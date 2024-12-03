ADVERTISEMENT

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has once again cemented its status as the world’s richest photography competition. With a focus on sustainability, the 2024 edition awarded an incredible $1 million in prizes during a dazzling ceremony at Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

Selected from submissions spanning 205 countries, the winning photographs tell compelling stories of humanity’s bond with nature, emphasizing the urgent need for environmental stewardship. This prestigious event, championed by the UAE’s Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, celebrates not just artistic excellence but also the global call for sustainability.

Scroll down to explore the selection of 30 rewarded images we selected for you today and to read our interview with one of the finalists, Tobias Friedrich.

#1

Eyes On The Prize By Ali Ahmad Al Shamsii

Lion in focus with blurred foreground, symbolizing breathtaking photography and sustainability themes.

Kenya's golden plains echo with the silent drama of predator and prey. A magnificent lion, its mane ablaze in the sun, rests in front of a fallen giraffe, his hard-won trophy. Vultures, masters of patience, circle in the sky, their keen eyes fixed on the king's feast. But the lion, battle-scarred and vigilant, isn't easily fooled. His gaze, unwavering, warns the scavengers to wait their turn in the circle of life.

hipaae Report

Bored Panda reached out to Tobias Friedrich, the photographer behind the breathtaking image 'Shades of Ice,' which showcases freediver Anna von Boetticher navigating the depths alongside a massive iceberg in the freezing waters of East Greenland. We wanted to learn what inspired Friedrich to focus on freediving in such extreme conditions for this project. The photographer shared with us: "I met Anna von Boetticher, the professional freediver, a few weeks before when she told me that she was coming on the same expedition to Greenland, and we decided to do a photo shoot together."
#2

Sharing Is Caring By Chen Wenming

Monkey holding a fruit, highlighting sustainability in breathtaking photography for Hipa 2024.

In the Wuyi Mountains of China, a mother monkey and her baby tightly hold a fragrant pear. The fresh fruit emits a delicious fruity aroma, tempting the monkeys and creating a touching moment. The mother, with cheeks full of saliva, cannot wait to dig in but in her selfless maternal love, she will share the pear with her small child despite her insatiable hunger.

hipaae Report

#3

Desire For More By Oleksandr Chornyi

Trapped by its own cravings, a snail, dissatisfied despite discovering a large strawberry, seeks more. Its relentless pursuit blinds it to the wealth already acquired, distancing it from true joy. This tale underscores the importance of appreciating the present and warns against an insatiable thirst for more, a pursuit that often deprives us of genuine happiness.

hipaae Report

When asked about the most challenging aspect of photographing underwater in East Greenland, Tobias explained: "Besides the sheer location difficulties and getting there was the most extreme condition in terms of cold water you can get: The water temperature is -2° Celsius which is not only challenging for the body but also the equipment."
#4

Shades Of Ice By Tobias Friedrich

Diver swimming under a massive iceberg, showcasing breathtaking photography focused on sustainability.

In the freezing waters of East Greenland, freediver Anna von Boetticher navigates the depths alongside a massive iceberg. Clad in just a 6mm freediving suit, she explores the -2°C waters with remarkable composure. The snapshot was taken during a two-week expedition that offered perfect weather for various underwater shots, despite temperatures dropping to -27°C. Initially planned as a secondary focus, the freediving sessions quickly became the main subject of the project.

hipaae Report

#5

A Home Divided By Dmitry Kokh

A polar bear on ice watches a large ship approach, highlighting sustainability in breathtaking photography.

Polar bears on ice, humans on iron ships. Two paths diverge, progress versus the pristine. We build luxury to witness what we dismantle, marvel at achievements that endanger. Can we bridge this divide, mend the fractured home we share? The future whispers, a choice waits: reconcile or face the world divided within itself.

hipaae Report

Next, we were curious about the photographer's reaction when he first saw the freediver alongside the iceberg. Tobias told us: "Initially, we were only planning to have a few photos of Anna, but after reviewing them on the first day, we decided to make her the main topic of the expedition as Anna was looking absolutely incredible in the water."
#6

Parasite By Khaldoon Aldway

Close-up of a buffalo with a bird on its head, highlighting the theme of sustainability in breathtaking photography.

Birds with red bills and eyes, called oxpeckers, perch on giant African buffaloes. This unlikely pair work together when oxpeckers feast on ticks and other pests that bother the buffalo, keeping it healthy. In return, the buffalo gets a tick-free life and an early warning if danger approaches. The partnership is a testament on how different creatures can help each other thrive in the wild.

hipaae Report

#7

Bond Of The Deep By Renee Capozzola

Black and white photo of two whales swimming, highlighting sustainability in breathtaking photography.

