Joey Murphy and Brandon Martin are the creative minds behind Quickies Comics, a fun collection of one-panel cartoons that have become a hit on Instagram. What started as a hobby during the pandemic has grown into something much bigger, attracting over 29.7K followers. Joey, an artist from Alaska, brings his digital art skills to life, while Brandon, a former touring musician turned writer, adds his sharp sense of humor. Together, they blend clever visuals and punchy punchlines to create comics that capture everyday moments with a touch of wit and charm.

Their style can be described as a mix of The Far Side and New Yorker humor, but with a modern twist—think jokes that wouldn’t feel out of place on a dating app. Each comic is a mini snapshot of life, delivering laughs in a single frame.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com | Etsy