Life is beautiful, but it is also shrouded in many mysteries. The intricacies of the human body, electricity, and how sounds create music are just a few of the many things that are difficult to understand despite simplified theoretical explanations. 

Apparently, many share the same fascination with the world. Recently, a Reddit user asked, “What is something that, no matter how simply put, you still cannot understand?” Dreaming while sleeping, the vastness of space, and sailing against the wind are just some of life’s many facets that blow people’s minds.

Enjoy scrolling through these responses. It sure is fun to do these deep dives from time to time.

#1

A spiral galaxy illuminated with stars, a concept often difficult for some to grasp. The vastness of space.
I can't get my head around it.

Lopsided-Potatoe , Arnaud Mariat Report

    #2

    Kids interacting indoors, one sitting upset while others point and laugh, illustrating human understanding challenges. How people can be so cruel to others for no reason.

    Velvet_Dew , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #3

    Person analyzing stock charts on laptop and phone in a modern workspace. NFTs. Specifically, how they could possibly have any actual value. (Which, I guess, it's been determined they don't. :-D ).

    ThatOldChestnut2 , Jason Briscoe Report

    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No form of currency has any actual value. Something is only worth what someone else will trade for it.

    #4

    Person analyzing stock market graphs on a computer monitor and mobile phone. Bitcoin.

    iammyowndoctordamnit , Getty Images Report

    #5

    White plug inserted into an electrical outlet on a green wall. Electricity.

    I know the practical side of course, I can use it (not as an electrician of course, but I can hang a lamp and charge my phone), but I don't understand how it actually works.

    ElfjeTinkerBell , Kelly Sikkema Report

    #6

    Person sleeping on a couch with a blanket, illustrating a moment of quiet relaxation. Dreaming while sleeping. It's sometimes just so weird.

    SellingxChloe , Alexander Grey Report

    #7

    Audio editing software with colorful waveforms, representing complex concepts that some find hard to grasp. How 1s and 0s turn into music.

    the_purple_goat , Pixabay Report

    #8

    Plasma globe with pink and blue lightning-like beams; hand near glass surface. Quantum physics.

    Copropositor , Getty Images Report

    #9

    Colorful nebula resembling an eye in a star-filled galaxy, symbolizing complex concepts people struggle to grasp. The big bang, how nothing can explode into the universe. how there was no time before it.

    Cinnabun6 , NASA Hubble Space Telescope Report

    #10

    Close-up of a laptop keyboard on a red surface, focusing on the 'delete' key. What happens to something when we delete it? Where does it go?

    malayali-minds , Bruno Saito Report

    #11

    U.S. flag waving against a clear sky, symbolizing concepts people struggle to grasp. How convicted felons are allowed to be elected President of The United States but a 34-year old with a clean record can’t.

    One-Ball-78 , Element5 Digital Report

    #12

    Vintage record player with vinyl album cover, illustrating nostalgia and simplicity in music appreciation. How Vinyl records work.

    Jonas-III , Drigo Diniz Report

    #13

    Hands filling out forms on a cluttered desk with a laptop, illustrating concepts people can't grasp easily. Deductibles.

    PoisonOps , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    #14

    People unable to grasp roulette strategy at a casino table, with chips and hands in motion. I don't get people that go gambling. Like do whatever you want I guess it's just odd to me how much money people throw away on this c**p.

    Brush_bandicoot , Javon Swaby Report

    ChugChug
    ChugChug
    ChugChug
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People get that adrenaline rush in different ways. Some blows their money in, let's say a theme park, some at the casino. Game and fun. (At least until someone starts loosing everything they own in the casino)

    #15

    Hands using a sewing machine, showcasing a skill some people struggle to grasp despite simple explanations. Sewing machines. And I worked for a seamstress for many, many years. No matter how often she explained and demonstrated, I came away with the same feeling... witchcraft, plain and simple. Part of the spell must be that other people can't *see* the magic. I, however, am immune. It's magic, I just know it is!

    RocMills , Wallace Chuck Report

    #16

    People sailing on a windy day, struggling to grasp control amidst choppy waters and strong gusts. Sailing against the wind. And I do have a PhD in physics.

    dschoni , Peter Simmons Report

    #17

    Airplane flying through cloudy sky, showcasing things people can't grasp despite simplicity. Everything about airplanes and flight.

    MoonlitDinnerForOne , Pixabay Report

    #18

    Person gaming at night with neon lights, wearing headphones, despite struggling to grasp certain concepts. How computers actually work and can play complicated games.

    Legitimate-Shift-223 , ELLA DON Report

    #19

    Person holding a stopwatch, illustrating the concept of understanding challenges. Time dilation.

    luna_rey55 , Veri Ivanova Report

    #20

    The worship/fascination/idolizing of celebrities/movie stars/musicians and politicians.

