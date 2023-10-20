ADVERTISEMENT

If you think about it, making a film is such a huge, multilayered creative endeavor that it’s totally possible to generate enough drama to make another movie. For example, Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room,” which spawned “The Disaster Artist.” Similarly, superfans of one film or another can often find interesting details and stories when exploring what goes on behind the scenes. 

So the "Movies In The Making" internet group exists to share all the interesting behind-the-scenes footage and stories of our favorite films. So get comfortable, upvote your favorite pics, and share your thoughts in the comments below. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Fifth Element (1997) - The Amazing Miniature Work Behind The New York Cityscape Of The Movie

The Fifth Element (1997) - The Amazing Miniature Work Behind The New York Cityscape Of The Movie Shares stats

JoshuaCalledMe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

James Cameron In The Set Of Titanic

James Cameron In The Set Of Titanic Shares stats

Hippo-Boy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Harrison Ford Accidentally Makes Contact While Throwing A Punch To Ryan Gosling On The Set Of ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Harrison Ford Accidentally Makes Contact While Throwing A Punch To Ryan Gosling On The Set Of ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Shares stats

Naweezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

The Magic Behind Bb-8

The Magic Behind Bb-8 Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Sigourney Weaver Testing Out A Flamethrower While Filming Alien

Sigourney Weaver Testing Out A Flamethrower While Filming Alien Shares stats

Reddit__PI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

What Was Inside The Glowing Briefcase In Pulp Fiction

What Was Inside The Glowing Briefcase In Pulp Fiction Shares stats

westondeboer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Pat Carroll Recording Ursula For Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989)

Pat Carroll Recording Ursula For Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989) Shares stats

Str33twise84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
maria_ellinor92 avatar
Ellisdogs
Ellisdogs
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What? Did this cute little lady sing Poor unfortunate souls?? Amazing

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Miniature Set From Goldeneye (1995)

Miniature Set From Goldeneye (1995) Shares stats

Tokyono Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Lieutenant Dan's Legs

Lieutenant Dan's Legs Shares stats

Eve_Tiston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
gofogusto avatar
Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I saw this in theaters I really thought he was legless 🤣

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Men In Black (1997) Never Realized The Small Animatronic Alien Inside The Human Head Was That Large!

Men In Black (1997) Never Realized The Small Animatronic Alien Inside The Human Head Was That Large! Shares stats

CyberpunkF1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Indy (Harrison Ford) Accompanied By His Sidekick Short Round (Ke Huy Quan)

Indy (Harrison Ford) Accompanied By His Sidekick Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) Shares stats

margy19411 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Men In Black (1997) - All The Work That Goes Into Capturing A Shot Of Will Smith Sitting On A Bench

Men In Black (1997) - All The Work That Goes Into Capturing A Shot Of Will Smith Sitting On A Bench Shares stats

JoshuaCalledMe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

The Last Of Us Vfx Before And After

The Last Of Us Vfx Before And After Shares stats

SadKnowledge2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
lola_4 avatar
lola
lola
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

incredible show. absolutely amazing performances from the actors and the vfx is insane!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Lighting A Freeway For Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Lighting A Freeway For Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Behind The Scenes Of 1917

Behind The Scenes Of 1917 Shares stats

GalaxyBirth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Hugo Weaving With Agent Smith Heads On Set Of The Matrix Revolutions

Hugo Weaving With Agent Smith Heads On Set Of The Matrix Revolutions Shares stats

cultnicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Exterior Of The Sewer Set In IT

Exterior Of The Sewer Set In IT Shares stats

rocklou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
virgilblue avatar
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Crazy how it feels so real and solid on screen. Applause for thecset builders.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

The Podracing Crowd In ‘The Phantom Menace’ Was Really 450,000 Q-Tips Being Blown About

The Podracing Crowd In ‘The Phantom Menace’ Was Really 450,000 Q-Tips Being Blown About Shares stats

cp_r0bb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Quentin Tarantino Directing The Hateful Eight

Quentin Tarantino Directing The Hateful Eight Shares stats

unknown_human Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

A Terrific Foreground Miniature By Spanish Effects Maestro Emilio Ruiz Del Río For Conan The Destroyer (1984)

A Terrific Foreground Miniature By Spanish Effects Maestro Emilio Ruiz Del Río For Conan The Destroyer (1984) Shares stats

DaBuildDan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just as good as CGI for presumably a fraction of the price. Though if you can make stuff like this look this good, you deserve to be paid very well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

James Cameron On The Set Of Titanic

James Cameron On The Set Of Titanic Shares stats

ThomasOGC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
russelllarsen avatar
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣 I’d like to think he’s partly wallowing in the cold/wet and partly trying to find a solution to move his increasingly expensive production successfully beyond whatever hiccup they encountered in this scene

