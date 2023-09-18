102 Video Game Tattoos Perfect For Every Hardcore Gamer
It's no secret that gaming culture has long since moved from the dimly lit, Dorito-dusted corners of teenagers' bedrooms. From East to West, from PC to consoles, video games have become a vibrant and globally recognized phenomenon that unites players in a digital melting pot of rage quits, epic victories, and late-night marathons.
But there's a certain level of dedication, a unique bond between a gamer and their chosen virtual universe that transcends the digital divide — something a bit more… permanent. We're talking about video game tattoos, of course!
Gaming tattoos have burst onto the scene like Mario on a star power-up, combining the love for expressive body art with the sentimental attachment to certain video game characters, symbols, and the unique graphic styles typical of our favorite game development studios.
Sure, in-game achievements are probably the epitome of satisfaction, but getting a gamer tattoo is no joke. Not to mention the simple joy of meeting a fellow inked player, exchanging a knowing nod, and realizing that you're part of a global tribe, a secret society where cheat codes are the currency and keeping up with the latest releases is the norm.
So, for all those times you wished you could carry a piece of your gaming victories with you, we've compiled a list of the best gamer tattoos out there, a gallery of devotion that spans from pixelated retro classics to high-definition AAA games!
Pac-Man Tattoo
Pokémon Game Tattoo
The Sims Tattoo
What Are The Most Popular Video Game Tattoos?
The most popular gaming tattoo ideas often star legends like Mario, Zelda, or characters from Final Fantasy, Dark Souls, and Pokémon. These gaming icons have leaped from our screens to become cherished inked tributes to games that defined players' childhood first and their gaming marathons as adults next.
Minecraft Tattoo
Galaga Arm Tattoo
Jinx League Of Legends Leg Tattoo
How Can I Choose The Right Video Game Tattoo For Me?
Choosing the perfect video game tattoo is like unlocking a special achievement. Reflect on which games and characters left an indelible mark on you. And just like choosing your gear for an epic boss fight, pick a tattoo style that suits your aesthetic, keeping in mind how they would fit with your other tattoos. Collaborating with a skilled tattoo artist will help you craft a design that's unique and totally yours.
Video Game Tattoo
Pokémon Video Game Tattoo
Hollow Knight Game Tattoo
Can Video Game Tattoos Be Considered A Form Of Fan Art?
Absolutely! Tattoos for gamers are like a personal fan art gallery which serves as a declaration of genuine love for gaming. They're an homage to the characters and stories that have made a significant impact on us. They represent the countless hours spent immersed in otherworldly adventures and the friendships forged in the heat of online battles.
The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo
Hollow Knight Video Game Tattoo
Zelda Video Game Tattoo
"After a million attempts trying to get this stenciled on yesterday, I finally got to tattoo this Zelda design for Vincente."
How To Care For A New Tattoo?
Caring for your new tattoo is as essential as saving your game progress. Start by listening to your artist and follow their advice — gentle cleaning with mild soap, applying unscented tattoo cream, and avoiding scratching your new masterpiece.
Bloodborne Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Dark Souls Tattoo
Dark Souls Tattoo
Why Do People Choose To Get Tattoos Of Video Game Characters Or Symbols?
A video game tattoo is more than just a character or symbol — it's a memory, a story, a part of the gamer's identity. It acknowledges the countless hours spent battling, exploring, and solving intricate puzzles. The reasons are as varied as game genres themselves. For some, it could be a tribute to their first-ever game; for others, it's an homage to a character that inspired them or a symbol that resonates with them on a deeper level.
It's not just video games, though. There are plenty of fandoms related to movies, TV shows, anime, even music and books that have given life to wonderful pop culture tattoos!
Super Mario Game Tattoo
"Jedi Mario. Done by Rogério Opix at Black Nimbus Tattoo - São Paulo - BR."
Overwatch Game Tattoo
Overwatch Game Tattoo
What Are Some Of The Most Influential Video Games Of All Time?
The most influential video games of all time include Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and Tetris, with their innovative gameplay dynamics and how they forever impacted playing.
