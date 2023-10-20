“Movies In The Making”: 90 BTS Pics From Films That You Might Not Have Seen Before
If you think about it, making a film is such a huge, multilayered creative endeavor that it’s totally possible to generate enough drama to make another movie. For example, Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room,” which spawned “The Disaster Artist.” Similarly, superfans of one film or another can often find interesting details and stories when exploring what goes on behind the scenes.
So the "Movies In The Making" internet group exists to share all the interesting behind-the-scenes footage and stories of our favorite films. So get comfortable, upvote your favorite pics, and share your thoughts in the comments below.
The Fifth Element (1997) - The Amazing Miniature Work Behind The New York Cityscape Of The Movie
James Cameron In The Set Of Titanic
Harrison Ford Accidentally Makes Contact While Throwing A Punch To Ryan Gosling On The Set Of ‘Blade Runner 2049’
The Magic Behind Bb-8
Sigourney Weaver Testing Out A Flamethrower While Filming Alien
What Was Inside The Glowing Briefcase In Pulp Fiction
Pat Carroll Recording Ursula For Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989)
Miniature Set From Goldeneye (1995)
Lieutenant Dan's Legs
Men In Black (1997) Never Realized The Small Animatronic Alien Inside The Human Head Was That Large!
Indy (Harrison Ford) Accompanied By His Sidekick Short Round (Ke Huy Quan)
Men In Black (1997) - All The Work That Goes Into Capturing A Shot Of Will Smith Sitting On A Bench
The Last Of Us Vfx Before And After
Lighting A Freeway For Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Behind The Scenes Of 1917
Hugo Weaving With Agent Smith Heads On Set Of The Matrix Revolutions
Exterior Of The Sewer Set In IT
Crazy how it feels so real and solid on screen. Applause for thecset builders.
The Podracing Crowd In ‘The Phantom Menace’ Was Really 450,000 Q-Tips Being Blown About
Quentin Tarantino Directing The Hateful Eight
Looks like the snow I grew up in in the mountains.
A Terrific Foreground Miniature By Spanish Effects Maestro Emilio Ruiz Del Río For Conan The Destroyer (1984)
Just as good as CGI for presumably a fraction of the price. Though if you can make stuff like this look this good, you deserve to be paid very well.
James Cameron On The Set Of Titanic
That’s A Good Boy
The Director Of Photography ( On The Matrix) Hid Him Self Using A Coat With A Tie Matching The One Morpheus Was Wearing, Trying To Blend In As Much As Possible
Always thought that was cool. The effect certainly worked live action in the theater. I do remember it drew a moment of “what the?” However, the entire movie was so incredibly novel and captivating that little quirks that the mind perceived were quickly swept aside to embrace each new scene and image. A masterwork of “suspend the disbelief.”
Behind The Cgi In The Pirates Of The Caribbean, 2000's
Before And After Vfx In Avengers: Infinty War
Um, comparing the same shot would have been a better example?
Ryan Gosling Gained 60 Pounds By Drinking Melted Ice-Cream To Play The Father In Peter Jackson's The Lovely Bones, He Was Then Told He Was Too Fat Too Play The Part And The Role Went To Mark Wahlberg
Was he told to gain 60 pounds for the role? If so this seems a bit ridiculous.
Remember That Scene In E.t. The Extra-Terrestrial Where E.t. Wears A Ghost Costume And We Can See Through His Eyes?
Jeff Bridges & Sam Elliot Take Time For A Selfie On The Set Of "The Big Lebowski", 1998
Balaji Badejo. Who Played Alien In 1979. This Man Scared The Fuck Out Of Millions Of People For Decades
But you never see the whole alien in Alien…? Wasn’t that exactly why it worked so well? Harnessing the imagination?
Leonardo Dicaprio On The Set Of Django Unchained
Behind The Scenes From The Last Of Us Episode 5
The Tiger From ‘Life Of Pi’ Before And After Cgi
People are so quick to abuse CGI artists but not to give them credit and recognition where due.
Steven Spielberg Preparing A Scene For ‘West Side Story’ (2021) And ‘Indiana Jones: Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ (1981)
"One. Two. Ten!!" - Actor Ralph Foody On The Set Of 1990's "Home Alone" Fake Gangster Movie "Angels With Filthy Souls"
Alien (1979)
Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler, And Brendan Fraser On The Set Of Airheads, 1993
Kirsten Dunst On The Set Of Jumanji (1995)
Behind The Scenes Of Thor Ragnarok
Josh Brolin Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War
The CGI saves these crappy movies from their bad acting and writing
Grant Imahara (Rip) And Tory Belleci From Mythbusters Working On Trade Federation Battleship From Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
The Transformative Makeup Process For Gary Oldman's Character In Hannibal
Steven Spielberg Was So Scared Of The Rope Bridge In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984) He'd Have To Drive A Mile And Half To Get To The Other Side. Harrison Ford On The Other Hand Wasn't Scared And Ran Across The Bridge As Fast As Possible The First Time He Saw It
Martin Scorsese Directing Leonardo Dicaprio And Margot Robbie In The Wolf Of Wall Street
Pierce Brosnan And Sean Bean Filming 006's Death Scene In Goldeneye
Mark Hamill, Marilou Hamill And Their Son Nathan On The Set Of "Return Of The Jedi"
Stephanie Hsu’s Makeup By Michelle Chung In Everything Everywhere All At Once
Opening Scene - Inglourious Basterds - Lapadite Farm
Marlon Brando's Jaw Prosthetic For The Godfather
Behind The Scenes Of Justice League With Gal Gadot
Logan (2017) - Prop Master Jp Jones Shows Dafne Keen The 'Foot Claw' Shoes She Will Wear For The Movie For The First Time. Jones Says Her Smile Was 'The Greatest Smile I've Ever Seen When I Delivered A Prop'
Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill And Harrison Ford Reading Through The Script For "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980)
Tilda Swinton Sleeping In A Chair Between Takes On The Set Of Doctor Strange
Jennifer Grey Makes Out With Mia Sara Between Takes Filming On The Set Of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, 1986
Spike Lee And Topher Grace On The Set Of Blackkklansman (2018)
Behind The Scenes Of 'Black Widow' With Florence Pugh
Jim Carrey Having A Ball In Front Of And Behind The Camera. Being On The Set Of "The Mask" Must Have Been Fun
I don’t know if it would’ve been fun, for me at least. To me, Jim Carrey has always been equal parts annoying and creepy.