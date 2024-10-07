ADVERTISEMENT

Avid movie watchers spend a lot of time analyzing and thinking about films. Often, this allows them to make connections that even filmmakers might have missed. That’s where many fan theories emerge, tying up plot lines that might not make much sense or adding a layer of deeper meaning to otherwise lackluster blockbusters. 

People in this Reddit community have been sharing speculations about their own favorite movies with an unexpected, witty and sometimes fictional twist. Be ready to take these overlooked film details with a grain of salt, and upvote the ones that impressed you the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It Is Often Mentioned That Actor Paul Rudd Has Barely Aged In Decades. I Raise You Maria De Medeiros, Who Plays A Grown Woman In Pulp Fiction (1994) And Was Still Casted To Play A 12-Year Old In Stranger Things (2016) Almost 22 Years Later

It Is Often Mentioned That Actor Paul Rudd Has Barely Aged In Decades. I Raise You Maria De Medeiros, Who Plays A Grown Woman In Pulp Fiction (1994) And Was Still Casted To Play A 12-Year Old In Stranger Things (2016) Almost 22 Years Later

Shenannegans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

What A Stupid Idiot

What A Stupid Idiot

survivalking4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

The Movie ‘Braveheart’ Features A Scene With A Car Barely Visible In The Background. Often Cited As An Error, Cars Were In-Fact Widely In Use At The Time Of Filming(1995)

The Movie ‘Braveheart’ Features A Scene With A Car Barely Visible In The Background. Often Cited As An Error, Cars Were In-Fact Widely In Use At The Time Of Filming(1995)

starksforever Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Entertainment journalist James Grebey defined fan theory as “ideas and speculation that audiences have about movies, shows, comics, or anything.” He believes they exist because fans are passionate and creative about the things they love.

There are several types of fan theories that are distinguished by the different goals they try to achieve. The mystery-solving theories, for example, attempt to figure out an enigma that actually exists in the work of fiction. 
#4

To Make Sure Their Accents Were Accurate, The Child Actors In The Harry Potter Movies Were Forced To Grow Up In England

To Make Sure Their Accents Were Accurate, The Child Actors In The Harry Potter Movies Were Forced To Grow Up In England

fuzzy_dice_99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

In Monsters University, We Saw A Picture Showing Mr. Waternoose Used To Have An Afro, Which Confirms He Is Black. Which Made Me Realize I Always Think Of He As A White Man. But He Is A Large, Obese Gray Crab Like Monster, So He Has No Race, Which Leads To The Fact, That I Am Racist

In Monsters University, We Saw A Picture Showing Mr. Waternoose Used To Have An Afro, Which Confirms He Is Black. Which Made Me Realize I Always Think Of He As A White Man. But He Is A Large, Obese Gray Crab Like Monster, So He Has No Race, Which Leads To The Fact, That I Am Racist

buixuanhuy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

In Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), The Children Get Punished For Their Sins: Augustus Gets Boiled For His Gluttony, Violet Gets Exploded For Her Pride, Verruca Gets Dirty For Her Greed, Mike Gets Shrunk For His Arrogance, And Charlie Gets Burdened By Taxes And Osha Fines For Being Poor

In Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), The Children Get Punished For Their Sins: Augustus Gets Boiled For His Gluttony, Violet Gets Exploded For Her Pride, Verruca Gets Dirty For Her Greed, Mike Gets Shrunk For His Arrogance, And Charlie Gets Burdened By Taxes And Osha Fines For Being Poor

ArcticFox19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

A lot of these theories are eventually confirmed by filmmakers. Like Harry Potter being Voldemort’s Horcrux. Before the entire release of the Harry Potter series, viewers and readers were able to put the puzzle together and solve it. In the final part of the book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, such predictions were confirmed, much to the audience's delight.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

In Avatar (2009), The Protagonist Jake Sully Turns Blue. This Is Because He Is A Marine And Ate Too Many Blue Crayons

In Avatar (2009), The Protagonist Jake Sully Turns Blue. This Is Because He Is A Marine And Ate Too Many Blue Crayons

MKleister Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

In Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Buys Everything On The Trolley (He Literally Flashes Some Money And Says "We'll Take The Lot".) This Means That None Of The Other Children On The Train Got Any Sweets And Harry Is A Massive A*shole

In Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Buys Everything On The Trolley (He Literally Flashes Some Money And Says "We'll Take The Lot".) This Means That None Of The Other Children On The Train Got Any Sweets And Harry Is A Massive A*shole

Tokyono Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
cindiantrobus avatar
Cindi Antrobus
Cindi Antrobus
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a magic trolly and refilled after Harry and Tony got their treats

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

In Harry Potter, Truth Potions Are Known To Exist, Yet Are Never Used In Court. This Is Because JK Rowling Is A S**t Writer

In Harry Potter, Truth Potions Are Known To Exist, Yet Are Never Used In Court. This Is Because JK Rowling Is A S**t Writer

SoCalledProfessional Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Another type of theory is a predictive one that essentially poses the question, “What happens next?” Avid film viewers try to pick on various details and hints that allow them to speculate what may come next in the story. This is essentially called foreshadowing and generates quite elaborate and interesting theories.

