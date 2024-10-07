People in this Reddit community have been sharing speculations about their own favorite movies with an unexpected, witty and sometimes fictional twist. Be ready to take these overlooked film details with a grain of salt, and upvote the ones that impressed you the most.

Avid movie watchers spend a lot of time analyzing and thinking about films. Often, this allows them to make connections that even filmmakers might have missed. That’s where many fan theories emerge, tying up plot lines that might not make much sense or adding a layer of deeper meaning to otherwise lackluster blockbusters.

#1 It Is Often Mentioned That Actor Paul Rudd Has Barely Aged In Decades. I Raise You Maria De Medeiros, Who Plays A Grown Woman In Pulp Fiction (1994) And Was Still Casted To Play A 12-Year Old In Stranger Things (2016) Almost 22 Years Later Share icon

#2 What A Stupid Idiot Share icon

#3 The Movie ‘Braveheart’ Features A Scene With A Car Barely Visible In The Background. Often Cited As An Error, Cars Were In-Fact Widely In Use At The Time Of Filming(1995) Share icon

Entertainment journalist James Grebey defined fan theory as “ideas and speculation that audiences have about movies, shows, comics, or anything.” He believes they exist because fans are passionate and creative about the things they love. There are several types of fan theories that are distinguished by the different goals they try to achieve. The mystery-solving theories, for example, attempt to figure out an enigma that actually exists in the work of fiction.

#4 To Make Sure Their Accents Were Accurate, The Child Actors In The Harry Potter Movies Were Forced To Grow Up In England Share icon

#5 In Monsters University, We Saw A Picture Showing Mr. Waternoose Used To Have An Afro, Which Confirms He Is Black. Which Made Me Realize I Always Think Of He As A White Man. But He Is A Large, Obese Gray Crab Like Monster, So He Has No Race, Which Leads To The Fact, That I Am Racist Share icon

#6 In Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), The Children Get Punished For Their Sins: Augustus Gets Boiled For His Gluttony, Violet Gets Exploded For Her Pride, Verruca Gets Dirty For Her Greed, Mike Gets Shrunk For His Arrogance, And Charlie Gets Burdened By Taxes And Osha Fines For Being Poor Share icon

A lot of these theories are eventually confirmed by filmmakers. Like Harry Potter being Voldemort’s Horcrux. Before the entire release of the Harry Potter series, viewers and readers were able to put the puzzle together and solve it. In the final part of the book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, such predictions were confirmed, much to the audience's delight. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 In Avatar (2009), The Protagonist Jake Sully Turns Blue. This Is Because He Is A Marine And Ate Too Many Blue Crayons Share icon

#8 In Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Buys Everything On The Trolley (He Literally Flashes Some Money And Says "We'll Take The Lot".) This Means That None Of The Other Children On The Train Got Any Sweets And Harry Is A Massive A*shole Share icon

#9 In Harry Potter, Truth Potions Are Known To Exist, Yet Are Never Used In Court. This Is Because JK Rowling Is A S**t Writer Share icon

Another type of theory is a predictive one that essentially poses the question, “What happens next?” Avid film viewers try to pick on various details and hints that allow them to speculate what may come next in the story. This is essentially called foreshadowing and generates quite elaborate and interesting theories.

#10 In Children Of Men (2006), People Mostly Ignore The Impending Death Of All Humanity To Instead Freak Out About Immigration. This Is… Probably Exactly What Would Happen, Yeah Share icon

#11 The Movie "Oppenheimer" (2023) Is Projected To Do Well In The U.S., But Bomb In Japan Share icon

#12 In Endgame (2019) Tony Stark Repeats The Line "No Amount Of Money Ever Bought A Second Of Time", While Just Hours Beforehand He Used His Great Resources As A Bajillionaire (Bought With Money) To Time Travel And Eventually, Meet His Dad Again Share icon

The plot-hole-filling type of theory tries to answer questions that aren’t as important. Since continuity errors happen in movies and TV shows, people attempt at explaining them—not always successfully though. One of the most famous ones is pondering whether there was enough room for Jack on the door in Titanic. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Fun Fact: In Terminator 2 (1991), They Cast Twin Actors In Some Roles To Save Money On Visual Effects Share icon

