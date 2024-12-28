ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever watched a movie and wished you could climb inside its world through the screen? For films that weren't filmed on a sound stage, we can actually visit many of the locations that are featured in iconic movie scenes.

There is a community online where movie tourists post their side-by-side photos from historic filming locations. If you're a real movie buff, you might get a little FOMO when you see them. Or maybe even be inspired to visit some of them yourself? But even if you're just a fan of people doing cool stuff, check out these pics of real-life places from movies such as Men in Black, Ghostbusters, and Gremlins.

Bored Panda reached out to one of the admins of the group and creator of the Historic Film Locations website Paul S. He kindly agreed to tell us more about how this whole project came about and shared some of his personal favorite filming locations he's visited. Be sure to check out our conversation with him below!

More info: Facebook | Website | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

Home Alone 2- 1992 and 2024. Central Park, NY

Hito Zapata Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Home 🏠 Alone (1990)
    1024 Lake Ave, Wilmette, IL (2024)

    Mike Sal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Jurassic Park
    Released in 1993
    My photo 12/17/24
    This is located on Kualoa Ranch in the Ka’a’awa Valley.
    (21.5368567, -157.8448593)
    My wife and I took a tour of the Kualoa Ranch on Oahau this morning. The tour guide said only about 10% of the movie was filmed at the ranch.

    Bud Turner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There's something magical about being in a place you've seen many times in a film or a TV show. Film directors and their DPs know how to capture places at their most beautiful, but we want to visit filming locations not only because of their beauty.

    It can make us feel closer to the piece of art somehow. Who wouldn't want to run around Central Park pretending the Wet Bandits are chasing them? It almost makes us feel like we can step into the movies we love so much, and makes the films a tad less fantastical and more relatable in our minds.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Home Alone (1990) - then and now (2024)
    Grace Episcopal Church, Illinois - 924 Lake Street, where all the interior of the church scenes filmed.
    Whilst Home Alone is all over the place this time of year location wise. For me, visiting this location was 5 years in the making this Sept, even though I've been to Chicago and these suburbs 3 times now to see things. I took my sister's ashes across the USA for this trip (leaving her in some places) as I live in Melbourne, Australia. Home Alone was my and her favourite film, so I made sure this was part of this 3 week holiday as I was going back in Sept this year. We stopped by all the locales and the house.
    It was scorching and hot that day. So special shoutout to Father John from the Church who allowed me to come and visit and stay as long as I liked. I will be forever thankful. A woman was practicing the organ so that was cool hearing mucic playing whilst I was there. But Kevin being there made it all the more better - apparently the church have this wooden stand and bring it out at times. There is also a mark on the Pew marking where Kevin sat.
    Truly a highlight of the trip.

    Toni Frazer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Walking Dead season 1, Episode “Days Gone By” Sheriff’s station. 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW Atlanta, GA 30318. Taken 11/23/24.

    Tommy Phillips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    The Walking Dead (2010-2022) — Jackson Street Bridge, Atlanta, GA *visited January

    Mitch Felan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The Historic Film Locations group on Facebook is a community of almost 900k members, most of whom are cinema fans and film tourists. The group believes that movies "hold cultural history & meaning within each generation of film watchers/lovers," and so they encourage people to explore film locations.

    Granted, some of the locations people share in the group have changed drastically since we've seen them on the screen. But that's no reason not to visit the locations; in fact, it adds more excitement. We might not want to see the exact replicas of the scenes, but we're rather more curious about what it feels like to stand in the same spot our favorite actors did.
    #7

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Top pic: Scene from 10 Things I hate about you which came out in 1999. Bottom pic is from a visit I made to Seattle in 2015. Address: North 36th Street, Troll Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA

    Clay Duchene Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Edward Scissorhands (1990; Dir. Tim Burton) — Lutz, FL *visited February

    Mitch Felan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
    Santa Monica Place, Los Angeles
    I was looking for a unit with the number 215 as you can briefly see that over Arnie's shoulder as he gets up and runs back into the shop to give chase after being chucked through the window by the T-1000.

    There Will Be Bond Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Historic Film Locations is not only a group on Facebook. In fact, it all started with a website, created by Paul S., now an admin. Bored Panda got in touch with the creator, and he told us that his website was born in 2011. He says he wanted to document the filming locations he had visited and planned to visit in the future and decided to do that in website form.
    #10

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Duel (1971) Soledad Canyon Rd. Santa Clarita, CA. Had seen some posts before on same scene at tunnel. Happened to be locating a store from The Devil’s Rejects and happened through it on the way. Pic taken 11/29/24.

