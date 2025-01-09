ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Murphy and Brandon Martin are the creative minds behind Quickies Comics, a fun collection of one-panel cartoons that have become a hit on Instagram. What started as a hobby during the pandemic has grown into something much bigger, attracting over 29.7K followers. Joey, an artist from Alaska, brings his digital art skills to life, while Brandon, a former touring musician turned writer, adds his sharp sense of humor. Together, they blend clever visuals and punchy punchlines to create comics that capture everyday moments with a touch of wit and charm.

Their style can be described as a mix of The Far Side and New Yorker humor, but with a modern twist—think jokes that wouldn’t feel out of place on a dating app. Each comic is a mini snapshot of life, delivering laughs in a single frame.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com | Etsy

#1

Two Rubik's cubes at a table, one thinking, "Why do I always pick the crazies?" Witty one-panel comic by Quickies.

quickies_comic

Bored Panda reached out to the creators of Quickies Comics to learn more about their process and story. Brandon Martin kindly responded to our questions.

When asked about their favorite Quickies comic, Brandon shared that he tends to favor those inspired by everyday experiences from his day. "The Godzilla/Lego comic comes to mind. The idea came from an incident at a friend’s house; his son had Legos scattered on the floor and I stepped on one barefooted. If you’ve ever done this you know it’s literally the worst pain a human foot can experience. And from that, I started thinking, 'How do I apply this and make it more comedic, but still relatable?' Godzilla immediately popped into my head and that was it."
    #2

    A witty one-panel comic by Quickies featuring two characters in bed discussing a classic video game cheat code.

    quickies_comic

    #3

    Cartoon with pineapple and pizza characters discussing love in a humorous one-panel comic by Quickies artists.

    quickies_comic

    Joey, a talented artist, brings striking visuals, while Brandon adds his sharp humor, creating comics that perfectly capture everyday moments with wit and charm. We were curious about how they collaborate to balance their creative efforts so seamlessly.

    "Joey and I have an incredibly smooth creative process," Brandon shared. "I basically just text him ideas when they pop into my head - all hours of the day and night (sorry Joey). If he likes the idea, he’ll respond with an LOL. If he REALLY likes an idea, he’ll take the time to write 'HAHAHA'. A few days later he’ll text me a rough sketch - he nails it pretty much every time."
    #4

    Cartoon of a character with a halo sipping wine and checking a phone, thinking, "Ugh. Only twelve followers." Comic by Quickies.

    quickies_comic

    #5

    Witty one-panel comic of two decorated Christmas trees in conversation, one saying, “You said it was casual!”

    quickies_comic

    Brandon explained that many of their cartoon ideas come from real-life moments throughout the day. "I’ve somehow trained my brain to recognize these moments when they occur and I immediately write them down so I don’t lose the idea."

    #6

    A witty one-panel comic by Quickies shows men relaxing at a construction site with a misleading "Men Doing The Work" sign.

    quickies_comic

    #7

    Two adults asleep on a couch, with a sign about parenting hours, in a witty one-panel comic by artists known as Quickies.

    quickies_comic

    Brandon mentioned that they frequently receive messages from Quickies fans. These messages often include phrases like, "This made my day" or "This had me laughing all morning." "It’s extremely rewarding to make someone laugh and have a positive impact on their day. That’s always the goal. That said, we had one fan who got a tattoo of one of our comics. That blew my mind!"
    #8

    Two witches with babies at a grocery checkout counter labeled "12 children or less" in a witty one-panel comic by Quickies.

    quickies_comic

    #9

    A humorous one-panel comic by Quickies featuring a fortune teller with a crystal ball saying it's an unskippable ad.

    quickies_comic

    #10

    Robots in a witty one-panel comic, pointing at a small car engine with a muffler.

    quickies_comic

    #11

    Snowy witty one-panel comic showing a decorated house with speech bubble: "He thinks he's such a big shot now."

    quickies_comic

    #12

    Witty one-panel comic featuring two witches confused about a kids menu with a nervous waiter.

    quickies_comic

    #13

    Man pushing a giant jack-o'-lantern uphill in a witty one-panel comic by artists under the name Quickies.

    quickies_comic

    #14

    Egg-themed witty one-panel comic by Quickies showing eggs in a bedroom with a religious setting.

    quickies_comic

    #15

    Game show comic with contestants pondering who will ruin Thanksgiving; hosted under “Quickies” by two artists.

    quickies_comic

    #16

    Two clowns walking and holding hands, one with a balloon; a witty one-panel comic from Quickies artists.

    quickies_comic

    #17

    Reindeer in HR office, with Santa's elf discussing workplace issues, creating witty one-panel comics by Quickies.

    quickies_comic

    #18

    Comic by Quickies showing construction workers twerking, with a sign reading "Men Twerking" in a humorous one-panel setting.

    quickies_comic

    #19

    Woman in bed with a large bird having a conversation in a witty one-panel comic by artists under the name Quickies.

    quickies_comic

    #20

    Therapist advising a client humorously about social media, a one-panel comic by artists known as Quickies.

    quickies_comic

    #21

    Comic illustration of decorated Christmas trees walking down a runway, labeled "Xmas Fashion Week," by Quickies artists.

    quickies_comic

    #22

    Two people at a menorah with a phone, showcasing witty one-panel comic humor by artists under the name Quickies.

    quickies_comic

    #23

    Two cavemen in the desert; one happily checking steps on a device. Witty one-panel comic by Quickies.

    quickies_comic

    #24

    Witty one-panel comic featuring rejected McDonald's meals with humorous expressions on Happy-ish, Anxious, Meh, and Emo boxes.

    quickies_comic

    #25

    Two hooded figures with scythes request a three-iron from a golfer in a witty one-panel comic by Quickies artists.

    quickies_comic

    #26

    Two vampires at a dinner table, one taking a selfie, illustrating a witty one-panel comic by the artists Quickies.

    quickies_comic

    #27

    A witty one-panel comic by Quickies shows a masked torturer taking a man's order off a menu.

    quickies_comic

    #28

    Witty one-panel comic featuring a witch with a laptop at a coffee shop named "Black Magic Coffee."

    quickies_comic

    #29

    People at a Chinese food stand with a "Christmas Eve Special" sign, representing witty one-panel comics by Quickies artists.

    quickies_comic

    #30

    Elves browsing books in whimsical North Pole bookstore, featuring sections like Xmas Lit and Toy Making.

    quickies_comic