A mother humpback whale and her calf glide gracefully through the sunlit waters off Tahiti. The sun's rays pierce through the depths, illuminating the vastness of the ocean and the gentle giants swimming within it. The contrast between the mother's immense size and the calf's smaller form is a testament to the beauty of their timeless bond. Once hunted to near extinction, these majestic creatures now symbolise survival and grace in the tranquil waters of French Polynesia.

hipaae Report

Lastly, Friedrich explained how 'Shades of Ice' stands out from his other works and the significance it holds within his overall portfolio. Here's what we learned: "It is definitely one of the best image series or photo shoots that I have done. The combination of a freediver next to an iceberg just hasn't been done before. Especially because Anna was only wearing a 6mm neoprene wetsuit, while I had the luxury of having a much thicker and warmer dry suit; nevertheless, it was still freezing."
#8

Resilience By Padmanava Santra

Turtle hatchling emerging from a skull, showcasing breathtaking photography focused on sustainability.

Emerging from the sands of the Rushikulya River, a tiny Olive Ridley Sea Turtle embarks on its primal journey. It navigates the waves, leaving behind the safety of the shore, but fate throws it a surprise: a dead adult's shell, a chilling obstacle. Undeterred, the hatchling fights, squirms, and finally breaks free. With newfound strength and resilience, it rides the waves, joining its siblings in the vast embrace of the sea.

hipaae Report

#9

Resilience By Rahul Sachdev

Rhino in a sunlit forest, showcasing breathtaking sustainability-focused photography.

In the golden light of dawn, a Southern White Rhino stands underneath the trees in the Solio Game Reserve, Kenya. Rays of sunlight pierce through the canopy of trees, casting a warm glow on its powerful silhouette. The tranquil scene offers a glimpse of a simpler, more harmonious time in nature, where this magnificent creature roamed freely, away from the threats posed by humans. Surrounded by the lush forest, the rhino stands resilient in the ongoing struggle against human greed and habitat loss.

hipaae Report

#10

Speed And Precision By Hendra Agus Setyawan

Cyclists in motion blur during a race, capturing breathtaking photography and sustainability themes at HIPA 2024.

Indonesian riders race in the men’s elite team pursuit qualifying round at the Asian Track Cycling Championships, held at the Jakarta International Velodrome. The prestigious event featured 297 athletes from 16 Asian countries, competing for points towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games respectively. Known as one of Asia’s finest cycling arenas, the Velodrome was built for the 2018 Asian Games while the championship is part of the International Cycling Union (UCI) calendar, which included 70 events—44 for general cyclists and 26 for para-athletes.

hipaae Report

#11

Sarban By Asghar Besharati

Aerial view of a person in white near a camel on a sandy beach, capturing a sustainability-focused photography moment.

Sun-kissed sands, endless blue, and two unlikely companions - Sarban and his trusty camel, embarking on a seaside walk. A playful dip in the turquoise shallows, then back to the rhythm of the dunes, their laughter echoing against the whispers of the waves.

hipaae Report

#12

Chasing Scents By Florian Ledoux

Aerial view of polar bear tracks on snow, highlighting sustainability in breathtaking photography.

On Svalbard's melting sea ice, a lone male polar bear navigates the fragile landscape. Mid-May, a time of transformation, paints the ice with uncertainty, yet his resolve remains unwavering. Decades of rising temperatures have stolen half the ice, leaving behind a treacherous path. The Arctic, Planet Earth’s guardian, trembles, and this bear's determined trek becomes a symbol of resilience in the face of all the challenges.

hipaae Report

#13

Fight Of The Purple Moorhens By Debabrata Sarkar

Two vibrant birds in mid-air, showcasing breathtaking photography focused on sustainability.

Purple Moorhens are striking birds found in wetlands, marshes, and shallow lakes across parts of Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Characterised by their vibrant plumage, they feature deep purple bodies, bright blue wings, and distinctive red frontal shields. Purple Moorhens can be territorial and may engage in aggressive behaviours toward each other, especially during the breeding season. These fights can involve vocal displays, chasing, and even physical confrontations, as seen.

hipaae Report

#14

War In Gaza By Fatma Alzahra Shbair

Children reaching out with bowls for food, emphasizing sustainability in daily life through impactful photography.