    Tommy Phillips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #11

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Interstellar (2014)
    Filmed at Long View, Alberta, Canada
    Photo taken December 2024

    Tony O'Neill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    “A Christmas Story” House in 1983 and 2023. Cleveland, OH

    Hito Zapata Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Thus, the Then & Now Filming Locations website was born. "I include the address of every single location I post, so anyone else who may wish can also visit the location," Paul S. told us. "It's a very fun hobby and I enjoy it a lot." As far as hobbies go, this one is indeed a pretty cool one to have!
    #13

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Casino - Then & Now
    Desert Meeting Location
    Jean Dry Lake
    Jean, NV
    35.786001,-115.271805

    David Broido and Bruce Murdock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Filming location for “The Departed” (2006) Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg and Jack Nicholson.
    Logan Airport
    Boston, MA
    Pic taken 12/12/24

    Steve Dallman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991; Dir. James Cameron) — Angel's Point, Elysian Park, Los Angeles, CA *visited July

    Mitch Felan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "There's just something special about being in an actual place that you saw in one of your favorite movies or television shows," Paul goes on. He also clarifies that while he is an admin for the Historic Film Locations Facebook group, it was actually created by David Broido
    #16

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004; Dir. Michel Gondry) — Wainscott, NY *visited December

    Mitch Felan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Filming location for Men in Black” (1997) Starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.
    Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
    1071 5th Ave.
    New York, NY.
    Pic taken 10/27/24

    Steve Dallman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Mr. and Mrs. Smith, 2005 and 2024. Pasadena, CA

    Hito Zapata Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some filming locations can be tricky to find, especially when filmmakers use many props and the place doesn't look exactly like it did in the movie. Yours truly had some personal experience with this while looking for the place the hobbits were hiding from the Nazgul in The Fellowship of the Ring. I knew the place was in Mount Victoria, Wellington, but I looked for the exact place for almost an hour even with directions from people online.
    #19

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Filming location for “The Fisher King” (1991) Starring Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges and Michael Jeter.
    Brooklyn Bridge Park
    New York, NY
    Pic taken 10/29/24

    Steve Dallman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Sibley is retreating while Blondie is cleaning his gun, upstairs in room four (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Oasys MiniHollywood, Tabernas, Almería province, Spain). Then: 1966, now: 2021

    Otman El Hitouri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Kill Bill Vol. 2 - Then & Now
    Budd's (Michael Madsen) Trailer Home
    Near Newberry Springs, CA (Private land; Not providing GPS)
    This trailer was shot TWENTY YEARS AGO nearby in Mule Canyon, just north of Yermo, CA. This trailer then ended up in a junkyard in Yermo. Someone I know found it there in very dilapidated condition a few years ago, purchased it, and had it moved to his private land nearby. Since no one ever comes out to visit him (It is literally in the middle of fucking nowhere), he was more than happy to have us and let us explore the trailer.
    SOME OF THE SHOTS from Budd's trailer were shot inside of this actual trailer, and some shots were definitely too complicated. I have since confirmed with the location manager of the film that they built a separate three-walled interior set on a soundstage to match the exact inside of the actual trailer for the more complicated shots, and for everything that happens in the bathroom, i.e. Daryl Hannah being shoved face first into the toilet; That was definitely on a set, not in the bathroom of this actual trailer. Some of the interior, however WAS used in shots in the film as well. Clearly, the wood breaks in the bathroom wall match up all too perfectly for this not to have been an interior shot. Unfortunately, we couldn't match the angle up perfectly, because of of how much refuse is currently filling the trailer.
    But, the fact that we got to mess around in a super rare, super private piece of AMAZING film history (ONE DAY BEFORE DAVID CARRADINE'S BIRTHDAY, NO LESS!) is nothing short of UNBELIEVABLE.

    David Broido and Bruce Murdock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For Paul S., there haven't been many similar experiences. "So far, every movie location I've wanted to find (in the United States) I've been able to," he tells us. "Whether it was myself who found it, or if I received help from others who also enjoy the hobby. An individual named Paul H. has been a huge help in finding some of the harder locations for me. He runs the website Halloween Filming Locations."
    #22

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    I was in New York City this week and I had to stop at this place and cross it off my bucket list, and it was decorated for Christmas too! The glorious Ladder 8 Firehouse used as Ghostbusters Headquarters 40 years apart.
    Ghostbusters 1984
    December 3, 2024
    14 N Moore St, New York, NY 10013

    Brian Naydol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Some Like It Hot (1959; Dir. Billy Wilder) — Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, CA *visited July

    Mitch Felan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Forrest Gump (1994; Dir. Robert Zemeckis) — Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA *visited July

