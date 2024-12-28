79 Real-Life Places That People Visited Because A Famous Movie Was Filmed ThereInterview
Have you ever watched a movie and wished you could climb inside its world through the screen? For films that weren't filmed on a sound stage, we can actually visit many of the locations that are featured in iconic movie scenes.
There is a community online where movie tourists post their side-by-side photos from historic filming locations. If you're a real movie buff, you might get a little FOMO when you see them. Or maybe even be inspired to visit some of them yourself? But even if you're just a fan of people doing cool stuff, check out these pics of real-life places from movies such as Men in Black, Ghostbusters, and Gremlins.
Bored Panda reached out to one of the admins of the group and creator of the Historic Film Locations website Paul S. He kindly agreed to tell us more about how this whole project came about and shared some of his personal favorite filming locations he's visited. Be sure to check out our conversation with him below!
Home Alone 2- 1992 and 2024. Central Park, NY
Home 🏠 Alone (1990)
1024 Lake Ave, Wilmette, IL (2024)
Jurassic Park
Released in 1993
My photo 12/17/24
This is located on Kualoa Ranch in the Ka’a’awa Valley.
(21.5368567, -157.8448593)
My wife and I took a tour of the Kualoa Ranch on Oahau this morning. The tour guide said only about 10% of the movie was filmed at the ranch.
There's something magical about being in a place you've seen many times in a film or a TV show. Film directors and their DPs know how to capture places at their most beautiful, but we want to visit filming locations not only because of their beauty.
It can make us feel closer to the piece of art somehow. Who wouldn't want to run around Central Park pretending the Wet Bandits are chasing them? It almost makes us feel like we can step into the movies we love so much, and makes the films a tad less fantastical and more relatable in our minds.
Home Alone (1990) - then and now (2024)
Grace Episcopal Church, Illinois - 924 Lake Street, where all the interior of the church scenes filmed.
Whilst Home Alone is all over the place this time of year location wise. For me, visiting this location was 5 years in the making this Sept, even though I've been to Chicago and these suburbs 3 times now to see things. I took my sister's ashes across the USA for this trip (leaving her in some places) as I live in Melbourne, Australia. Home Alone was my and her favourite film, so I made sure this was part of this 3 week holiday as I was going back in Sept this year. We stopped by all the locales and the house.
It was scorching and hot that day. So special shoutout to Father John from the Church who allowed me to come and visit and stay as long as I liked. I will be forever thankful. A woman was practicing the organ so that was cool hearing mucic playing whilst I was there. But Kevin being there made it all the more better - apparently the church have this wooden stand and bring it out at times. There is also a mark on the Pew marking where Kevin sat.
Truly a highlight of the trip.
Walking Dead season 1, Episode “Days Gone By” Sheriff’s station. 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW Atlanta, GA 30318. Taken 11/23/24.
The Walking Dead (2010-2022) — Jackson Street Bridge, Atlanta, GA *visited January
The Historic Film Locations group on Facebook is a community of almost 900k members, most of whom are cinema fans and film tourists. The group believes that movies "hold cultural history & meaning within each generation of film watchers/lovers," and so they encourage people to explore film locations.
Granted, some of the locations people share in the group have changed drastically since we've seen them on the screen. But that's no reason not to visit the locations; in fact, it adds more excitement. We might not want to see the exact replicas of the scenes, but we're rather more curious about what it feels like to stand in the same spot our favorite actors did.
Top pic: Scene from 10 Things I hate about you which came out in 1999. Bottom pic is from a visit I made to Seattle in 2015. Address: North 36th Street, Troll Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Edward Scissorhands (1990; Dir. Tim Burton) — Lutz, FL *visited February
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
Santa Monica Place, Los Angeles
I was looking for a unit with the number 215 as you can briefly see that over Arnie's shoulder as he gets up and runs back into the shop to give chase after being chucked through the window by the T-1000.
