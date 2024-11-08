ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Wyburn is a contemporary pop culture artist known for his unique portraits, which he creates using everything but paint. Nathan gets creative with coffee, lipstick, ketchup, and other materials. He also puts together collages using images of the person he chooses to portray.

His subjects are usually well-known celebrities like Jason Momoa, the Jonas Brothers, and others, many of whom Nathan has met in real life!

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Nathan's incredible gallery of works and make sure to read the interview with the artist added down below!

#1

Ncuti Gatwa

A portrait created entirely using images of all previous Doctors in Doctor Who before him.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Nathan shared more about himself and his background.

“I’m an artist from Wales in the UK, who specialises mostly in creating iconic pop culture artworks using unconventional materials. These often include food items and everyday things you may use without thinking they could be utilised for art. It’s been my full-time profession for over a decade and it’s an absolute dream come true to travel the world and create art every day of my life.”
#2

Jason Momoa

#3

Mr Doodle

A collage made out of images of Mr Doodle throughout his career.

We were wondering what initially drew Nathan to the world of artistry. He responded: “I always loved drawing portraits of people from a young age. I began making works of celebrities I admire and then it naturally became my profession by uploading videos to YouTube and various other social media platforms as they grew over the years.

The playfulness of using anything and everything to make art keeps me and my audience excited as to what’s coming next. I now get to work with some of the biggest brands and stars in the world! Including presenting work to Mariah Carey, Tom Holland, and Logan Paul!”
#4

Ed Gamble

Painted using mustard and ketchup.

#5

Cat Burns

Lipstick portrait.

Nathan uses unconventional materials like coffee, chocolate, and lipstick in his art; therefore, we wanted to know what inspired him to work with these everyday items, and how they help tell each piece's story.

“Every piece relates to the person I’m creating in some way. It can be a breaking news story, a stereotype or character trait of that person or simply a song lyric or movie quote. Inspiration for new works comes from everywhere. When you don’t limit yourself as to what can be used for art, then the world really is your playground. I love it! It can be silly and fun, and sometimes even hold a more powerful, meaningful message,” explained Nathan.

#6

Billy Ocean

"Portrait collaged entirely using the covers of his records over his career!"

#7

Miriam Margolyes

"Portrait made using a stamp of her favorite swear word… on pages of her new book!"

Nathan also told us more about his creative process.

“The basics are always drawing, sketching outlines and planning the materials. Understanding how long things take to dry, how much of it you need to make each piece really unique. I have quite a short attention span so I like to work very quick. I think the energy I put into each artwork can be seen in the brush strokes and splashes - whether it’s with paint or ketchup!”
#8

Vicky Mcclure

"It’s crafted using police tape referencing some of her onscreen characters, including Kate in Line of Duty!"

#9

Official Blue

When asked if there are any new materials or themes Nathan is excited to try, he wrote: “Always. I never limit myself. I love working on a large scale so I think that’s where I’ll focus my attention next. Maybe break a world record for the largest ever portrait created? Who knows!”
#10

Rag’n’bone Man

Portrait created using rags (and some little plastic bones).

#11

Thomas Ian Nicholas

Portrait made using blackberry pie.

Lastly, Nathan added: “More than anything, I like to get across the message that art is good for all us. No matter your skill level, age, background, and especially what material you’re using. Just create! Let the energy flow and magic happens.”
#12

Ant & Dec

Portraits made from toast and marmite.

#13

Lesley Joseph

"A piece of my art, commissioned using lipstick!"

#14

Anthony Daniels

Collage made from screengrabs.

#15

Josh Taylor

Created using Frank’s Hot Sauce!

#16

The Jonas Brothers

Painted with their waffle house inspired chocolatey food art portraits.

#17

Nick Di Giovanni

Painted with coffee.

#18

David Boreanaz

"I created it entirely using fake blood fingerprints and handprints!"

#19

Sharon Osbourne

Portrait created entirely using lipstick and kisses!

#20

Sam Palladio

Made using Tennessee bbq sauce.

#21

Louis Rees-Zammit

"A collage of his entire life and career to date!"

#22

Craig David

#23

Annette Badland

Coffee portrait.

#24

Rebecca Ferguson

Lipstick kisses art.

#25

Lauren Price

"Lauren price painted with a boxing glove!"

#26

Leann Rimes Cibrian

Coffee portrait.

#27

James Blunt

Portrait, crafted entirely from the charcoal of a bonfire.

#28

Sam Ryder

“Flying saucers” sweets art!

#29

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Murder on the Dancefloor inspired blood red glitter art.

#30

Billy Porter

Portrait collaged together using chopped-up images of The Mona Lisa, celebrating Billy’s new album #BlackMonaLisa.

#31

Russell Crowe

"His portrait is collaged entirely using images of him on stage with his live music and every single movie he’s ever starred in!"

#32

Shannen Doherty

Painted with lipstick.

#33

Beverley Knight

Lipstick kisses portrait.

#34

Amy Dumas/Lita

"Presenting Lita with her machete (no paint brush) painting!"

#35

Phil Dunster

Made using jam tarts.

#36

Landon Harvey

Coffee art.

#37

Cyndi Lauper

A portrait created entirely from colored lipsticks (and kisses).

#38

Sir Tom Jones

#39

Josh & Kally

Collage created using all their listeners.

#40

Zoe Birkett

Golden glitter artwork that reflects the iconic TINA The Musical London poster.

#41

Newton Faulkner

Coffee art.

#42

Jack Rooke

Tomato ketchup portrait.

#43

Sam Tutty

Coffee art.

#44

Toheeb Jimoh

Portrait, crafted entirely from tape.

#45

Sam Thompson And Pete Wicks

#46

Andrew Scott

Portrait made with coffee.

#47

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Portrait made using lipstick.

#48

Charlotte Church

"The message of love on my golden glitter portrait."

#49

Tom Francis

Portrait made using lipstick, inspired by the love/obsession theme within Sunset Boulevard alongside Nicole Scherzinger.

#50

Pete Waterman

portrait collaged up of all the @stockaitkenwaterman hits!!

#51

Tom Wlaschiha

Created with coffee.

#52

Jack Ryder

Created with coffee.

#53

Jackie Burns

Lipstick art.

#54

Steve Speirs

Coffee art.

#55

Sugababes

Sugar art.

