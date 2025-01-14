Recently, a group of disappointed customers vented their frustrations about companies, stores, and restaurants in a viral online discussion on AskReddit. They opened up about what brands they’ve learned to avoid and why. Scroll down for their stories and warnings. Do these posts sound relatable? If so, don’t forget to upvote them as you read on.

Trust is hard to earn and easy to lose. That’s true for most situations in life, but in the business world , the stakes are even higher. There, your mistakes don’t just affect your reputation and opportunities—they can eat into your profit margins and put your employees’ careers at risk. In short, the ethical and smart thing to do is to focus on brand loyalty , product and service quality, and returning customers.

#1 AirBnB. Have been stung too many times. Some places are good but when they’re terrible there is no recourse.

As per Investopedia, there is a strong correlation between brand loyalty and profitability. For example, the Harvard Business School reports that increasing customer retention rates by just 5% increases profits by at least 25% and up to 95%. So, customer retention is key. Meanwhile, Microsoft reported that a 7% increase in brand loyalty increases the customer lifetime value of each client by 85%. Customer lifetime value is, essentially, the total expected revenue earned from a single customer over the lifetime of the relationship between them and the company. In short, it’s one way to measure a company’s growth. Meanwhile, Investopedia also notes that 83% of customers would switch brands due to bad customer service while 74% of people (say that they) stay loyal to a brand due to the quality of their products.

RELATED:

#2 F**k Nestle.



I can't always avoid their products 100% of the time, but I certainly will never intentionally support them ever. Trying to privatize water is one of the most evil things, short of privatizing air.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Shein. I'm trying to go to consignment/second hand exclusively rather than fast fashion. Shein is the first one off the list. Tacky, cheap, horrible c**p and I'll never buy anything from them again.

A company’s values are important, too. For instance, a quarter of millennial and Generation Z consumers are prepared to spend more on a brand’s products if the company takes a strong stand on corporate social responsibility issues. The latter shows a company’s efforts to enhance society rather than degrade it, and includes environmental impacts, ethical responsibility, philanthropic endeavors, and financial responsibilities. According to Forbes, one of the main ways to gain and keep trust as a business is to always follow through on your promises. It’s a fundamental piece of advice, but it’s hard to apply consistently in real life, no matter if you’re at the helm of a company or talking about relationships with other people on an individual level. Something else for businesses to consider is the importance of empathy. Namely, you want to connect with your target audience and show that you understand their concerns, experiences, and opinions. Of course, you want to do this as authentically as you can. It shouldn’t be done ‘just for show.’ ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Victoria's secret ruined my self esteem as a young girl. In high school I got fitted there and they said I was a 38C. Everything was uncomfortable, my clothes looked awful, but they were the experts so I believed this was the pain of being a woman; that my body was the problem.



In my mid 20s I found /r/abrathatfits and learned that I was actually closer to a 32G - a size that VS doesn’t carry. Suddenly the back rolls were smoothed out, shirts fit better, and I was more comfortable. They convinced me my body was the problem, but it was their limited sizing.



If they’d just told me that I’d be better off at Nordstrom, I’d probably still buy other things there. But anytime I’ve been in since, I start to feel like that insecure girl again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Starbucks.



Low quality drinks at premium prices.



So many BETTER mom-and-pop coffeehouses out there instead.

#6 Anything with food delivery services DoorDash, Uber. Those f*****g fees are crazy.

Transparency is also key. Forbes, reporting on a survey from NielsenIQ, notes that 72% of consumers see transparency as an important or extremely important trait of a business. Broadly speaking, brands should be willing to engage with their customers and share information that they need to know or that is relevant. That being said, total transparency is practically impossible in a corporate environment: there will always be parts of how the company functions that need to be kept covert, out of necessity.

#7 I still haven't bought gas from BP since the oil spill.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Ticketmaster.



Separate_Shift_3453:



i have almost stopped going to see music because of how our ticketing systems are now set up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Etsy. Seller issued us a full refund on some faulty chairs ($1,200!!!!), and Etsy held it and still refuses to send it to us. It’s been over a year. Typing this is making me mad again.