#10

In Children Of Men (2006), People Mostly Ignore The Impending Death Of All Humanity To Instead Freak Out About Immigration. This Is… Probably Exactly What Would Happen, Yeah

In Children Of Men (2006), People Mostly Ignore The Impending Death Of All Humanity To Instead Freak Out About Immigration. This Is… Probably Exactly What Would Happen, Yeah

Mr_Westerfield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

The Movie "Oppenheimer" (2023) Is Projected To Do Well In The U.S., But Bomb In Japan

The Movie "Oppenheimer" (2023) Is Projected To Do Well In The U.S., But Bomb In Japan

Penguin-Monk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

In Endgame (2019) Tony Stark Repeats The Line "No Amount Of Money Ever Bought A Second Of Time", While Just Hours Beforehand He Used His Great Resources As A Bajillionaire (Bought With Money) To Time Travel And Eventually, Meet His Dad Again

In Endgame (2019) Tony Stark Repeats The Line "No Amount Of Money Ever Bought A Second Of Time", While Just Hours Beforehand He Used His Great Resources As A Bajillionaire (Bought With Money) To Time Travel And Eventually, Meet His Dad Again

HarryShachar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

The plot-hole-filling type of theory tries to answer questions that aren’t as important. Since continuity errors happen in movies and TV shows, people attempt at explaining them—not always successfully though. One of the most famous ones is pondering whether there was enough room for Jack on the door in Titanic.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Fun Fact: In Terminator 2 (1991), They Cast Twin Actors In Some Roles To Save Money On Visual Effects

Fun Fact: In Terminator 2 (1991), They Cast Twin Actors In Some Roles To Save Money On Visual Effects

MKleister Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

In "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" (2020), The Main Character Says To Her Mom: "Thanks For Being The Best Mom Ever". This Is False As The Best Mom Ever Is My Mom

In "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" (2020), The Main Character Says To Her Mom: "Thanks For Being The Best Mom Ever". This Is False As The Best Mom Ever Is My Mom

valfonso_678 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

In Man Of Steel (2013) Superman's Father Suggests That His Son Should Have Let A Bus Full Of Children Drown. This Is An Early Hint That Zack Snyder Is An Absolute Psychopath Who Should Not Be Making Superman Movies

In Man Of Steel (2013) Superman's Father Suggests That His Son Should Have Let A Bus Full Of Children Drown. This Is An Early Hint That Zack Snyder Is An Absolute Psychopath Who Should Not Be Making Superman Movies

GuyKopski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

The following two, retcon and head-canon theories, are already treading the absurd category. The former one tries to argue that what you saw on the screen didn’t actually happen, like Black Widow not actually dying in the Endgame. These speculations rarely make sense, as disproving something we can see is almost impossible. 
#16

In The New Fallout Show A Kid Survives A Nuke In A Fridge, Proving Once And For All That Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull Was Factually Accurate

In The New Fallout Show A Kid Survives A Nuke In A Fridge, Proving Once And For All That Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull Was Factually Accurate

_vaginaboob_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

In Christopher Nolan's Interstellar (2014) The Protagonist's Wife Is Dead This Is A Reference To Christopher Nolan's Inception (2010) Where The Protagonist's Wife Is Dead Which In Itself Is A Reference To Christopher Nolan's The Prestige (2006)& Memento (2000) Where The Protagonist's Wife Is Dead

In Christopher Nolan's Interstellar (2014) The Protagonist's Wife Is Dead This Is A Reference To Christopher Nolan's Inception (2010) Where The Protagonist's Wife Is Dead Which In Itself Is A Reference To Christopher Nolan's The Prestige (2006)& Memento (2000) Where The Protagonist's Wife Is Dead

Roids-in-my-vains Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise Explains G-Force To The Student Pilots (Best In The World) As If That Isnt Something All Fighter Pilots Know About

In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise Explains G-Force To The Student Pilots (Best In The World) As If That Isnt Something All Fighter Pilots Know About

EdgeAdditional4406 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

The head-canon theory is fun, usually used to creatively engage fandoms. Just like the idea that Elsa and Anna from Frozen share the same parents with Tarzan. Such claims usually don’t have substantial reasoning behind them and often annoyingly spam movie watchers. However, it might be worth mentioning that the theory that Peter Parker made an appearance in Iron Man 2 was just a head-canon at first that Marvel made to come true.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Kirsten Dunst Got Paid Less Than Tobey Maguire In Spider-Man (2002) Despite Having More Scream-Time Than Him

