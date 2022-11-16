Dreams have always been mysterious phenomena that are hard to explain. Some refer to dreams as hallucinations, some regard them as intertwined memories, and some may even view them as foretellings of the future. Many wake up wondering, what does my dream mean? And while the experts can explain certain aspects of dreaming, it's still very much a hot topic whether dreams have a purpose.

Interestingly, certain dreams are more common than others. While it's unlikely that people would have identical dreams, especially considering that many forget them shortly, specific subjects, topics, or events appear in dreams more often than others. These are the so-called common dreams. While these are highly individual, as dreams are often based on one's recent activities, conversations, or other matters, certain visions and their contents reappear more often than others.

Among the most common dreams are flying, falling, being chased, drowning, losing one's teeth, and many more unusual occurrences. Rather creepy stuff, one may say. And while there is no present scientific consensus on what dreams mean, many scientists have tried to explain dream meanings by studying the content of dreams.

Below, we've compiled a list of the most common dreams people have and the meaning behind them. However, while these explanations are widely circulating, remember that the meaning of dreams remains very much a grey area in science. Do you believe in common dream meanings? Have they ever proven to be valid? Or perhaps you know of some more common dreams and what they mean? Let us know in the comments!