    Mitch Felan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Paul doesn't always visit filming locations alone. "I have numerous friends who also enjoy visiting movie locations," he tells Bored Panda. "We often exchange information on locations and sometimes we visit them together. It's kind of like a filming location hunter community," he says.
    #25

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Back to the future- 1985 and 2024. South Pasadena, CA

    Hito Zapata Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Better Call Saul "Bagman" - 2020
    Shot taken in 2024
    Albuquerque, New Mexico
    34.971250, -106.638923

    Andrea Nowak-Gelet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    The Twilight Zone "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" (1961)
    CA-190 Olancha, Ca. 93549

    Then & Now Movie Locations Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Paul says that his favorite real-life filming locations are the ones that might be more difficult to reach. "I enjoy all genres of films, so, with that comes many different landscapes and habitats," he explains. "My favorite locations to visit are the ones that are in the more rural areas. It's easy to type an address into your GPS and visit a house or business, but something about visiting a location that's out in the middle of nowhere, that not many people have been to, makes it even more satisfying for me."
    #28

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    “The Third Man” 1949. Location: Prater in Vienna August 2024

    Sara Barua Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Mystic Pizza (1988) Vs 70 Water St, Stonington CT (2024)
    The location where they filmed the movie is about a 10 minute drive from the real restaurant (which is located right in Mystic).

    Emanuele Selmi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Natural Born Killers
    San Jose, NM. 87565

    Then & Now Movie Locations Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What about you, Pandas? Have you ever visited a filming location from one of your favorite movies? Share the scenes and the locations with us in the comments. And don't forget to upvote the side-by-sides from this list you like best so your favorites make it to the very top!
    #31

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    2024 Landman, “The Patch Cafe”. 9840 Camp Bowie West Blvd, Fort Worth, TX.

    Jeff Lovas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    The diner from jeepers creepers ,
    Located at 4629 fl -44 lake panasoffkee fl.

    Tim Selph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Dumb & “We landed on the Moon!” 1994
    Dumber Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, CO 2022

    Mike Sal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Uncle 42.12432° N, 87.89450° W. 1989
    Buck 🪓Northbrook,IL🪓 2024

    Mike Sal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Escape from New York (1981; Dir. John Carpenter) — Union Station Hotel, St. Louis, MO *visited August

    Mitch Felan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Creed (2015; Dir. Ryan Coogler) — Laurel Hill East Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA *visited Novembe

    Mitch Felan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Girl, Interrupted (1999)
    Market Street Bridge, Harrisburg, PA

    Film Trail Vlog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) scene was filmed in the old Amtrak Station in Pasadena, CA, which is now a restaurant. The doors, chandeliers, and ticket counter remain unchanged.
    260 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA (2024)

    Mike Sal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    007 (Pierce Brosnan, blue shirt) on his way to meet his contact at the cigar factory in what's supposed to be Havana (Die Another Day, central food market, entrance gate at the Plaza de la Libertad, Cádiz, Spain). Then: 2002, now: April 2024.

    Otman El Hitouri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Gremlins 1984
    Mrs Deagle's house😲
    and Sept 2024😃
    The house has been altered somewhat over the years
    Warner Bros Studios, Burbank, CA

    Matthew Bostick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    McFly home in the “Back to the Future” movies.
    Top: Back to the Future (1985)
    Middle: Back to the Future III (1990)
    Bottom: With my family out front in 2015 (coincidentally it was in my Facebook memories today)
    Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta, California (some maps also list Pacoima, as Arleta was once part of Pacoima)

    Zak Ford - Called Up/Next Up Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    1979 vs 2024. From "The Blues Brothers," taken at the Cook County Office Building at 118 N Clark Street in Chicago.

    Mark E. Phillips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Filming location for “Dumb and Dumber” (1994) Starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels
    Heber Inn
    425 S Main St.
    Heber City, UT.
    Pic taken 10/27/24

    Steve Dallman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Employee of the month filmed in a Costco in Albuquerque New Mexico in 2006
    Me and my son in 2024

    Jerry Aristondo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
    Starring: Angelina Jolie
    Location:Ta Prohm, near Angkor Wat/Siem Reap Photo taken: November 15th, 2024

    Moritz Zeiler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Star Wars (1977)
    Photograph taken at the hotel Sidi Idriss, Matmatat-Al-Qadimal, Tunisia on the 17th of October 2024

    Marty Mackillop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Sling Blade (released 1996)
    Gary’s Sling Blade Drive-In (filmed 1995)
    Benton, Arkansas
    May 1995
    November 29, 2024

    Lathon Williams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Home 🏠 Alone (1990)
    304 Laurel Ave, Highland Park, IL (2024)
    Kevin watches happy family celebrate Xmas

    Mike Sal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Anora (2024; Dir. Sean Baker) — Brooklyn, New York, NY *visited November

    Mitch Felan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    On the Waterfront (1954; Dir. Elia Kazan) — Hoboken, NJ *visited May

    Mitch Felan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Training Day

    Alonzo (Denzel Washington), Paul (Dr. Dre) and 2 orher narcotics officers talk after killing Roger (Scott Glen) during a set up/robbery.
    This park is in front of the house used as Roger’s house.

