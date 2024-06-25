30 New One-Panel Comics By Anthony Smith That Purrfectly Capture What Having A Cat Is Like
Have you ever caught your cat giving you that look of pure "cattitude"? You know the one – where they act like they own the place, walking around like they're in charge, not caring a bit? Well, get ready to chuckle and nod in agreement because we've got something special for you – "Cattitude" comics by Anthony Smith!
In these humorous one-panel strips, Smith captures the essence of our beloved furry companions in all their quirky glory. From sassy remarks to bold actions, each comic is a snapshot of what it's like to live with a cat who believes they're the true ruler of the household. So, whether you've heard a grumpy meow or seen a playful leap, these comics might connect with you. Get ready to chuckle, and maybe even recognize your own cat in these funny drawings!
More info: Facebook | gocomics.com | anthonysmithillustration.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Anthony Smith has always had a deep love for cartoons. Growing up in the UK, he was inspired by comics like The Beano, The Dandy, and Marvel Comics. "I especially like the annuals which I'd get for Christmas," the artist added. His passion for drawing led him to create a cat cartoon for a national newspaper in the UK, which was well-received and paved the way for "Cattitude." Initially intended for the US market, "Cattitude" found its way into "Your Cat" magazine and eventually became a beloved online series on GoComics.
Anthony's journey into cartooning was not a straight path. He studied Advertising at university, and his skills in cartooning and illustration were honed through practice and life drawing classes. His early work included drawing puzzle pages for Marvel UK at just 16 years old. Despite not having formal training in art, Anthony's dedication and continuous learning, including tips from the Proko YouTube channel, have significantly shaped his craft.
In addition to "Cattitude," Anthony juggles multiple projects, often working in batches to manage his time effectively. He enjoys the flexibility of balancing cartooning with creative work for ad agencies, which helps support his artistic endeavors. Anthony's approach is to create work that pleases him first, hoping that others will enjoy it too. "I suppose I please myself first and then I hope enough other people like what I do. I believe my work is generally quite commercial though."
Anthony believes that drawing from real life is crucial for developing a unique style, advising aspiring artists to not just copy others but to observe and draw from their surroundings: "I'd say if you like to draw cartoons, don't just copy other artists. Try to also draw from real life because it will really help you develop a more rounded and individual style."
Most humans I believe feels the same, because we see the world from our point of view.
Hilarious and close to real cats, not mine of course, they are soft little sweethearts but other cats can be real bastards.
Hilarious and close to real cats, not mine of course, they are soft little sweethearts but other cats can be real bastards.