Historic Film Locations is not only a group on Facebook. In fact, it all started with a website, created by Paul S., now an admin. Bored Panda got in touch with the creator, and he told us that his website was born in 2011. He says he wanted to document the filming locations he had visited and planned to visit in the future and decided to do that in website form.
Duel (1971) Soledad Canyon Rd. Santa Clarita, CA. Had seen some posts before on same scene at tunnel. Happened to be locating a store from The Devil’s Rejects and happened through it on the way. Pic taken 11/29/24.
Interstellar (2014)
Filmed at Long View, Alberta, Canada
Photo taken December 2024
“A Christmas Story” House in 1983 and 2023. Cleveland, OH
Thus, the Then & Now Filming Locations website was born. "I include the address of every single location I post, so anyone else who may wish can also visit the location," Paul S. told us. "It's a very fun hobby and I enjoy it a lot." As far as hobbies go, this one is indeed a pretty cool one to have!
Casino - Then & Now
Desert Meeting Location
Jean Dry Lake
Jean, NV
35.786001,-115.271805
Filming location for “The Departed” (2006) Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg and Jack Nicholson.
Logan Airport
Boston, MA
Pic taken 12/12/24
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991; Dir. James Cameron) — Angel's Point, Elysian Park, Los Angeles, CA *visited July
"There's just something special about being in an actual place that you saw in one of your favorite movies or television shows," Paul goes on. He also clarifies that while he is an admin for the Historic Film Locations Facebook group, it was actually created by David Broido.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004; Dir. Michel Gondry) — Wainscott, NY *visited December
Filming location for Men in Black” (1997) Starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
1071 5th Ave.
New York, NY.
Pic taken 10/27/24
Mr. and Mrs. Smith, 2005 and 2024. Pasadena, CA
Some filming locations can be tricky to find, especially when filmmakers use many props and the place doesn't look exactly like it did in the movie. Yours truly had some personal experience with this while looking for the place the hobbits were hiding from the Nazgul in The Fellowship of the Ring. I knew the place was in Mount Victoria, Wellington, but I looked for the exact place for almost an hour even with directions from people online.
Filming location for “The Fisher King” (1991) Starring Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges and Michael Jeter.
Brooklyn Bridge Park
New York, NY
Pic taken 10/29/24
Sibley is retreating while Blondie is cleaning his gun, upstairs in room four (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Oasys MiniHollywood, Tabernas, Almería province, Spain). Then: 1966, now: 2021
Kill Bill Vol. 2 - Then & Now
Budd's (Michael Madsen) Trailer Home
Near Newberry Springs, CA (Private land; Not providing GPS)
This trailer was shot TWENTY YEARS AGO nearby in Mule Canyon, just north of Yermo, CA. This trailer then ended up in a junkyard in Yermo. Someone I know found it there in very dilapidated condition a few years ago, purchased it, and had it moved to his private land nearby. Since no one ever comes out to visit him (It is literally in the middle of fucking nowhere), he was more than happy to have us and let us explore the trailer.
SOME OF THE SHOTS from Budd's trailer were shot inside of this actual trailer, and some shots were definitely too complicated. I have since confirmed with the location manager of the film that they built a separate three-walled interior set on a soundstage to match the exact inside of the actual trailer for the more complicated shots, and for everything that happens in the bathroom, i.e. Daryl Hannah being shoved face first into the toilet; That was definitely on a set, not in the bathroom of this actual trailer. Some of the interior, however WAS used in shots in the film as well. Clearly, the wood breaks in the bathroom wall match up all too perfectly for this not to have been an interior shot. Unfortunately, we couldn't match the angle up perfectly, because of of how much refuse is currently filling the trailer.
But, the fact that we got to mess around in a super rare, super private piece of AMAZING film history (ONE DAY BEFORE DAVID CARRADINE'S BIRTHDAY, NO LESS!) is nothing short of UNBELIEVABLE.