    I can not fathom caring about someone who has zero idea I exist, and then advertising for them and spending my money to support them. I just can't wrap my head around the logic.

    that_guy_who_builds Report

    #21

    Hands holding a Rubik's Cube on grass, symbolizing things people struggle to grasp. Rubik's Cube. I know there’s a pattern for how to solve it, but I’ve tried countless times and I’ve never been able to solve it.

    ClaireAdventures , Joshua Hoehne Report

    #22

    Man explaining something to a boy who looks confused, representing things people can't understand. Being willfully ignorant. If the information is there, and you're told it's there and how to access it, why would you intentionally avoid it? Why wouldn't you just go to it and be a little smarter for it? I don't understand.

    Personally, I think if it's willful and intentional, it circles all the way back to stupid.

    TisIFrienchiestFry , Kindel Media Report

    #23

    Man with short hair on beach, listening to music on earphones, pondering things he can't grasp, wearing a white sweater. Music. Like how from your phone "music" travels through air (bc wireless headphones) and then it gets to your ears and you hear it?

    peachy_emoji , Andrej Lišakov Report

    #24

    Diagram of a double-slit experiment showing electron beam creating an interference pattern on a screen. The double slit experiment.

    manwithoutanaim , NekoJaNekoJa Report

    #25

    How in 2025 people still cannot resolve their differences and go to war. How children grow up while bombs are dropping with no food or shelter.

    Ok_Sun_3286 Report

    #26

    How governments, law enforcement and banking sector cannot put an end to these blatant scams.

    How there is no class action lawsuit against google, x, meta etc for not doing their due diligence and allowing the scam websites and fake "customer support" phone numbers be advertised without consequences.

    How crypto is not banned. The crime literally thrives in the cryptoland and nobody bats an eye.

    How google, meta etc are allowed to collect data from your every online move and you cannot opt out.

    How our phones listen in and that's not a savage violation of privacy and human rights.

    Capable-Anything269 Report

    #27

    Languages. I have tried to learn at least one, out of many languages I’d wanted to speak but I guess my brain is broken. It’s like a form of dyslexia where I just can’t understand nor even comprehend what is being spoken. It’s been frustrating to say the least.

    DucktapeCorkfeet Report

    #28

    How a negative number x a negative number = a positive number.

    barker2017 Report

    #29

    How scammers* sleep at night

    (ETA: scammers who aren't being forced to on threat of death, as I know that is a problem).

    tufted-titmouse-527 Report

    #30

    The Silmarillion.

    Efficient-Stick2155 Report

    #31

    Why people believe in a god.

    sarkadianmanee Report

    #32

    Why people are so willing to follow complete strangers, ex "influencers".

    Final-Kiwi1388 Report

    #33

    How a person could have a billion US dollars and still think they needed more money.

    millvalleygirl Report

    #34

    Math.

    gg_andsomeh Report

    #35

    How people can be diehard soccer fans. Or any sport for that matter.

    The team changes every season, and players you've boo'd last year now play for your team. Management changes, tactics change, uniform changes, even the stadium won't last 30 years.

    So what are they a fan of? Why do they hate other teams? What's better about their team, because last year it was completely different.

    I just don't get it.

    donatedknowledge Report

    #36

    Cheating on your significant other for any reason :/.

    iluvliastar Report

    #37

    How a scratch-off or lottery ticket is actually a Christmas or birthday gift and not just the *possibility* of receiving anything material.


    A game of chance where you might end up with nothing is not a gift to me. .

    Miss-Tiq Report

    #38

    Magnets.

    QuikBud Report

    #39

    Why evolution couldn't provide us longer arms to reach that itch you can't scratch.

    jackofhearts_4u2c Report

    #40

    Excel.

    sharkvseagle Report

    #41

    How a basic wax record and player works. I get it’s a grove that is tiny hills and valleys and the needle picks up on each little one but how the f**k does that equal a voice coming out of a large metal tube. It’s witchcraft as far as im concerned.

    catdamsel Report

    #42

    The Monte Hall problem. Don't even try.

    Hebshesh Report

    #43

    As an Indigenous person in the PNW…there’s a lot.

    Let’s start with daylight savings. There’s a funny quote that goes “only a white man could make himself believe that, if he cuts off the end of his blanket and sews it onto the other end, he’d have a longer blanket.” Lol.

    Repulsive-South-9763 Report

    #44

    Blockchain. Fluid dynamics.

    FreezingNote Report

    #45

    Standing up immediately when the plane lands and the seatbelt sign goes off.

    I legitimately cannot understand how 45% of the people flying have never experienced this scenario and realize they should stay seated.

    EDIT: people mad that they do this 😂.

    maybesailor1 Report

    #46

    Differential Equations.

    IYKYK.

    Anxious-Shapeshifter Report

