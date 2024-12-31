As people passionately debated what truly lived up to the hype and what fell flat, some answers emerged as pretty much unanimous selections, offering somewhat of a recap of the headlines we have been seeing lately.

So, Reddit user TeIegraphAve made a post on the platform, asking everyone to share what they believe to be the most overrated things of 2024.

#1 A.I. photos. Upscaling or entirely A.I. created photos are running amok on social media, on Reddit subs too. Even photos that are already brilliant quality and don't need anymore upscaling are, for some reason, getting A.I. treatment and becoming unnatural.

#2 AI everything. Like it's cool but ppl act like it's the answer to life, idk chill with it.



LavishnessTop3088:



One group of people thinks it’s the answer to everything and the other group of people thinks it’s our doom. And in the middle we have a bunch of software engineers who would love anyone who doesn’t know how AI even works on a technical level to Just. Shut. Up.

#3 Influencer-endorsed products.

#4 The Olympic "scandals" and US people IQ when they need to elect a president.

#5 Stanley cups.

#6 The trad wife thing.

#7 The Metaverse hype. Big tech keeps pushing it as the future of socializing and work, but most people just want their reality to be less expensive, not more virtual.

#8 Mental health. A lot of people started talking about it but it's basically like going to the gym in January. Most dropped it or forgot about. Few actually started practicing and taking actions.



Ordinary-Iron-1058:



Also people have started misusing certain mental health terms to the point that they lose their gravity. Ex: narcissist, toxic, gaslighting etc.

#9 Taylor Swift.



Shoddy-Computer2377:



Her Eras tour is now over. People are now disappointed that she hasn't yet announced her future plans.

Like, she's a billionaire only just about to turn 35 and is on track to be one of the most famous entertainers of all time. She doesn't need future plans.

And I bet you anything that if she ever gets engaged and married, or then has a child, it will be done in the upmost secrecy and announced long after the fact. Probably be dumped on Instagram weeks late.

#10 Tyson vs Paul.



MItrwaway:



If you've watched one Paul fight you've seen them all. He will only fight guys who are either old and retired, or guys who were never boxers to begin with. People should have learned a dozen fights ago that they're essentially sparring. You could tell Paul was pulling punches all fight.

#11 Everything marketed so heavily online; Ozempic (and the various knockoffs), everyone being encouraged to see themselves or their kids somewhere on the Autistic/ADHD spectrum now, TRT, various crypto scams. I'm not saying these things don't provide some important benefits or opportunities to some people. But seriously, don't believe the hype (and incessant marketing and influencer messaging).

#12 Streaming services.

#13 Hawk tuah should’ve never been as big as it was.



MombasaYachtClub:



Honestly, it's was barely funny at first and yet I've never seen something run into the ground and milked for an entire year so severely. Not even necessarily by her too, people just kept talking about it for some reason. Especially weird for such a milquetoast joke.

#14 Dubai chocolate.



Mintberrycrash:



It's a big thing in Germany right now, it's chocolate with creme inside, it's not bad but 100 Grams is 8-10 Euros which is crazy.

#15 Ariana Grande / Wicked.

#16 Demure.



theschis:



“You keep using this word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

#17 The economy. GDP and stock markets are not a good measure of how individual working class people are doing.

#18 The Tesla Cybertruck.

#19 Sabrina Carpenter and other singers like Bruno Mars and Rosé with their song APT. which is a headache to listen to because it is everywhere.

#20 Billie Eilish's musical abilities (without Finneas).

#21 Instagram and TikTok in general.



Fashion “trends” such as super baggy pants for women.

#22 AI music compositions.

#23 Musk with Trump. Seeing from non American perspective. Elon is literally everywhere.

#24 Smash burgers. I can tell the difference, but it’s so minuscule to me that I don’t get what all the hype is over. Like my sister for example says that she actually prefers smash burgers over regular burgers, and I’m just like, are they even that different to where you can even have a preference? They’re good, but it’s just an ever so slightly different patty. It ain’t nothing special.

#25 Hot Take: Inside Out 2. Now hear me out. It's a good movie but damn it's not the second coming of Jesus Christ! (Note: I like the movie and I think it's good pls don't rip me to shreds).

#26 The Substance.

#27 The cost of eggs.

#28 Chappell Roan.



Good pop music. Her live show was fun when I saw her back in June.



But something happened and she got this weird cult following of fans who treat her like the 2nd coming. And she seems to be handling the new fame very poorly.

#29 Crumbl cookie.



BricksBear:



Went there recently. Prices were bad. It tasted... fine, I guess.

What I thought was funny though was the fact the guy in the back making them was whistling some tunes. Seemed like he was having fun.

#30 The quick change in fashion trends.

#31 The Penguin, not a masterpiece, a good 7/10 show. People are numbed by the amount of trash that gets released nowadays that an above average show is a masterpiece.

#32 Kamala Harris’s chances of winning the election. And no, I’m not MAGA. Objectively, in retrospect, she was never going to win.

#33 Anything related to JLO.

#34 Can't remember if AirUp was this year or last year but that was certainly overrated.

#35 In the UK - A change of government.

#36 Blake Lively.

#37 Kendrick Lamar.

#38 Kansas City Chiefs.

#39 Deadpool & Wolverine. When are we going to admit that it’s just a cynical cash-in for the MCU?