For Paul S., there haven't been many similar experiences. "So far, every movie location I've wanted to find (in the United States) I've been able to," he tells us. "Whether it was myself who found it, or if I received help from others who also enjoy the hobby. An individual named Paul H. has been a huge help in finding some of the harder locations for me. He runs the website Halloween Filming Locations."
I was in New York City this week and I had to stop at this place and cross it off my bucket list, and it was decorated for Christmas too! The glorious Ladder 8 Firehouse used as Ghostbusters Headquarters 40 years apart.
Ghostbusters 1984
December 3, 2024
14 N Moore St, New York, NY 10013
Some Like It Hot (1959; Dir. Billy Wilder) — Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, CA *visited July
Forrest Gump (1994; Dir. Robert Zemeckis) — Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA *visited July
Paul doesn't always visit filming locations alone. "I have numerous friends who also enjoy visiting movie locations," he tells Bored Panda. "We often exchange information on locations and sometimes we visit them together. It's kind of like a filming location hunter community," he says.
Back to the future- 1985 and 2024. South Pasadena, CA
Better Call Saul "Bagman" - 2020
Shot taken in 2024
Albuquerque, New Mexico
34.971250, -106.638923
The Twilight Zone "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" (1961)
CA-190 Olancha, Ca. 93549
Paul says that his favorite real-life filming locations are the ones that might be more difficult to reach. "I enjoy all genres of films, so, with that comes many different landscapes and habitats," he explains. "My favorite locations to visit are the ones that are in the more rural areas. It's easy to type an address into your GPS and visit a house or business, but something about visiting a location that's out in the middle of nowhere, that not many people have been to, makes it even more satisfying for me."
“The Third Man” 1949. Location: Prater in Vienna August 2024
Mystic Pizza (1988) Vs 70 Water St, Stonington CT (2024)
The location where they filmed the movie is about a 10 minute drive from the real restaurant (which is located right in Mystic).
Natural Born Killers
San Jose, NM. 87565
What about you, Pandas? Have you ever visited a filming location from one of your favorite movies? Share the scenes and the locations with us in the comments. And don't forget to upvote the side-by-sides from this list you like best so your favorites make it to the very top!
2024 Landman, “The Patch Cafe”. 9840 Camp Bowie West Blvd, Fort Worth, TX.
The diner from jeepers creepers ,
Located at 4629 fl -44 lake panasoffkee fl.
Dumb & “We landed on the Moon!” 1994
Dumber Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, CO 2022
Uncle 42.12432° N, 87.89450° W. 1989
Buck 🪓Northbrook,IL🪓 2024
Escape from New York (1981; Dir. John Carpenter) — Union Station Hotel, St. Louis, MO *visited August
Creed (2015; Dir. Ryan Coogler) — Laurel Hill East Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA *visited Novembe
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Market Street Bridge, Harrisburg, PA
Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) scene was filmed in the old Amtrak Station in Pasadena, CA, which is now a restaurant. The doors, chandeliers, and ticket counter remain unchanged.
260 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA (2024)
007 (Pierce Brosnan, blue shirt) on his way to meet his contact at the cigar factory in what's supposed to be Havana (Die Another Day, central food market, entrance gate at the Plaza de la Libertad, Cádiz, Spain). Then: 2002, now: April 2024.
Gremlins 1984
Mrs Deagle's house😲
and Sept 2024😃
The house has been altered somewhat over the years
Warner Bros Studios, Burbank, CA
McFly home in the “Back to the Future” movies.
Top: Back to the Future (1985)
Middle: Back to the Future III (1990)
Bottom: With my family out front in 2015 (coincidentally it was in my Facebook memories today)
Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta, California (some maps also list Pacoima, as Arleta was once part of Pacoima)
1979 vs 2024. From "The Blues Brothers," taken at the Cook County Office Building at 118 N Clark Street in Chicago.
Filming location for “Dumb and Dumber” (1994) Starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels
Heber Inn
425 S Main St.
Heber City, UT.
