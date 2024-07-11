ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there! I am a cross-stitch lover and a digital pattern designer. Cross-stitch is not only a fascinating hobby, but also a great opportunity to create a unique gift that will delight loved ones and friends.

A gift made with your own hands always has a special meaning. Cross stitch provides an opportunity to create a unique product that will be filled with warm feelings and care. You can always add personalized elements to the design, such as initials and important dates.

I really love creating pattern designs and want to show you my creativity. Thank you for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#2

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#3

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#4

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#5

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#6

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#7

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#10

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#12

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#13

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#14

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#15

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#16

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#17

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#18

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#19

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#22

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#23

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#24

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#25

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#28

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#30

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#33

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#39

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My Digital Cross-Stitch Patterns (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!