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#22

That’s A Good Boy

That’s A Good Boy Shares stats

yvmnaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he's regretting all of his life choices that led him to this point :-D

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

The Director Of Photography ( On The Matrix) Hid Him Self Using A Coat With A Tie Matching The One Morpheus Was Wearing, Trying To Blend In As Much As Possible

The Director Of Photography ( On The Matrix) Hid Him Self Using A Coat With A Tie Matching The One Morpheus Was Wearing, Trying To Blend In As Much As Possible Shares stats

trollelelogram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
russelllarsen avatar
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always thought that was cool. The effect certainly worked live action in the theater. I do remember it drew a moment of “what the?” However, the entire movie was so incredibly novel and captivating that little quirks that the mind perceived were quickly swept aside to embrace each new scene and image. A masterwork of “suspend the disbelief.”

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Behind The Cgi In The Pirates Of The Caribbean, 2000's

Behind The Cgi In The Pirates Of The Caribbean, 2000's Shares stats

jocke75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Before And After Vfx In Avengers: Infinty War

Before And After Vfx In Avengers: Infinty War Shares stats

Naweezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
virgilblue avatar
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um, comparing the same shot would have been a better example?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Ryan Gosling Gained 60 Pounds By Drinking Melted Ice-Cream To Play The Father In Peter Jackson's The Lovely Bones, He Was Then Told He Was Too Fat Too Play The Part And The Role Went To Mark Wahlberg

Ryan Gosling Gained 60 Pounds By Drinking Melted Ice-Cream To Play The Father In Peter Jackson's The Lovely Bones, He Was Then Told He Was Too Fat Too Play The Part And The Role Went To Mark Wahlberg Shares stats

Bukowski-gf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was he told to gain 60 pounds for the role? If so this seems a bit ridiculous.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Remember That Scene In E.t. The Extra-Terrestrial Where E.t. Wears A Ghost Costume And We Can See Through His Eyes?

Remember That Scene In E.t. The Extra-Terrestrial Where E.t. Wears A Ghost Costume And We Can See Through His Eyes? Shares stats

DaBuildDan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Jeff Bridges & Sam Elliot Take Time For A Selfie On The Set Of "The Big Lebowski", 1998

Jeff Bridges & Sam Elliot Take Time For A Selfie On The Set Of "The Big Lebowski", 1998 Shares stats

frecklefactor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Balaji Badejo. Who Played Alien In 1979. This Man Scared The Fuck Out Of Millions Of People For Decades

Balaji Badejo. Who Played Alien In 1979. This Man Scared The Fuck Out Of Millions Of People For Decades Shares stats

M0dular Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But you never see the whole alien in Alien…? Wasn’t that exactly why it worked so well? Harnessing the imagination?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Leonardo Dicaprio On The Set Of Django Unchained

Leonardo Dicaprio On The Set Of Django Unchained Shares stats

Naweezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Behind The Scenes From The Last Of Us Episode 5

Behind The Scenes From The Last Of Us Episode 5 Shares stats

SadKnowledge2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
emileemprovencher avatar
EP
EP
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So crazy how it looks like it’s totally real when you watch it but BTS it’s totally fake and obvious. Camera magic!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

The Tiger From ‘Life Of Pi’ Before And After Cgi

The Tiger From ‘Life Of Pi’ Before And After Cgi Shares stats

cp_r0bb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
noah-may-20 avatar
Beryl Beck
Beryl Beck
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People are so quick to abuse CGI artists but not to give them credit and recognition where due.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Steven Spielberg Preparing A Scene For ‘West Side Story’ (2021) And ‘Indiana Jones: Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ (1981)

Steven Spielberg Preparing A Scene For ‘West Side Story’ (2021) And ‘Indiana Jones: Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ (1981) Shares stats

CinemaStorePod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

"One. Two. Ten!!" - Actor Ralph Foody On The Set Of 1990's "Home Alone" Fake Gangster Movie "Angels With Filthy Souls"

"One. Two. Ten!!" - Actor Ralph Foody On The Set Of 1990's "Home Alone" Fake Gangster Movie "Angels With Filthy Souls" Shares stats

frecklefactor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Alien (1979)

Alien (1979) Shares stats

dylanchestertonjr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler, And Brendan Fraser On The Set Of Airheads, 1993

Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler, And Brendan Fraser On The Set Of Airheads, 1993 Shares stats

InevitableClear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Kirsten Dunst On The Set Of Jumanji (1995)

Kirsten Dunst On The Set Of Jumanji (1995) Shares stats

Str33twise84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Behind The Scenes Of Thor Ragnarok

Behind The Scenes Of Thor Ragnarok Shares stats

Naweezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
russelllarsen avatar
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And to think, Sir Anthony was going to retire prior to this bit of fun!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Josh Brolin Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War