Kirsten Dunst Got Paid Less Than Tobey Maguire In Spider-Man (2002) Despite Having More Scream-Time Than Him

sarvvick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

In Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024), The Filmmakers Again Show Their Respect Of Chinese Culture By Making The Fourth Movie The Worst One In The Franchise

In Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024), The Filmmakers Again Show Their Respect Of Chinese Culture By Making The Fourth Movie The Worst One In The Franchise

sophiethetrophy332 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

In Justice League (2017), Henry Cavill's Moustache Had To Be Digitally Removed As The Actor Was Already Filming MI: Fallout. This Is A Reference To Hollywood's Obsession With CGI, As They Could've Just Hired Liam Hemsworth To Replace Him Instead Of Editing Out His Moustache

In Justice League (2017), Henry Cavill's Moustache Had To Be Digitally Removed As The Actor Was Already Filming MI: Fallout. This Is A Reference To Hollywood's Obsession With CGI, As They Could've Just Hired Liam Hemsworth To Replace Him Instead Of Editing Out His Moustache

Absalom98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

The final theory is a real-life one, and as the name suggests, it speculates about the real world. For instance, how Dsiney or Sony will handle licensing disputes. This, of course, can be a lot of fun for fandoms but the issue with them is that some reporters portray them as truth in their articles and deceive their readers.

#22

In Pulp Fiction (1994) If You Pause The Movie At This Exact Scene, It Won't Keep Going Until You Hit Play Again

In Pulp Fiction (1994) If You Pause The Movie At This Exact Scene, It Won't Keep Going Until You Hit Play Again

hot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
21 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

In Pixar’s Elemental (2023), Two Opposites Have To Go A Journey Together And Annoy One Another But Then Develop A Bond. Then There’s A Misunderstanding Before The Third Act And They Get Mad And Separate. Then Realize They Love One Another And Rescue Each Other At The End. Just A Guess

In Pixar’s Elemental (2023), Two Opposites Have To Go A Journey Together And Annoy One Another But Then Develop A Bond. Then There’s A Misunderstanding Before The Third Act And They Get Mad And Separate. Then Realize They Love One Another And Rescue Each Other At The End. Just A Guess

fuzzy_dice_99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

In The Emoji Movie (2017), A Boy Manages To Score A Date With A Girl By Sending Her A "Super Cool Emoji". Yes, This Really Happened. I'm Not Joking. It's The Emotional Climax Of The Story

In The Emoji Movie (2017), A Boy Manages To Score A Date With A Girl By Sending Her A "Super Cool Emoji". Yes, This Really Happened. I'm Not Joking. It's The Emotional Climax Of The Story

Tokyono Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

To wrap things up, I’ll leave you with one more fan theory that might seem unbelievable but turned out to be actually true. After Robocop came out in 1987, viewers were quick to point out that the story weirdly resembles the one of Jesus Christ: the man is killed and then resurrected to save humanity. The theory was confirmed by its director, Paul Verhoeven, who said that it’s of course a Christ story. “It is about a guy that gets crucified after 50 minutes, then is resurrected in the next 50 minutes and then is like the super-cop of the world,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Ellen Ripley In The Movie Alien (1979) Was Originally Written To Be A Man. Director Ridley Scott Changed His Mind When He Watched The Hunger Games (2012) And Realized That Women Can Also Be Action Movie Leads

Ellen Ripley In The Movie Alien (1979) Was Originally Written To Be A Man. Director Ridley Scott Changed His Mind When He Watched The Hunger Games (2012) And Realized That Women Can Also Be Action Movie Leads

twoopaq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Context: Jennifer Lawrence claimed 2022 to be the first female action hero with her role in "The Hunger Games" - this entry mocks that statement

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 2

DirectSuit4537 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Your Mom Was Originally Offered The Lead Role In The Whale (2022), But She Couldn't Commit To The Dramatic Weight Loss Required

Your Mom Was Originally Offered The Lead Role In The Whale (2022), But She Couldn't Commit To The Dramatic Weight Loss Required

RotMG543 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

In The Batman (12:24:36 Am March 5 2050)

In The Batman (12:24:36 Am March 5 2050)

GobindAnand Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

The Unique Aspect Ratio Of The Lighthouse (2019) Was Deliberately Chosen So A Subway Surfers Video Could Be Viewed Beside It And Fill The Full 16:9 Frame

The Unique Aspect Ratio Of The Lighthouse (2019) Was Deliberately Chosen So A Subway Surfers Video Could Be Viewed Beside It And Fill The Full 16:9 Frame

