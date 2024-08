Have you ever wondered what civilization would be like without signs ? Without diamond-shaped boards that warn us to give way or brightly colored banners informing us about the meal deal of our lifetime? My best guess would probably be chaos. In fact, you wouldn’t be reading this article right now, as language is an intricate system made up of many signs and symbols. Indeed, the world would be very different than it is today if it weren’t for cavemen and cavewomen and their primitive drawings 20,000 years ago. To rekindle our appreciation for signs and everything they represent in our society, Bored Panda has gathered a list of some of the most genius and interesting ones down below. Be sure to upvote the placards that perhaps taught you something new , and don’t forget to share the coolest ones you have come across, dear Pandas!

#1 This Sign Letting You Know That Forrest Gump Ran Here Share icon

#2 This Underwater Wet Floor Sign Share icon

#3 They Could've Just Made A Stop Sign Instead Of This Sign, But They Were Like, "No Let's Build Excitement Before The Big Drop" Share icon

#4 This Parking Space Is Reserved For People Who Commit Random Acts Of Kindness Share icon

#5 A Sign That Forbids Adults Who Are Not Accompanied By A Child In A Public Park Share icon

#6 My Local Brewery Had This Sign And Beer For Dads No Longer With Us Share icon "This seat & beer are for the dads that are not with us today..."



#7 Different Terms For Book Lovers From Around The World Share icon

#8 My Residential Neighborhood Has Signs For Your Dog Share icon

#9 "No Parking" Sign Under The Water At A Harbor In Malta Share icon

#10 $100 Fine For Eating Durian Fruit In My Hotel In Vietnam Share icon

#11 A Sign Warning Of Falling Cattle Share icon

#12 A Sign Over A Urinal In Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean And Binary Share icon

#13 The McDonald's In My Town Has A Sign With Only One Arch Share icon

#14 This Tiny Stop Sign Share icon

#15 This Stop Sign In Rome Has A Stick Figure Sawing The Hyphen Share icon

#16 No Horses Allowed In The Sea Sign Share icon

#17 Town Of Roswell’s Alien Abduction Welcome Sign Share icon

#18 The Shadows From The Sign Have A Different Spelling From The Actual Sign Share icon

#19 A Resort I’m At Has A Sign To Warn Tourists About Seals Sleeping On The Beach Share icon

#20 This Is The Only "No Smoking" Sign For Any Of The Hotel Room Numbers Share icon

#21 It Feels Like This Is To Tell People To Get Their Horses To Slow Down Share icon

#22 The Glass Is Full Share icon

#23 A Road Sign Near A Park In Istanbul, That Says “Watch Out For Cats And Dogs” Share icon

#24 Local Walmart Has Someone's Picture Next To Price Sign For Loofahs (Same Photo On Both Sides Of Display) Share icon

#25 This Sign Asking You To Walk On The Grass Share icon

#26 Custom Restroom Sign In Hawaii-Themed Restaurant Share icon

#27 This Hospital Sign That Bans Wearing Certain Types Of Scrubs Outside Share icon

#28 This Incredibly Specific Stop Sign Share icon

#29 The Signs On The Side Of The Highway In Texas Warn Against Stopping On The Road For The Solar Eclipse Share icon

#30 Men Working In Trees Share icon

#31 My Local Hospital Has Examples Of When You May Need An Urgent Care vs. An ER Share icon

#32 This Hotel Has More Exit Signs On The Ground Than On The Ceiling Share icon

#33 This Sign On The Way From Islamabad To Nathia Gali, Pakistan Share icon

#34 This Sign Near A Lake Share icon

#35 This Random Crosswalk Sign In My City Has A Chicken On It Share icon

#36 Road Sign In Mozambique Share icon

#37 This Target Doesn't Allow Unaccompanied Minors Share icon

#38 This Sign In A Karaoke Room Imploring Patrons Not To Open A Door Share icon

#39 This Sign On The Bathroom Door Of A Local Seafood Restaurant Share icon

#40 Singapore Has Nearly 700 Dementia Go-To-Points, Where People Appearing Lost Can Be Helped To Identify Themselves And Find Their Way Home Share icon

#41 This Sign Claims That The Paint Has Special Properties Share icon

#42 Pickleball Is Too Noisy For This Tennis Court Share icon

#43 My Shipping Pallet Had Previously Been Used As A Sign At A Wedding In 2018 Share icon

