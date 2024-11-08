ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Wyburn is a contemporary pop culture artist known for his unique portraits, which he creates using everything but paint. Nathan gets creative with coffee, lipstick, ketchup, and other materials. He also puts together collages using images of the person he chooses to portray.

His subjects are usually well-known celebrities like Jason Momoa, the Jonas Brothers, and others, many of whom Nathan has met in real life!

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Nathan's incredible gallery of works and make sure to read the interview with the artist added down below!