United-Aside-6104 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

This Is An Actual Shot From A Movie Nominated For 11 Academy Awards

This Is An Actual Shot From A Movie Nominated For 11 Academy Awards

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
claudi_wurm avatar
Liklik Snek
Liklik Snek
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is a perfect shot of a googly-eyed pet rock. Nothing wrong with that. The landscape indicates loneliness and it even has a scar on the forehead, which gives emotional depth.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

In The Incredibles (2004), Syndrome Says That Bob And Helen “Got Busy” Upon Seeing Their Children Beside Them. This Is A Reference To Something Really Cool And Mysterious, But My Mom Won’t Tell Me What It Is

In The Incredibles (2004), Syndrome Says That Bob And Helen “Got Busy” Upon Seeing Their Children Beside Them. This Is A Reference To Something Really Cool And Mysterious, But My Mom Won’t Tell Me What It Is

SwordieLotus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Barbie (2023) Is Anti-Men, Or Something. Lots Of Men Seem To Be Upset. I Wouldn't Know Because I Haven't Watched Barbie, Because I Am A Man, And Men Don't Like Barbie. Men Like Nuclear War, Radiation Poisoning And 200,000+ Civilian Casualties, Which Is Why I Watched Oppenheimer Instead

Barbie (2023) Is Anti-Men, Or Something. Lots Of Men Seem To Be Upset. I Wouldn't Know Because I Haven't Watched Barbie, Because I Am A Man, And Men Don't Like Barbie. Men Like Nuclear War, Radiation Poisoning And 200,000+ Civilian Casualties, Which Is Why I Watched Oppenheimer Instead

River_Odessa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

In Dune: Part Two (2024) When The Sandworms Come Through The Storm The Movie Doesn’t Use Slow Motion, This Is A Nod To The Fact That It Wasn’t Directed By Zach Snyder

In Dune: Part Two (2024) When The Sandworms Come Through The Storm The Movie Doesn’t Use Slow Motion, This Is A Nod To The Fact That It Wasn’t Directed By Zach Snyder

2001ToyotaHilux Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

"Bumblebee" (2018) Could Have Served As A Great Reboot, Then They Made "Rise Of The Beasts" (2023) As If Bumblebee Never Happened, And Now They Went Back To Animation With "Transformers: One" (2024). This Is A Reference To Paramount Not Knowing What The F**k To Do With Transformers

"Bumblebee" (2018) Could Have Served As A Great Reboot, Then They Made "Rise Of The Beasts" (2023) As If Bumblebee Never Happened, And Now They Went Back To Animation With "Transformers: One" (2024). This Is A Reference To Paramount Not Knowing What The F**k To Do With Transformers

Giff95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#35

In Lucy (2014), Lucy Forces Groups Of Villians To Sleep When Threatened With Guns. Later, And With Higher Brain Function, Lucy Forgets About This Power And Is Stuck In A Gunfight. This Is A Throwback To Reality, Where The Writers Are Only Capable Of Using 10% Of Their Brain

In Lucy (2014), Lucy Forces Groups Of Villians To Sleep When Threatened With Guns. Later, And With Higher Brain Function, Lucy Forgets About This Power And Is Stuck In A Gunfight. This Is A Throwback To Reality, Where The Writers Are Only Capable Of Using 10% Of Their Brain

SpongeBabe_NoPants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

In Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone(2001) Harry Discovers That Snakes Are Fully Sapient And Even Possess Their Own Language, Which He Uses To Converse With A Captive Snake In A Zoo. At No Point Does This Revelation Cause Him Or Anyone Else To Question The Ethics Of Human Treatment Of Animals

In Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone(2001) Harry Discovers That Snakes Are Fully Sapient And Even Possess Their Own Language, Which He Uses To Converse With A Captive Snake In A Zoo. At No Point Does This Revelation Cause Him Or Anyone Else To Question The Ethics Of Human Treatment Of Animals

IsNotPolitburo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

In The Man Who Lied (2012), Robert Downey Jr. Has A Very Subtle Eye Twitch In His Left Eye Every Time He Lies. The Twitch Is Never Mentioned In The Movie, But It Gives Him Away To Attentive Viewers

In The Man Who Lied (2012), Robert Downey Jr. Has A Very Subtle Eye Twitch In His Left Eye Every Time He Lies. The Twitch Is Never Mentioned In The Movie, But It Gives Him Away To Attentive Viewers

logic2187 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

In Inside Out 2, Riley, A Hockey Player, Enters High School And Immediately Becomes An A**hole And Makes Hockey Her Entire Personality. This Is A Reference To Hockey Players IRL

In Inside Out 2, Riley, A Hockey Player, Enters High School And Immediately Becomes An A**hole And Makes Hockey Her Entire Personality. This Is A Reference To Hockey Players IRL

