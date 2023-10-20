So the " Movies In The Making " internet group exists to share all the interesting behind-the-scenes footage and stories of our favorite films. So get comfortable, upvote your favorite pics, and share your thoughts in the comments below.

If you think about it, making a film is such a huge, multilayered creative endeavor that it’s totally possible to generate enough drama to make another movie. For example, Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room,” which spawned “The Disaster Artist.” Similarly, superfans of one film or another can often find interesting details and stories when exploring what goes on behind the scenes.

#1 The Fifth Element (1997) - The Amazing Miniature Work Behind The New York Cityscape Of The Movie

#3 Harrison Ford Accidentally Makes Contact While Throwing A Punch To Ryan Gosling On The Set Of 'Blade Runner 2049'

#10 Men In Black (1997) Never Realized The Small Animatronic Alien Inside The Human Head Was That Large!

#12 Men In Black (1997) - All The Work That Goes Into Capturing A Shot Of Will Smith Sitting On A Bench

#20 A Terrific Foreground Miniature By Spanish Effects Maestro Emilio Ruiz Del Río For Conan The Destroyer (1984)

#23 The Director Of Photography ( On The Matrix) Hid Him Self Using A Coat With A Tie Matching The One Morpheus Was Wearing, Trying To Blend In As Much As Possible

#26 Ryan Gosling Gained 60 Pounds By Drinking Melted Ice-Cream To Play The Father In Peter Jackson's The Lovely Bones, He Was Then Told He Was Too Fat Too Play The Part And The Role Went To Mark Wahlberg

#27 Remember That Scene In E.t. The Extra-Terrestrial Where E.t. Wears A Ghost Costume And We Can See Through His Eyes?

#28 Jeff Bridges & Sam Elliot Take Time For A Selfie On The Set Of "The Big Lebowski", 1998

#29 Balaji Badejo. Who Played Alien In 1979. This Man Scared The Fuck Out Of Millions Of People For Decades

#40 Grant Imahara (Rip) And Tory Belleci From Mythbusters Working On Trade Federation Battleship From Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

#42 Steven Spielberg Was So Scared Of The Rope Bridge In Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984) He'd Have To Drive A Mile And Half To Get To The Other Side. Harrison Ford On The Other Hand Wasn't Scared And Ran Across The Bridge As Fast As Possible The First Time He Saw It

#50 Logan (2017) - Prop Master Jp Jones Shows Dafne Keen The 'Foot Claw' Shoes She Will Wear For The Movie For The First Time. Jones Says Her Smile Was 'The Greatest Smile I've Ever Seen When I Delivered A Prop'

#53 Jennifer Grey Makes Out With Mia Sara Between Takes Filming On The Set Of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, 1986