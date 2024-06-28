ADVERTISEMENT

AAP Magazine Announces Winners of Prestigious Portrait Photography Competition.

AAP Magazine is excited to reveal the winners of its highly anticipated Portrait Photography Competition. Selected from a vast array of international submissions, these 25 talented photographers have showcased exceptional prowess in capturing the essence of their subjects through the art of portraiture.

Portrait photography is a powerful medium that conveys the depth and diversity of human experiences. This year’s winning photographs push the boundaries of traditional portraiture, presenting not just faces, but rich stories, emotions, and moments that resonate deeply with viewers.

From intimate, candid shots to meticulously composed studio portraits, this year’s winners exhibit an extraordinary range of styles and techniques. Their work captures the raw beauty of the human spirit, highlighting both individuality and our shared humanity.

#1

"Lucy In Teal" From The Series Revisiting Beauty

Photo by Aline Smithson.

Each of the 25 winners brings a distinct perspective and artistic vision to the field of portrait photography. Their work spans various themes and genres, including cultural narratives, personal stories, and abstract interpretations. The diversity in their backgrounds and approaches enriches the overall collection, making it a truly global celebration of photographic excellence.

AAP Magazine extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. Their remarkable achievements underscore the transformative power of portrait photography. By freezing moments in time, these photographers allow us to look beyond the surface and connect with the deeper narratives that define us all.

The winning portraits will be featured in the upcoming issue of AAP Magazine, providing a platform for these talented artists to share their work with a broader audience. Additionally, an online gallery will showcase the winning entries, allowing viewers from around the world to experience the profound impact of these images.

#2

"Those Two Blue Eyes Light Your Face," Finland From The Series A Dog Day Afternoon

Photo by Manuel Besse.

#3

"Shian Of Stoney Sleep" From The Series The Story Of Stoney Sleep

Photo by Simon Martin.

#4

"I Am Starving!"

Photo by Yukio Kumada.

#5

"Flags And Dolls" From The Series American Lawn Decor

Photo by Sandy Hill.

#6

"Reverie #4" From The Series Reverie

Photo by Diego Fabro.

#7

"Kasamune Spirits" From The Series Bruisers

Photo by Tom Zimberoff.

#8

"Fran" From The Series Portrait Complexities: Dismantling The False Body Positivity Narrative

Photo by Allison Martinek.

#9

"Voukko" From The Series People To Whom I Invited Myself

Photo by Martina Holmberg.

#10

"Raquel" Brown From The Series Smelt

Photo by Rene Dissel.

#11

"Miley", Galway, Ireland 2023 From The Series Mincéirs

Photo by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard.

#12

"Diana" From The Series Stolen Spring

Photo by Alena Grom.

#13

"Ethan" From The Series Just Kids

Photo by Aurelien Bayo.

#14

"Piercing Glance" From The Series Eyes Of The City

Photo by Harry Williams.

#15

"Anna"

Photo by Eva Chupikova.

#16

"Peter", Halloween Night

Photo by Mike Narciso.

#17

Untitled From The Series The Journey

Photo by Alex Lobo.

#18

"Shibuya Crossing"

Photo by Anna Biret.

#19

"The Moose Tamer"

Photo by Andreas Kanellopoulos.

#20

District Of Vinh Linh, Vietnam: Phūng Thê Que, 31 Years Old, She Is A Patient With Down Syndrome, A Victim Of Agent Orange Pollution. Her Father, Phūng Thê Tram Fought For North Vietnam

Photo by Erberto Zani.

#21

"Motherhood" From The Series Bédik Country

Photo by Maïlys Derville.

#22

Northern Northern Syria, Kobani Canton, May 2016: Portrait Of A Kurdish Fighter

Photo by Maryam Ashrafi.

#23

"Mary" From The Series Miss Subways Reunion 2024

Photo by Prescott Lassman.

#24

"Anonymous Women"

Photo by Manuela Thames.

#25

"Soulful Bond" From The Series People In Japan

Photo by Roberta Dall'Alba.