DesperateForYourD**k Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

These 3 Actors Have Each Portrayed A Young Harrison Ford Onscreen

These 3 Actors Have Each Portrayed A Young Harrison Ford Onscreen

-scrudge- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

In Spider-Man 2 (2004), When Peter Takes A Bite Of His Hot Dog, It's Plain As Day That There's No Wiener In That Bun By How Easily It Folds. That's Because 1.) Tobey Maguire Is Vegetarian Irl And 2.) Peter Parker Is F**king Broke

In Spider-Man 2 (2004), When Peter Takes A Bite Of His Hot Dog, It's Plain As Day That There's No Wiener In That Bun By How Easily It Folds. That's Because 1.) Tobey Maguire Is Vegetarian Irl And 2.) Peter Parker Is F**king Broke

Chemical-Stop8210 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

In Shrek (2001), Fiona Finally Ends Up With Shrek, Only After Transforming Into A Green Ogre Permanently. This Is Because The Moral Of Shrek Is That Only People Who Are The Same Color Belong Together

In Shrek (2001), Fiona Finally Ends Up With Shrek, Only After Transforming Into A Green Ogre Permanently. This Is Because The Moral Of Shrek Is That Only People Who Are The Same Color Belong Together

Crimson03Ghost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Morbius(2022)

Morbius(2022)

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

In The Second Episode Of The Last Of Us (2023), Joel Shoots Wildly And Does Little Damage To A Clicker. This Is An Example Of HBO Faithfully Adapting My Own Gameplay

In The Second Episode Of The Last Of Us (2023), Joel Shoots Wildly And Does Little Damage To A Clicker. This Is An Example Of HBO Faithfully Adapting My Own Gameplay

nimcau2TheQuickening Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

From R/Stephenking

From R/Stephenking

TheOkayUsername Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

In Dune: Part Two You Can See Harkonnen Soldiers Flying. But There's No Scene Where Main Character React To This Saying Out Loud: "They Fly Now!?" It's Mainly Because Movie Was Written By Competent Writers

In Dune: Part Two You Can See Harkonnen Soldiers Flying. But There's No Scene Where Main Character React To This Saying Out Loud: "They Fly Now!?" It's Mainly Because Movie Was Written By Competent Writers

Anji_San Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Wonder Woman 1984 Is One Of The Worst Written, Paced, And Plodded Big Budget Film Of The Last Decade. Yet There Is Still Somehow Never A Scene Where Three Characters Say “She Flies Now!”, “She Flies Now?”, “She Flies Now.”

Wonder Woman 1984 Is One Of The Worst Written, Paced, And Plodded Big Budget Film Of The Last Decade. Yet There Is Still Somehow Never A Scene Where Three Characters Say “She Flies Now!”, “She Flies Now?”, “She Flies Now.”

Son-of-Prophet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Remember That Last Fantastic Beasts Movie Where It's Revealed That Wizards Decide Their Elections By Having A Baby Deer Decide The Winner? Remember How Silly And Ridiculous We Thought That Was?

Remember That Last Fantastic Beasts Movie Where It's Revealed That Wizards Decide Their Elections By Having A Baby Deer Decide The Winner? Remember How Silly And Ridiculous We Thought That Was?

CynthiaChames Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

James Cameron Trying To Make His Leading Actors Understand That There Is Not Enough Room For Both Of Them And That They Should Shut The F**k Up During Filming Of Titanic (1997)

James Cameron Trying To Make His Leading Actors Understand That There Is Not Enough Room For Both Of Them And That They Should Shut The F**k Up During Filming Of Titanic (1997)

punfound Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) Jenna Ortega's Character Calls Marie Curie A French Physicist. This Is A Reference To The Fact That Americans Cannot Tell The Difference Between European Countries

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) Jenna Ortega's Character Calls Marie Curie A French Physicist. This Is A Reference To The Fact That Americans Cannot Tell The Difference Between European Countries

Pan_Piernik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023), This Blob Says "I Don't Have Holes" Early In The Movie, And Much Later Screams "I Have Holes" After Getting Shot Multiple Times. This Joke Is The Most Complex Piece Of Screenwriting From This Movie

In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023), This Blob Says "I Don't Have Holes" Early In The Movie, And Much Later Screams "I Have Holes" After Getting Shot Multiple Times. This Joke Is The Most Complex Piece Of Screenwriting From This Movie

River_Odessa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#51

So I Watched The New Mario Movie And It Was A Lot Darker Than I Anticipated

So I Watched The New Mario Movie And It Was A Lot Darker Than I Anticipated

reddit---_user Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Goof: This Scene In Season 2 Of "The Wire" Ended Up Being False

Goof: This Scene In Season 2 Of "The Wire" Ended Up Being False

Penguin-Monk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#53

In A 2024 Interview, Zack Snyder Explains That His Wierdest Filmmaking Habit Is That He Seems To Always Produce Pieces Of S**t

