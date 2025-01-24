Enjoy scrolling through these responses. It sure is fun to do these deep dives from time to time.

Apparently, many share the same fascination with the world. Recently, a Reddit user asked , “What is something that, no matter how simply put, you still cannot understand?” Dreaming while sleeping , the vastness of space, and sailing against the wind are just some of life’s many facets that blow people’s minds.

Life is beautiful, but it is also shrouded in many mysteries . The intricacies of the human body, electricity, and how sounds create music are just a few of the many things that are difficult to understand despite simplified theoretical explanations.

#1 The vastness of space.

I can't get my head around it.

#2 How people can be so cruel to others for no reason.

#3 NFTs. Specifically, how they could possibly have any actual value. (Which, I guess, it's been determined they don't. :-D ).

#4 Bitcoin.

#5 Electricity.



I know the practical side of course, I can use it (not as an electrician of course, but I can hang a lamp and charge my phone), but I don't understand how it actually works.

#6 Dreaming while sleeping. It's sometimes just so weird.

#7 How 1s and 0s turn into music.

#8 Quantum physics.

#9 The big bang, how nothing can explode into the universe. how there was no time before it.

#10 What happens to something when we delete it? Where does it go?

#11 How convicted felons are allowed to be elected President of The United States but a 34-year old with a clean record can’t.

#12 How Vinyl records work.

#13 Deductibles.

#14 I don't get people that go gambling. Like do whatever you want I guess it's just odd to me how much money people throw away on this c**p.

#15 Sewing machines. And I worked for a seamstress for many, many years. No matter how often she explained and demonstrated, I came away with the same feeling... witchcraft, plain and simple. Part of the spell must be that other people can't *see* the magic. I, however, am immune. It's magic, I just know it is!

#16 Sailing against the wind. And I do have a PhD in physics.

#17 Everything about airplanes and flight.

#18 How computers actually work and can play complicated games.

#19 Time dilation.

#20 The worship/fascination/idolizing of celebrities/movie stars/musicians and politicians.



I can not fathom caring about someone who has zero idea I exist, and then advertising for them and spending my money to support them. I just can't wrap my head around the logic.

#21 Rubik's Cube. I know there’s a pattern for how to solve it, but I’ve tried countless times and I’ve never been able to solve it.

#22 Being willfully ignorant. If the information is there, and you're told it's there and how to access it, why would you intentionally avoid it? Why wouldn't you just go to it and be a little smarter for it? I don't understand.



Personally, I think if it's willful and intentional, it circles all the way back to stupid.

#23 Music. Like how from your phone "music" travels through air (bc wireless headphones) and then it gets to your ears and you hear it?

#24 The double slit experiment.

#25 How in 2025 people still cannot resolve their differences and go to war. How children grow up while bombs are dropping with no food or shelter.

#26 How governments, law enforcement and banking sector cannot put an end to these blatant scams.



How there is no class action lawsuit against google, x, meta etc for not doing their due diligence and allowing the scam websites and fake "customer support" phone numbers be advertised without consequences.



How crypto is not banned. The crime literally thrives in the cryptoland and nobody bats an eye.



How google, meta etc are allowed to collect data from your every online move and you cannot opt out.



How our phones listen in and that's not a savage violation of privacy and human rights.

#27 Languages. I have tried to learn at least one, out of many languages I’d wanted to speak but I guess my brain is broken. It’s like a form of dyslexia where I just can’t understand nor even comprehend what is being spoken. It’s been frustrating to say the least.

#28 How a negative number x a negative number = a positive number.

#29 How scammers* sleep at night



(ETA: scammers who aren't being forced to on threat of death, as I know that is a problem).

#30 The Silmarillion.

#31 Why people believe in a god.

#32 Why people are so willing to follow complete strangers, ex "influencers".

#33 How a person could have a billion US dollars and still think they needed more money.

#34 Math.

#35 How people can be diehard soccer fans. Or any sport for that matter.



The team changes every season, and players you've boo'd last year now play for your team. Management changes, tactics change, uniform changes, even the stadium won't last 30 years.



So what are they a fan of? Why do they hate other teams? What's better about their team, because last year it was completely different.



I just don't get it.

#36 Cheating on your significant other for any reason :/.

#37 How a scratch-off or lottery ticket is actually a Christmas or birthday gift and not just the *possibility* of receiving anything material.





A game of chance where you might end up with nothing is not a gift to me. .

#38 Magnets.

#39 Why evolution couldn't provide us longer arms to reach that itch you can't scratch.

#40 Excel.

#41 How a basic wax record and player works. I get it’s a grove that is tiny hills and valleys and the needle picks up on each little one but how the f**k does that equal a voice coming out of a large metal tube. It’s witchcraft as far as im concerned.

#42 The Monte Hall problem. Don't even try.

#43 As an Indigenous person in the PNW…there’s a lot.



Let’s start with daylight savings. There’s a funny quote that goes “only a white man could make himself believe that, if he cuts off the end of his blanket and sews it onto the other end, he’d have a longer blanket.” Lol.

#44 Blockchain. Fluid dynamics.

#45 Standing up immediately when the plane lands and the seatbelt sign goes off.



I legitimately cannot understand how 45% of the people flying have never experienced this scenario and realize they should stay seated.



EDIT: people mad that they do this 😂.