    Roger’s house: 1031 Everett St. Los Angeles, CA.

    Brian Witt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Uncle Bug In Trunk 1989
    Buck Behind Glencoe Library, IL 2023

    Mike Sal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Kill Bill Vol. 2 - Then & Now

    Budd's (Michael Madsen) Trailer Home
    Near Newberry Springs, CA (Private land; Not providing GPS)

    This trailer was shot TWENTY YEARS AGO nearby in Mule Canyon, just north of Yermo, CA. This trailer then ended up in a junkyard in Yermo. Someone I know found it there in very dilapidated condition a few years ago, purchased it, and had it moved to his private land nearby. Since no one ever comes out to visit him (It is literally in the middle of fucking nowhere), he was more than happy to have us and let us explore the trailer.

    SOME OF THE SHOTS from Budd's trailer were shot inside of this actual trailer, and some shots were definitely too complicated. I have since confirmed with the location manager of the film that they built a separate three-walled interior set on a soundstage to match the exact inside of the actual trailer for the more complicated shots, and for everything that happens in the bathroom, i.e. Daryl Hannah being shoved face first into the toilet; That was definitely on a set, not in the bathroom of this actual trailer. Some of the interior, however WAS used in shots in the film as well. Clearly, the wood breaks in the bathroom wall match up all too perfectly for this not to have been an interior shot. Unfortunately, we couldn't match the angle up perfectly, because of of how much refuse is currently filling the trailer.

    But, the fact that we got to mess around in a super rare, super private piece of AMAZING film history (ONE DAY BEFORE DAVID CARRADINE'S BIRTHDAY, NO LESS!) is nothing short of UNBELIEVABLE.

    David Broido Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Christmas Vacation
    The Christmas Vacation House, or “The Griswold House” on the Warner Bros Ranch in Burbank, CA existed from 1989 till Oct13, 2023. The photo below is one of the last photos I took of the demo of the building. The same day, the Lethal Weapon House and the Bewitched home came down. Ironically it was on Friday the 13th. The house you see to the right of the Vacation house, was Todd & Margot’s and also the Lethal Weapon House. These homes were used in so many other productions, one of the last was Wanda Vision.
    The Ranch has since been completely demolished and now has large concrete sound stages on the property. A new era begins.
    411 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505

    Brian Witt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)
    Now photo taken in 2022.

    Then & Now Movie Locations Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    The Ecstacy of Gold (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Sad Hill cemetery, Santo Domingo de Silos, Burgos province, Spain). Then: 1966, now: July 2024.

    Otman El Hitouri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Home alone 2- 1992 and 2024. Plaza hotel, NY

    Hito Zapata Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Filming location for “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers” (1988) Starring Danielle Harris, Ellie Cornell and Donald Pleasence.
    509 E 3rd St
    Salt Lake City, UT
    Pic taken 11/3/24

    Steve Dallman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Mighty Mick's Boxing Gym, Rocky
    Front St, Philadelphia - august 2024

    Davide Caffio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    La Bamba
    After the tragic death of Ritchie Valenz (Lou Diamond Phillips in the movie) a funeral procession brings him to his final resting place at the San Fernando Mission in Mission Hills, CA. This is in fact the real place he was laid to rest. In this scene a reporter is talking to the camera as the procession rolls by. That reporter is Rick Dees from at that time, 102.7 KISS FM in Los Angeles.
    San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery
    11160 Stranwood Ave, Mission Hills, CA 91345

    Brian Witt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Starship Troopers (1997) used the unfinished Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center as the location for the Buenos Aries Education Center at the start of the film. In real life, the hospital is a state-of-the-art 5 star facility that opened in 1998. For the movie they added some background buildings to block the parking structure, but most of the buildings are real. My photos were taken in 2024. Address: 1011 Baldwin Park Blvd
    Baldwin Park, CA 91706

    Escott O. Norton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    The Last Boy Scout
    Joe Hallenbeck (Bruce Willis) and Jimmy Dix (Damon Wayans) go to Cory’s (Halle Berry) apartment to investigate her murder.
    1334 Harper Avenue, also known as the Harper House, was constructed in 1929 and is a part of the Harper Avenue Historic District just off the Sunset Strip.
    More pics in the comments
    1334 N Harper Ave
    West Hollywood, CA.