What are some companies and brands that you genuinely don’t trust anymore, Pandas? What happened to make you feel this way? On the flip side, what businesses do you trust and why? We’re really curious to hear your thoughts on this. If you have a moment, share them in the comments below!

#10 Wells Fargo. When my dad died, they made settling his accounts so hard. They kept moving the goalposts every time I came in with the last requirements they had. My dad died practically destitute. It took over a month to get ahold of the $2000 he had in his checking account.



Story_Man_75:



We were Wells Fargo customers for over thirty years.



Found out my online banking password had been hijacked by bad guys. Immediately went to the bank the following day and asked to speak to a manager about what to do. Their sole recommendation? Change my password.



I did.



One week later our account was hit for a $50,000 loss.



Eventually, and by sheer luck we got the funds back. But not without living through a totaly preventable nightmare.



F**k Wells Fargo.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Hooters. Not for any reason you might think. The staff were fine, the food was adequate. However, for the entire 40 minutes I was in there, though, they played one song on repeat.



That song was “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. I now also hate the song.

#12 AIG insurance. 40 years ago they wouldn't sell me insurance since I was divorced and no husband.



crayonsocialism:



Geico wouldn't sell my parents insurance 45 years ago because they were cohabiting but not married. My parents are still boycotting, and so am I.

#13 Applebees. Went once and they took so long for everything despite it being empty and our server acted like us being there was an inconvenience. Had been there and hour and my wife was so hungry that when they messed up everybody’s orders she got up, walked across the plaza to Publix, and got a sub. I cancelled her plate and my plate and they rushed the kids meals so they could eat and comped the meal. We never went back to one after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Tesla. It's a pity, too, because I really like my model 3. But I can no longer justify financially contributing to Elon Musk.

#15 LA fitness. Their cancellation policy made me so mad. Only can do it in person and you have to do it with a manager who’s there m-f 9-5.



No issue signing me up outside those hours though. F**k LA fitness.



TheDefiantGoose:



I used to work at a bank and people would always come in complaining about canceling LA Fitness. They would cancel and the gym would continue to charge them and then they would have to dispute it. I saw the struggle over and over again.

So more recently, for a similar type gym, I was preparing for battle when cancelling our membership. I did it online and it worked the first time easy. I was like...oh. Cool.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 ADT by far. I called them after 2 years because there was an issue with the alarm. They informed me that, although I was paying every month, their tech never activated our house in their system. Refused a refund.



Edit: this was like 10 years ago in my first house. I’m not going to take any action.

#17 Hobby Lobby.



mincynius1:



Hobby lobby came to town and it took so much business from my dad's knick-knack store that he had to shut his store down. It's sad because he invested a lot of time, money, and hope in that store sustaining him during retirement. He worked all his life as a mason laying bricks and doing manual labor so running a little knick-knack store was really a dream come true for him. Just sucks tbh.



polakbob:



This is the one I came to say. I used to shop at HL regularly. When their scum CEO took a stand against supporting healthcare for his female employees I dropped them immediately. Haven't been back in one in probably a decade at this point?

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Petsmart, they lost my dog like 1 minute after I dropped them off for grooming. Thankfully I found them eventually but they were lost for 3 days. Also boycotted for all the obvious reasons.



ETA they didn’t tell me 1 minute after I dropped them off, maybe like half an hour. I guess they wanted to find him and pretend it didn’t happen, which was even worse.



SourSensuousness:



Their groomers killed my cat. Never got an apology, a sympathy card, an explanation. I did get PTSD, though. I will never go there again, ever, for any reason.

#19 Twitter.



In 2020, I didn’t realize exactly how much it was manipulating people until I created a second account and followed 2 republican senators. My entire feed was transformed into pseudoscience, how the virus was fake, how Biden was a criminal mastermind, yet fumbling fool at the same time, etc.



I deleted both accounts and never looked back. It’s no wonder people spread misinformation and say “well everyone’s talking about it.”