In A 2024 Interview, Zack Snyder Explains That His Wierdest Filmmaking Habit Is That He Seems To Always Produce Pieces Of S**t

denever23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#54

For Borderlands (2024), Ariana Greenblatt States That She Based Her Performance Of Tiny Tina On Harley Quinn. You Know What Would Be Better? If She Based It On Tiny Tina... Not Like Tiny Tina Doesn't Have Her Own Game Or Anything

For Borderlands (2024), Ariana Greenblatt States That She Based Her Performance Of Tiny Tina On Harley Quinn. You Know What Would Be Better? If She Based It On Tiny Tina... Not Like Tiny Tina Doesn't Have Her Own Game Or Anything

V_Master Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#55

"Mufasa: The Lion King" (2024) Cast Lists Kelvin Harrison Jr. As Taka, "A Lion Prince With A Bright Future Who Accepts Mufasa Into His Family As A Brother." This Surely Isn't Scar And Won't Mean A Big Reveal Scene Where Taka Gets A Scar

"Mufasa: The Lion King" (2024) Cast Lists Kelvin Harrison Jr. As Taka, "A Lion Prince With A Bright Future Who Accepts Mufasa Into His Family As A Brother." This Surely Isn't Scar And Won't Mean A Big Reveal Scene Where Taka Gets A Scar

Giff95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

J.J. Abrams Made A Star Trek Movie That Made People Think "This Man Should Make A Star Wars Movie." Then He Made A Star Wars Movie That Made People Think "This Man Should Never Make A Movie Again.”

J.J. Abrams Made A Star Trek Movie That Made People Think "This Man Should Make A Star Wars Movie." Then He Made A Star Wars Movie That Made People Think "This Man Should Never Make A Movie Again.”

Giff95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#57

The Fall Guy (2024) Is A Film Based On An 80s TV Show. This Image Is A Reference To How Anything That Isnt A Superhero Film, Made By Disney Or Based On A Popular Video Game Is Considered Original

The Fall Guy (2024) Is A Film Based On An 80s TV Show. This Image Is A Reference To How Anything That Isnt A Superhero Film, Made By Disney Or Based On A Popular Video Game Is Considered Original

V_Master Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Whoever Wrote The Wretched Lines In This Scene In A 300 Million Dollar Franchise Movie Should Receive A Lifetime Ban On Writing Anything Ever

Whoever Wrote The Wretched Lines In This Scene In A 300 Million Dollar Franchise Movie Should Receive A Lifetime Ban On Writing Anything Ever

MicrowaveBurrito2568 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#59

In "The Breakfast Club" (1985), No One Wants To Date The Sassy Goth Girl Until She Is Made Over Into A "Pink Princess." This Is The Most Unrealistic Detail In Any Work Of Fiction Ever Written

In "The Breakfast Club" (1985), No One Wants To Date The Sassy Goth Girl Until She Is Made Over Into A "Pink Princess." This Is The Most Unrealistic Detail In Any Work Of Fiction Ever Written

Pinball_Lizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#60

In A Quiet Place (2018), A Child Refuses To Obey Their Parents, Steals A Loud Toy And Turns It On When The Family Is Having A Quiet Time Hiking. The Child Is Immediately Killed. This Major Motif, That Children Are Stupid And Annoying, Is Introduced To The Audience In The Very First Act

In A Quiet Place (2018), A Child Refuses To Obey Their Parents, Steals A Loud Toy And Turns It On When The Family Is Having A Quiet Time Hiking. The Child Is Immediately Killed. This Major Motif, That Children Are Stupid And Annoying, Is Introduced To The Audience In The Very First Act

SavingsMany4486 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#61

The Lightsaber Whip Is Such A Great Weapon That 100 Years Later Not A Single Jedi Is Using It Anymore

The Lightsaber Whip Is Such A Great Weapon That 100 Years Later Not A Single Jedi Is Using It Anymore

Alisalard1384 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#62

In The Menu(2022), Tyler Is Asked To Demonstrate His Cooking, Tyler Could Have Cook A 16 Hour Smoked Pulled Pork Thereby Giving The Rest Of The Guest Ample Time To Escape, Instead He Made Some Bulls**t Lamb Dish In Under 5 Minutes. Is He Stupid?

In The Menu(2022), Tyler Is Asked To Demonstrate His Cooking, Tyler Could Have Cook A 16 Hour Smoked Pulled Pork Thereby Giving The Rest Of The Guest Ample Time To Escape, Instead He Made Some Bulls**t Lamb Dish In Under 5 Minutes. Is He Stupid?

