Have you ever caught your cat giving you that look of pure "cattitude"? You know the one – where they act like they own the place, walking around like they're in charge, not caring a bit? Well, get ready to chuckle and nod in agreement because we've got something special for you – "Cattitude" comics by Anthony Smith!



In these humorous one-panel strips, Smith captures the essence of our beloved furry companions in all their quirky glory. From sassy remarks to bold actions, each comic is a snapshot of what it's like to live with a cat who believes they're the true ruler of the household. So, whether you've heard a grumpy meow or seen a playful leap, these comics might connect with you. Get ready to chuckle, and maybe even recognize your own cat in these funny drawings!



More info: Facebook | gocomics.com | anthonysmithillustration.com | Instagram