario Tattoo

Different characters from Mario game tattoo

inkbyhannah Report

#39

Mario Hand Tattoo

Mario running tattoo

samlombardo_97 Report

#40

Charizard Hand Tattoo

Charizard from pokémon tattoo

un_red Report

#41

Evolution Of Mario Tattoos

Evolution Of Mario tattoo

seweyy Report

#42

Super Mario Toad Tattoo

Mario mushroom and gamepad arm tattoo

germansuave Report

#43

Final Fantasy Game Tattoo

Vivi from Final Fantasy wrist tattoo

"Added Vivi to my collection of video game tattoos! Done by Brit at Karmaknife tattoos in Jackson, MI."

Juicenewton248 Report

#44

Hollow Knight Tattoo

Hollow Knight with sword Tattoo

"Had lots of fun with this Hollow Knight custom, thanks for the trust Jake!"

inkvinny Report

#45

The Legend Of Zelda Game Tattoo

Midnas helmet tattoo

"Midnas helmet."

gentlejoshtattoos Report

#46

The Legend Of Zelda Game Tattoo

Deku from The Legend Of Zelda tattoo

maddigabrieltattoo Report

#47

Spyro Game Tattoo

Spyro Tattoo

"Client snagged one of my originals! Was a lot of fun doing this Spyro skull!"

dom.soreo_art Report

#48

Skyrim Game Tattoo

Daedric War Axe tattoo

"Incredible Daedric War Axe tattoo that I was so fortunate to get from lunacy tattoos."

videogametatts Report

#49

Final Fantasy Tattoo

Final Fantasy tattoo with Vivi, Chocobo and Moogle

videogametatts Report

#50

Bloodborne Tattoo

Bloodborne sword Tattoo

auraninetyfour Report

#51

Kirby Tattoo

Kirby in the glass bottle Tattoo

sketchbrooke_ Report

#52

Mega Man Tattoo

Mega Man Tattoo

mana_tattooist Report

#53

Video Game Arm Tattoo

3D Glitch mushroom tattoo

zzang.ga_tattoo Report

#54

Crash Bandicoo Game Tattoo

Aku Aku from Crash Bandicoo game tattoo

"Aku Aku — Crash Bandicoo."

gamer.ink Report

#55

Hollow Knight Tattoo Tattoo

Slime Rancher and Hollow Knight tattoo

"Slime Rancher x Hollow Knight with a sprinkle of Mario fun mashup."

dokidokitattoos Report

#56

Crash Bandicoot And Spyro Tattoo

Crash Bandicoot and Spyro Tattoo

ikostattoo Report

#57

Hollow Knight Tattoo

Hollow Knight fighting his opponent Tattoo

jjptattoos Report

#58

Joystick Tattoo

Oraange joystick Tattoo

blutattoohoxter Report

#59

Tetris Tattoo

Tetris with flowers Tattoo

batsforbrains Report

#60

Bloodborne Tattoo

Ludwig and the Moonlight Great Sword from Bloodborne tattoo

xcjxtattooer Report

#61

The Sims Wrist Tattoo

The Sims sign tattoo

pamsernaiotto Report

#62

Dark Souls Tattoo

Gwyndolin from Dark Souls tattoo

marinalatre Report

#63

Pac-Man Tattoo

Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man Tattoo

arianogt Report

#64

Super Mario Game Tattoo

Mario Kart 64 Donkey Kong Tattoo

"Mario Kart 64 Donkey Kong done by me, Marc Durrant, for a client at Hidden Los Angeles Tattoo."

madtattoos Report

#65

Minecraft Tattoo

Creeper from Minecraft tattoo

gamer.ink Report

#66

Overwatch Game Tattoo

Reaper from Overwatch tattoo

sak.squatch Report

#67

Digimon Masters Tattoo

Wargreymon From Digimon Masters Tattoo

hwanho_tt Report

#68

Minecraft Tattoo

Diamond Pickaxe Tattoo

zzang.ga_tattoo Report

#69

Pac-Man Game Tattoo

Pac-man Game Start Leg Tattoo

zzang.ga_tattoo Report

#70

Half Arm Kirby Tattoos Sleeve

Kirby characters tattoo

Thisx Report

#71

Doom Game Arm Sleeve Tattoo

Doomguy Arm Sleeve tattoo

usetheforce_gaming Report

#72

Matching Portal Calf Tattoos

Portal cubes calf tattoos

lilkarenm321 Report

#73

Metal Gear Solid Patch Tattoo

Fox holding a knife tattoo

gamer.ink Report

#74

Gamepad Tattoo

Gamepad with heart in between tattoo

manuelmower_libh Report

#75

Wii Matching Tattoos

Matching black and red game consoles arm tattoos

ahimsa.studios Report

#76

The Last Of Us Forearm Tattoo

Butterfly on the fern arm tattoo

alex_tabuns Report

#77

Destiny 2 Game Tattoo

Book cover from destiny 2

"Based off a book cover in the video game Destiny 2 titled “Unveiling”. Done by Jing at Jing’s Tattoo in Queens, NY."

CDTSpecialK Report

#78

Legend Of Zelda Game Sleeve Tattoo

Link from the Legend of Zelda

SteveGives Report

#79

Super Mario Tattoo

Mario mushroom tattoo

"What’s better than an extra life, check out this 1-Up Mario mushroom tattoo done by Cam."

wildink_oshawa Report

#80

Mario Video Game Tattoo

Mario dagger tattoo

"Mario dagger done yesterday. I’m always happy to do stuff like this."

perjtattoo Report

#81

Assassin's Creed Video Game Tattoo

Assassin's Creed symbol tattoo

crimson_blood_tattoo_studio Report

#82

Devil May Cry Video Game Tattoo

sword Tattoo

katarina.mitrovic.ink Report

#83

Junimos In Stardew Valley Tattoo

Colourful apples from the game Tattoo

88world.co.kr Report

#84

Pokémon Tattoo

Squirtle and Gengar near Poké Ball

inkshun.tattoo Report

#85

Hades Tattoo

Stygian Blade from Hades tattoo