Final Fantasy showed us the true power of storytelling, while Pokémon made us appreciate the beauty of competition and hard work in raising the little monsters.
More recently, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, God of War, and Red Dead Redemption 2 have been pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming, creating immersive experiences that rival even the best Hollywood blockbusters. Halo is recognized for its impact on first-person shooters, and World of Warcraft for popularizing MMORPGs.
The best video games of all time have left an indelible mark on our hearts, just like the tattoos they inspire!
League Of Legends Tattoo
League Of Legends Tattoo
Nintendo Tattoo
Super Mario Anatomy Tattoo
Crash Bandicoot Tattoo
Sonic The Hedgehog Tattoo
Dark Souls Tattoo
"Gauntlet for the fiercely attractive, softly spoken and alluring Bear."
Pac-Man Tattoo
Super Mario Game Tattoo
"Mario by Branden Martin at Scars and Stories in Terre Haute, IN."
The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo
"Sibling zelda triforce tattoos done by Tony at Xclusive Ink in East Hartford."
The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo
"Zelda master sword with silent princess flowers by Heidi Kaye at Sad Peach Tattoo, London."
The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo
"Done by Shane Olds at Studio XIII in Orlando Fl."
The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo
"Legend of Zelda tattoo by Billy Tanos at Immerse tattoo, Brisbane, AUS."
Overwatch Game Tattoo
League Of Legends Tattoo
Sonic The Hedgehog Tattoo
Video Game Tattoo
Chrome Mario Star Hand Tattoo
Game Boy Advance Hand Tattoo
Dr. Mario Tattoo
Mario Hand Tattoo
Charizard Hand Tattoo
Evolution Of Mario Tattoos
Super Mario Toad Tattoo
Final Fantasy Game Tattoo
"Added Vivi to my collection of video game tattoos! Done by Brit at Karmaknife tattoos in Jackson, MI."
Hollow Knight Tattoo
"Had lots of fun with this Hollow Knight custom, thanks for the trust Jake!"
The Legend Of Zelda Game Tattoo
"Midnas helmet."
The Legend Of Zelda Game Tattoo
Spyro Game Tattoo
"Client snagged one of my originals! Was a lot of fun doing this Spyro skull!"
Skyrim Game Tattoo
"Incredible Daedric War Axe tattoo that I was so fortunate to get from lunacy tattoos."
Final Fantasy Tattoo
Bloodborne Tattoo
Kirby Tattoo
Mega Man Tattoo
Video Game Arm Tattoo
Crash Bandicoo Game Tattoo
"Aku Aku — Crash Bandicoo."
Hollow Knight Tattoo Tattoo
"Slime Rancher x Hollow Knight with a sprinkle of Mario fun mashup."
Crash Bandicoot And Spyro Tattoo
Hollow Knight Tattoo
Joystick Tattoo
Tetris Tattoo
Bloodborne Tattoo
The Sims Wrist Tattoo
Dark Souls Tattoo
Pac-Man Tattoo
Super Mario Game Tattoo
"Mario Kart 64 Donkey Kong done by me, Marc Durrant, for a client at Hidden Los Angeles Tattoo."
Minecraft Tattoo
Overwatch Game Tattoo
Digimon Masters Tattoo
Minecraft Tattoo
Pac-Man Game Tattoo
Half Arm Kirby Tattoos Sleeve
Doom Game Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Matching Portal Calf Tattoos
Metal Gear Solid Patch Tattoo
Gamepad Tattoo
Wii Matching Tattoos
The Last Of Us Forearm Tattoo
Destiny 2 Game Tattoo
"Based off a book cover in the video game Destiny 2 titled “Unveiling”. Done by Jing at Jing’s Tattoo in Queens, NY."
Legend Of Zelda Game Sleeve Tattoo
Super Mario Tattoo
"What’s better than an extra life, check out this 1-Up Mario mushroom tattoo done by Cam."
Mario Video Game Tattoo
"Mario dagger done yesterday. I’m always happy to do stuff like this."