#14 In "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" (2020), The Main Character Says To Her Mom: "Thanks For Being The Best Mom Ever". This Is False As The Best Mom Ever Is My Mom Share icon

#15 In Man Of Steel (2013) Superman's Father Suggests That His Son Should Have Let A Bus Full Of Children Drown. This Is An Early Hint That Zack Snyder Is An Absolute Psychopath Who Should Not Be Making Superman Movies Share icon

The following two, retcon and head-canon theories, are already treading the absurd category. The former one tries to argue that what you saw on the screen didn’t actually happen, like Black Widow not actually dying in the Endgame. These speculations rarely make sense, as disproving something we can see is almost impossible.

#16 In The New Fallout Show A Kid Survives A Nuke In A Fridge, Proving Once And For All That Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull Was Factually Accurate Share icon

#17 In Christopher Nolan's Interstellar (2014) The Protagonist's Wife Is Dead This Is A Reference To Christopher Nolan's Inception (2010) Where The Protagonist's Wife Is Dead Which In Itself Is A Reference To Christopher Nolan's The Prestige (2006)& Memento (2000) Where The Protagonist's Wife Is Dead Share icon

#18 In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise Explains G-Force To The Student Pilots (Best In The World) As If That Isnt Something All Fighter Pilots Know About Share icon

The head-canon theory is fun, usually used to creatively engage fandoms. Just like the idea that Elsa and Anna from Frozen share the same parents with Tarzan. Such claims usually don’t have substantial reasoning behind them and often annoyingly spam movie watchers. However, it might be worth mentioning that the theory that Peter Parker made an appearance in Iron Man 2 was just a head-canon at first that Marvel made to come true. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Kirsten Dunst Got Paid Less Than Tobey Maguire In Spider-Man (2002) Despite Having More Scream-Time Than Him Share icon

#20 In Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024), The Filmmakers Again Show Their Respect Of Chinese Culture By Making The Fourth Movie The Worst One In The Franchise Share icon

#21 In Justice League (2017), Henry Cavill's Moustache Had To Be Digitally Removed As The Actor Was Already Filming MI: Fallout. This Is A Reference To Hollywood's Obsession With CGI, As They Could've Just Hired Liam Hemsworth To Replace Him Instead Of Editing Out His Moustache Share icon

The final theory is a real-life one, and as the name suggests, it speculates about the real world. For instance, how Dsiney or Sony will handle licensing disputes. This, of course, can be a lot of fun for fandoms but the issue with them is that some reporters portray them as truth in their articles and deceive their readers.

#22 In Pulp Fiction (1994) If You Pause The Movie At This Exact Scene, It Won't Keep Going Until You Hit Play Again Share icon

#23 In Pixar’s Elemental (2023), Two Opposites Have To Go A Journey Together And Annoy One Another But Then Develop A Bond. Then There’s A Misunderstanding Before The Third Act And They Get Mad And Separate. Then Realize They Love One Another And Rescue Each Other At The End. Just A Guess Share icon

#24 In The Emoji Movie (2017), A Boy Manages To Score A Date With A Girl By Sending Her A "Super Cool Emoji". Yes, This Really Happened. I'm Not Joking. It's The Emotional Climax Of The Story Share icon

To wrap things up, I’ll leave you with one more fan theory that might seem unbelievable but turned out to be actually true. After Robocop came out in 1987, viewers were quick to point out that the story weirdly resembles the one of Jesus Christ: the man is killed and then resurrected to save humanity. The theory was confirmed by its director, Paul Verhoeven, who said that it’s of course a Christ story. “It is about a guy that gets crucified after 50 minutes, then is resurrected in the next 50 minutes and then is like the super-cop of the world,” he added. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Ellen Ripley In The Movie Alien (1979) Was Originally Written To Be A Man. Director Ridley Scott Changed His Mind When He Watched The Hunger Games (2012) And Realized That Women Can Also Be Action Movie Leads Share icon