Josh Brolin Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War Shares stats

Naweezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
noah-may-20 avatar
Beryl Beck
Beryl Beck
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The CGI saves these crappy movies from their bad acting and writing

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Grant Imahara (Rip) And Tory Belleci From Mythbusters Working On Trade Federation Battleship From Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Grant Imahara (Rip) And Tory Belleci From Mythbusters Working On Trade Federation Battleship From Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Shares stats

Noname_Maddox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

The Transformative Makeup Process For Gary Oldman's Character In Hannibal

The Transformative Makeup Process For Gary Oldman's Character In Hannibal Shares stats

Reddit__PI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Steven Spielberg Was So Scared Of The Rope Bridge In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984) He'd Have To Drive A Mile And Half To Get To The Other Side. Harrison Ford On The Other Hand Wasn't Scared And Ran Across The Bridge As Fast As Possible The First Time He Saw It

Steven Spielberg Was So Scared Of The Rope Bridge In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984) He'd Have To Drive A Mile And Half To Get To The Other Side. Harrison Ford On The Other Hand Wasn't Scared And Ran Across The Bridge As Fast As Possible The First Time He Saw It Shares stats

DrPooTash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Martin Scorsese Directing Leonardo Dicaprio And Margot Robbie In The Wolf Of Wall Street

Martin Scorsese Directing Leonardo Dicaprio And Margot Robbie In The Wolf Of Wall Street Shares stats

Naweezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Pierce Brosnan And Sean Bean Filming 006's Death Scene In Goldeneye

Pierce Brosnan And Sean Bean Filming 006's Death Scene In Goldeneye Shares stats

The_Iceman2288 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Mark Hamill, Marilou Hamill And Their Son Nathan On The Set Of "Return Of The Jedi"

Mark Hamill, Marilou Hamill And Their Son Nathan On The Set Of "Return Of The Jedi" Shares stats

act1989 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Stephanie Hsu’s Makeup By Michelle Chung In Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu’s Makeup By Michelle Chung In Everything Everywhere All At Once Shares stats

Naweezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Opening Scene - Inglourious Basterds - Lapadite Farm

Opening Scene - Inglourious Basterds - Lapadite Farm Shares stats

Unplugged_o9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Marlon Brando's Jaw Prosthetic For The Godfather

Marlon Brando's Jaw Prosthetic For The Godfather Shares stats

SkullFockeren Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Behind The Scenes Of Justice League With Gal Gadot

Behind The Scenes Of Justice League With Gal Gadot Shares stats

Naweezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Logan (2017) - Prop Master Jp Jones Shows Dafne Keen The 'Foot Claw' Shoes She Will Wear For The Movie For The First Time. Jones Says Her Smile Was 'The Greatest Smile I've Ever Seen When I Delivered A Prop'

Logan (2017) - Prop Master Jp Jones Shows Dafne Keen The 'Foot Claw' Shoes She Will Wear For The Movie For The First Time. Jones Says Her Smile Was 'The Greatest Smile I've Ever Seen When I Delivered A Prop' Shares stats

JoshuaCalledMe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill And Harrison Ford Reading Through The Script For "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980)

Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill And Harrison Ford Reading Through The Script For "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) Shares stats

joeschmoe_yaknow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me sitting here fascinated by how young Harrison Ford looks and thinking 1980 wasn't all THAT long ago, then I did the maths. Jeez, I'm old....

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Tilda Swinton Sleeping In A Chair Between Takes On The Set Of Doctor Strange

Tilda Swinton Sleeping In A Chair Between Takes On The Set Of Doctor Strange Shares stats

bombaymonkey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Full sleeping? If so she must have her neck aligned perfectly to not tilt when full asllep

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Jennifer Grey Makes Out With Mia Sara Between Takes Filming On The Set Of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, 1986

Jennifer Grey Makes Out With Mia Sara Between Takes Filming On The Set Of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, 1986 Shares stats

Sleeeepy_Hollow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Spike Lee And Topher Grace On The Set Of Blackkklansman (2018)

Spike Lee And Topher Grace On The Set Of Blackkklansman (2018) Shares stats

Str33twise84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Behind The Scenes Of 'Black Widow' With Florence Pugh

Behind The Scenes Of 'Black Widow' With Florence Pugh Shares stats

Naweezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Jim Carrey Having A Ball In Front Of And Behind The Camera. Being On The Set Of "The Mask" Must Have Been Fun

Jim Carrey Having A Ball In Front Of And Behind The Camera. Being On The Set Of "The Mask" Must Have Been Fun Shares stats

act1989 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t know if it would’ve been fun, for me at least. To me, Jim Carrey has always been equal parts annoying and creepy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

Mike Myers In Makeup As Fat Bastard In "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"

Mike Myers In Makeup As Fat Bastard In "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" Shares stats

act1989 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

On Set Of The Batman (2021)

On Set Of The Batman (2021) Shares stats