It literally warps your worldview.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 In 2000 I was in college and had a part-time job doing as a substitute after-school caretaking for the YMCA. My checks were small and I didn’t have much money. The YMCA had Bank of America, and I banked at SunTrust, but I figured that I could cash my paycheck at the nearby Bank of America and just have cash.



It was pretty standard practice at the time to be able to go to a bank that a check was issued from and get cash for that check.



Except that wasn’t the case at Bank of America. Unbeknownst to me they had a $5 check-cashing fee if you didn’t have an account. I was surprised when I was shorted $5 (again, this might have been a $32 paycheck). They didn’t tell me about the fee first and wouldn’t reverse the transaction (I would have happily deposited it for the full amount at my own bank, even if it meant waiting a few days for it to clear).



I will never go to a Bank of America. I will walk blocks to not use their ATMs. I would never set foot in their branch, because they f****d me out of $5 25 years ago when $5 was a lot of money to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 H f****n P. They made the Compaq laptop I bought in college for nearly a thousand dollars. That thing s**t the bed almost immediately. I sent it off to be repaired multiple times but eventually demanded a refund because it was a lemon. Their customer service was non-existent and the service manager was a prick. He laughed when I told him that I'd never buy another HP product again. It's going on 20 years, but I kept my word. F**k HP. Never again.

#22 Vrbo.



Their policies don't protect their customers from something like this happening: Some friends and I booked a house in San Diego (for Comic Con) and drove in from out-of-state, pulled into the driveway, and discovered other people had already checked in. (A door had been left unlocked, so we entered and scoped it out but then decided to go back outside and get some answers.) 20 minutes after our check-in time, *as we were sitting in the driveway of the home we booked,* Vrbo sent us a cancellation notice.



The service had double-booked the property.



So here we were stranded in San Diego, having paid a massive amount of money to attend the convention, with no available rooms anywhere (except for some exorbitantly priced options), and Vrbo wouldn't help us.



Many hours later, we were finally able to find something, but it was pretty run-down, and still cost much more than the place we'd booked through Vrbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Samsung. Two cr*ppy refrigerators in a row. I will never trust their products again.

#24 Apple



I had an epic iTunes library and one day they said my songs weren't mine anymore. Probably 10k just f*****g gone. There was zero ways to contact them.



F**k you, Apple!

#25 1800 flowers.



Actually I never thought I would hold a grudge this long. 15 years I think. I just figured they'd be out of business by now. Shocking they aren't.



TheFacelessMann:



My wife got so mad when I ordered this one Valentines day and the flowers never showed up. It took probably 3 hours and 4 different calls to finally get a refund. They kept asking for another chance to send flowers....

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I might be downvoted for this, but.... Chevy. I finally couldn't take the endless repairs, the s****y dealerships who wouldn't repair stuff even when it was in warranty 50k miles ago, never knowing when the car was going to conk out. Now I'm driving a camry. Hopefully for the next 200k miles. 🤞🤞.

#27 Walmart.

I was a vendor so I had to work inside them. They treat employees and vendors like c**p. I live next to one I drive across town to target.

#28 American Airlines.



Absolutely horrible from front line employees to online customer support.

#29 Dodge. Every Dodge i ever owned and every person i ever met who had a Dodge had trouble after 50k miles.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Sony - I promised the reps I talked to through my issue with them that I would share this engagement every chance I got. So here it goes. Sorry for the long post.



I owned one of the early 55 inch LCD projection flat screen TV's from Sony. I had it for 13 months and it worked perfectly. But in that 13th month - one month after the warranty expired - a yellow grid pattern appeared on the screen. I called Sony Support about the issue, and told them I know it's out of warranty, but asked what I might be able to do to get it fixed. The very helpful rep went to bat for me and came back with good news. Apparently this was a "known issue" for which a recall has been issued. And even though my unit wasn't under warranty they would cover it, because of the recall. They told me who to call (a fairly local authorized repair shop) and that I would need to pay the repair, send them the invoice from this shop, and they would reimburse me.