#26 Home Alone 2 Share icon

#27 Your Mom Was Originally Offered The Lead Role In The Whale (2022), But She Couldn't Commit To The Dramatic Weight Loss Required Share icon

#28 In The Batman (12:24:36 Am March 5 2050) Share icon

#29 The Unique Aspect Ratio Of The Lighthouse (2019) Was Deliberately Chosen So A Subway Surfers Video Could Be Viewed Beside It And Fill The Full 16:9 Frame Share icon

#30 This Is An Actual Shot From A Movie Nominated For 11 Academy Awards Share icon

#31 In The Incredibles (2004), Syndrome Says That Bob And Helen “Got Busy” Upon Seeing Their Children Beside Them. This Is A Reference To Something Really Cool And Mysterious, But My Mom Won’t Tell Me What It Is Share icon

#32 Barbie (2023) Is Anti-Men, Or Something. Lots Of Men Seem To Be Upset. I Wouldn't Know Because I Haven't Watched Barbie, Because I Am A Man, And Men Don't Like Barbie. Men Like Nuclear War, Radiation Poisoning And 200,000+ Civilian Casualties, Which Is Why I Watched Oppenheimer Instead Share icon

#33 In Dune: Part Two (2024) When The Sandworms Come Through The Storm The Movie Doesn’t Use Slow Motion, This Is A Nod To The Fact That It Wasn’t Directed By Zach Snyder Share icon

#34 "Bumblebee" (2018) Could Have Served As A Great Reboot, Then They Made "Rise Of The Beasts" (2023) As If Bumblebee Never Happened, And Now They Went Back To Animation With "Transformers: One" (2024). This Is A Reference To Paramount Not Knowing What The F**k To Do With Transformers Share icon

#35 In Lucy (2014), Lucy Forces Groups Of Villians To Sleep When Threatened With Guns. Later, And With Higher Brain Function, Lucy Forgets About This Power And Is Stuck In A Gunfight. This Is A Throwback To Reality, Where The Writers Are Only Capable Of Using 10% Of Their Brain Share icon

#36 In Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone(2001) Harry Discovers That Snakes Are Fully Sapient And Even Possess Their Own Language, Which He Uses To Converse With A Captive Snake In A Zoo. At No Point Does This Revelation Cause Him Or Anyone Else To Question The Ethics Of Human Treatment Of Animals Share icon

#37 In The Man Who Lied (2012), Robert Downey Jr. Has A Very Subtle Eye Twitch In His Left Eye Every Time He Lies. The Twitch Is Never Mentioned In The Movie, But It Gives Him Away To Attentive Viewers Share icon

#38 In Inside Out 2, Riley, A Hockey Player, Enters High School And Immediately Becomes An A**hole And Makes Hockey Her Entire Personality. This Is A Reference To Hockey Players IRL Share icon

#39 These 3 Actors Have Each Portrayed A Young Harrison Ford Onscreen Share icon

#40 In Spider-Man 2 (2004), When Peter Takes A Bite Of His Hot Dog, It's Plain As Day That There's No Wiener In That Bun By How Easily It Folds. That's Because 1.) Tobey Maguire Is Vegetarian Irl And 2.) Peter Parker Is F**king Broke Share icon

#41 In Shrek (2001), Fiona Finally Ends Up With Shrek, Only After Transforming Into A Green Ogre Permanently. This Is Because The Moral Of Shrek Is That Only People Who Are The Same Color Belong Together Share icon

#43 In The Second Episode Of The Last Of Us (2023), Joel Shoots Wildly And Does Little Damage To A Clicker. This Is An Example Of HBO Faithfully Adapting My Own Gameplay Share icon

#44 From R/Stephenking Share icon

#45 In Dune: Part Two You Can See Harkonnen Soldiers Flying. But There's No Scene Where Main Character React To This Saying Out Loud: "They Fly Now!?" It's Mainly Because Movie Was Written By Competent Writers Share icon

#46 Wonder Woman 1984 Is One Of The Worst Written, Paced, And Plodded Big Budget Film Of The Last Decade. Yet There Is Still Somehow Never A Scene Where Three Characters Say “She Flies Now!”, “She Flies Now?”, “She Flies Now.” Share icon

