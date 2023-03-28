We Travel The World To Find Filming Locations In Real Life (99 Pics)
We go in search of filming locations of popular films and TV shows in France and the rest of the world.
For several years, we have been traveling around the world and visiting a lot of places. Most of the time, these are touristy places and film and series sets that marked our childhood. We remember our trip to Tunisia in 2010, way before our project, where we were able to visit Tataouine: the filming location of the Star Wars saga. It was incredible!
Our passion for film tourism has pushed us to travel more to marvel and dive into the heart of the seventh art. We are downright excited at the idea of discovering a place that we have seen in a film or a series. We have the impression of reliving the scene and being part of it!
And to think that this is exactly where our favorite actors shot a sequence from our favorite movie or series, it's crazy!
John Wick: Chapter 4
This scene from John Wick 4 was shot in a disused Paris subway station. However, the real Porte des Lilas subway station looks a lot like the one they filmed in.
It is this enthusiasm that prompted us to create the Instagram account @cinevoyageuses (meaning film travelers in English) in 2021.
We watch a movie or series and capture a scene or several we like. Then, equipped with the printed screenshots, we travel to the place where it was filmed and put them back in their real location.
Friends (1994-2004)
5x16 - The One with the Cop.
Friends (1994-2004)
4x05 - The One with Joey's New Girlfriend.
We have a lot of fun finding filming locations. We are like Indiana Jones in search of a treasure.
It may not be visible, but it requires a lot of research work upstream and then sometimes in the field too. It can take days to find an exact location. And once there, the most difficult thing is to put the image back at exactly the right angle.
The Witcher
1x03 - Betrayer Moon
Filming location: Today we're taking you to the Kreuzenstein Castle in Leobendorf, Austria. The castle was used to represent the exteriors of Vizima, the abandoned castle of Temeria.
Stranger Things
3x08 - The Battle of Starcourt Filming location: You might have understood by now that we didn't really go to filming locations this time, BUT the temptation was too strong. We're going to show you a bit of the Stranger Things Store in Paris.
Depending on the weather and the difficulty of the scene, this can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours. And since we are perfectionists and want to leave with souvenir photos, we stay put until we have THE photo.
In addition, we have noticed that in France, many fans are not helped much in finding filming locations.
The Devil Wears Prada
The filming location: Do you know where the iconic scene of Andy (@annehathaway) throwing her phone into a Parisian fountain and changing the course of her life was filmed? It's the Fontaine des Fleuves at Place de la Concorde, just outside the Tuileries Gardens.
Shadow And Bone
For this scene from "1x03 - The Making at the Heart of the World", we find ourselves at the Deli Rondella, which is part of the Buda Castle complex and has been used for several scenes in season 1, including this one where the fortification becomes the Grisha training ground. After Alina (@jessie_mei_li) punches Zoya (Sujaya Dasgupta), she takes revenge and throws Alina into the straw."
For example, when we went to the Pierrefonds Castle in France (one of our first photo series for Ciné Voyageuses), we weren't sure which scenes from the BBC series Merlin (2008-2012) had been shot inside the castle and which had been made in a studio. We arrived with lots of printed photos and wandered in the castle buildings looking for the exact locations of the captured scenes.
Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)
8x06 - The Iron Throne.
The filming location: We're taking you back to the Conjunto Arqueologico de Italica. We had already posted a scene framing from 7x07 there, with both episodes using the amphitheater for the needs of the series.
Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)
Episode 5x06 - Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken.
The filming location: We invite you to discover the Real Alcazar of Seville, the filming location for several episodes of Game of Thrones season 5. The location takes on the appearance of the Sunspear castle, the seat of House Martell in Dorne.
It was a real challenge for us to find the real sets from the fake ones, especially since some hallways and rooms weren't on location.
While in Seville, it was easy to find the scenes of the Netflix show Warrior Nun shot at the Real Fábrica de Tabacos, as well as those of Game of Thrones at the Conjunto Arqueológico de Itálica.
Modern Family (2009-2020)
Season 11, Episode 13 - Paris.
