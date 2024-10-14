ADVERTISEMENT

Meet John McNamee, the artist behind the hilarious Pie Comics, where everyday life is served with a side of absurdity! As a writer for The Onion and a cartoonist whose work has graced The New Yorker, MAD Magazine, and Cartoon Network, McNamee has perfected the art of turning the mundane into pure comedy for those who follow him.

His quirky comics—like Goldilocks and the Infinite Bears—remind us that the little moments in life are often the funniest. Whether he's drawing funny comics about everyday problems or adding his humor to animated shows, McNamee has a special way of making people smile with his clever jokes and lighthearted style.

More info: Instagram | piecomic.tumblr.com