Pic taken 10/27/24
Employee of the month filmed in a Costco in Albuquerque New Mexico in 2006
Me and my son in 2024
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Starring: Angelina Jolie
Location:Ta Prohm, near Angkor Wat/Siem Reap Photo taken: November 15th, 2024
Star Wars (1977)
Photograph taken at the hotel Sidi Idriss, Matmatat-Al-Qadimal, Tunisia on the 17th of October 2024
Sling Blade (released 1996)
Gary’s Sling Blade Drive-In (filmed 1995)
Benton, Arkansas
May 1995
November 29, 2024
Home 🏠 Alone (1990)
304 Laurel Ave, Highland Park, IL (2024)
Kevin watches happy family celebrate Xmas
Anora (2024; Dir. Sean Baker) — Brooklyn, New York, NY *visited November
On the Waterfront (1954; Dir. Elia Kazan) — Hoboken, NJ *visited May
Training Day
Alonzo (Denzel Washington), Paul (Dr. Dre) and 2 orher narcotics officers talk after killing Roger (Scott Glen) during a set up/robbery.
This park is in front of the house used as Roger’s house.
Roger’s house: 1031 Everett St. Los Angeles, CA.
Uncle Bug In Trunk 1989
Buck Behind Glencoe Library, IL 2023
Christmas Vacation
The Christmas Vacation House, or “The Griswold House” on the Warner Bros Ranch in Burbank, CA existed from 1989 till Oct13, 2023. The photo below is one of the last photos I took of the demo of the building. The same day, the Lethal Weapon House and the Bewitched home came down. Ironically it was on Friday the 13th. The house you see to the right of the Vacation house, was Todd & Margot’s and also the Lethal Weapon House. These homes were used in so many other productions, one of the last was Wanda Vision.
The Ranch has since been completely demolished and now has large concrete sound stages on the property. A new era begins.
411 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)
Now photo taken in 2022.
The Ecstacy of Gold (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Sad Hill cemetery, Santo Domingo de Silos, Burgos province, Spain). Then: 1966, now: July 2024.
Home alone 2- 1992 and 2024. Plaza hotel, NY
Filming location for “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers” (1988) Starring Danielle Harris, Ellie Cornell and Donald Pleasence.
509 E 3rd St
Salt Lake City, UT
Pic taken 11/3/24
Mighty Mick's Boxing Gym, Rocky
Front St, Philadelphia - august 2024
La Bamba
After the tragic death of Ritchie Valenz (Lou Diamond Phillips in the movie) a funeral procession brings him to his final resting place at the San Fernando Mission in Mission Hills, CA. This is in fact the real place he was laid to rest. In this scene a reporter is talking to the camera as the procession rolls by. That reporter is Rick Dees from at that time, 102.7 KISS FM in Los Angeles.
San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery
11160 Stranwood Ave, Mission Hills, CA 91345
Starship Troopers (1997) used the unfinished Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center as the location for the Buenos Aries Education Center at the start of the film. In real life, the hospital is a state-of-the-art 5 star facility that opened in 1998. For the movie they added some background buildings to block the parking structure, but most of the buildings are real. My photos were taken in 2024. Address: 1011 Baldwin Park Blvd
Baldwin Park, CA 91706
The Last Boy Scout
Joe Hallenbeck (Bruce Willis) and Jimmy Dix (Damon Wayans) go to Cory’s (Halle Berry) apartment to investigate her murder.
1334 Harper Avenue, also known as the Harper House, was constructed in 1929 and is a part of the Harper Avenue Historic District just off the Sunset Strip.
More pics in the comments
1334 N Harper Ave
West Hollywood, CA.
One of my favorite locations from this film
.
Terminator 2 Film Location
14224 Roscoe Blvd., Van Nuys, Ca
(Alley parallel to Roscoe Blvd)
Film: 1991 - Pic: 2010
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) and Sarah (Julianne Moore) use the baby T-Rex to lure the mother back to the docks after it has tore through the streets of “San Diego”. The street where the bus was shoved into a Blockbuster store was located in Burbank, CA and this scene was in Granada Hills, CA. The gas station was remodeled over the years and the store part of it completely remodled.