Filming location: Mitchell meets Cameron on a quay of the Seine River, under the Place Louis Aragon, just below the Louis Philippe bridge. Although the bridge was easy to recognize, finding which quay was used was less easy but fortunately, there are only 2 on each side.
Emily In Paris
Season 2, Episode 7 - The Chef, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
We took a stroll around the Pantheon in Paris where Emily and Alfie take a walk in several scenes.
Filming location: Place du Panthéon, 75005 Paris.
It was this kind of experience that gave us the idea to also create a blog.
So, in addition to the Instagram account, we have launched the Ciné Voyageuses blog where you can find all the necessary and useful information for traveling and discovering filming locations in France and abroad.
Gossip Girl (2007-2012)
Episode 4x02 - Double Identity
Filming location: The end of the Gossip Girl Paris saga takes place in front of Boulangerie Bo - 85bis rue de Charenton, 75012 Paris, where Chuck (@edwestwick) reveals his true identity to Eva (@c_poesy_) and invites her to come with him to New York.
Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)
Games of Thrones capture showing Cersei at the Conjunto Arqueológico de Itálica.
Friends (1994-2004)
10x08 - The One with the Late Thanksgiving.
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack Of The Clones (2002)
The filming location: the most beautiful and well-known square in Seville, the Plaza de España. It is adjacent to the Maria Luisa Park, which is also a place to explore. In Star Wars, the square represents the exterior of Padmé's palace on Naboo.
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)
Filming location: Bir-Hakeim Bridge, Paris.
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
We dive into the heart of the Hunger Games rebellion in the Spaces of Abraxas in Noisy-le-Grand in Île-de-France (about half an hour by train from Paris).
Mission: Impossible Fallout
The filming location: In this scene, Walker (@henrycavill) meets Erica Sloan (@im.angelabassett) on the Esplanade du Trocadéro where he tries to make her believe that Ethan (@tomcruise) is the compromised agent known as John Lark.
Black Widow
This scene is the famous moment where Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (@florencepugh) escape on a motorcycle as they are pursued by Dreykov's other Widows.
Gemini Man
Here we have @willsmith in "Gemini Man." Henry Brogan is a 51-year-old elite assassin who wants to retire, but his plans are disrupted when he becomes the target of a mysterious young agent who seems to be able to predict his every move.
This scene takes place in Budapest, at the Monument to the Soviet Liberators of Hungary Heroes on Liberty Square. The production shot several scenes in the Hungarian city.
Inception
Here we are at the Bir-Hakeim bridge where Cobb (@leonardodicaprio) is doing an architecture exercise in a dream with Ariadne (@elliotpage).
Warrior Nun
Season 1 final scene, shot at the Real Fábrica de Tabacos in Seville.
Gossip Girl
For 6 seasons, "Gossip Girl" was a must-see series. We could even call it a cult series for our generation. Have you ever watched "Gossip Girl"? The original, not the remake.
"Gossip Girl" filmed 2 episodes in Paris: 4x01 and 4x02. In this scene, Blair walks on the Pont des Arts with Prince Louis Grimaldi.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Here we are following in the footsteps of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," which was filmed in Bordeaux for a few small scenes portraying Paris.
Here, Donna's friends recount her time in France before leaving for Greece.
Game Of Thrones (2011-2019)
Tyrion Lanister being handcuffed at the Conjunto Arqueológico de Itálica.
Love Actually
The cult scene between Aurelia and Jamie was filmed in Marseille, France. This mythical scene has been shot at the Bar de La Marine.
Red Notice
Red Notice setting the end of the movie at The Louvre, Paris.
Before Sunrise (1995)
The filming location: How about some music? We went to Teuchtler Schallplattenhandlung, Windmühlgasse 10. It's a record store that is still there and hasn't changed, much to our delight!
The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
Filming location: We're walking along Reitschulgasse street at Michaelerplatz, very close to the Sisi Museum.
Inception (2010)
The filming location: THE scene that everyone recognizes in Paris, when Cobb (@leonardodicaprio) begins Ariane's (@elliotpage) training in one of his dreams. It all starts at the restaurant Il russo - 6 rue César Franck, 75015 Paris.