#47 Remember That Last Fantastic Beasts Movie Where It's Revealed That Wizards Decide Their Elections By Having A Baby Deer Decide The Winner? Remember How Silly And Ridiculous We Thought That Was? Share icon

#48 James Cameron Trying To Make His Leading Actors Understand That There Is Not Enough Room For Both Of Them And That They Should Shut The F**k Up During Filming Of Titanic (1997) Share icon

#49 In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) Jenna Ortega's Character Calls Marie Curie A French Physicist. This Is A Reference To The Fact That Americans Cannot Tell The Difference Between European Countries Share icon

#50 In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023), This Blob Says "I Don't Have Holes" Early In The Movie, And Much Later Screams "I Have Holes" After Getting Shot Multiple Times. This Joke Is The Most Complex Piece Of Screenwriting From This Movie Share icon

#51 So I Watched The New Mario Movie And It Was A Lot Darker Than I Anticipated Share icon

#52 Goof: This Scene In Season 2 Of "The Wire" Ended Up Being False Share icon

#53 In A 2024 Interview, Zack Snyder Explains That His Wierdest Filmmaking Habit Is That He Seems To Always Produce Pieces Of S**t Share icon

#54 For Borderlands (2024), Ariana Greenblatt States That She Based Her Performance Of Tiny Tina On Harley Quinn. You Know What Would Be Better? If She Based It On Tiny Tina... Not Like Tiny Tina Doesn't Have Her Own Game Or Anything Share icon

#55 "Mufasa: The Lion King" (2024) Cast Lists Kelvin Harrison Jr. As Taka, "A Lion Prince With A Bright Future Who Accepts Mufasa Into His Family As A Brother." This Surely Isn't Scar And Won't Mean A Big Reveal Scene Where Taka Gets A Scar Share icon

#56 J.J. Abrams Made A Star Trek Movie That Made People Think "This Man Should Make A Star Wars Movie." Then He Made A Star Wars Movie That Made People Think "This Man Should Never Make A Movie Again.” Share icon

#57 The Fall Guy (2024) Is A Film Based On An 80s TV Show. This Image Is A Reference To How Anything That Isnt A Superhero Film, Made By Disney Or Based On A Popular Video Game Is Considered Original Share icon

#58 Whoever Wrote The Wretched Lines In This Scene In A 300 Million Dollar Franchise Movie Should Receive A Lifetime Ban On Writing Anything Ever Share icon

#59 In "The Breakfast Club" (1985), No One Wants To Date The Sassy Goth Girl Until She Is Made Over Into A "Pink Princess." This Is The Most Unrealistic Detail In Any Work Of Fiction Ever Written Share icon

#60 In A Quiet Place (2018), A Child Refuses To Obey Their Parents, Steals A Loud Toy And Turns It On When The Family Is Having A Quiet Time Hiking. The Child Is Immediately Killed. This Major Motif, That Children Are Stupid And Annoying, Is Introduced To The Audience In The Very First Act Share icon

#61 The Lightsaber Whip Is Such A Great Weapon That 100 Years Later Not A Single Jedi Is Using It Anymore Share icon

#62 In The Menu(2022), Tyler Is Asked To Demonstrate His Cooking, Tyler Could Have Cook A 16 Hour Smoked Pulled Pork Thereby Giving The Rest Of The Guest Ample Time To Escape, Instead He Made Some Bulls**t Lamb Dish In Under 5 Minutes. Is He Stupid? Share icon

#63 In The Boys (2019-) Mm Wears Many Hip Hop T-Shirts, This Is A Subtle Way To Let The Audience Know He’s Actually African American Share icon

#64 In The World Of Fast And Furious, This Is What A 17-Year Old Boy Looks Like Share icon

#65 In The Incredibles (2004), Dash's Principal And Teacher Rapidly Age By The End Of The Film. There Is No Official Explanation As To Why This Is Share icon

#66 In Interstellar (2014), Cooper Negligently Drives Through A Cornfield, Despite Food And Livestock Becoming Scarcer And More Crucial To A Dying Human Population. This Is A Reference To Coop Being An A**hole Because In The Same Film He Abandons His Family To Go To Space Share icon