Nakatsukasa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#63

In The Boys (2019-) Mm Wears Many Hip Hop T-Shirts, This Is A Subtle Way To Let The Audience Know He’s Actually African American

In The Boys (2019-) Mm Wears Many Hip Hop T-Shirts, This Is A Subtle Way To Let The Audience Know He’s Actually African American

Hendrick_Davies64 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#64

In The World Of Fast And Furious, This Is What A 17-Year Old Boy Looks Like

In The World Of Fast And Furious, This Is What A 17-Year Old Boy Looks Like

According-Horror125 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#65

In The Incredibles (2004), Dash's Principal And Teacher Rapidly Age By The End Of The Film. There Is No Official Explanation As To Why This Is

In The Incredibles (2004), Dash's Principal And Teacher Rapidly Age By The End Of The Film. There Is No Official Explanation As To Why This Is

mynameisevan01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

In Interstellar (2014), Cooper Negligently Drives Through A Cornfield, Despite Food And Livestock Becoming Scarcer And More Crucial To A Dying Human Population. This Is A Reference To Coop Being An A**hole Because In The Same Film He Abandons His Family To Go To Space

In Interstellar (2014), Cooper Negligently Drives Through A Cornfield, Despite Food And Livestock Becoming Scarcer And More Crucial To A Dying Human Population. This Is A Reference To Coop Being An A**hole Because In The Same Film He Abandons His Family To Go To Space

Baba_Ghanoush77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#67

In Superman (2025), We Find Out That Superman Has No Powers. He Uses Wires And Stunt Doubles To Pretend He Has Powers. Also, He's Friends With Black Noir Now?

In Superman (2025), We Find Out That Superman Has No Powers. He Uses Wires And Stunt Doubles To Pretend He Has Powers. Also, He's Friends With Black Noir Now?

BevarseeKudka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#68

In The Boys (2019-Present), Kimiko Utters Her First Words Which Were “No!” This Is A Clever Reference To The Fact That Karen Fukuhara Is Upset That She Now Has To Actually Start Saying Lines In The Show

In The Boys (2019-Present), Kimiko Utters Her First Words Which Were “No!” This Is A Clever Reference To The Fact That Karen Fukuhara Is Upset That She Now Has To Actually Start Saying Lines In The Show

NewRedSpyder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#69

An Exhaustive Display Of Zendaya's Acting Range

An Exhaustive Display Of Zendaya's Acting Range

KEPD-350 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#70

In The Boys (2024), Sage Refuses To Solve Global Warming, Cancer, World Hunger And All Other Evils Because Someone Was Mean To Her Once When She Was A Kid. This Is In Reference To Her Character Being Absolutely Useless And Only Talking About How She Would Do It Better And Planned For It

In The Boys (2024), Sage Refuses To Solve Global Warming, Cancer, World Hunger And All Other Evils Because Someone Was Mean To Her Once When She Was A Kid. This Is In Reference To Her Character Being Absolutely Useless And Only Talking About How She Would Do It Better And Planned For It

KeyNeighborhood771 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#71

In Vanilla Sky (2001), Tom Cruise Is Shown To Be 5’11”. This Is An Early Hint That The World Of The Film Isn’t Real

In Vanilla Sky (2001), Tom Cruise Is Shown To Be 5’11”. This Is An Early Hint That The World Of The Film Isn’t Real

Mr_Westerfield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#72

In Ant-Man (2015), It Was Stated That Your Mass Wouldn’t Change After Shrinking. The Movie Proceeded To Ignore That By Making An Ant Carry The Weight Of A Grown A*s Man

In Ant-Man (2015), It Was Stated That Your Mass Wouldn’t Change After Shrinking. The Movie Proceeded To Ignore That By Making An Ant Carry The Weight Of A Grown A*s Man

KevinPigaChu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#73

In The Upcoming Live Action Reboot Of The Beloved Classic Snow White (2025), Disney Decided To Create Ugly Cgi Monstrosities Instead Of Cast Actual Dwarf Actors To Play The Seven Dwarves

In The Upcoming Live Action Reboot Of The Beloved Classic Snow White (2025), Disney Decided To Create Ugly Cgi Monstrosities Instead Of Cast Actual Dwarf Actors To Play The Seven Dwarves

Beginning_Goose_6366 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#74

After Declined To Direct Iron Man 3, Jon Favreau Direct And Stared In Chef (2014), A Movie About How Micromanagement From Executives Destroy The Talent Of Creators

After Declined To Direct Iron Man 3, Jon Favreau Direct And Stared In Chef (2014), A Movie About How Micromanagement From Executives Destroy The Talent Of Creators

Saturn_Ecplise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#75

In Wicked (2024) None Of The Original Cast Can Make Cameos Because They Are All Dead