Emily In Paris
Episode 2x07 - The Chef, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover.
Filming location: We took a break at Place de Valois with Emily, Julien, and Luc.
This is a well-known location for fans of Emily in Paris, Emily's workplace, the fictional agency Savoir.
Wonder Woman (2017)
Welcome to the Louvre Pyramid, which we are sure is easily recognizable here. We follow Diana (@gal_gadot) who is going to her job as an art restorer at the Louvre.
Dracula (2013)
So here's a framing scene from the series "Dracula" (2013), where @jonathan_rhys_meyers plays Dracula aka Alexander Grayson, who poses as a recently arrived American businessman in London, but his objective is to ruin the lives of those who betrayed him centuries ago.
Now You See Me
This scene is taken from the end of the movie "Now You See Me," known in French as "Insaisissables."
The production shot some scenes in Paris for the film. First, flashbacks at Passy Metro station to explain the Horsemen's trick in Las Vegas, and then at the end of the movie, Dylan (@markruffalo) meets Alma (Mélanie Laurent) on the Pont des Arts.
Before Sunrise (1995)
Filming location: Zollamtssteg Bridge, Vienna.
Downton Abbey II: A New Era (2022)
Filming location: Domaine Rocabella, Le Pradet.
We had the opportunity to take some photos at La Villa Rocabella (@domainerocabella) in Le Pradet. The estate hosted, among others, the second Downton Abbey movie in the summer of 2021, so of course we took advantage of the opportunity.
Sissi The Empress (1955)
The filming location: This week we take you to the Schönbrunn Palace, which not only served as a filming location for the movie but was also the actual summer residence of the imperial family.
Shadowhunters
Episode 3x12 - Original Sin
Filming location:
Clary (@kat.mcnamara) and Jonathan's (@lukebaines) walk after their Parisian breakfast takes them directly to the famous Pont de l'Archevêché. They discuss the Sword of the Morning Star, which could be found at a Parisian antique dealer's. Clary spots a Parisian Shadowhunter and steals his stele.
Emily In Paris
Episode 1x06 - Frumpy
Filming location: We're back at the Palais Royal Garden where numerous productions have taken place and continue to attract productions from all over the world.
And for Emily in Paris, it's a cult filming location because it's where Emily and Mindy meet, become friends and often have lunch together.
In this scene, Mindy (@ashleyparklady) sings Edith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" to Emily (@lilycollins).
Knight And Day (2010)
The filming location: Do you remember the villain of the story, Antonio (@jordimollaofficial)? It's here, at the Casa de Pilatos, that the production made his house. It's also where June (@camerondiaz) is deliberately held so she can see Roy (@tomcruise) again.
Sense8
Sense8 (2015-2018). Season 2, Episode 12 - Amor Vincit Omnia
Luckily, when the weather is bad, there are filming locations in the subway. Here we are on the platform of the Paris Metro Line 11 stop, Arts et Métiers. It's Lugdivine's favorite Paris Metro station and we absolutely love Sense8, so it was perfect!
Stillwater (2021)
Taxi 5
In this scene, Sylvain (@franckgastambie) and Sandrine (@sissiduparc) meet in the Old Port following a chase with Eddy Maklouf (@malikbentalha). When they come out, they are confronted by two officers from the national police: Lopez (@maaskrimoussa) and Paoli (@ericfraticelliofficiel) who mistreat Sylvain.
The Last Duel
On the occasion of the release of "The Last Duel" in theaters today, we are posting a framing scene of the castle that can be seen in the trailer.
In mid-September, we had the chance to visit the Château de Fénelon, which served as a filming location for the movie.
Mission Impossible: Fallout
Here, we are immersing ourselves in a scene from "Mission Impossible: Fallout."
Ethan Hunt (@tomcruise) meets the White Widow (@vanessa__kirby) on the banks of the Seine in a very secluded location, both in the movie and in real life.
Lucy
"Lucy," is a complex movie that no one understood when it was released in theaters . The production was mainly filmed in Paris, even the interior scenes (yes, really). Here we see Lucy (Scarlett Johansson) on the Parvis des Droits de l'Homme at the Trocadéro.