The technician came and replaced a part (can't remember the part, but that doesn't really matter). The total bill came to nearly $1500, which I paid and sent to the address their rep shared with me in order to get reimbursed.



About a month later I received a letter from Sony declining to pay for the repair, due to the fact that my unit was out of warranty.



Not concerned, I called support once again and shared with them the conversation I had with their rep, and that if I had to pay for the repair I simply would have gotten a new TV for $1500, rather than repairing it, but I took this action solely based on the direction of the Sony rep. This new rep indicted that the rep I had spoken to originally "would never have said that to me". When I challenged him and insisted it was true, he volunteered to listen to the recording with me, which, of course, I welcomed, gladly. After hearing what I said was, absolutely, true, he still refused to honor the reimbursement promised, because "the rep was wrong to offer it to me".



I appealed to an arbitration board, who offered me half of the repair. I accepted, but told them I'd share this with everyone I ever had the chance to share it with, and would NEVER purchase another Sony product in my life. And, 25 years later, I still haven't caved in and bought Sony - I invite you to do the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Ashley Furniture. Couch broke not even two years in, I removed the fabric underneath. Staples and scrap wood. Not a single nail or screw was used in the construction.

#32 Cheesecake factory: most money i've paid for the most mid meal i've ever eaten. i legitimately don't understand why its so popular.

#33 Panera. Half a sandwich and a tiny soup is crazy expensive. Like wtf. It’s basically prison food.



nago﻿l3:



Panera, worst food poisoning of my life.

#34 #JEEP.



Stranded me once in rural Wyoming on a cross country drive.





Stranded me again at a ski resort. At night.





Stranded me a third time on a forest service road. With no cell signal. With my infant.





Don’t EVER buy a Jeep.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Dell. They stopped making computers and got into the finance-computer-purchases business. Then scammed me by charging for an “extended warranty” I explicitly declined to purchase.

#36 Dyson. Spent a fortune on a battery-powered stick vacuum, and a couple of years on the battery is dead. They want $140 for a replacement battery, and will only offer a 1 year warranty on their batteries.

#37 Wayfair. tl;dr: they f****d me once and I swore never again. Then I got tricked when I bought something from them under one of their sub-companies and they f****d me again.



The first time I ordered six outdoor chairs. Two of them arrived broken. They said the best they could do was a 25% refund. I said 33% were broken. They said my only options were 25% or break down and send back all six, I couldn't just send back the broken ones. So now I'm stuck with two broken chairs.



A year later I bought a bathroom vanity from Joss and Main not knowing that it was just Wayfair under a different name. I bought it for $900 and paid for Express delivery to arrive on Thursday. It still hadn't arrived by Monday so I went online to ask customer support and saw that it was marked down to $380 (60% off). I asked them if I could get a refund of the difference since it hasn't even arrived yet. They said no. I asked what their return policy was and they said it would be an $80 return shipping fee. I said I'm going to do that (returning and repurchashing would still save me $440). Are they really going to make me waste my time and theirs and all that unnecessary shipping? Yep. So I returned it and then instead decided to buy a vanity from someone else instead and still finished ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Red Roof Inn. (Which yes, it’s a budget hotel so my expectations were low).



Checked in. Wasn’t the room type we booked, called front desk, they assured us all was fine. Went out the next day. Came back to find our key didn’t work. Turns out they put us in the wrong room, and took everything out of our room while we were gone (did not call us to tell us) and put it in their housekeeping office. By the time we got back to the hotel they tried to tell us the housekeeping office was locked for the night and we couldn’t get our stuff till the morning. I never ever yell at customer service people, hell at the time I worked front desk at a hotel so I am generally nice. I raised hell. Demanded management, and then demanded higher management. Finally got our stuff back late that night…they had thrown it in bags randomly and some was rather destroyed (most memorably a toothbrush in with shoes?). The manager tried to blame the whole thing on us.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Comcast. My local ISP ran fiber into my neighborhood. 10Gb symmetrical fiber for $49/mo, and it's as stable as a rock.

