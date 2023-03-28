We go in search of filming locations of popular films and TV shows in France and the rest of the world.

For several years, we have been traveling around the world and visiting a lot of places. Most of the time, these are touristy places and film and series sets that marked our childhood. We remember our trip to Tunisia in 2010, way before our project, where we were able to visit Tataouine: the filming location of the Star Wars saga. It was incredible!

Our passion for film tourism has pushed us to travel more to marvel and dive into the heart of the seventh art. We are downright excited at the idea of discovering a place that we have seen in a film or a series. We have the impression of reliving the scene and being part of it!

And to think that this is exactly where our favorite actors shot a sequence from our favorite movie or series, it's crazy!

More info: cinevoyageuses.fr | Instagram