Shadowhunters
During the filming of season 3, Shadowhunters came to shoot in Paris. Jonathan takes Clary to several locations in the city, and their visit to the capital stops at the Bir-Hakeim bridge.
Jace and Clary reunite, with the help of Alec and Luke, after driving away Jonathan.
Friends (1994-2004)
4x10 - The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie.
Lupin
Episode: 1x02 - Chapter 2
Filming location: Jardin du Luxembourg, observatory exit, Paris.
Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015)
The filming location: Staatsoper.
A Dangerous Method (2011)
The filming location: Schloss Belvedere in Vienna where Freud (Viggo Mortensen) and Jung (Michael Fassbender) take a walk.
Red Sparrow (2018)
Filming location: Back to Michaelerplatz, which is probably the most frequently used filming location for movies in Vienna. In this scene, we can spot Louis Hofmann, an actor from the series Dark, who has a small role and delivers a line to Jennifer Lawrence.
Mission Impossible : Rogue Nation (2015)
The filming location: this week we take you to the Schottenring metro station on the U4 line where Benji exits the subway car and receives a pair of glasses from a courier sent by Ethan.
The Good Place (2016-2020)
Episode 4x13 - Whenever You're Ready
Filming location: Back to the Pont des Arts (yes, we warned you a ton of filming on this bridge) but this time for The Good Place series finale in a scene with Chidi (@williamjacksonharper), Eleanor (@kristenanniebell), AND Janet (@darcycarden) too!
Inséparables
The filming location: The Maison Blanche park at 150 Bd Paul Claudel, 13009 Marseille. In this scene, Mika (@ahmed_sylla) and Poutine (@albanivanov) meet on a bench in the park and talk until Poutine gets angry at the ducks because he thinks they are making too much noise.
Killing Eve (2018-2022)
The filming location: We're taking you to Place Vendôme for this scene where Villanelle (@jodiemcomer), even after being removed from her mission, manages to complete it anyway.
Dix Pour Cent (Call My Agent)
The filming location: the Galerie du Palais Royal, which has hosted numerous film shoots with its beautiful garden.
The 355
The filming location: We have arrived at the Porte des Lilas station on the RATP's 3Bis line, where Mace (@jessicachastain) chases Marie (@dianekruger) in the subway.
To get there, we recommend taking line 11 so that on the way, you can stop at Arts et Métiers (cf. Sense8).
Lupin
Episode 1x04 - Chapter 4.
Welcome to Lupin! We are in front of the Jacques Decour High School on Square d'Anvers, right next to Montmartre. Believe it or not, this is the entrance to Assane's (@omarsyofficial) apartment.
The Immortal (2010)
Welcome to Vallon des Auffes, a small fishing port that, in The Immortal (2010), is the home of Inspector Marie Goldman (@marinafois).
Merlin (Bbc)
The interiors of Camelot were shot at Château de Pierrefonds in Oise and in the studio. In this particular scene, Morgana gets her revenge with the help of Morgause (@emiliarosefox) and reveals to Uther (Anthony Stewart Head) that she knows she is his daughter before self-proclaiming herself as queen.
Brotherhood Of The Wolf
In 1766, Knight Grégoire de Fronsac, commissioned by Louis XV, is sent to the Gévaudan to track down and kill a mysterious beast that is terrorizing the region, sparing neither women nor children. Accompanied by Mani, a Mohawk Indian from New France, Fronsac is quickly confronted with the hostility of the local nobles.
"Brotherhood of the Wolf"! This cult film was entirely shot in France and in several departments. Especially for this scene where Grégoire meets Marianne for the first time, it was shot at the Château de Biron in Dordogne, along with several others.
Atomic Blonde
A filming location that was not easy to find for "Atomic Blonde" because there are courtyard buildings everywhere in Budapest.
A good portion of the film was shot in Budapest and in this scene, Lorraine (@charlizeafrica) has just killed Percival (@jamesmcavoyrealdeal) in the courtyard and is leaving.
Overdrive
"Overdrive," this movie was mainly filmed in Marseille, right here in our city.
