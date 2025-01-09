30 Witty One-Panel Comics From The Collaborative Minds Of Two Artists Under The Name Quickies (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Joey Murphy and Brandon Martin are the creative minds behind Quickies Comics, a fun collection of one-panel cartoons that have become a hit on Instagram. What started as a hobby during the pandemic has grown into something much bigger, attracting over 29.7K followers. Joey, an artist from Alaska, brings his digital art skills to life, while Brandon, a former touring musician turned writer, adds his sharp sense of humor. Together, they blend clever visuals and punchy punchlines to create comics that capture everyday moments with a touch of wit and charm.
Their style can be described as a mix of The Far Side and New Yorker humor, but with a modern twist—think jokes that wouldn’t feel out of place on a dating app. Each comic is a mini snapshot of life, delivering laughs in a single frame.
More info: Instagram | redbubble.com | Etsy
Bored Panda reached out to the creators of Quickies Comics to learn more about their process and story. Brandon Martin kindly responded to our questions.
When asked about their favorite Quickies comic, Brandon shared that he tends to favor those inspired by everyday experiences from his day. "The Godzilla/Lego comic comes to mind. The idea came from an incident at a friend’s house; his son had Legos scattered on the floor and I stepped on one barefooted. If you’ve ever done this you know it’s literally the worst pain a human foot can experience. And from that, I started thinking, 'How do I apply this and make it more comedic, but still relatable?' Godzilla immediately popped into my head and that was it."
"Joey and I have an incredibly smooth creative process," Brandon shared. "I basically just text him ideas when they pop into my head - all hours of the day and night (sorry Joey). If he likes the idea, he’ll respond with an LOL. If he REALLY likes an idea, he’ll take the time to write 'HAHAHA'. A few days later he’ll text me a rough sketch - he nails it pretty much every time."
Brandon explained that many of their cartoon ideas come from real-life moments throughout the day. "I’ve somehow trained my brain to recognize these moments when they occur and I immediately write them down so I don’t lose the idea."
Brandon mentioned that they frequently receive messages from Quickies fans. These messages often include phrases like, "This made my day" or "This had me laughing all morning." "It’s extremely rewarding to make someone laugh and have a positive impact on their day. That’s always the goal. That said, we had one fan who got a tattoo of one of our comics. That blew my mind!"