October 7th, 2023 triggered a devastating conflict, with tens of thousands killed and widespread displacement in the Gaza Strip. Amidst this destruction, the lines between personal and professional life vanished. Like many in Gaza, hunger, fear, and loss became daily realities for one family. The hardest challenge wasn’t work, but the constant worry for loved ones in harm’s way. For 190 days, they fought against illness, fear, and deprivation. Yet, through telling the stories of others, the storyteller realised they were also sharing their own—an intertwined account of survival and collective suffering.

hipaae Report

#15

Lost Tribes Of Papua New Guinea By Sarah Wouters

Four masked figures in nature, symbolizing sustainability in breathtaking photography for Hipa 2024.

Papua New Guinea’s rich tribal cultures, once disrupted by European colonisation, are now preserved through vibrant annual festivals. These events, held in Goroka and Mount Hagen, showcase the traditional costumes and rituals of tribes such as the Mudmen of Asaro, the fire-making Graiku, and the feather-adorned Jiwaka. Despite the erosion of their customs over time, these festivals offer a glimpse into the unique heritage of the island’s many tribes. Outsiders can witness traditional performances, ceremonial attire, and rare cultural practises, helping keep these ancient traditions alive in the modern world.

hipaae Report

#16

Bengal Fox By Agniswar Ghosal

Silhouette of a fox under a starry night sky, capturing the essence of sustainability in photography.

For days, the Bengal Fox eludes discovery in Bolpur, occasionally spotted on the village outskirts. One evening, a mother fox and her kittens appear. In the waning light, she sits on an open paddy field, surveying her surroundings. A torchlight from behind enhances the drama in the photo, capturing the moment.

hipaae Report

#17

The Escape By Ahmed Abdallah Al Housni

Camel race amidst a crowd, capturing a moment of tension and action, focused on sustainability in desert environments.

A chaotic scene unfolds during a camel race in the Wilayat of Bidiya, Sultanate of Oman. As a camel veers off the track, its cameleer struggles to regain control, kicking up clouds of dust. Among the crowd, a young girl, screaming for help, tries to escape the charging camel, yet her panic goes unnoticed. In a swift display of skill and bravery, the cameleer manages to steer the camel back onto the track, ensuring the girl’s safety before pausing to check on her well-being, even as the race continues.

hipaae Report

#18

Matriarch’s Lead By Ateeb Hussain

Black and white photo of elephants walking across a barren landscape, emphasizing sustainability photography.

A herd of elephants cross the dry, cracked lakebed of Amboseli National Park, led by a determined matriarch who pauses, her trunk outstretched as if reaching for the group behind her. The parched landscape offers no respite during the two-hour journey to the marshes, where the last sources of water remain. In the midst of one of the worst droughts in years, Amboseli’s elephants must endure this unforgiving trek in search of survival.

hipaae Report

#19

Sar Agha Girl By Hamed Al Ghanboosi

Young girl in a green patterned dress and headscarf stands in focus, highlighting sustainability themes in breathtaking photography.

A young girl, from Sar Agha village in Iran, stands in the foreground with an intense gaze, her blue eyes capturing the viewer's attention. Her green embroidered dress shimmers with intricate details, along with a matching green headscarf. The girl's expression and attire encapsulate a sense of heritage and resilience unique to her community.

hipaae Report

#20

Flames Of Heritage By Youmn Mohammed Almanla

Breathtaking photography with blurred horsemen holding fiery torches, highlighting sustainability themes.

In a whirlwind of motion, riders and horses surge forward as flames erupt from raised rifles, piercing the twilight sky. This electrifying moment of Tbourida captures the raw power and precision of tradition, where the thunder of hooves and the crack of gunfire echo across the land. Fiery trails illuminate the riders as they charge through the fading light, suspended between dusk and dawn. Horse and rider unite with centuries of history, blending past and present in a breathtaking display of skill, bravery, and the untamed spirit of the desert.

hipaae Report

#21

Dreams Of Ice By Ranganathan Mukkai

A polar bear resting on dark rocks, showcasing breathtaking photography focused on sustainability.

A polar bear rests peacefully on dark, rugged rocks in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard. The absence of snow creates a stark contrast, amplifying the message about the impact of climate change on the region. The bear's stillness can evoke mixed emotions - a sense of calm and resilience, yet also the unsettling reality of its shrinking habitat. The black-and-white conversion draws attention to the bleak future polar bears face, as rising temperatures threaten the icy landscapes they depend on. Despite these challenges, the bear sleeps on, quietly determined to adapt and survive.

hipaae Report

#22

Shadow Surprise By Ira Block

Cat observing its shadow on a wall, showcasing breathtaking photography with a focus on sustainability.

Navigating Bangkok's streets is a visual feast for any photographer. A white cat surprisingly encounters a mural featuring a black cat on a light wall, creating a striking scene.

hipaae Report

#23

Blue Artic Fox By Fahad Alenezi

Two arctic foxes wrestling in the snow, capturing sustainable wildlife moments.