#67 In Superman (2025), We Find Out That Superman Has No Powers. He Uses Wires And Stunt Doubles To Pretend He Has Powers. Also, He's Friends With Black Noir Now? Share icon

#68 In The Boys (2019-Present), Kimiko Utters Her First Words Which Were “No!” This Is A Clever Reference To The Fact That Karen Fukuhara Is Upset That She Now Has To Actually Start Saying Lines In The Show Share icon

#69 An Exhaustive Display Of Zendaya's Acting Range Share icon

#70 In The Boys (2024), Sage Refuses To Solve Global Warming, Cancer, World Hunger And All Other Evils Because Someone Was Mean To Her Once When She Was A Kid. This Is In Reference To Her Character Being Absolutely Useless And Only Talking About How She Would Do It Better And Planned For It Share icon

#71 In Vanilla Sky (2001), Tom Cruise Is Shown To Be 5’11”. This Is An Early Hint That The World Of The Film Isn’t Real Share icon

#72 In Ant-Man (2015), It Was Stated That Your Mass Wouldn’t Change After Shrinking. The Movie Proceeded To Ignore That By Making An Ant Carry The Weight Of A Grown A*s Man Share icon

#73 In The Upcoming Live Action Reboot Of The Beloved Classic Snow White (2025), Disney Decided To Create Ugly Cgi Monstrosities Instead Of Cast Actual Dwarf Actors To Play The Seven Dwarves Share icon

#74 After Declined To Direct Iron Man 3, Jon Favreau Direct And Stared In Chef (2014), A Movie About How Micromanagement From Executives Destroy The Talent Of Creators Share icon

#75 In Wicked (2024) None Of The Original Cast Can Make Cameos Because They Are All Dead Share icon

#76 Even After 30 Years, We Still Don't Know What F.r.i.e.n.d.s Stands For Share icon

#77 In X-Men: Days Of The Future Past (2014), The Entire Scene Of Magneto Lifting A Stadium Was Accomplished Using Vfx, As Michael Fassbender Isn't Capable Of Controlling Metal In Real Life Share icon

#78 In Ant-Man (2015), Ant-Man Shrinks Small Enough To Got Between Titanium Molecules To Destroy A Microchip. Unfortunately, This Also Meant He Went Straight Through The Molecules Of The Microchip, Rendering The Whole Thing Pointless Share icon

#79 In The Marvels (2023) Captain Marvel Literally Became A Disney Princess, Which Is Surprisingly Not Much Talked About Share icon

#80 In Oppenheimer (2023) The Prop Guy Was Probably Fired For Using 50-Star Flags For A Movie Set In 1945 Share icon

#81 Thanos Wins 14000605 Times, The One Time He Loses, They Make A Movie About It Share icon

#82 In I, Robot (2004), It Was Really Convenient That The Robots Glowed Bright Red So We Knew They Were Evil Share icon

#83 In Frozen (2013), We Learn The Moral That As A Sheltered Young Girl, It's Important Not To Fall In Love With The First Man You Meet But It's Absolutely Fine To Fall In Love With The Second Share icon

#84 In A Minecraft Movie (2025) They Say What We’re All Thinking When Watching This Trailer Share icon

#85 In Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince (2009), Ron Accidentally Consumes A Love Potion Meant For Harry. Love Potions Are Somehow Legal In The Wizarding World Which Has Banned The Imperius Curse (A Spell Which Gives The Caster Complete Control Over The Victim). Jesus Christ Jk Rowling Share icon

#86 In Uglies (2024) The Antagonist Of The Movie Making You Go Through Cosmetic Surgery To Be The Version Of Yourself That You Want To Be, In A Movie That Frames That As Bad... Was Cast As A Trans Woman Share icon

#87 In The Harry Potter Franchise (2001-2011) The Killing Curse 'Avada Kedavra' Is Considered Extremely Illegal, With The Punishment Being A Life Sentence In Azkaban. However, The Spell 'Confringo' Which Explodes And Burns Its Target Is Allowed. This Is Because The Wizarding World Is F**ked Up Share icon