Merlin (Bbc)
Arthur and Merlin meet for the first in Camelot aka Pierrefonds Castle near Paris.
Doctor Who, First Series (1963-1989)
Season 17, Episode: City of Death.
The filming location: Champ de Mars, Paris.
Taken (2008)
Filming location: 9 Avenue d'Eylau, 75016 Paris.
The Love Punch (2013)
Filming location: Quai de la Tournelle, Paris.
Woman In Gold (2015)
Filming location: We're taking you to Rooseveltplatz in Vienna, just a stone's throw from Votive Church which is the city's second-largest church.
Dix Pour Cent (Call My Agent)
Episode 3x02 - Monica
The filming location: In this scene, Monica Bellucci (@monicabellucciofficiel), playing herself, goes with Gabriel (@gregory_montel) to the L'Écume des Pages bookstore at 174 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006 Paris.
The 335
The filming location: In this scene, we follow Mace and Nick as they walk along Rue des Barres, 75004 Paris towards Café Julien where another scene takes place.
Can you tell us which two American TV series also filmed in this café?
Killing Eve (2018-2022)
Episode 1x01 - Such a Pretty Face
The filming location: Here we are at the intersection of Guénégaud & Mazarine streets in Paris where the brasserie Le Balto is located. This is where we follow Villanelle (@jodiemcomer) when she returns home.
Lupin
Episode 1x01.
The filming location: THE bridge that serves as a filming location for almost every production that passes through Paris: the Pont des Arts.
Assane (@omarsyofficial) and his son, Raoul (@etansimons), take a stroll.
The Good Place
Episode 4x13 - Whenever You're Ready.
Location of filming: Come frolic with Eleanor and Chidi at the Tuileries Garden in front of the Louvre Pyramid.
Bronx
This scene from the Bronx was filmed in Les Goudes, it's a bit like Marseille's desert of stone even if it's located by the sea. Three scenes were shot in Les Goudes.
The Bronx is a police film that follows two rival police officers in charge of investigating a massacre, Richard Vronski (@lannick.gautry) and Mario Costa (@maaskrimoussa). The situation escalates when a key witness is murdered during his custody. And amid a gang war, Vronski and his men, to save their skin, will be forced to make heavy choices with consequences…
Bac Nord (2020)
Let's go to Café de l'Abbaye, where Greg (@autopromodegilleslellouche) has breakfast when they come to arrest him.
We wanted to do another scene framing in the city center, unfortunately, they are setting up an exhibition that will take place in March so we will do it next time.
Overdrive
In this scene from Overdrive, Andrew (@scotteastwood) gives a matchbook to Steph (ana_d_armas) with some numbers written on it, and then gets into a fight with Laurent Morier (Abraham Belaga), because Andrew doesn't trust him. This specific moment was filmed under the stairs of the Cours Julien, the district of creators and street art in Marseille.
Camping
For this scene from Camping, we couldn't go to the exact location, so we improvised with what we had, doing it around the Arcachon Basin. In this scene, we see Michel asking if they have seen his daughter, and when they don't respond, he gets angry. However, Patrick (Franck Dubosc) had overheard Michel talking about them earlier and set him straight.
According to what we found, the beach scenes and the scene that takes place on the Bench of Arguin were filmed in La Teste-de-Buch, on the Arcachon Basin. Unfortunately, we couldn't find any more details than that. Luckily, a beach is a beach, so it's easy to do a scene framing without worrying too much about the location.
Brice De Nice
Brice de Nice was a phenomenon when it was released in France. Actually, we personally consider it a classic. And we even think that there's not a person of our generation who doesn't know the famous "I broke you!"
For those who don't know, Brice de Nice is the story of a guy from Nice who is a surfer like his favorite character, Bodhi (@patrickswayzeofficial) from Point Break. He waits for the wave, his wave, in Nice!
Filming location: Welcome to the huge beach of Hossegor.
The production of Brice de Nice was mainly filmed in the South East of France (given the name, we could have guessed) but it also moved to Nouvelle Aquitaine at the same time as its hero, to Hossegor where Brice meets Igor d'Hossegor (@brunosalomoneofficiel).