The life of arctic foxes is threatened when winter arrives, a season of slow death due to food scarcity, putting them at risk of starvation. Consequently, their average lifespan in the wild ranges from only two to three years. In this shot, male arctic foxes fiercely compete for food amidst the snowy, icy mountains of Iceland in February, a breathtaking scene highlighting their struggle for survival.

hipaae Report

#24

Heavenly Visions By Afshin Azarian

Breathtaking mosque architecture under a full moon, showcasing sustainability-focused photography.

The inspiration for this work arose after creating a panorama of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. This magnificent structure transcends our earthly realm, prompting a creative exploration that ultimately led to its depiction in the heavens.

hipaae Report

#25

Quiet Power By Liping Cao

Black and white photo of wind turbines under dramatic clouds, showcasing breathtaking sustainability photography.

"Amidst the vast Australian landscape, a serene black-and-white scene unfolds where nature meets technology. Towering wind turbines rise prominently against the horizon, their blades slowly turning in the breeze, embodying the quiet power of renewable energy. Behind them, a dramatic sky features billowing clouds that shift and change, creating a dynamic backdrop. The dry riverbed below the turbines adds depth while serving as a reminder of the importance of sustainable practices in a world facing environmental challenges."

hipaae Report

#26

Warriors Over The Clouds By Bing Wen

Workers in safety gear installing solar panels on a suspension bridge, showcasing sustainability in breathtaking photography.

On the morning of February 8, 2023, the Longmen Archipelago in Qinzhou, Guangxi, China, was enveloped in mist, blending sea and sky into a mystical landscape. Amid this dreamlike scene, the construction of China’s longest cross-sea bridge, the Longmen Cross-Sea Bridge, quietly progressed. As the sun pierced through the fog, illuminating the towering structure, fearless workers laboured 174 meters above the sea, assembling the vital catwalk essential to the bridge's completion. Their courage and precision symbolise both human resilience and the engineering marvel connecting two distant shores.

hipaae Report

#27

Harnessing The Sun By Ruijuan Huang

Aerial view of solar panels on a lush hillside, showcasing sustainability efforts in captivating photography.

"An aerial view of Shixing County showcases an impressive expanse of solar panels strategically placed across the lush hills of Guangdong Province. The vibrant green landscape contrasts with the sleek, blue solar arrays, highlighting the integration of technology and nature. Winding paths flow through the installation, illustrating the proactive approach to solar energy generation in the area. Bathed in warm sunlight, this expansive array of panels generates clean energy while supporting the local community’s commitment to sustainable development, exemplifying the region’s efforts to harness abundant solar resources for a greener future."

hipaae Report

#28

Leopard Gaze By Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod

Monochrome photo of a leopard in a tree, showcasing breathtaking photography focused on sustainability.

Amidst a web of bare branches, a Sri Lankan leopard moves with precision, its sleek form perfectly camouflaged within the natural tangle. Perched high in the fungal-covered tree, the predator locks its gaze, alert and focused. The leopard's commanding presence against the pale sky captures the raw essence of survival in Yala National Park. As Sri Lanka's apex predator, this endangered subspecies embodies the delicate balance of the ecosystem, a fleeting glimpse into the wild beauty that still endures amidst growing threats.

hipaae Report

#29

Surfing On Air By Karim Iliya

A swimmer amidst ocean waves captures breathtaking sustainability in photography.

A lone surfer paddles through the swirling white waters off the coast of Hawaii, navigating the chaotic forces beneath the surface. While the waves may appear calm from above, they hide a turbulent world where plumes of air crash towards the reef like thunderclouds. Below, it feels like an avalanche of foam and bubbles, with surges of energy coursing through the body as the surfer steers clear of sharp coral and rocks below. Despite the danger, the journey through the stormy waters leads to the tranquil blue expanse of the open ocean-a reward for those who persevere.

hipaae Report

#30

Towards A Bright Future By Virginie Ellis

Camels walk towards a distant solar tower, highlighting sustainability in breathtaking desert photography.

In the vast Sharjah desert, a caravan of camels, symbols of the UAE's nomadic heritage, traverse the golden sands. Their path is illuminated by a radiant solar tower, representing the nation's commitment to renewable energy and sustainability. The camels' dark silhouettes juxtapose against the tower's bright glow reflecting a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. As their journey progresses, a vision for a greener future is encapsulated, emphasising the potential for harsh environments to embrace eco-friendly solutions while celebrating an enduring heritage.

hipaae Report

