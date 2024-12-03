ADVERTISEMENT

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has once again cemented its status as the world’s richest photography competition. With a focus on sustainability, the 2024 edition awarded an incredible $1 million in prizes during a dazzling ceremony at Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

Selected from submissions spanning 205 countries, the winning photographs tell compelling stories of humanity’s bond with nature, emphasizing the urgent need for environmental stewardship. This prestigious event, championed by the UAE’s Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, celebrates not just artistic excellence but also the global call for sustainability.

Scroll down to explore the selection of 30 rewarded images we selected for you today and to read our interview with one of the finalists, Tobias Friedrich.

More info: Instagram | hipa.ae | Facebook