#40 Geico, after a s****y insurance guy added me without my consent to my bf's insurance after he filed a claim--we lived in same building but not together and his car was broken into and I witnessed it and called 911. My bf gave the insurance guy my info thinking he needed it for the claim and then a few weeks later noticed his premium had gone way up. Insurance guy was like well she has access to your car and I can't change anything now. Had to demand a higher up and rip into them before they removed me and only after I threatened to get the state involved. Still makes my blood f*****g boil.

#41 Meta





Edit: Good morning, darling lovelies. Since there have been a number of comments, I am referring to Meta, the parent company of a number of apps. Not just Facebook, but Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, etc. I left Facebook in 2016 the day after the US election. I maintained Instagram to stay in touch with folks and events, but just can’t in good conscience continue to support what I believe is a major destructive source of disinformation.



And I agree that I wish municipalities, schools and other organizations would stop using them! My children’s schools are constantly attempting to get parents to use Facebook, for example.



Anyway, hope you all have a warm and pleasant day (and thoughts and prayers to all Mets fans).

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Frontier Airlines.



Ok-Bit8368:



Frontier Airlines is only good if you really want to be stranded in Denver.



popeyoni:



Frontier has the rudest, most inconsiderate and outright dishonest ground crew of any airline.

#43 Shell. Back in the 70’s they denied my business owning grandmother a gas card because she wasn’t married at the time. I’m holding that grudge on her behalf now that she’s passed.

Wal-Mart for obvious reasons, haven’t set foot in one since 2003.

#44 Doc Martens. Used to love them, now they’re expensive and don’t hold up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Old Spaghetti Factory. Went once. My lasagna was frozen in the middle. That told me everything I'll ever need to know about Old Spaghetti Factory.

#46 BROOKLINEN. look, their bedding may be expensive, but don’t worry it also f*****g sucks! “cooling” comforters that are hot as hell, sheets that tear easily. another IG ad disaster purchase.

#47 GM. Three straight vehicles that failed at 100k.

#48 Chik fil la.



The most boring chicken sandwiches I have EVER eaten in almost 60 years.



Whyyyyyy do people go crazy over this c**p?

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Goya. Ever since they were pushed by the president from the oval office. I thought that was so f*****g low and unprofessional.

#50 Dollar General. The self check out is always broken. Pallets and boxes all over the floors in aisles. At least 1 manager and or employee sitting in the office behind the check out counters when 5-6 people are all in line waiting to check out, but stuck behind someone requiring a 10 minute check out with 43 items, wanting cigarettes, a propane exchange and the price of every single electronic item on the shelf behind the 17 year old checking them out that started 3 days ago.

#51 LG. My dishwasher didn't even last 6 years. My fridge lasted 4 and the compressor died twice. I'll never buy another LG appliance ever. F**k LG, their products are trash.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Levi’s jeans. They use poor quality denim these days.

#53 I once ordered a salad at my school and I was about to take my first bite and I saw a spider. I looked down and there were baby spiders all on my salad.. There is no way they had even washed the lettuce because all the baby spiders were on it. They then ask if I wanted a replacement salad. Uhmmm no.

#54 Jiffy Lube. I smelled burning oil shortly after driving away. I had to pull over on the side of the highway. They left the oil cap off. Luckily it was still in the engine compartment. I have changed my own oil since.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Still haven’t been back to Qdoba since I got e.coli 7* years ago. When I called the store I went to after getting out of a week-long hospital stay, they asked if I was the girl who called earlier that day to report this… I was not.

#56 AT&T. I had a bill pay go wrong, called them and told them I would pay the bill if they would waive the late fee, and the agent I was speaking to refused. I asked if he could do it as a one time courtesy. Again, he refused. I asked to speak with his supervisor. The supervisor refused to waive the fee. In anger, I told him to cancel my line and...Poof. the line went silent and my phone wouldn't make a call. Called customer service back and said I had to pay the bill, late fee and reactivation fee. F**k that. I walked into a Sprint store and never looked back.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Harry and David. Straight up

Didn’t deliver a sympathy basket and I was notified the day it was supposed to be delivered that the order was cancelled. No reschedule just cancel.