17000 Rinaldi St, Granada Hills, CA
Movie: Billy Madison
Release date: 1995
Photos taken: 2024
Toronto/Oshawa, Ontario Canada
Home Alone 2 (1992/2024), Manhattan
Burnt Offerings (1976)
Ben Rolf (Oliver Reed), takes a break from his groundskeeping chores with a cool beer, only to have this moment of reverie interrupted by a most horrifying vision...
Second photo, Dunsmuir House, Oakland, CA, November 2024.
Film location from "Charade" starring Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant. All the locations in the movie (including interiors) were filmed in Paris. 24 Rue Censier
CHiP’s
Season 6 Episode 16 - Foxtrap
Ponch (Erik Estrada) and Bobby “Hot Dog” Nelson (Tom Reilly) pull over Sara (Laura Brannigan) and her band while they chase down their car that’s being towed away.
This was filmed in Burbank on Riverside and Main St. right in front of the Equestrian Center. You can see the old Pickwick Drive-in (as seen in Grease) and the now demolished Pickwick Bowl. In the 2024 pic, you can see the new town homes being constructed where the bowling alley entrance and parking once was. 😞.
Taken from southeast corner of Riverside Dr and Main St. Burbank, CA.
Karate Kid Film Location
"LaRusso Apartment"
19223 Saticoy St., Reseda, Ca.
Film: 1984 - Pic: 2014
**Totally looks much better back then
Cast Away
Monuriki Island - Fiji
Film - 2000
Photo - 2010
A few weeks back I was in New Jersey and had to stop at Quick Stop, where Clerks and multiple other Kevin Smith films were shot at.
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back 2001
October 29, 2024
Quick Stop 58 Leonard Ave, Leonardo, NJ 07737
"What did you find out, Shorty?" (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Oasys MiniHollywood, Tabernas, Almeria province, Spain). Then: 1966, now: 2021.
Father of the bride house. 1991 and 2024. Pasadena, CA
License To Drive
Archie’s Atomic. The big burger joint that Dean(Corey Feldman) has been dreaming about having the “freedom” to go to whenever they want as soon as Les (Corey Haim) gets his drivers license. After Mercedes (Heather Graham) passes out and is put in the trunk, they head to Archie’s. You can see their Cadillac pulling in on the top pic.
Archie’s Atomic was in fact called Johnnie’s Broiler during filming and up until 2001 and is currently Bob’s Big Boy. Several movies, TV shows and music videos have been filmed here including Heat, Reality Bites, Starnger Things, TV shows like The X Files and Mad Men and music videos for Madonna and Bob Dylan, among others.
Bob’s Big Boy
7447 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA
Took a John Hughes road trip to Chicago on 11/6/2024. Here are the Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987) shot
Karate Kid 1984
Ali's House
and today 2024😃
Alonzo Ave, Encino, Los Angeles
Harry potter, The Deathly Hallows pt 1.
Malham cove, yorkshire dales, England.
10/11/24.
Fun fact: This was actually the first scene filmed for the entire movie, shot on Valentine's Day 1990!
• Location: 940 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL 60093
• Original Filming Date: February 14, 1990
• Comparison Shot Date: October 29, 2024
The pharmacy has since been replaced by various businesses, including a Panera Bread and now an ice cream shop, but the exterior remains largely unchanged
Not really a 'movie', but ... In 1980 I spent a month in Scotland on a business trip. On the way home, I had a two-day layover in London. I've always been a big fan of Patrick McGoohan's series, 'The Prisoner', so I rented a car and did a day trip to the Hotel Portmeirion, in Penrhynduedraeth, North Wales, which was their site for location shooting. Sir Clough Williams-Ellis's magnificent architectural achievement gave The Village a very memorable look. I don't have any of my own pictures on hand, but this will give you an idea of the place. The-Villag...68c64e.jpg