#44 Don't Do It Share icon

#45 It's The Hands For Me Share icon

#46 Let's Help Frogs Live Their Best Lives Share icon

#47 The Strangest Road Sign I've Ever Seen, This Is At Tongue Causeway. Does Anyone Know What It Means? Beware, Octopus Likes To Play With Cars? Share icon

#48 Sticker In My Taxi Says The Driver Is Single And Open To Flirting Share icon

#49 On I-385 In South Carolina, There’s Just A Sign That Reminds You When The Korean War Took Place Share icon

#50 My Local Gas Station Has To Put A Sign In The Milk Section Cause People Open The Milk To Put It In Their Coffee, Then Put It Back Share icon

#51 This Brewery Patio Has Rules For Dogs Share icon

#52 This Sign On The Door Of A Local Business Share icon

#53 Around London Docklands There Are Signs About The Risks Of Swimming In The Canals Share icon

#54 This Barber Shop With A Sign On The Side Implying People Don't Think Lyme Disease Is For Real Share icon

#55 This Sign For Temporary Fencing To Protect Birds Share icon

#56 Dog Warning Sign With The Assault Count Of Different Mail Services Share icon

#57 This Sign At The Hotel Pool Chose To Use Millimeters As The Conversion To Metric For Some Reason Share icon

#58 This Sign Doesn't Apply To Children Under The Age Of 3 Or Adults Over The Age Of 80 Share icon

#59 At My Work There’s An Original Sign From The 40s About Wearing Your Safely Goggles Share icon

#60 This Sign Says Whoa Instead Of Stop Share icon

#61 This Sign Warning Of A Dog Who Runs In Front Of Cars Share icon

#62 This Highway Sign Let's You Know What Highway You Are Not On Share icon

#63 Stop Sign In Mohawk Native American Language In Norther NY State Share icon

#64 Sign In The Women's Bathroom At Rest Stops On The I-80, PA Share icon

#65 Cassowary Warning Signs In Far North Queensland Share icon

#66 This Sign At The RV Park I'm Staying At Share icon

#67 Red Drinks Are Not Allowed At A Local Sports Complex Share icon

#68 The Hotel I’m Staying At Forgot To Change Out Both Signs, Leaving Very Different Cleaning Fees Share icon

#69 A Stop Sign Where Only The S Is Capitalized Share icon

#70 This Gas Station Sign Includes The Price Of Slurpees Share icon

#71 The Sign That My Grandma Had On Her Only Bathroom For Over 65 Years Share icon

#72 Sign At An Entrance To BLM Land In Utah Share icon

#73 "No Wake" Signs Put Up In South Florida Neighborhood Roads Share icon

#74 This Hotel Has Different Soda Brands On Different Floors Share icon

#75 Blockbuster Sign In West Philadelphia Share icon

#76 This Sign In The Grocery Store's Parking Lot Share icon

#77 Sign At My Local Library Share icon

#78 This Restaurant Sign Allowing Legal Carry (NYS) Share icon

#79 My Movie Theater Has A Sign For End Credits Share icon

#80 This Sign Is On The Side Of My Son's School. It Says "School" And "Shooting Range", And Both Are In The Same Building Share icon

#81 The Weird Text Color Choices On This Sign Share icon

#82 Drove Past This Today And Had To Drive Back For The Picture Share icon

#83 This Sign In My Uber In Houston This Weekend Share icon

#84 An Incredibly Down-To-Earth Sign At My Son's Baseball Field Share icon

#85 An Owl Attack Caution Sign Share icon

#86 Communication Board At Kids' Playground Share icon

#88 Don't Miss This One-Time Offer Share icon

#89 Sign Uses Both Measurement Systems Share icon

#90 Stop Signs In Quebec, CA Have A Little Picture Under Them Showing Who Else Has To Stop Share icon

#91 A "No" Sign With No Context Share icon

#92 Stop Sign On The Musqueam Reserve In Vancouver, BC Share icon

#93 "If This Calendar Means Something To You, Scan The QR Code" A Job Recruitment Ad Share icon

#94 When Sightseeing In London, You Notice Things You Haven't Noticed Before Share icon

#95 A Mildly Passive-Aggressive Warning Sign By The Local Police Department Share icon

#96 The Apartment My Mom Lives At Used The “Star Wars” Font For This Sign Share icon

#97 The Lichen On This Speed-Sensitive Road Sign Has Only Grown Over The LEDs Share icon

#98 This Burger King Sign Has Only Said “Ew” For The Past Year Share icon