#58 Five Guys. Over hyped, over priced, over rated and awful tasting food all round.

#59 Olive garden. I don't understand why so many people love it.



As soon as you walk in, you are met with a garlic and hot oil smell.



The food looks and tastes like it all came frozen with zero pride put into it.



Sbarros tastes better than this s**t.



Service was great, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Pringles. Used to be a guilty favorite. Just bought some today and they enshittified them. Same can, but chips look about 20% smaller.

#61 CRUMBL cookies. Expensive, too sweet, and underbaked 🤮.

#62 TGIFridays. Worked there as a teen, never ate there again and recommended NOT going there to friends and family. Glad when I found out they went bankrupt.

#63 I personally have not shopped at 'Best Buy' for over 25 years. They used to pull some really shady s**t with their so called "deals". After being screwed over a few times I decided never again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Quicken Loans. Took advantage of me as a first one home buyer and cost me $600. Anytime I find a lender is a subsidiary of Quicken (like Rocket Mortgage), I tell them exactly why I could never use them.

#65 American Express credit cards. They say “no pre-ser spending limit” as if it’s a good thing. What it means is they arbitrarily decide when they’ll cut you off.



When I was 21 I got a corporate Amex and used it for the first time to book a business trip. I needed clothes during the trip (less than $100 worth) and was declined at checkout because that small amount was apparently too much after the much larger plane fare and hotel charge. If they had a preset limit I would’ve know where I stood before making a purchase.

#66 Red Robin- food poisoning. I've never been so ill in my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 IHOP. It was $80 for pancakes and hot chocolate for 4 people. Never again.

#68 John Deere. I had fun on the tractor and it ran great. When parts wore out and I had to go to the dealership to buy new ones it was like they were doing me a favor to condescend to order the overpriced original John Deere parts. Once asked for a part and the parts desk told me to buy it at Tractor Supply. Tractor Supply didn't have them. Next time it will be a different brand.

#69 **Golden Corral**



Absolutely disgusting food.

#70 Kia. I got screwed so bad and they did it with a smile on their face. I was young and they took advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Quiznos. Are they still around?



They offered our building a 10% discount, so fine whatever. I bought a sandwich and said I work here and they gave me grief because i only ordered a sandwich, not a meal. I Said, whatever it was your idea.



The next time I go in I order the special meal deal, and said I work here and they said "no discount since it is already a deal." I didn't want their chips and fountain drink anyway, so I just left.

#72 Raising Cane's is awful. Bland, flavorless chicken. Their selling point is their sauce, which is also pretty mid.

#73 I decided I would try long John Silvers with a friend of mine. We ordered all kinds of s**t because we had never been there before.



It was so, astonishingly bad. Everything tasted the same, all just “fried”. No actual difference between hush puppies, shrimp, fish, or fries. Slight variation in texture and shape, but even that was only slight. Just a mountain of tan colored batter shapes that taste of nothing.



That was the one and only time I have ever been. That was in around 1999 or so.

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Volkswagen. Never mind the occasional poor construction/ design and the very expensive parts.



You have to use their parts and their certified mechanics. Being lied to and scammed by their outright thieving mechanics ensured I will never use this brand again. I won't even rent it.



I will subsidize family car purchases if they buy another brand.

#75 Ulta. Had such a strange experience with the staff there. My mom bought a pair of pants in the store nextdoor, then she bought something at ulta and left the pants in a shopping bag on the checkout counter by accident. We realized it when we were getting back in the car and she went back to Ulta. She spoke to someone and they said they didn’t see it (we realized this pretty quickly so only about 10 min had passed). She went up to the counter and looked over and one of the girls was standing over the bag, it was on the inside of her leg on the floor, so they had to have moved it and thought we wouldn’t notice. Such bad vibes. Never shopping there again.

ADVERTISEMENT