In Wicked (2024) None Of The Original Cast Can Make Cameos Because They Are All Dead

yaboiBradyC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Even After 30 Years, We Still Don't Know What F.r.i.e.n.d.s Stands For

Even After 30 Years, We Still Don't Know What F.r.i.e.n.d.s Stands For

macXros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#77

In X-Men: Days Of The Future Past (2014), The Entire Scene Of Magneto Lifting A Stadium Was Accomplished Using Vfx, As Michael Fassbender Isn't Capable Of Controlling Metal In Real Life

In X-Men: Days Of The Future Past (2014), The Entire Scene Of Magneto Lifting A Stadium Was Accomplished Using Vfx, As Michael Fassbender Isn't Capable Of Controlling Metal In Real Life

JavierC17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

In Ant-Man (2015), Ant-Man Shrinks Small Enough To Got Between Titanium Molecules To Destroy A Microchip. Unfortunately, This Also Meant He Went Straight Through The Molecules Of The Microchip, Rendering The Whole Thing Pointless

In Ant-Man (2015), Ant-Man Shrinks Small Enough To Got Between Titanium Molecules To Destroy A Microchip. Unfortunately, This Also Meant He Went Straight Through The Molecules Of The Microchip, Rendering The Whole Thing Pointless

Mr_Westerfield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

In The Marvels (2023) Captain Marvel Literally Became A Disney Princess, Which Is Surprisingly Not Much Talked About

In The Marvels (2023) Captain Marvel Literally Became A Disney Princess, Which Is Surprisingly Not Much Talked About

PinkiePie___ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

In Oppenheimer (2023) The Prop Guy Was Probably Fired For Using 50-Star Flags For A Movie Set In 1945

In Oppenheimer (2023) The Prop Guy Was Probably Fired For Using 50-Star Flags For A Movie Set In 1945

Mrtom987 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Thanos Wins 14000605 Times, The One Time He Loses, They Make A Movie About It

Thanos Wins 14000605 Times, The One Time He Loses, They Make A Movie About It

SeaCase6117 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#82

In I, Robot (2004), It Was Really Convenient That The Robots Glowed Bright Red So We Knew They Were Evil

In I, Robot (2004), It Was Really Convenient That The Robots Glowed Bright Red So We Knew They Were Evil

DungeonsAndDradis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#83

In Frozen (2013), We Learn The Moral That As A Sheltered Young Girl, It's Important Not To Fall In Love With The First Man You Meet But It's Absolutely Fine To Fall In Love With The Second

In Frozen (2013), We Learn The Moral That As A Sheltered Young Girl, It's Important Not To Fall In Love With The First Man You Meet But It's Absolutely Fine To Fall In Love With The Second

MoonDustAllergy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#84

In A Minecraft Movie (2025) They Say What We’re All Thinking When Watching This Trailer

In A Minecraft Movie (2025) They Say What We’re All Thinking When Watching This Trailer

FamousT-Rex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#85

In Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince (2009), Ron Accidentally Consumes A Love Potion Meant For Harry. Love Potions Are Somehow Legal In The Wizarding World Which Has Banned The Imperius Curse (A Spell Which Gives The Caster Complete Control Over The Victim). Jesus Christ Jk Rowling

In Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince (2009), Ron Accidentally Consumes A Love Potion Meant For Harry. Love Potions Are Somehow Legal In The Wizarding World Which Has Banned The Imperius Curse (A Spell Which Gives The Caster Complete Control Over The Victim). Jesus Christ Jk Rowling

RevertBackwards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

In Uglies (2024) The Antagonist Of The Movie Making You Go Through Cosmetic Surgery To Be The Version Of Yourself That You Want To Be, In A Movie That Frames That As Bad... Was Cast As A Trans Woman

In Uglies (2024) The Antagonist Of The Movie Making You Go Through Cosmetic Surgery To Be The Version Of Yourself That You Want To Be, In A Movie That Frames That As Bad... Was Cast As A Trans Woman

makomirocket Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#87

In The Harry Potter Franchise (2001-2011) The Killing Curse 'Avada Kedavra' Is Considered Extremely Illegal, With The Punishment Being A Life Sentence In Azkaban. However, The Spell 'Confringo' Which Explodes And Burns Its Target Is Allowed. This Is Because The Wizarding World Is F**ked Up

In The Harry Potter Franchise (2001-2011) The Killing Curse 'Avada Kedavra' Is Considered Extremely Illegal, With The Punishment Being A Life Sentence In Azkaban. However, The Spell 'Confringo' Which Explodes And Burns Its Target Is Allowed. This Is Because The Wizarding World Is F**ked Up

No-Negotiation429 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#88

While Some Viewers Disliked "Unfrosted" (2024), Others Truly Hated It

While Some Viewers Disliked "Unfrosted" (2024), Others Truly Hated It

SleepyGary5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!