    Brian Witt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    One of my favorite locations from this film
    .
    Terminator 2 Film Location
    14224 Roscoe Blvd., Van Nuys, Ca
    (Alley parallel to Roscoe Blvd)
    Film: 1991 - Pic: 2010

    Michael Flores Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    The Lost World: Jurassic Park
    Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) and Sarah (Julianne Moore) use the baby T-Rex to lure the mother back to the docks after it has tore through the streets of “San Diego”. The street where the bus was shoved into a Blockbuster store was located in Burbank, CA and this scene was in Granada Hills, CA. The gas station was remodeled over the years and the store part of it completely remodled.
    17000 Rinaldi St, Granada Hills, CA

    Brian Witt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Movie: Billy Madison
    Release date: 1995
    Photos taken: 2024
    Toronto/Oshawa, Ontario Canada

    Inked Beardsman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Home Alone 2 (1992/2024), Manhattan

    Giovanni Iudica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Burnt Offerings (1976)
    Ben Rolf (Oliver Reed), takes a break from his groundskeeping chores with a cool beer, only to have this moment of reverie interrupted by a most horrifying vision...
    Second photo, Dunsmuir House, Oakland, CA, November 2024.

    Grant Miller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Film location from "Charade" starring Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant. All the locations in the movie (including interiors) were filmed in Paris. 24 Rue Censier

    Phil Grishayev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    CHiP’s
    Season 6 Episode 16 - Foxtrap
    Ponch (Erik Estrada) and Bobby “Hot Dog” Nelson (Tom Reilly) pull over Sara (Laura Brannigan) and her band while they chase down their car that’s being towed away.
    This was filmed in Burbank on Riverside and Main St. right in front of the Equestrian Center. You can see the old Pickwick Drive-in (as seen in Grease) and the now demolished Pickwick Bowl. In the 2024 pic, you can see the new town homes being constructed where the bowling alley entrance and parking once was. 😞.
    Taken from southeast corner of Riverside Dr and Main St. Burbank, CA.

    Brian Witt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Karate Kid Film Location
    "LaRusso Apartment"
    19223 Saticoy St., Reseda, Ca.
    Film: 1984 - Pic: 2014
    **Totally looks much better back then

    Michael Flores Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Cast Away
    Monuriki Island - Fiji
    Film - 2000
    Photo - 2010

    Ryan Hutchinson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    A few weeks back I was in New Jersey and had to stop at Quick Stop, where Clerks and multiple other Kevin Smith films were shot at.
    Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back 2001
    October 29, 2024
    Quick Stop 58 Leonard Ave, Leonardo, NJ 07737

    Brian Naydol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    "What did you find out, Shorty?" (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Oasys MiniHollywood, Tabernas, Almeria province, Spain). Then: 1966, now: 2021.

    Otman El Hitouri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Father of the bride house. 1991 and 2024. Pasadena, CA

    Hito Zapata Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    License To Drive
    Archie’s Atomic. The big burger joint that Dean(Corey Feldman) has been dreaming about having the “freedom” to go to whenever they want as soon as Les (Corey Haim) gets his drivers license. After Mercedes (Heather Graham) passes out and is put in the trunk, they head to Archie’s. You can see their Cadillac pulling in on the top pic.
    Archie’s Atomic was in fact called Johnnie’s Broiler during filming and up until 2001 and is currently Bob’s Big Boy. Several movies, TV shows and music videos have been filmed here including Heat, Reality Bites, Starnger Things, TV shows like The X Files and Mad Men and music videos for Madonna and Bob Dylan, among others.
    Bob’s Big Boy
    7447 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA

    Brian Witt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Took a John Hughes road trip to Chicago on 11/6/2024. Here are the Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987) shot

    Matthew E Partain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Karate Kid 1984
    Ali's House
    and today 2024😃
    Alonzo Ave, Encino, Los Angeles

    Matthew Bostick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Harry potter, The Deathly Hallows pt 1.
    Malham cove, yorkshire dales, England.
    10/11/24.

    Terry Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Real-Historic-Film-Locations-Pics

    Fun fact: This was actually the first scene filmed for the entire movie, shot on Valentine's Day 1990!
    • Location: 940 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL 60093
    • Original Filming Date: February 14, 1990
    • Comparison Shot Date: October 29, 2024
    The pharmacy has since been replaced by various businesses, including a Panera Bread and now an ice cream shop, but the exterior remains largely unchanged

    Daniel Rezac Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!